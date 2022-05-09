The courtiers worry that the Sussexes will bring Netflix cameras to the Jubbly

During the Invictus Games, the British media was obsessed with the fact that Netflix’s cameras were on the ground in the Hague, shooting footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Invictus athletes. There were so many headlines and stories about it, all with the “how dare they make a Netflix series about Invictus!” What was hilarious about all of that is that Harry and Meghan didn’t bring Netflix cameras to Windsor when they stopped in for 24 hours. There was a lot of huffing and puffing about “how dare Harry and Meghan work for Netflix AND visit the Queen, harumph!” Do you see where they’re going with this? The British media is very, very worried that Harry and Meghan would… like, bring Netflix cameras to the Jubbly. There is literally zero reason for anyone to believe that Harry and Meghan would document any of this for Netflix, but sure. I get that the monarchy’s biggest concern might be global attention via a docu-series of the most charismatic royals. How dare they!
Buckingham Palace staff are making plans to block Harry and Meghan’s Netflix cameras when they return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are flying over from California to join the monarch in celebrating 70 years on the throne, although they have been banned from the palace balcony for the showpiece Trooping the Colour ceremony. However, the couple are still expected to play a significant role, and some royal aides are concerned about the prospect of tension among the family if a film crew also appear in tow.
A well-placed source told the Sun: ‘Even if they accept that their Netflix crew can’t go into Buckingham Palace to film, they could cause problems — and at the very least cause a major distraction. Senior courtiers believe that Netflix will see it as one big opportunity to exploit their mega-millions agreement with the couple. So a team of Palace aides will be on standby to keep a very close eye on the crew, and act as minders if needs be.’
It comes as Netflix chiefs are said to be exasperated by the decision of the couple to give bombshell interviews to rival television networks – despite having a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant. The Mail on Sunday understands there was ‘a real sense of annoyance’ when Prince Harry last month revealed details of his meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle during an interview with NBC.
According to a source, that frustration was heightened because a Netflix film crew was shadowing Harry at the time for Heart Of Invictus, a documentary about his event for wounded and injured service personnel and veterans.
‘Netflix would have loved the first comments about the visit to the Queen for the documentary,’ said the insider. ‘There was a real sense of annoyance that they were made to another broadcaster.’
[From The Daily Mail]
LOL, first of all, I’m sure Netflix got lots of footage and comments from Meghan and Harry at Invictus. I’m sure that when Heart of Invictus is released, it will be one of Netflix’s biggest series, just as The Me You Can’t See was a huge hit for AppleTV+. That series featured so many interviews with Harry and he made so much news. So I’m sure Netflix is fine with the footage and interviews they have.
As for all the hand-wringing about what would happen if Harry and Meghan, what? Turn up to Buckingham Palace with a camera crew in tow? These people are f–king morons. Whoever is running their mouth to the Mail and the Sun has no idea what Harry negotiated with his family. That being said, I have no doubt that “a team of Palace aides will be on standby” to monitor Harry and Meghan constantly. This is entirely about “controlling” the Sussexes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Backgrid.
They might but it depends on what they are planning to do when they come over here – it is likely a case that anything related to the RF could be off limits but who knows, let’s see what happens.
Plus I can’t really imagine Netflix being annoyed that the Sussex’s have deals with other broadcasters but i guess it depends on the nature of the documentary they are filming with the Sussex’s. To me it sounds like it might be doing something around the Invictus Games or mental health.
Netflix is a streamer and NBC is a broadcaster so they’re not related at all. The documentary is about the games so why tf would they bring cameras to royal events?
Here we go! Now that it has been revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are coming, the rabid RR’s are going to be making up stories to stoke hatred before they even land in Britain. Why would Netflix come for the Jubbly? Netflix was doing a documentary in regards to the importance and the tremendous family and support of the IG, NOT his relatives!!
My gawd, every day it’s going to be one big lie after another to drum up hatred and anger to be directed towards Harry and Meghan. You would think that they could more clever, but alas they are not and never have been.
I wish Netflix would issue a strong statement in no uncertain terms demanding a retraction of the story.
Right @Em. Two completely different types of entities. According to the Fail’s logic..Netflix is big mad at anyone who has had a deal with them and went on different news stations for interviews. I’m guessing Netflix is really upset with the Obama’s too!lol The Fail’s/RR imaginary sources have a lot to say.
