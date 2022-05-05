Salt Island is very mad about Prince Harry’s summer polo schedule

Earlier, we discussed how Prince Harry is likely scheduled to play polo with his new team, Los Padres, in Santa Barbara on Struggle Jubbly weekend. The Jubbly will go down over four days, June 2nd (Thursday) through the 5th (Sunday). British people are getting a four-day weekend and “bank holiday.” In those four days, the royals will be making lots of appearances and doing lots of Jubbly-themed events. But the Palace keeps cutting back the Queen’s scheduled appearances, so much so that it’s seriously doubtful that the Queen will even appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the big Jubbly RAF flyover. Which just makes me wonder why they don’t cancel the whole fakakta thing, but they’re not and so there was still pressure being exerted on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to “return” for some of the Jubbly events. The Windsors were already gleeful at the prospect of controlling where Harry and Meghan were “allowed” to go, where they would stand (in the back) and how they would be publicly snubbed. All of that means that there are some very salty people in the UK because Harry is going to play polo in Santa Barbara instead.
The polo matches in Santa Barbara are played on Friday and Sunday afternoons, The Telegraph reports. It is not known whether Harry has shared his plans with the palace.
Speaking about the prospect of him missing the Jubilee, royal author Angela Levin said today: ‘Harry’s priorities of polo over Jubilee blow away any hint he really cares about his grandmother, whatever excuses he comes up with. Many people will be relieved he stays away but not the most important person of all – the Queen.’
Harry could still return for the Trooping of the Colour on the Thursday, but he has not yet given a public indication he will do so. He has previously said he is not able to come back to the UK with his family safely unless there is a change in his security arrangements – but the Sussexes would enjoy full security, along with other Royals, at jubilee events. MailOnline has contacted the Sussexes for comment.
Royal author Tom Bower told MailOnline: ‘There have always been serious doubts that Harry and Meghan would come to the celebrations. Firstly because as private citizens they could not be in the spotlight on the balcony. Secondly because Princes Charles and William are furious about their lies about them in the Oprah Winfrey interview and, after Harry’s recent NBC interview, no longer trust him and Meghan to behave properly. Third, because Meghan hasn’t got the courage to face Kate after her misleading allegations in the Oprah interview. Meghan fears the bad headlines if she returns to Britain. However we don’t know how the continuing argument among Palace officials and the Royal Family will finally be resolved.
‘They encourage the uncertainty because their status and income depends on constant mention in the media. They are addicted to preening their self-importance. Unfortunately the damage their deliberate public ‘indecision’ is causing to the monarchy is impossible to prevent. It’s all part of their financial strategy.’
According to Tom Bower, Prince Charles, Prince William and Duchess Kate are still absolutely furious with Meghan and Harry, which is why the Palace was suddenly being so conciliatory towards the Sussexes in an effort to persuade them to come back for the Jubbly… so the Sussexes could be snubbed and raged at in person. And all of that is why Harry and Meghan are apparently terrible people, because they want no f–king part of this toxic drama? Got it. Tom Bower makes Angela Levin seem sane, I’m just saying. Anyhoodle, the Sussexes haven’t confirmed anything and there’s still a possibility that they could make it to the Jubbly. I kind of wonder if this whole “releasing the polo schedule” thing was a test to see what the royal commentariat would say. If so, Harry and Meghan have gotten their answer. Stay away. Stay far away from these lunatics.
I’m sure he hasn’t let the “palaces” know anything. Most likely he discussed it with his grandmother and she knows the deal. Shame on Meghan for telling people that Kate was a good person.
Honestly, what was the entire point of her saying that
Meghan saved Kate’s face for her in the face of Rose rumors. Kate didn’t deserve it of course; my thought was Meghan was probably seeking to minimize the focus of her smaller story with Kate to tell the larger one of hers with the institution.
Meghan knew that as a black woman she couldn’t say anything too negative about the white Duchess. The double standards black women have to deal with daily are real.
I can understand if you disagree with Meghan saying that but to say “shame on Meghan”? Come on.
Anyway, Cambridge fans came out to say she was encouraging violence against Kate and the RR’s are all fomenting hatred by saying it was an attack with the mild words she DID say. Imagine the crap if she hadn’t. Also, she wanted to emphasize that the point of her mentioning it was to tell the truth not smear someone else which even if Meghan feels that way privately was not the point of the interview – like Lexistential said.
Pretty sure equality was being sarcastic. The quoted article talks about ‘misleading allegations’, when all Meghan said about Kate was that no, actually, Kate made her cry bit that she’s a good person.
