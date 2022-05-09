Prince Harry wore a ‘girl dad’ tee in a skit to announce a new Travalyst initiative

Prince Harry has a new initiative, related to his successful Travalyst program. Incidentally, I’m genuinely surprised that Travalyst has been as successful as it is. Travalyst is to encourage smart eco-travel, basically providing people with a way to rate the environmentally-friendly modes of tourism. Now Harry is launching something new, based on Maori principles, where destinations can “rate” their visitors and tourists. Harry made a video too.

The Duke of Sussex has taken part in a skit for Maori TV to promote a new campaign that suggests holiday makers should be rated based on their travel choices. Inspired by Maori values, it encourages travellers to consider sustainable options when planning their next holiday. The Duke announced the campaign, for his sustainable travel company, Travalyst, on the New Zealand television station.

He said: “The Maori culture inherently understands sustainable practices and how to take better care of our life-giving land, which are critical lessons we can all learn. For our first campaign, we’re encouraging people to flip the script. We’re always being asked for our feedback on our trips and experiences. and what would happen if our holiday rated us? It’s an important question to ask, and we want all of you to help us answer it.”

No further details about the campaign were given but the Travayst website contains a survey which gives users a rating based on how they answer five questions about their holidays. Its aim is to better understand consumer attitudes towards sustainable travel.

The Duke took part in a pre-recorded skit which begins with him jogging in “New Zealand woodland” wearing a “Girl Dad” t-shirt and Apple Airpods, speaking partly in Maori. He is watched by a team of “rating agents” played by New Zealand actors Rhys Darby, Dave Fane and Rena Owen.