I can’t imagine that netflix is too bothered about harry’s interview with the today show. After all they have dips on a whole ass documentary and all the behind the scenes stuff that goes with Invictus. And i think that harry and meghan made it clear to Netflix at the begging that they weren’t willing to discuss the royal family. It’s most likely written kn their contract.
Since Invictus has always been an independent project of Harry’s why would any other royal expect to be part of the series?
I don’t see Netflix being there with them at all for this Jubbly. i think they are simply there to support his grandmother. I haven’t heard anything on Meghan and Harry doing a reality show of their life. All I’ve heard they were doing with Netflix was Pearl (good name by the way) and Invictus. This report is just more spin to throw hate at this couple.
Seriously doubt NetFlix is interested in that Jubby. The documentary the Sussexes are doing is titled “The Heart of Invictus.” This is just those exasperated gossipers who are simply frustrated because they have been left out of the loop and are doing only what they know to do spread venomous gossip. Pretty sure there were some tough negotiations to even get the Sussexes to agree to return for the Jubby. Harry is very much entitled to see his grandmother with his children. And of course as he has mentioned he and his wife are a team. The visit will probably be very brief and Meghan along with their kids will be able to spend quality time with his grandmother. As a supporter I am happy this young man has the opportunity to visit his grandmother with his kids. Tomorrow is not promised to any of us and her age alone suggests this is the right decision for him. Harry knows this establishment well and watching them closely is nonsense, just another narrative to suggest this firm has any sort of control over this couple. If the Sussexes had not agreed to come, this Jubby would have fallen flat with just a mention on national news re 70 years on a Thorne and nothing more. I continue to wish this amazing couple well as they live their best life and dreams as a family of 4.
Of course Netflix would be interested. The tabloids aren’t right about much but they are right about the fact that Netflix will show anything which sells. There are plenty of people who would watch anything relating tho the royals and people who would watch just for the gossip value/drama.
That being said, I’m sure Harry & Meghan know they wouldn’t be able to bring a camera crew into royal properties without permission, so it’s hardly like they’re going to be sneaking them in. That’s just the tabloids trying to stir stuff up.
@Chergui, Where in the title ‘Heart of Invictus’ does it mention jubbly events?? Are you hearing yourself now? It sounds as stupid as it is. Utter bullshit. H&M has demonstrated they have more sense than that. If they wanted to do something, they will say it will their whole chest. This is rumour mongering. Regardless of Netflix’s interest, the jubbly is IRRELEVANT to the INVICTUS documentary. This is another way to stir hate and resentment against H&M.
@Sam
Excellent clapback.
@ Sam, thank you!! ☺️
Wow @sam…no need to come back so hard against someone who has a different opinion.
@Maxine, “Thorne” is one of the funniest typos (it was probably autocorrect’s fault) because it actually works just as well as the word you meant to type! 😂
Yea. The Jubbly has nothing to do with the Invictus documentary. If Netflix had any interest in the filming the Jubbly events they would have have to get permission/permits from the city and Buckingham Palace. It wouldn’t be like, hey, the Sussexes say it’s cool…come on over.lol A whole crew could not walk around without permission/permits. That’s not how it works. The BM/RR’s know this.
https://www.royal.uk/sites/default/files/media/media_information_pack_filming_policy_4117.pdf
If a Netflix crew were to be there it’s because BP/CH wanted them there. Just a reminder, to date, Angela Levin hasn’t produced any evidence of actually ever interviewing Harry five plus years ago for Newsweek. Other than her say so which has no credibility. That fakakta article came out in June 2017. Mentioning that because recently she’s been claiming 2018.
Oh no! Harry did an interview widening the audience range for the documentary series on Inviticus! He basically rolled it out for an semi unknowing American market. Netflix must be INCANDESCENT
This is why most of us wanted them to stay away from the sh*tshow. The escalation of lies is going to be ridiculous for the next month.
A private visit during the jubilee would have been best but this is what they wanted so they’ll have to deal with the headlines
It could be they know another private visit would not be possible after the first. As the courtiers would not allow it to happen again. We don’t know what has gone on behind the scenes. We also have no idea how many public events (if any) they will take part in. Horrible articles would have been written whatever they do. Let’s wait and see what happens before we become too judgmental.
H&M are indeed on a private family visit. A whole lot of voyeurs are gonna be in a world of hurt when they only manage to get a single sight (perhaps 2) of H&M in public during their visit this time around. And NO SIGHTING of the little Sussexes.
