Phoebe Bridgers: ‘I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour’

Obviously, everything about the threat of the SCOTUS overturning Roe V. Wade is devastating. Among the freedoms we’ll lose is the “fundamental right to privacy” to obtain safe and legal medical procedures. Because there is so much at stake, many women are voluntarily giving up their legal right to privacy and telling their personal stories of abortion to help fight this hideous decision. On Tuesday, Phoebe Bridgers revealed that she’d had an abortion last October while on tour. She didn’t go into details, nor should she have to, instead she focused on the ease and access she had. Phoebe emphasized that everyone should have the same rights and ended her tweet by urging her followers to donate to a list of organizations in the fight.

Phoebe Bridgers revealed she had an abortion in 2021 while on tour. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter shared her story on social media in the wake of a leaked draft majority opinion that shows the U.S. Supreme Court intends to strike down Roe v. Wade. “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access,” she wrote. Bridgers directed her followers to The Cut’s article “Donate to an Abortion Fund Right Now,” which lists on-the-ground organizations that help coordinate and pay for abortion care for women who need it.

[From Yahoo!]

I cannot grasp a country that wants to go backwards. I know that abortion is not the only road in which that’s true, we’re rolling back the clocks on civil rights, gay rights, and women rights and none of it makes sense. Phoebe said it perfectly, “It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.” Because as Elizabeth Warren reminded us on Tuesday, rich women will still have plenty of access to abortions. This barbaric decision affects those without resources and connections. We have to fight so that everyone keeps this access.

I love that Phoebe posted this. I hate that she had to. Maybe she has no problem talking about it, but we shouldn’t have to post our stories about our safe and legal abortions to prove they are necessary. I just hope it makes a difference. I have one. I’ll put a trigger warning here about a dead fetus for those who might need it: my mom put my father through law school by working at the phone company. At that time, she was pregnant with my oldest brother. There was another pregnant woman who worked with her, about as far along as my mom. Within her second trimester, the other woman found out her baby was dead. She had to carry the fetus until she birthed it naturally because it was the first half of 1962 and that was her only option. She and my mom worked side by side with this knowledge, until the poor woman finally went into labor.