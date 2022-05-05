Prince Harry likely scheduled to play polo with Los Padres on the Jubbly weekend

Yesterday, the Sussex Squad was abuzz with news about Prince Harry’s summer polo szn. Harry had only played polo (for charity) once or twice in recent years, but over the weekend, he played at the Santa Barbara Polo Club with his dear friend Nacho Figueras. Nacho proudly stated that they had formed a team and they’re calling themselves Los Padres. Well, Los Padres now have an actual playing schedule. Nacho confirmed to ClickPolo that Los Padres will play “the entire 12 goal season at Santa Barbara.” Nacho said it was mostly because Harry lives there.
Los Padres next appearances will be at the Folded Hills Pope Challenge (May 6-15), Lisle Nixon Cup (May 20-29) and Cheval Athletics ESPA Intra-Circuit, which happens June 3-19. Omid Scobie took pains to say that the dates don’t represent the actual match-dates. They’ll obviously only be playing one (or maybe two?) days of those weeks. But the June dates are interesting, right? Because of the Struggle Jubbly, which is a four-day marathon of royal events and royal appearances from June 2nd through June 5th (a Sunday). I bet you anything Harry will be playing polo on June 4th or 5th. LMAO. Which means that Harry has chosen polo ponies over “standing behind an incandescent bald man on a balcony” for that weekend. Good for him.
The Sussex Squad is very hopeful that Harry and Meghan bring Archie and Lili out that weekend too. Wouldn’t that be something? Images of Meghan basking in the Santa Barbara sun with her two children, watching her hot husband on a horse. Come on, it’s perfect.
Here are some pics of Meghan watching Harry play polo on Sunday.
I thought the scheduled just meant that but someone else can take his spot. Interesting!
They’ve already started with the “how dare M overshadow little Charlotte’s birthday”
Over casual pictures at a polo game? So Meghan is supposed to hide away for days if anything at all is happening with the RF?
Yes. Yes she is. You know that’s what they believe.
Wrong, not days. Meg is never supposed to leave her house at all. Ever.
If she runs an errand, she’s an attention seeker. Pharmacy run – deliberately courting the media. Restaurant – trying to overshadow the monarchy.
It never ends. She’s not supposed to exist on planet earth. It’s an affront /s
If anything overshadowed Charlotte’s birthday it was the Met Gala, lol. Charlotte’s seems like a sweet kid but come on, the world is not going to stop for a 7 year old’s birthday, princess or not.
Lol, agreed.
Why do people pay attention to this stuff? It’s been years of the same thing..we know the playbook.. Just ignore.
Which part “American Revolution” do these people not understand? If you find yourself being “overshadowed” by what’s happening in the U.S., then perhaps you’re not as important as you think you are. What can I say?
The Queen would also (and has!) choose her horses over time with the fam.
LOL, i’m already laughing at the salty tears that will happen if Harry is photographed playing POLO the weekend of the Jubbly that his grandmother might not even attend. OMG. Heads will explode. It will be glorious.
Lol… the only thing better would be if Gan Gan skipped the Jubbly to go to Santa Barbara and watch him play.
FACTS
I mean, isn’t the Big Story that they’ve already put Bess on the “unlikely to appear” list for her own party?! “But (irrelevant, disrespectful) Harry must appear!” The salt, tears and hyperbole are going to be awesome! I can’t wait.
Isn’t Lili’s first birthday on June 4th? Why would they not celebrate her big #1 at home?
@guest
Listen I don’t want them to be surrounded by vipers but you can literally celebrate a first bday anywhere. Not like the kid will remember anyways.
The first birthday is for the parents to celebrate making it 😂.
I wouldn’t want to spend my child’s first birthday surrounded by a bunch of vipers. All that negative chi is detrimental to your well being.
Perfect time to bring out Lili and Archie. Total OVERSHADOWING!
i love this comment!!!
The entire team is worth a watch. On horseback, ooolala.
The other two guys on the team are only 16.
I saw that they were only 16 and I was like – am I so old now that all people under 25 look the same or what?!? But then I see college freshman and it’s like holy heck you are a baby!
Life is confusing.
I think it’s great that Harry and his BFF are able to have younger teammates they can mentor but who can also
Mentor them. Millennials should be learning from Gen Z and Vice a versa. Gen Z is super passionate and incredible. Glad they are on the team. They look older than 16 so I hope people don’t get gross.
😂😂😂 LOVE it!!
Well, royal rota, I think you have your answer on whether or not he’s coming to the Jubbly. NO He’s busy. I clearly, intentionally scheduled something to conflict with it.
As for whether or not we will see Archie and Lili. I will always hope, but I doubt it.
People need to chill out. Scheduled doesn’t mean he’ll actually be there playing as much as I want that. He could also have someone substitute for him certain days or his team could not make it far in the tournament.
So many things could happen. Shoot Betty has to make it to the jubby first.
We truly might not know what the Sussexes plan till after it happens. Ha.
Whatever they choose to do is their business. I may have a preference but I don’t control them.
Also meghan looked amazing!!
The fact that there is a potential scheduling conflict is a huge red flag. It means Harry is not making the Jubbly a priority.