H is the only one of his clan who has been pushing against a tide to make a clear line of demarcation between what constitutes the PRIVATE FAMILY TIME OF THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY and their PUBLIC, INSTITUTIONAL, OBLIGATORY ‘WORK.’
Stay tuned.
So announcing that someone will be at a public event means having to put up with being lied about?
@M: It wouldn’t have made a difference if the visit was private. The press would still make up stories about them. It’s something that fans have to accept and live with.
@Amy Bee, You’re correct. The press has and will continue to make up stories. Sadly, I’m starting to see a”blame the victims” from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s supporters.
@Petra, I doubt if people who has an iota of common sense would believe tabloid gossips, especially if they are indeed H&M’s supporters. The ‘blame’ is an attempt to split readers, muddy the water, and sell more fiction.
When you look at the actions, the fact that Harry’s last visit caught some of the royals and the press by surprise is more telling of the situation than any of the guesses being thrown around as facts.
I think genuine Sussex supporters are justifiably fearful for them, but can understand that this is a family decision to visit an ailing grandmother and great grandmother. Harry loves his grandmother and wants his children to meet her and vice versa. There is a poignancy here because of QE2’s fragility. This isn’t about a right or wrong decision, but one where you don’t want to have regrets later for not doing it.
As a supporter I am happy this young man has an opportunity to see his aging grandmother who is in declining health. I claim no ownership of this couple. I support whatever decision they make as a family. I do not project my feeling onto them. I am a supporter from afar.
As am I. It’s his grandmother and their decisions. They know what’s best for them. We have to respect their wishes.
BUT, that doesn’t mean I am going to ignore the rabid RR’s as they deserve all of the hatred and gaslighting. They deserve is all, including TB. Especially TB!! How delicious that her initials are linked to a deadly disease……..
They would be writing things about how they spurned the Queen and disrespected the whole country and that would have kicked into overdrive. So they might as well do what they want to do.
And I’m sure most of this WILL be private. Private isn’t secret.
It won’t have mattered, Harry and Meghan could have been sitting peacefully under a tree the entire Jubbly and the British media would still find negative things to write about them. So I say that Harry and Meghan should just live their lives their way because they are the masters of their own destinies because they have been through hell to get back the right to live their lives their way, unbothered by what others think.
For pity’s sake, no one cares about the freaking jubbly except the royalists, who dwindle in numbers daily.
This.so this.these people need to stop pretending that Harry and Meghan aren’t the Jubbly. Let’s face it, it’s not their day, they never claimed it was or wanted it but the world loves to see them. The palaces should be kissing their feet for the attention the struggle Jubbly will now get thanks to them going.
Plus I don’t see Netflix following them around the polo field so why would they follow them to other private events?
Tell me again why the queen and the other royals would be featured in a documentary about the Invictus athletes? And Netflix already HAS a documentary about the royals. Its called The Crown. /jk
LOL! +1000
LMAO at the lies.
Everything they wrote about Netflix complaining about Harry’s interviews and wanting the first comment about TQ–when they are not a traditional broadcaster with news shows and will not air the documentary on Invictus, not TQ or Harry, but Invictus for quite a while–is fanfiction.
These people in the rota, more and more, strike me as being mentally not right.
“Netflix would have loved the first comments about the visit to the Queen for the documentary,’ said the insider. ‘There was a real sense of annoyance that they were made to another broadcaster.’”
Lol actually its the British Media’s feeling and they just claim its coming from Netflix. Just like they weaponize the Queen and use her to project their outrage.
You are absolutely right @ B!!! This has their fingerprints all over it!!!! As IF Netflix would give any one of them an interview, yet alone a statement!
Lol, if the BP staff really think this would happen, it’s no wonder the place is a clown show.
So revealing, isn’t it?
I’m increasingly convinced that the requirement to join the Palace staff is to be dumb
This is so funny. Whoever wrote this has no idea about how Netflix/normal tv broadcasters works. Netflix does not give a crap about the Queen with regards to Invictus. Why in the world would they be there to film them talking? It would have zero to do with Invictus. And the Netflix crew followed the athletes who went off to hand off the flag to Germany I thought? I think at this point they are done filming. This is so funny I cannot stop laughing.
Plus, the kids will be there, there’s no way a crew is following them around who would then be filming the kids. Come on.
The British press and the courtiers live in a fantasy world.
