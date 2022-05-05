A vitamin C serum, yoga dress pants and a folding travel mirror



From CB: I got this excellent acrylic makeup organizer a couple of weeks ago. I’d had a similar one that lasted for years but I broke one of the drawers by dropping it. This is a little nicer and it comes fully assembled and with drawer liners. The four drawer version that I have, above, is under $15 and there’s another one for $23 with two large compartments at the bottom. It makes my makeup so much easier to find and use. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon!

A vitamin C serum that will transform your skin



From CB: I purchased this vitamin C serum by Klairs in November and have been rotating it with my other favorite serums like this niacinamide (I love that so much) and this hyaluronic acid. It’s very hydrating and absorbs quickly. My skin is smoother and clearer since introducing it and I’m about to re-order. This serum has over 6,600 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say that it faded their acne spots and scars, reduced fine lines and evened out their skin tone. “I’ve been using this product 2X a day(AM & PM) and I’ve definitely noticed results. Some of my acne marks are fading and I can tell an overall evening out of my skin tone and my dark circles under my eyes aren’t so bad anymore either.” “I love this stuff!! I have extremely sensitive skin with rosacea and acne prone. This stuff helps soothe my rosacea and has helped with the rough texture on my my upper cheek area.:

Dress pants that are so comfortable you can wear them to work out



From CB: I typically wear athleisure all day and I’ve been looking for comfortable dress pants for the spring. So many yoga dress pants are expensive, but these are reasonably priced at just $32. They have 4.1 stars, over 4,500 ratings and a B on Fakespot, which is very good for clothing. Women rave about how comfortable they are and several say they’ve bought them in other colors. They come in black, blue and gray and in sizes x-small to xx-large. Many reviews say to size up. “These are probably my favorite leggings and I have been looking everywhere for leggings that are thick enough/look like work pants! I finally found them with these.” “I love how soft and stretchy the material is. Very comfortable. The pockets make them work pants. Perfect.”

A deep exfoliating mitt for baby smooth skin



From CB: This exfoliating mitt is said to slough off dead skin like nothing else. It’s $15 and has over 6,000 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it really works to treat certain skin conditions, to make skin silky smooth and to reduce ingrown hairs. You’ll want to make sure you soak in the tub or shower before using it. “This glove is wonderful! My skin is always bumpy and dry (there’s likely a correlation there) and I often stress-pick the bumps – it does NOT look good. This glove removes so much excess dead skin, lathers soap nicely and help my follicles to break the skin barrier instead of creating more bumps.” “I am absolutely obsessed with this exfoliating mitt. It works wonders, you will literally see a whole layer of dead skin removed. I have never had a mitt that has done such a great job at exfoliating. It is also super cute and sturdy.”

An under sink organizer to help tackle your hidden spaces



From CB: I bought this under sink organizer in August, 2019 and I love it. I can fit so much stuff under my sink now and I like it so much I even moved it to another house. It’s adjustable and is very easy to set up and install. This has almost 4,000 reviews, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. Most reviewers like it as much as I do. “I absolutely LOVE this thing! It maximizes space, reduces spills from cluttered cabinet items, and protects the surface by preventing direct contact between the wood and toiletries/cleaning supplies. I definitely recommend it!” “I don’t ever write reviews but I love this product! I have been looking for some storage solution under the sink in my bathroom but the drain pipe is always in the way so nothing ever fits. This product leaves room for the drain pipe and the adjustable width makes it so easy to fit perfectly in such a small space.”

Shower steamers for an at-home spa experience



From Hecate: As you know, we love a good shower steamer here. These BodyRestore Energize fizzers have a collection of zesty scents: Citrus, Cacao Orange and Grapefruit. Not only will they smell good, but they’re good for sinuses, especially now that allergy season is upon us. These are made with organic and natural ingredients and use no animal testing. You get 12 tablets per bag for under $26. And remember you can cut these in half if you take shorter showers. Or use them in the bath. They got 4.3 stars from almost 7,000 reviews and a B on Fakespot. Customers say they keep getting better, “I’ve used this product 3 days in a role and I swear the smell gets better each time!” And they are happy with the value of what they get, “The price is great for the amount of tablets and much better than the type you can buy at your pharmacy or grocery store.” BodyRestore has other scent combinations like Relief, Calm, Amore and Essence.

A folding travel mirror you’ll want to use at home too



From Hecate: One universal truth is that hotel mirrors and lighting are never good enough. You can change that with this convenient little travel mirror. It’s rechargeable and folds flat, so it packs easily. The buttons are touch sensitive and activate the mirror’s three different lights: white, natural and warm. It got 4.6 stars from over 3,000 reviews and an A on Fakespot. It’s rechargeable so it will last a while. Customers suggest wrapping it in something when you pack it, “One tip is put clear bubble wrap under the cover so the mirror is secure and put it in your personal carry on luggage. I traveled 1400 miles and it never broke.” I think wrapping it in a sweater or jeans would work too. And not only women like it, this is from a male truck driver, “ Works amazing, it’s a little smaller than an ipad. Fits right into the small closet in my truck, lights are more than powerful to do the job.”

A pizza baking and grilling stone for making bread, pizza and more



From Hecate: With so many advancements with grills, you can cook just about anything. My husband keeps threatening to build a pizza oven, and I’m afraid we’ll burn the house down. This may save my insurance policy: a good pizza stone that can be used in the oven or on the grill. This one is an Amazon Choice with over 7,000 reviews and 4.5 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Pizza stones are also great for bread. And it’s rectangular so it’ll be easy to fit on the grill. The stone weighs just under seven pounds, but remember to keep it on a flat surface so it doesn’t crack. The stone is $36, but there’s a $3 off coupon this week. Customers highly recommend it, “This pizza stone is a real excellent product. It may last many years and allow you to enjoy tasty pizzas if cared properly.” And it works in all types of ovens, “This is one of my favorite purchases for our RV oven. Works perfect to distribute the heat evenly.”

