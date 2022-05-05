According to the Met, the Duchess of Sussex attended Sarah Everard’s vigil

One of the most distasteful things the Duchess of Cambridge ever did was the moment when she decided to exploit a murder victim, Sarah Everard. In March 2021, Everard was murdered by a police officer as she made her way home from a friend’s house. They didn’t find her body for weeks, and when she was found, it set off a series of memorials, demonstrations and rallies, mostly attended by women. Kate chose that moment to set up a little photo-op for herself. The Palace arranged for a Sky News videographer to be at the memorial, and Kate posed maskless in the crowd briefly, laying flowers at the makeshift memorial. The Palace then confirmed her attendance with a self-serving statement from Kate about how she “remembered” walking alone in London before she was married.

What was also notable about Kate’s exploitation of a murder victim is that the Met police waited until Kate finished posing and she had left the area before they moved in and violently arrested vigil attendees. There were photos of young women in handcuffs, being thrown to the ground and pushed around by cops. This violent assault on women was done under the guise of shutting down an “illegal vigil.” An illegal vigil which had been (however briefly) attended by the Duchess of Cambridge. Except in the Met’s police report of the incident, they identified Kate as “the Duchess of Sussex.”

A Metropolitan Police summary of the force’s much-criticised actions at a March 2021 vigil in Clapham Common for Sarah Everard mistakenly referred to an appearance by the “Duchess of Sussex”, a copy of the document shows. A public order event debrief, released under Freedom of Information laws, summarises incidents of note from the evening. The report says that “the Duchess of Sussex attended the bandstand at approx. 1715. Reported in media.” But it was Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who attended the vigil that afternoon. A Kensington Palace spokesperson later said she attended to pay her respects to Everard and her family. The vigil had been judged unlawful by the Met, but Dame Cressida Dick, the then-Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, suggested that Middleton’s appearance was legal as she was there for work purposes. The document also noted the event had “significant media interest and political interest that could have an impact” on the Met’s representation.

[From Yahoo News]

There are different things to be mad about, and I’m still pissed off about the fact that Cressida Dick admitted that Kate wasn’t arrested with the other vigil-attendees because she was there for “work.” The “work”: fixing her own damaged PR and image by exploiting a murder victim. And clearly it didn’t work, because Kate is still such a non-entity that even the Met didn’t bother to put her correct title in their report. I mean, it could have just been a screw-up by people who don’t care about royalty. But it definitely has a sinister “when all else fails, blame Meghan for everything” energy.