Who gives a shiit about this damn Jubbly? Only them. They wish they brought in neflix to bring attention to their bs event
They are REALLY overestimating the amount of interest anyone would have in filming these events for posterity. Literally nobody, even the organizers, will care about any of it the second it has concluded, so why would H&M or Netflix waste money filming it?
This is KP and we know it. Still insecure and jealous of the Sussexes.
Those idiots in the RF should be so lucky to have a Netflix crew there. God they’re dumb.
This is anxiety about ratings being projected onto the Sussexes and successful Netflix – A British Media obsession, many of the right wing tv shows and networks are not doing well in terms of ratings.
The courtiers will not be on camera so why will they care. Unless it is about coverage for some royals? The royals that have “platforms” and a duty to create online buzz and sell hard copy newspapers.
So there is really not anything to worry about as some in the general public strive to avoid the kvetching about “wokeism” and whinging about Harry and especially Meghan.
After endless years of one sided cultural wars, some in the general public have built up an immense aversion to constant political quarrelling masked as news.
If you believe Netflix executives are exasperated over free publicity, you’re an idiot. The rotas keep showing that they are the dumbest of the dumbs.
Claiming Netflix is filming is ridiculous. Even if they were, they can do what they want in public spaces like any other media organization. But acting like they are going to storm Buckingham Palace is laughable.
Wouldn’t they need to get permits and have release forms ready if that actually was to happen? Unless Harry is some gonzo journalist, I think Netflix isn’t than issue. Also, you would think if there was any accuracy to this, they would say which production company was filming? They keep saying Netflix, but is it Archewell, Higher Ground, Shondaland, Left Bank Pictures? Whatever.
Yes. I posted above about the permission/permit stuff. They can’t really have a whole crew storming the streets for far away footage either-how uninteresting that would be. To be on the inside of any of any event-they need BP’s permission..not Harry & Meghan’s. I could see Charles wanting the Jubbly documented. He would love being a part of such a thing.imo
The courtiers worry that the Sussexes will bring Netflix cameras to the Jubbly: They should be so lucky.
Yes! As soon as I saw this headline I said “You Wish! At least then someone would care about your struggle Jub.” I doubt Harry and Meghan want to document or remember much about this visit other than a photos of a visit with granny for their kids. They seem to be happiest making memories away from Harry’s “family.”
I think the BM is trying to pull off the Brer Rabbit technique – Oh please, Harry, Meghan and Netflix, whatever you do, don’t bring your cameras around here! That’s the absolute LAST thing that we want, it would be too much attention, especially in the lucrative US market, and we just hate that!
That’s pretty funny and quite accurate.
The courtiers sound like ridiculous twats. The RF has nothing to do with Invictus. M&H are not rolling up to BP, camera crew in tow. And as for Netflix being upset, that’s totally made up. Netflix structure doesn’t allow for real time interviews on current events so that wouldn’t even be an issue.
It’s a documentary about Invictus. The royals have nothing to do with it.
Absolutely agree. The documentary is about Invictus not this family. The Crown tells their story. The End
Agree @Sofia. The royals have nothing to do with the IG. Really, which one of them wants to be interviewed about the IG when they all absolutely failed to show support for it on their social media. Imagine, an interviewer saying to any of them..You must be very proud of Harry and his founding of the Invictus Games, it has great international/global support and recognition. So proud that you failed to support him and the wounded veterans participating during that GLOBAL EVENT. Can you explain why you wouldn’t acknowledge and don’t care about wounded veterans and their mental health accomplishing things?
Seriously, the RF had a chance to look mildly better after the Cambridges Caribbean Disaster Tour with showing support to the IG. They fail to launch at most things.
These lies/suppositions fit the Tucker Carlson / Piers Morgan mode: small minds invent fantasies — that they can then rail on and on about it incessantly, as though they’re actually based in something substantive. Blech.
Dear Men in Grey Suits: not everything is about you. Documentaries have a story to tell and the one H& M are involved with is the story of Invictus. It has nothing to do with your jubilee event. There is zero reason for Netflix to film any of this.
At this point I’d like to see a spokesperson for Netflix put out a statement about how they are not planning or ever were planning to film anything related to this.
Besides I bet the BBC or ITV already have deals wrapped up to do some kind of exclusive documentary companion piece to the Jubilee.
Netflix doesn’t need to put out a statement. Netflix has no problem getting rid of people, whether it’s PR people using the ‘N’ word, backbiting managers who are not in accord with the ‘radical candor’ culture or handsy actors found to be involved in unacceptable conduct on set. Harry and Meghan have shown themselves to be consummate professionals, i.e. there’s no reason to believe Netflix wants content from them other than what they’ve agreed to.
