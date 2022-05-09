Prince Harry wore a ‘girl dad’ tee in a skit to announce a new Travalyst initiative

Prince Harry has a new initiative, related to his successful Travalyst program. Incidentally, I’m genuinely surprised that Travalyst has been as successful as it is. Travalyst is to encourage smart eco-travel, basically providing people with a way to rate the environmentally-friendly modes of tourism. Now Harry is launching something new, based on Maori principles, where destinations can “rate” their visitors and tourists. Harry made a video too.
The Duke of Sussex has taken part in a skit for Maori TV to promote a new campaign that suggests holiday makers should be rated based on their travel choices. Inspired by Maori values, it encourages travellers to consider sustainable options when planning their next holiday. The Duke announced the campaign, for his sustainable travel company, Travalyst, on the New Zealand television station.
He said: “The Maori culture inherently understands sustainable practices and how to take better care of our life-giving land, which are critical lessons we can all learn. For our first campaign, we’re encouraging people to flip the script. We’re always being asked for our feedback on our trips and experiences. and what would happen if our holiday rated us? It’s an important question to ask, and we want all of you to help us answer it.”
No further details about the campaign were given but the Travayst website contains a survey which gives users a rating based on how they answer five questions about their holidays. Its aim is to better understand consumer attitudes towards sustainable travel.
The Duke took part in a pre-recorded skit which begins with him jogging in “New Zealand woodland” wearing a “Girl Dad” t-shirt and Apple Airpods, speaking partly in Maori. He is watched by a team of “rating agents” played by New Zealand actors Rhys Darby, Dave Fane and Rena Owen.
The videos are below, with the skit and the announcement. Harry was so cute in his “girl dad” t-shirt. He’s a pretty natural actor too, even though the British papers want to call him “awkward” for some reason. Like Mr. Balled-Up-Fists Grimace is super-natural.
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has chosen to launch a new campaign inspired by Māori values on Māori Television's current affairs programme Te Ao with Moana.
The campaign is part of his new eco-travel non-profit organisation, Travalyst, working to identify and bring changes pic.twitter.com/HvUcKQoQEg
I thought he was very charming and natural. But im guessing the BM are foaming at the mouth to write ANYTHING H & M do in a negative light. If Wills did this he would get a BAFTA.
He was pretty convincing! But his laugh at the very end was ❤️❤️❤️.
Cain gave himself a Bafta for a show that hardly anyone watched.
Then award the former Bafta President with Jason’s job.
Harry getting a NAACP award, really pushed him over the edge.
Can you imagine growing up with him, no wonder Harry needs S. P. A. C. E.
Big Guy withe beard is David Fane who is a funny guy from 800 Words and Outrageous Fortune
How many stars would Smiler in 800 Words get for his trip to Oz with his 2 Aussie mates where he was scared everthing was going to kill him
But I thought the Brits didn’t want the royals to be naturally good speakers? Isn’t that part of why they hate Meghan, because she’s a good public speaker? I mean, make up your minds.
Saw this as it played last night, it’s now 6.30am, and I’m looking forward to seeing the racist and entitled British media flip out and throw a huge tantrum over him giving an exclusive to Maori TV. Beautiful.
He did a fantastic job with the Maori pronunciation, which is unusual. Has clearly put in the time and effort to learn and practise.
I don’t have kids and have never wanted them, so maybe I don’t get it, but I HATE the “girl dad” and “boy mom” stuff. You have a kid, it has a gender, that may or may not be right for it. The end.
I second this.
And? People wear shirts to declare their love for all kinds of things from beer and bikes to dogs and computer games, why can’t they wear t-shirts that mention their kids, exactly?
Well said!!
Chicken’s comment in no way said people shouldn’t celebrate that they have children. The question is why it can’t be a non-gendered celebration. Maybe, “Happy Dad” instead of “Girl Dad.”
Nothing wrong with still being proud.If there is any change with their kids down the line any good parent will cross that bridge when they get to it.
While the phrase had been used before it was popularized by Kobe Bryant in a story after his death of how he was happy to have his girls when ppl would make assumptions that he was sad that he didn’t have sons to follow in his footsteps. https://www.vox.com/2020/1/31/21115318/girldad-dads-daughters-fathers-kobe-bryant
Here’s an excerpt –
“American society still frequently values men above women, Tony Porter, CEO of the anti-violence organization A Call to Men, told Vox. For some men, “the whole notion of having a son is sometimes to live vicariously through him,” or “to raise him in your likeness.” That can lead to some dads “feeling a great disappointment that they don’t have sons.”
