Nicola Peltz got a massively ‘upgraded’ engagement ring after one month of marriage

About a month ago, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were married at her parents’ Palm Beach mansion. The wedding and reception was apparently a $4 million affair, complete with large tents, food stations, a Valentino gown and some Jewish and Catholic traditions. Celebrities attended and Victoria and David Beckham were very happy for the young couple. When Brooklyn proposed to Nicola, he did so with a nice-sized emerald-cut diamond solitaire ring. It was a great ring. I’m not sure what happened to it, because it looks like Nicola got a major upgrade.

Nicola Peltz is making sure we all get a good look at her absolutely massive engagement ring and wedding band following her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham last month. On Tuesday, May 10, the actress shared a series of selfies on her Instagram page, showing off not only her upgraded engagement ring, but the diamond wedding band that matches it perfectly. She didn’t even try to hide the fact that her selfie session was for the purpose of showing off her new jewelry, simply captioning the post, “The ring” with a smiling emoji with one tear under it’s eye. “The ring” Peltz is showing off is two diifferent peices: her wedding band, which is an emerald cut diamond eternity ring, plus her new engagement ring, which features a massive oval-cut diamond flanked tapered baguettes. Brooklyn proposed to his now-wife in July 2020. At the time, he asked for her hand in marriage with a more subtle engagement ring: an emerald-cut diamond solitaire with a pavé band.

I don’t really get this? Is this a thing? Do rich people regularly get an “upgraded” engagement ring after the wedding? I’m sure other people have done it, but in this case… the first engagement ring was lovely and it actually suited Nicola a lot better than this ice-skating rink. And they were only married one month ago – it would make more sense if she replaced her first engagement ring with an upgrade after a few years of marriage, like Brooklyn would give her a new ring for their anniversary or something. This is just excessive.