You’re right. Announcing the schedule could be a distraction to keep anyone from knowing he was coming to the UK.
@equality yes exactly. It puts more options out there so it’s harder to figure out what will happen.
Just like with Invictus games all eyes were on Amsterdam instead of Windsor which allowed them to sneak in quietly.
It’s a smart strategy.
@snuffles it could still be a priority it’s not like he’s tied to a contract that say s he HAS to play. It’s friends getting together to help charities. We ultimately don’t know and that’s probably the point.
Yes, this is also what I thought. I think it’s pretty clear now that Meghan’s arrival to Invictus was released so that, for all intents and purposes, all eyes were on Amsterdam when they two snuck in a tea with the queen. I just figure they might be throwing the media off their scent but I really hope they just aren’t going to that shit show.
Here’s hoping he brings out the kids and M and they have a beautiful picnic on that weekend.
Imagine pics of Lili and Archie sitting on Daddy’s polo pony or them trying to stomp the divots.
Imagine the meltdowns 😂😂😂😂
Didn’t they say last week that Charles was afraid that the Sussex “circus” would overshadow the Jubbly? Well, problem solved if they don’t come. Now hopefully the queen won’t bow out too, although I really don’t think Charles and the DoLittles would mind that too much.
I’ve been thinking, of Harry is going to be playing polo so much, he must think the security at the polo club is top notch.
How sad is it that he probably feels safer there than visiting London? That a polo club cares more about his safety than his own family?
Of course, with the recent Windsor security issues, it’s for the best.
Kaiser your entire article has me here in stitches
I too am laughing my ass off at Harry choosing his polo ponies over standing behind the incandescent bald ass clenching one.
And yes yes bring on pretty Sussex family polo weekends.
This doesn’t mean much. Harry still hasn’t confirmed if he’s going to the Jubilee or not.
ROTA RATS: Don’t you dare come to the Jubbly! No, wait! You better come to the Jubbly!
THE FAM: Don’t you dare come to the Jubbly! No, wait! Maybe you should come to the Jubbly! But stay inside where no one can see you!
PH: Sorry, I’m washing my hair that week. (Schedules polo matches.)
Someone on Twitter said Harry’s hair washing won’t take long.
Then they missed the point, which is that washing one’s hair doesn’t take long for anybody.
I think Merricat, you are actually the one that missed the humorous point. Harry and hair. Think about it. 😄
Harry on polo ponies, all sweaty and a little dirty … 🥵 That overshadows pretty much everything, IMO. Especially when the BRF remainders are posing for their subjects without the Queen because they’ve already set up her absence.
Let’s face it. News of Harry just WATCHING a polo game that weekend would overshadow the Jubbly mess.
It’s hilarious that the BM care more about whether or not Harry attends the Jubbly that they care about the Jubbly itself.
They also care more if the Sussexes attend the Jubbly than if Elizabeth attends her OWN Jubbly. We should send dictionaries to them all with the word “irrelevant” highlighted. They keep using that word but I don’t think they know what it means. (Insert Inigo Montoya gif here)
Lol – Inconceivable!
Polo, sport of the masses.
He’s a literal prince.
Indeed, elite, entitled, drowning in riches amassed on the backs of others.
Jten: you’re right, Harry playing polo is so much worse than the UK taxpayers funding yet another Reno on the third Cambridge mansion.
Harry left the racist royal firm and has a job making his own money.
So much worse than the fascist future king in training riding around in his dress up uniform, inspecting the brown people his relatives enslaved.
But do tell us more about HARRY’S entitlement 😂😒
Well the money he took with him was Diana’s, so if you say that about him you’ll have to say it about her too.
Happily say it about all of them! Not team Cambridge or Sussex. They’re both Diana’s sons, it would be awesome if the stans on CB would remember they’re brothers and hope for reconciliation not schism just on a human level. Can’t imagine as a mother she’d be overjoyed about the constant vilification of one, deification of the other.
The royal family, and aristocrats like the Spencers enjoy inherited wealth that was gained by oppression and theft. Over generations they’ve stacked the system in their favour. They enjoy massive privilege and frankly do little with it. They hold positions through no personal merit. Harry is in a much better position to leave what is bound to be a stifling environment, fine, he’s still spoilt. Not to say they don’t do their best, work hard etc. individually you can admire what each of them do, or don’t.
But I’m so bored with the coverage of them. CB is so obsessed with this Sussex vs Cambridge stuff and it’s tedious. (and no I don’t read 90% of it).
Been reading CB for a long time and tbh just skim now and read maybe 2 or 3 pieces. Am over all the royals!
Ah another brand new name on here touting William as the poor put-upon elder brother and going after Harry for living his own life. Racist William and his racist bullying b!tch of a wife have repeatedly attacked the woman Harry loves, to the point that woman was suicidal. Until if and when W&K own up to all of this being their fault and publicly apologize, there will be no reconciliation. Nor should there be, because this is all on W&K. Harry and Meghan have done nothing wrong here. Harry has multiple jobs, signed an enormous book deal, bought his own house, and lives his own life without any taxpayer funding. Diana would be proud of Harry and ashamed of William. I get this upsets the W&K stans, but so what?