A lot of people are annoyed she said that about Kate. In any case, there’s always some weird feeling of ownership around what Harry and Meghan do from some commenters. They’re just people, not perfect angels, so you can say you don’t like what they do, but this was Meghan’s experience, she’s allowed to say to Oprah what she wants about it. It doesn’t make much difference; anyone paying attention can see the truth and Kate supporters didn’t listen to that remark anyway.
That was sarcasm. I guess what’s obvious to you when you are typing doesn’t always come across.
Sorry about that 😬
Harry (and Meghan obviously) are incredibly smart and savvy. The polo thing could be a distraction or a testing of the waters.
They do almost nothing publicly without a cause / intention.
I know many of you think this is just another distraction so they can slip in again, but I don’t think they would be able to pull it off twice. Everyone will be on the lookout for them now.
@Moxylady, OMG. How brilliant would it be if they released this schedule without comment, knowing it would work the RR into a foaming lather, only to then sneak in for a day to visit the queen in private like they did last time. LOL.
I think he was testing the waters. They were salivating to have him. He has his answer now. His actions only benefit from more data points.
“Meghan hasn’t got the courage to face Kate after her misleading allegations in the Oprah interview.”
Riiiiight. I think Meghan would have no problem seeing Kate and being perfectly cordial, but Kate has proven that she will cold-shoulder and mean-girl Meghan to kingdom come.
+1
I know! That allegation that Kate is a good person was incredibly misleading! I’m ashamed a bit for Meghan that she said such a bald face lie so publicly.
Meghan has Kate’s apology note, though, I bet.
Of course she has it. Mentioning the flowers and note in the Oprah interview was a warning shot. Deny it at your peril, Single White Female.
Meghan doesn’t have it in her to be rude and mean to anyone. Prior to marrying Harry there were zero rumors or complaints about her being mean and nasty to anyone. But the minute she moves to Shutter Island and becomes a Duchess she’s a monster? Puhleez.
“Addicted to preening,” Kate’s ears must be in flames from burning so fiercely.
“ the Palace was suddenly being so conciliatory towards the Sussexes in an effort to persuade them to come back for the Jubbly… so the Sussexes could be snubbed and raged at in person.” BINGO!
Come back here so we can emotionally abuse you some more…pretty please!!!!!
I can’t stop laughing at Tom and Angela. Stay away Harry and Meghan but wait no don’t stay away because we need to take pictures and write articles about you because you are where the money is at.
Stay mad, get a cape and fly away mad you absolute nut jobs.
Harry and Meghan don’t need any of you but you absolutely need them or you would do as you say and stop writing made up obsessive bull shit about them.
I hope the queen not being able to be at the Jubilee events further convinces H & M not to go.
I would love for them to go and just visit the queen in private with their kids, then bounce. Not partake in the balcony or any events.
Their “deliberate public indecision” is damaging the monarchy! Lol. Tom Bower is bat sh#t crazy.
It’s damaging the monarchy because it runs on people desperately wanting to be a part or in proximity to it. That’s like the only accurate thing in this. But how fragile is the monarchy that they have damaged it so bad simply by leaving?
They don’t mention that there would be no “deliberate public indecision” if it were not for the BM. They started the speculation and are the ones keeping it going. Harry nor Meghan mentioned the Jubbly until Hoda asked Harry a question about it and neither has mentioned it since then. The American media aren’t speculating about it, so it’s the Brit media. If they want the public speculation to stop then they should STFU about the Sussexes & the Jubbly.
Given that Queen herself would most likely rather be at a polo match, too, I hardly think she’d be bothered.
So, do they get security or nah? Asking for a, well, everybody. Can’t have it both ways.
Also, ‘struggle Jubbly’? I’m howling.
Va fangoul, this is hot garbage…
Security at jubbly events only, when the rest of the royals are around, looks to me.
Its so sick to read Mailonline reached the Sussexes for a comment. Didnt she sue them and they are so toxic towards them why on earth would they respond. Unless Mailonline is just taunting them or could be some journalistic criteria they have to tick off even knowing they will never reply.
She sued the Mail on Sunday (which is a slightly different entity I think although under same general ownership if I understand it correctly) BUT that’s neither here nor there because H&M released a statement ages ago saying they would not engage with the British tabloid press, including the Mail, the Sun….and a few others, maybe the Express and the Mirror?
If they are so sure the Sussexes want constant attention, the solution is, obviously, don’t write about them. Idiots.
I’m starting to wonder if the rota is really this dumb. Harry and Meghan are rarely seen, and rarely make any sort of statement. The only reason they get constant attention is because the rota can’t shut up about them.