As for insiders’ and Daily/Sunday Fail understanding of “a real sense of annoyance” when Prince Harry told NBC about meeting TQ at Windsor, the only ones with “a real sense of annoyance” are courtiers and BM, specifically The Fail.
The day it was said the Sussexes were coming, but “banned” from the balcony as non working royals, The DailyFail had an article about the Sussexes were basicallt defying the queen by coming still going to be on the balcony. Rumors started of a second balcony appearance with everyone not on the first appearance.
These folks know those balcony pics are worthless without The Sussexes and they know all their jubbly stories are worthless without the Sussexes. They’ll just continue to be the worst when it comes to Meg and Harry and I’m glad the Sussexes are coming anyway because these bullies don’t deserve to keep Harry from doing what he wants.
Netflix is a streaming service not a news outlet. They don’t send camera crews to news events. Maybe someone could explain this to the royal bureaucracy and save them from all this hand wringing.
“A well-placed source” (William)
told the Sun: ‘Even if they accept that their Netflix crew can’t go into Buckingham Palace to film, they could cause problems — and at the very least cause a major distraction (‘LOOK AT MEEEEEEEEE!!! I AM THE FFK, AND I AM THE FFQC!!! LOOK AT *MY* BUTTONS!!!)
Senior courtiers believe that Netflix will see it as one big opportunity to exploit their mega-millions agreement with the couple. (WE ARE JEALOUUUUUUUUS!!!!! GIVE US INDEPENDENCE MONEY, TOO!!!)
There, fixed it.
I honestly don’t understand the media. H & M aren’t the Kardashians yet they’re being tarred with the same brush. They aren’t reality TV personalities, there aren’t cameras following them around all the time. They filmed a very specific documentary about Invictus. The cameras have stopped rolling and film is now being edited. Done. This is literally just throwing whatever warm pile of shite comes into their heads at a wall to see what sticks. Lower organisms do not exist.
Why don’t they just ask Meghan and Harry to make a documentary on the Jubbly. Stop hinting and hoping. Just ask.
Invictus….will be one of Netflixs biggest shows. No disrespect to the vets but nobody will be binge watching it.
FunFact: Whenever I see it referred to as the Jubilee, it takes me a minute to realize it’s really not the ‘Jubbly’….that’s how ingrained it’s become in my head!
On another unrelated note, the Daily Fail is so mean and nasty, they photo shopped Meghan’s photos to make her neck appear older and altered her features on their photos. On one picture they to altered her eyes and mouth so much, it looked cartoonish.
When your enemy is so jealous that they have to resort to childish tactics to have something even outright manipulation of an innocent picture. SMDH.
But on pictures that they obviously bought from other outlets the real Meghan is clear as daylight and as beautiful as usual but their clown readers still fall for that bile.
Heart of Invictus is about the Invictus Games, the participants and their supporters. The royal family are not veterans or supporters of veterans, so will not appear in the series, therefore no need to have cameras in London. The hysteria about Harry and Meghan attending the Jubilee is farcical as they accuse them of trying to spoil the event. One thing for sure the tabloids will be prepared to pay top dollars to anyone who manages to get a photo of Archie and Lilibet.
The story is so bogus. Netflix does not supply “camera people” they are a streaming media service. And Harry had a contract with them to work on a documentary for Invictus.
This story is rather hypocritical considering that Kate came with her own photographers who took photos of her at Philip’s funeral. Yet not a word is said about that
Now @Tessa, let’s be fair. The fact that Kate set up her glamour shot photo shopped shoot at her grandfather-in-law’s funeral went over great with the BM/RR’s. The praise worthy sycophancy pulling focus to HER over the Queen and the event was commended. Pulling that bs made her a “peacemaker”, “rock” of the monarchy. Throwback to tthe 80’s..gag me with a spoon. Kate’s poor BEHAVIOR at the 2020 Commonwealth Service and Philip’s funeral is the stuntiest of stunts pulled-the world saw it for what it was-the BM had their own agenda.
I think it’s more about not wanting us to see what really goes on behind the scenes at these things; or they don’t want the utter lack of personality these collective dullards put on display. That’ll only bring up the ‘what are our taxes going toward, anyway’ questions. Or maybe they fear more examples of the 2020 Commonwealth service type of appalling behavior on the part of W&K and the Whatsitses.