Men sharing their pride in their daughters can show a different perspective. For Brian A. Klems, author of Oh Boy, You’re Having a Girl: A Dad’s Survival Guide to Raising Daughters, it’s a way to “push down the idea that, as men, we feel like we have to have sons.”
People who hate on this don’t understand the real meaning behind it. For dads to be be comfortable saying they are proud of their girls vs the toxic culture that tells them they should only value boys. Like how people misunderstand Black Lives Matter vs All Lives Matter.
My then husband nearly beat me to death for having a girl. It’s very deeply ingrained in their DNA for some reason.
Hugs, BothSidesNow. I am sorry you had to endure that pain and terror.
Me too, BothSidesNow.
You made the point, this is why “Girl Dad” exists, exactly.
Thank you for pointing this out. I have a horrible family member who refers to girl babies as ‘blanks.’
@Chicken, I agree. I find it so tacky and annoying–and so very middle American Instagram culture, so I’m surprised to see Harry doing it.
@Summer It’s not middle American Instagram culture and the comment is so offensive!
Tacky to you, glad you’re not wearing it.
It’s all about choice, his and yours.
I don’t think it have anything with him, counteracting the narrative about their 2018 visit.
Even New Zealanders are calling BS on that and they is even an interview with Harry and Meghan saying they would live in NZ, SA can’t remember the other country.
Harry is a business man and he is promoting Travalyst and the Maoris are know for supporting the land.
I’m actually stunned that such fragile people, who have unreasonably strong reactions to someone they don’t know wearing a T-shirt with (gasp!) words on it, go ahead and click on an article which clearly states, “Prince Harry Wore a Girl Dad Tee.” (I should think that would be warning for the faint-of-heart). But then, these same people with such delicate sensibilities proceed to kvetch about the words on the T-shirt. I find such actions, oh what’s the phrase, “tacky and annoying.” Sweet jumping Jesus.
@Debbie, just when l think I’ve seen it all, and I’ve got a good number of years on this earth, it’s obvious l haven’t. I’ve never heard of this before For me, any man who wears a shirt like that is obviously proud and happy he has a daughter. I guess saying daddy‘s little girl is now a no no. Wow!
LOL, Debbie, well done!
@Summer. The 200 million Americans who live in Flyover Country are happy that your plane won’t be landing in our town.
Does everything thing in life have to be taken so seriously? jeeze!!
Please don’t bring the gender debate into a man being proud of having a daughter. God knows, we need more men to express this. Jesus.
Thank you!
+1
To Marleigh’s insightful point that “men sharing pride in their daughters can show a different perspective” in a society which still values men above women, this is doubly so for a person who grew up in an institution in which, until very recently, female babies were thrown out of the hierarchy simply because they were not born male. Harry wearing this is such a sweet, proud-of-his-girl gesture. Pride (like Harry’s) in having a daughter, is something I wish my dad would have had. He would never, ever wear a “Girl Dad” t-shirt, because he never wanted nor accepted having a girl. It’s a sweet shirt, even more so when you understand the wider cultural implications.
I agree. I also cannot abide children being called kiddos or littles. Ugh.
You know what I find offensive? People who wear t-shirts with sayings like “I’m With Stupid” and an arrow pointing to their partner, or “People Like You are Why We Have Middle Fingers” or “Some People Just Need a High Five to the Face With a Chair”. That’s what I find offensive. Being proud of your daughter is not offensive.
It’s more about the fact that girls- all girls whatever they are assigned at birth- face uniquely special obstacles in life that boys don’t. And need supported and encouraged especially since they live in a patriarchal society that doesn’t generally encourage women and frankly does everything it can to beat them down.
That’s why people wear “Girl Dad” stuff. It’s about being proud to be raising a young woman. Again, whatever they were assigned as or want to transition to in the future, included. It’s support.
You know it’s about being proud to have this child in a world where some people still somehow think it’s disappointing if your baby is not born a boy. It’s about saying, “ya fuck that, we’re just as proud to be a girl dad”.
