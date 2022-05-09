Kim Kardashian brags about buying & stretching out another Marilyn Monroe dress

People keep asking me if I know why Kim Kardashian is single-white-female-ing Marilyn Monroe all of a sudden. I have no idea! While I pay attention to what Kim’s doing and saying, her Marilyn obsession seems to be somewhat recent. By that I mean, I’m sure Kim was – like many women – interested in Monroe and fascinated by MM’s Hollywood history and fashion history for years. But Kim turned a casual interest into a full-blown fetish, and she doesn’t care about any of the criticism. I wasn’t happy about Kim wearing Marilyn’s iconic Jean Louis dress to the Met Gala, but my thing was that she doesn’t have the sexiness, vivacity or humor to pull it off. Dyeing your hair blonde does not make you Marilyn or even Marilyn-esque. I’ve seen Marilyn drag queens who are a million times sexier than Kim was in that dress. But it gets worse! Kim doubled-down on her Monroe obsession by finding, buying and altering another Marilyn Monroe dress. From her Instagram:

To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe’s Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 —where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite. In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequined gown. Further into my research I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was none other than my friend @jeffleatham. I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night. Thank you Heritage Auctions, Barbara Zweig and Jeff for helping to make this memory possible.

[From Kim’s Instagram]

As you can see in Kim’s slideshow, she genuinely believes that she’s wearing Marilyn’s dress. And… I just don’t think that’s the same dress??? AT ALL? Did she buy a historical piece, alter it completely and then brag about it on Instagram? Or did a vintage place hoodwink a Kardashian and get her to stretch out and alter a completely different dress? If that’s the way it went down, I applaud Heritage Auctions.

While I know Marilyn is incredibly iconic, I wish Kim would develop a fetish for, like, Jane Russell’s old gowns. They would probably look a lot better on Kim. It still cracks me up that Kim bleached her hair and she thought that was all she needed to do to be Marilyn-esque.