If the Queen won’t be on the balcony then Harry definitely won’t go. It seems like he is waiting for an official word on whether she will go or not. But this polo schedule doesn’t mean he will go to the Jubilee or not. We have no clue on when his matches are but it would be great if he played polo instead of going to the UK.
I rewatched his Hoda interview and when she asked if he was happy to be back in the UK he stalled and went “Uhhhh” and then she said “To see her” and then he answered that it was great to his grandma. He doesn’t like being in the UK. I don’t see him going to the Jubilee if she won’t be there. He doesn’t miss his dad or brother. Why would he? They were awful to him and Meghan.
I mean, when he was serving in Afghanistan he was interviewed and talked about how much he liked being out of England. He literally would rather serve in a war zone than be back in Jubblyland.
Or maybe if the Queen won’t be on the balcony, Harry definitely WILL go. If the Queen feels unable to appear at her own major celebrations, I’m guessing that she’d be feeling more than a bit downcast. Wouldn’t that be a great time to share tea with her grandson while the rest of the family is posing for their slimmed-down monarchy photo ops ?
Even if he and Meaghan go they won’t be on the balcony or any of the royal siteings. They have said but everyone keeps forgetting. They aren’t part of the “Royal family” anymore. Harry is part of the Windsor family. But he isn’t part of the Monarchy anymore. They don’t do “Royal” events. And they don’t have to. If they go it will be to see Elizabeth. And only to see Elizabeth.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still very much a part of the royal family. Prince Harry has not given up his place in the line of succession. They don’t do “Royal” events currently because they have stopped being ‘working’ royals. Prince Andrew has also ceased acting as ‘working’ royal. However, both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew remain Counsellors of State, meaning they could fill in for sovereign if needed and so designated.
FWIW I think ‘working’ royal is oxymoronic, or at least euphemistic, term.
Plenty of members of the Windsor family have been on the balcony for big events – even those who are not working royals. There was one year the balcony was filled with Gloucesters, kids, and grandkids because QEII wanted to give them the experience of being on the balcony.
The Jubilee seems like such a stupid idea overall. QEII has already celebrated her reign a trillion times, how many times do she and the family and country need to celebrate it? Wtf are they celebrating anyway? Someone living a long privileged life of being a mannequin who waves? I guess English ppl love her but I don’t get why being a powerless figurehead for many decades warrants a multi-day national party.
Well the current royals are pretty useless so they do what they do best, bumming a free ride on QE2 coattail until death stops for her. And even then, you know the entire Windsor clan would stuff Elizabeth and trot her around if that’s what it takes to keep their freebies and the tarnished crown.
These people are the real welfare queens.
I swear to God, if a law was passed in the UK that made the monarchy end when Queenie died and the whole BRF would then get the boot and have to support themselves then Charles would PERSONALLY crouch behind her expertly embalmed corpse to man the sticks to move her arms about and put on a ridiculous high-pitched voice pretending to be her until her 130th birthday, when William would scream at Kate until SHE did it.
Please don’t go to the Struggle Jubbly, Prince Harry. All they want is for you and Meghan to show up so they can get the money shots of the RF snubbing you. And Willnot and Cannot are planning an epic snub if you let them. The BM would find a way to capitalize on those photos for years! Plus, the glee they would feel dissecting your every facial expression, describing you and Meg as lost, bitter, angry, anxious, and mentally unstable! Don’t give them the satisfaction.
Archie and Lili deserve better than to be exposed to that den of vipers. Maybe you can sneak them in to see their “Gan Gan” privately so that TQ can see them in person. It would be great if y’all could stealth-visit again, to the rage and frustration of the BM.
If Harry is playing polo and Meghan and the kids are watching, that ALONE will overshadow the entire Jubbly and the Brits know it. I highly recommend that he do just that. You know there will be armed guards/police/random royals on watch for Harry to make another stealth visit to Granny and prevent it by any means necessary. Harry should stay home and Zoom with Granny with his family.
honestly, I doubt he’ll be playing Polo in Santa Barbara during the Jubbly, but omg I really wish he would. And make it the first time the whole Sussex family is out and about somewhere to be photographed, with Meghan and both the kids chilling by the cars watching dad play Polo. That would be so passive aggressive and amazing cause you know them being seen just enjoying a day outside would overshadow literally anything going on in the entire Jubbly, including balcony appearances or whatever pomp presentation is going on. It would be hilarious.
And Doria with the kids! How great to have a family day with a true loving family!
Much as everyone would love to see Archie and Lili, I don’t think Harry and Meghan would expose their kids that way, though. They would have no control over who took their pictures and have them shown all over the internet. And the little munchkins are still in the unvaccinated age.
I just love it’s now known as the Jubbly.
a friend of mine found teh actual Jubbly items for sale on ebay and got a teacup and saucer! I’m sooo tempted!
Harry told us already through the Today show interview, in so many words (during the Invictus Games) they’re NOT going to the Jubilee!
QE2 time is short here… her health is declining. She won’t be there either. Charles and the others will have to “Remain Calm” and just push through it themselves. Maybe QE2 will make a prerecorded video; and then maybe she won’t.