Kendall Jenner can’t cut a cucumber so Kris tries to call the chef to finish


The new season of The Kardashians is airing on Hulu and there are five episodes so far. In the last one there’s a scene where Kendall Jenner, 26, tries to cut a cucumber and looks like she’s about to take off a finger tip. Kendall leaves the cucumber whole, she doesn’t cut it lengthwise first so it’s flat when she cuts, and she then tries to cut circles from it, getting her hand too close to the knife. A clip from that is below. Kris is sitting there watching Kendall and tells her to be careful because Kris nicked herself last week. Kris then tries to call the chef to finish cutting it! Kendall declines. Right before this Kris asked Kendall if she wanted the chef to make her a snack. When Kendall explained she would make it herself Kris said “you go girl.” I watched the rest of this and Scott comes in after that so they forgot about Kendall’s cucumber cutting. Here’s that clip [via Page Six]. It’s marked as sensitive content but it’s just a little cringey, no one gets hurt.

It’s really telling that Kris doesn’t show Kendall how to cut a cucumber! Either Kris doesn’t know how to do it or she assumes that there will always be someone around to cut up things for Kendall, which is probably true. This is likely indicative of so many life skills she didn’t bother teaching her children. I guess they all know how to make money hand over fist though so Kris did OK overall.

I have a 17-year-old son and I've been showing him how to cook for the past few years.

Anyway Kendall retweeted a photo of herself with the caption “tragic!” so she has a sense of humor about it. At least I think that’s what she means, she’s not that easy to read.

photos are screenshots from Hulu and also credit: Avalon.red

58 Responses to “Kendall Jenner can’t cut a cucumber so Kris tries to call the chef to finish”

  1. Jessica says:
    May 13, 2022 at 9:25 am

    Guess that’s the downside of being rich all your life- you can’t feed yourself without outside help!

    I use my mandolin for cucumbers, it’s basically the only thing I use it for lol. I have accidentally nicked myself on it though cause I never use the guard.

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      May 13, 2022 at 9:35 am

      Are mandolins super dangerous? I’ve been debating getting one since I like to bake but I have horrible knife skills. When it comes to things like slicing fruit I’m always anxious about it. (I made an apple galette last fall that looked really good in a rustic sort of way, but I wished I’d had a mandolin because slicing the apples was…not fun.)

      Whenever I mention getting a mandolin people always tell me not to bother, that I can improve my skills with time, it’s easy to cut yourself, and so on.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        May 13, 2022 at 9:45 am

        Get cut-resistant gloves – I have dex-fit, but there are others on the market. Good for the mandolin and graters (I was always grating my knuckles) and people use them for opening clams and oysters.

      • Noodle says:
        May 13, 2022 at 9:47 am

        I use a mandolin a lot. I could cut without it, but it goes so much faster and I can get much more consistently thinner pieces with the mandolin. You do have to be conscious of your fingers with it, and I have cut the tops of my fingers a few times when not really attending to what I was going. I pay attention now; lesson learned!

      • Elizabeth says:
        May 13, 2022 at 10:04 am

        They CAN be dangerous, LadyMTL. I was in my early 20’s and stupidly used one without the guard for the first time. Dang near severed one of my finger tips. So – they’re super nice, just be careful.

      • Hootenannie says:
        May 13, 2022 at 10:22 am

        Like a lot of things, it’s dangerous if you aren’t careful. My friend literally cut off part of his finger, not just the tip. It was sewn back on but it was a whole ordeal. Be careful! I would recommend ~sharpening~ up your knife skills instead of buying one. I think if your knife skills aren’t great because you aren’t very coordinated, the mandolin won’t solve them.

      • SarahLee says:
        May 13, 2022 at 10:24 am

        Not dangerous. I have a glove that I wear and use the guard.

      • Becks1 says:
        May 13, 2022 at 2:22 pm

        I have a mandolin and the one time I used it I sliced my thumb (or my index finger, I honestly can’t remember now) so bad I almost needed stitches so I’ve never used it since, lol. I actually like cutting things and slicing up veggies and such, but I prob should try it again.

    • Ohnoo says:
      May 13, 2022 at 10:49 am

      If you are afraid of blades then be aware that you must dismantle a mandolin to properly clean it. They are typically used in restaurant kitchens for cucumbers to be used for guests water. A good old fashioned knife if your best bet.

      Reply
  2. Swack says:
    May 13, 2022 at 9:28 am

    They have the money so that they never need to ever cook a meal. That being said. I took my grandson to a cooking class at 9 or 10. Ever since then he has been interested in cooking. So I got him a cookbook for Christmas one year.

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    May 13, 2022 at 9:28 am

    Who remembers Oprah on her show pretending not to know how to boil water? That was fun times. Kendall grew up with maids and chefs so why would she need to know how to cut a cucumber plus she has to have material for the show.

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      May 13, 2022 at 9:35 am

      Oprah !? …That sounds too ignorant for someone like her. Especially when she loves to say she was dirt poor or maybe when you become sooo rich these things happen.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        May 13, 2022 at 10:16 am

        @Noki: Right? You don’t forget how to boil water. It was one of those episodes where she brought her chef on the show.

    • CJW says:
      May 13, 2022 at 12:28 pm

      They can be if not used properly, but once you get used to it they are great! I love mine, the uniformity in cuts makes cooking and baking so nice and you don’t need to get super expensive ones.

      Reply
  4. Scarlett says:
    May 13, 2022 at 9:28 am

    Maybe Kendall should just stick to drinking Pepsi….

    Reply
  5. MrsH says:
    May 13, 2022 at 9:29 am

    She ruined her face. I didn’t even recognize her.

    Reply
    • Mabs A'Mabbin says:
      May 13, 2022 at 10:04 am

      I had no idea who that was.

      Reply
    • Merricat says:
      May 13, 2022 at 10:09 am

      Same

      Reply
    • Sue E Generis says:
      May 13, 2022 at 10:39 am

      Her face looks completely different. And it’s not an upgrade. Why?

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        May 13, 2022 at 12:22 pm

        Because that’s the only thing they know how to do. All the money and time in the world and they can’t think of any productive ways to spend it. I don’t care if she knows how to cut a cucumber, but it’s criminal that she doesn’t know how to learn new things and find her own interests.

    • shanaynay says:
      May 13, 2022 at 11:15 am

      I was just thinking the same thing. It no longer looks like her. I had to do a double and triple take to check who it was.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 13, 2022 at 12:00 pm

      Yeah, she had a ‘different’ look to her, and now she’s just got the basic LA Face.

      Reply
    • