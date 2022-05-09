Steve Schmidt: Meghan McCain is ‘a bully, entitled, unaccomplished, spoiled & mean’

Everything started last Friday, when several people pointed out that Meghan McCain’s sad book Bad Republican had flopped. How bad did it flop? The book only sold 244 copies. You read that correctly. Only 244 books were sold. Meghan threw a tantrum about it on Twitter, claiming that the book was only offered as a companion to the audiobook or something (which is not the way publishing works, hon). Then someone noticed that on Cindy McCain’s Instagram, she posted a photo of Meghan at her father’s grave… and Meghan brought a copy of her book, which she then posed at John McCain’s headstone. Holy sh-t, that is in poor taste.

So among all of the maga-lite histrionics from Meghan online, someone decided it was their moment to take her down several additional notches. That someone is Steve Schmidt, who was John McCain’s longtime friend. Schmidt was/is a Republican operative who acted as McCain’s campaign manager in 2008. In the film Game Change, Schmidt was played by Woody Harrelson. Schmidt lost total faith in the GOP during Donald Trump’s rise, although he still believes in “McCain Republicanism.” In any case, Schmidt spilled all the tea. This is all from his Twitter thread:

@MeghanMcCain has been trying to have a conversation with me for almost 14 years. Once again, today, she called me a Pedophile. It is a slander. It is disgusting. It is untrue and it says everything about her. Here she is liking the tweet of a far right liar and piece of filth. After 14 years of abuse and attacks, today is the day I have decided to respond. I am happy to keep the story going after this thread, it only gets better. I was the first adult that @MeghanMcCain ever encountered that she heard the word NO from. I told her she was unimportant and that the Presidential election wasn’t about her. I left her on the tarmac when she didn’t make the plane because as I explained to her, the 5000 people who were waiting to see her father speak and took the time to do it deserved to have him show up on time. That was the way John McCain saw it. He was appalled by @MeghanMcCain conduct on the campaign. Appalled and embarrassed. The tantrums were beyond anything I have ever witnessed from any other human being. They were epic meltdowns that would test the range of Meryl Streep, Kate Winslett, Jodi Foster and Anne Hathaway on their best days. Raging, screaming, crying, at the staff, at the makeup people at Secret Service. Without any doubt it was the most rotten, entitled, spoiled, cruel, mean and bullying behavior I have ever witnessed. It was my job to confront it and I did. I talked to 24 year old @MeghanMcCain the way an adult should have talked to the Trump kids. I talked to her the way a retired USMC 4 Star General failed to do in the WH with Ivanka, Jared and Jr. They are all the same people. I told her that she was unimportant and that everything around her had nothing to do with her. I told her she was privileged and lucky and should be grateful. She told me and anyone else who would listen in response, “Do you know who the F–k my Dad is” It was the miserable anthem of the total chaos that was the McCain Campaign. It never stopped until one day when I said ENOUGH! @MeghanMcCain is a bully, entitled, unaccomplished, spoiled and mean. She has rejected her Family’s history of service for a shallow and purposeless celebrity where she trades on a famous name like a fourth generation wannabe clipping coupons while pretending to be an heir. I was a volunteer for John McCain. He called me when that campaign went belly up. Everyone quit and he called and asked for my help and I never asked him for a dime. I never took a dime. I left my three year old for a year and did everything I could for John McCain. He was the only person I ever worked for who put in a position where I became involved in a public lie. When that campaign ended, I made a vow that that would never happen again and it hasn’t.

MORE. Say more!!! Take her down completely. Anyway, yes, I completely believe this. I believe Meghan is this big of a pill. She’s always been this way. Meghan is terrible. While Schmidt doesn’t say this, I bet Meghan was also pissed off that Sarah Palin and the Palin family got so much attention in 2008 as well.