The Rota is obsessed with the Sussexes, and they hate themselves for their obsession, so they blame the Sussexes for the BM’s own stories (even those about where Archewell is incorporated or whether Meghan has retained her Tig website domain name).
@Christine: Yes, the Rota really IS that dumb.
Yep, this. If you don’t want to preen the their apparent “self-importance” and “constant need for mention,” then don’t mention them. Otherwise, you are falling into their trap, no?
It’s so clear that they are SO angry and resentful of Meghan for not bending to them. and that they take the Sussex rejection of engaging with the rota super personally. They have not once tried to be conciliatory to her in their coverage since they left and the longer she stays content and continues to do exactly what she said she intended, the more vitriol they spit.
I hope like has been suggested, this was just a test to see where the tabloid tide would turn if it was indicated that the Sussexes didn’t plan to come back to the UK for the Jubilee.
The only lie I saw in the Oprah interview was Meghan calling Kate a good person. Kate is the complete opposite of a good person. She is a mean , copycat, glen close in fatal attraction B . Who got all angry and bitter because she couldn’t have Meghan husband. She was enraged with jealousy that Harry loves his wife and not her.
I think Meghan said Kate was a good person, to protect herself. Think of “To kill a Mockingbird” movie. Tom Robinson wasn’t killed b/c the whites thought he rolled in hay with that poor, trashy white woman. He was killed b/c he sat up on that stand in the courtroom and said, “I FELT SORRY FOR HER!” While Meghan was still attacked for saying that, it would have been worse had she said something like, “kate is an evil bitch and she was pissed about something pertaining to her own husband”, or whatever..lol.
Oh I totally get why Meghan had to say it. I was just saying it was the only lie because yes kate is an evil B .lol
Maybe QE2 told H&M she won’t be attending said festivities so they can feel free to ghost the whole thing, no worries.
I mean, that’s what I would do if it were me. “Ima stay in my Halloween jammies and comfy chair with a blanket and watch it on tv”
I’m surprised they’re still debating this whole Jubbly nonsense. If the success (real or imagined) of the Jubbly depends entirely on H&M attending, the RF has a huge problem. Don’t get me wrong, I’m totally enjoying watching Salty Isle scramble around and try to figure out what H&M are going to do this summer, but shouldn’t the RR be spending this time highlighting the other members of the family who are actually going to the Jubbly? What ever happened to the Magnificent 7? I’m being sarcastic, of course, but the lack of star power on the balcony is really going to be something.
Their “financial strategy”, which involves “damaging” the RF by playing sports on a different continent? I know I was never good at the finance classes, but I don’t understand this strategy or how it would possibly make money. Are they being paid to play polo? That was a very baffling phrase to use, and it makes me wonder how much education the writer has.
Since they are playing for charity the opposite is true. Tom Bower is a very strange man. His arguments don’t make sense.
I hope these fools stay mad. If the RR is mad H&M are usually doing well and being naturally successful at something. Be happy and let the trash swirl in their own dumpster fire of hatred.
Correct me if I am wrong but isn’t lili 1st birthday on June 4th? If so then I really don’t see them wanting to spend it at the struggle Jubbly
Yes. That baby is a toddler! Please let there be a one year old picture. She must be adorable ( as all little ones are).
The BM was counting on a spectacle of global humiliation heaped onto the Sussexes, snubs, booing, and baying for blood. Add in the appearance of Bad Dad at the Jubbly. The Windsors will try to force Harry and Meghan to patch it up for the press. With that said, if the Sussex’s don’t go Bad Dad is out of a free trip to the UK. I hope the Markle-stein Monster makes the trip over and create a scene and spill a lot of tea, like concluding to stop the wedding.
The Windsors can’t force Harry or Meghan to do anything.
The Sussexes are supporting themselves, the Windsors took back their patronages and honorary medals.
Harry is just too nice to his rotten family including Betty.
Thomas is all talk, he should really go to London, someone already located the closest Kentucky Fried Chicken and McDonald’s near Buck Palace/KP.
“Addicted to preening their self importance” Well well well, look at Hector the Projecter here. Reminds me of an ex president who was always accusing others of doing what he was in fact doing.
I don’t know what they’re upset about, and Prince Harry is no longer a full-time senior working royal. He officially lives and works in California. Are they trying to use his supposed not attending as a distraction from Prince Andrew appearing at the queen’s jubilee? This sort of feels like a planned distraction, from questions about Andrew.
The poster FC stated it best -go visit the Queen privately before the Jubilee with their children and then bounce-no pics for the rotten royal rota.
PS-Happy birthday to precious Archie Harrison Montblatten-Windsor-I hope the Sussex family have a happy day with their children-Archie is a cutie putie-have a great day little man.