I want to echo Marleigh’s point here. I am the eldest of three girls and my parents were constantly asked in my childhood if they would “try for a boy” never mind the fact that my mom had her tubes tied after my youngest sister was born. My dad is seen as very traditionally masculine (construction worker, hunts for sport, loves his camo and four wheeler) and so the assumption was that my dad would crave a son because society teaches us that men need sons to carry on their legacy/name/whatever. My dad always shut this narrative down being so proud of us, the taught us to shoot, use power tools on the job site, and he would sit at home in his camo and paint our nails on the weekend.
When I told my dad on my wedding day 10 years ago that I would be keeping my last name, he cried because we are his legacy. He didn’t need a boy, he is a girl dad.
Elvie, it suddenly got very dusty in here when I read your comment. Or maybe someone is chopping onions in the kitchen. Your dad sounds like an truly amazing dad.
Gah! I love your Dad, Elvie.
@Elvie, your story resonates with me a lot. I’m from a large family-females very much outweigh males. My Dad kept track of stats of our high school sports. Not to tell us what we didn’t do-but to tell us what we did do in comparison to males.. He pretty much told us/his daughters that the only thing males could do better than females was maybe peeing while standing up-lol, Dad even questioned that. I had my daughter outside of marriage (problematic relationship). She has my maiden name. When I told my parents my reasoning, that she would have the same last name as me and that of someone I respected. My Dad got teary eyed. He was very supportive of my decisions. A ‘Girl Dad’. Good video.
Nonsensical. If Lili realizes she is a different gender when she can articulate it, then Harry can modify his behavior accordingly. Until then, a father being proud of having a girl is still a majorly positive thing, because guess what? A LOT of men aren’t.
This isn’t like bringing a boy and girl toddler for a playdate and saying “oh, look, they’re boyfriend and girlfriend!”
Chicken
I’m also childfree and idc one way or the other. It’s not like lily is old enough to understand the shirt or be wondering about her identity.
Damn. If you have a problem with others wearing a T-SHIRT, you need counselling. Seriously. It has nothing to do with you. You must be an extremely dull person to judge whether someone can wear that or not. Don’t like it? Don’t wear it. What right do you have to impose your judgement or criticism on others? What an insufferable attitude ffs. As if parents can’t be proud of having a son or a daughter anymore. SMH!
Harry’s acting surprised me. He’s a natural! Maybe Meg has been giving him lessons.
This was actually really cute!
Ok this was ridiculously adorable. Harry looks like he’s fighting his royal training so much. Like be polite. But random people are jumping at him out of the woods. Omg I love this so much.
I think it was very well done!! I agree with the concept immensely. When we traveled to Belize and Nicaragua, I packed 70SPF that was eco friendly to the coral reefs. It’s important that we support the eco system in any small and all possible ways we can. It’s hard to find locally where I live but probably not where others live in larger metropolitan cities.
The guy with the beard who pops up 2nd is David Fane who is in lot of Kiwi shows
This definitely made my Monday!
Harry is actually really good and quite funny.
I’d give him at least a B+.
No kidding! Harry could totally make $$ doing small acting gigs if making millions being hugely successful in business and the charity world falls through. Very natural indeed.
Of course Prince Harry has a « girl dad » T-shirt! Meghan hit that purchase button so hard, lol. I bet she’s gotten the whole family a bunch of sweet and on-brand slogan tees. I think it’s her « vice ». Once the babies are put to bed and Prince Harry takes Pula out for a walk, Meghan cuddles up with Guy on her cream couch, a glass of green tea or a Clevr drink, and scours the net for clothing like this.
This is a great expansion by Travalyst.
I hope she got herself a boy mom T. 😉
Harry did a great job as the befuddled visitor, the whole skit was funny – but I got no clue from it as to how this initiative will work, only how it won’t work.
Agreed. Travalyst on the whole has very convoluted messaging.
just went on to the website and did the 5 question quiz, but i still don’t understand how this will work. Hopefully more information will be rolled out, i suppose there will be some cash back element if you are deemed to be a good eco conscious traveler?
i’m conflicted about this, i suppose in the small scheme of things, it helps reduce some waste, say if you use a shower instead of a bath or if you dont use more than 1 towel etc but in the grand scheme of things, the 1st world population should and must cut down on travel , especially air travel, if we want to reduce carbon emissions in a substantial way. The travel industry is a huge business and they are feeling the heat , so it makes sense that they are trying to show their green credentials by engaging in these types of scheme. But i’m happy to wait and see what the roll out looks like.
@ Sybil, I think that we can all make a difference where ever we may travel by reusing our bath towels, do not have your sheets changed every day and to bath just once a day and keep the shower short, not long showers. We do that when we travel. I never have the sheets changed as it’s wasteful and unnecessary. You sleep in them once. My only need are face towels as i do not like to reuse them when i have washed my face from dirt or make up, but that’s it. I also don’t use or take the hotel shampoos or soaps either. It’s such a waste of plastic!!!! My gawd, we need to get away from plastic!!!
Sure we can all re-use towels. My overarching point is that the tourism/travel industry itself is incredibly polluting, and the reuse of a towel is a drop in the ocean, an easy if rather pointless pat on the back that allows to both the traveler/travel company to feel good about themselves without actually making any discernable difference. At this point, the “all action not matter how small counts” is nothing more than just a nice sentiment . People, need to travel less, whether it is by car or plane.
It’s a SKIT. Not a conference or a TED talk. If you really want to know how it works, you would have searched that info online, not from a SKIT. Okay? Geez ffs.
I thought the point of Travelyst is to help people make informed decisions about traveling. So getting feedback from your hosts (or more likely based on your itinerary) can help you make better choices for your next excursion, wherever it might be.
I’m thinking something along the lines of here in NYC people can take a helicopter ride to get an aerial view of the skyline. Travelyst might suggest going to Top of the Rock instead since I’m pretty sure The Rock is a LEED Platinum bldg. If you get a suggestion like that after a trip when planning the next you could keep in mind how to be a bit more eco-friendly.
I haven’t gone on the website – but from, this skit, I don’t get what “feedback from your hosts” means. In fact, the part in the skit about using too much water to brush one’s teeth gave me the same befuddled reaction as Harry’s – like, wtf? Who is watching me while I brush my teeth? And if the hosts don’t want the guests to use too many towels, then they shouldn’t provide too many towels. Actually, the whole thing seemed like an SNL parody.
This was really cute and Harry did great with his acting.
Harry is a wonderful actor! He pretended he liked royal reporters for decades. He was so convincing that they are still reeling after finding out he actually hated their guts the whole time.
BBBBWWWWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAA!!!
Boom!
It’s charming. And it made me think about being smarter eco-wise when I’m traveling. Good job, all!
I also appreciate him counteracting the narrative that they hated their 2018 tour.
I love this. And you know what else I would love. Ryan Reynolds getting on board with some of their advertising. Also this skit is giving me life. ESP the laugh at the end. Also the jogging? Like. Somehow seeing him just run and now be like pedal to the metal (I live in Colorado where fitness is next level and not always approachable) so this was super nice.
Also when that other guys jumped out of the bushes. He’s covering his mouth cuz you know he’s trying not to break 😂😂😂
Me too!!! TB and her viciousness needs to STFU and keep Meghan name out of her mouth!! I didn’t see one bit of unhappiness or hatred on their trip. This is coming from Camp of the Jealous Lambridges, for certain. They are trying to alienate Harry and Meghan from the all of the countries they toured. Hopefully the host countries will see her comments as lies, which is what they are.
Super cute, but too long! Harry isn’t a bad actor and I love seeing his commitment to his causes. As long as he keeps walking the walk, he should have continued success and people will continue to root for him.
It’s cute that Harry and Meghan are both theatre kids.
Harry was great in this. It put a smile on my face and I took the survey. A lot of questions that make you think about your travel habits.
So….. no one noticed that this was filmed on their Montecito property? I’m sure it was filmed on their land. Gorgeous! They have a jogging trail! Plus, I’m sure, a whole bunch of other attractive amenities.
Do your thang, H&M!
Oooh, good catch. Let me go back and watch it again.
Oh, I never thought of that…..now I need to watch it again!!
I can’t tell if the outdoors is their property but his separate message it is certainly in their home.
Harry is adorable, I a, nit surprised he nailed it, he is a natural
I understand why the logo on Harry’s T-shirt would be offensive, but he is so obviously proud and happy to have a daughter, and should be able to express that. You wish for a healthy baby, or a boy or a girl and love whoever shows up.
I thought the skit was cute, but I think the script could have done some editing- it went on a bit too long, I think.
Awkward? Like Willileaks’ poor imitation of “acting” in the blackadder skit awkward? Or like how he purposefully awarded himself with a bafta awkward?
It will be interesting to see if this leads to crossover of the Sussex squad and Our Flag Means Death fandoms.
Oh that was the first thing I thought when I saw Rhys Darby. Harry if you want to use your soft power for another good cause, grab Rhys’ phone, call HBO Max, and get that show renewed already!
Anyway, it was a cute video, Harry’s a good enough actor, and Rhys, once again, was hilarious. I’ll check Travalyst out to know more. Also, as someone said above, wearing a girl dad tshirt is significant when you were raised in an actual male primogeniture system. Good for him.
I’ve been watching the show on repeat and I had to do a double-take when I first heard Rhys’ voice because I wasn’t expecting it! I got all excited that he and David Fane were both in it. I’ve been scrolling my Twitter feed looking for other people bringing this up lol
I did futher up the thead , Fane going to Aus with his 2 Aussie mates swearing he was going to be killed in 800 Words cracks me up
I like you was a bit skeptical/confused about Travalyst when it first launched in 2019 but the part interested me on their site most was related to being respectful of and supporting the local destinations and their communities. I’m glad that that seems to be something that they’re focusing on and that they are including people from these locations in this process as the site stated that there were experts and others in New Zealand involved in crafting this plan. Also worth noting that Harry specifically chose an Indigenous news station to announce this.
Also: yes that Girl Dad shirt is so adorable 😍
How positively adorable! Both he and Meghan are funny, engaging and natural in front of the camera.
Harry was adorable! I think we’ve seen a good bit of his acting over the years, both for his beloved causes (like when he and the Queen filmed that response to the Obama’s: “oh, REALLY!” “Boom”) and of course the many years when he publicly smiled for The Firm and pretended everything was fine with his life.
Harry also made a ton of “listen and learn” tours while he was a royal. But, something positive or productive or helpful comes out of his tours. Like Sentebale or Invictus, or Travelyst. He really listened and learned and acts. My respect for what Harry is doing with his life keeps increasing. I was one of the ones who thought he was spoiled idiot until I paid attention to Invictus and Meghan came along.
Harry is natural in front of the camera.This isn’t simple. Very talented man. Smart and creative and charismatic. Just to think that because he is kind and emotional and happened to be born second, the British press tried for years (and succeeded, at least partly) make him this “dimwit boy”. I loved every minute of this ad (it’s like a teaser). I have no problem with this t-shirt. Just don’t read too much into it – I’m sure for him it’s not a statement of gender fluidity, it’s just he is happy to be the father of little Lili.
I went to the site and did this short survey. The questions look like teaser too. It is the teaser because then the site invites you to be more involved (“share your thoughts on sustainable travel”, etc).
So natural and funny. I love seeing Maori talent and hearing some of the language. It’s true about hating not hearing the difference between the Australian and New Zealand accent. A New Zealander explained the subtleties to me, but I remain terrible at hearing the difference.
As a Kiwi, loved so much about this ad and proud to see my country and Māori culture highlighted in this way. Enjoyed the humour too. Worth noting that there’s already a clear commitment to using a lot of te reo Māori language here (greetings, bird names, place names etc) and Prince Harry’s pronunciation is pretty good too! Intrigued to see how this progresses.
(Just a note that it is spelt Māori, with a macron. The Telegraph’s spelling of Maori is incorrect. More info about the importance of macrons here: https://thespinoff.co.nz/atea/13-10-2017/get-your-macron-on-a-guide-to-writing-maori-the-right-way Can be crucial to meaning!)
Yes, the BM will call him “awkward,” and if possible (sure it’s possible), “infantile.” They like to throw nasty, negative adjectives at Harry and Meghan in their bitter, spiteful quest to make the whole world disparage the best part of the RF– the ones who left.
Too cute!
Pretty cute. H does pretty well in these type of comedy skits- like the Corden one.
Harry’s cute, and I always love seeing Rhys Darby. Murray! (if you know you know)
Our favorite band manager!
It was a very cute video and promotion. Love the “ girl dad” tee. It was respectful of the Māori culture while keeping a sense of humor. If that was filmed at their Montecito place, they have an amazing estate, beautiful landscaping. I’ll need to check out how this all works on the Travalyst site. I’m glad this initiative is moving forward because the last two years really tanked the travel industry.
These “Girl Dad” comments are the best thing ever – teachable commentary and lived experiences shared. This is why I love this site.
Harry is just as proud of his daughter as he is of his son-don’t mind showing it-I have no dislike of wearing tees that are funny and positive-its the negative ones I don’t care for-very cute skit and he surely looks relaxed in his surroundings and with his life-Keep going Harry.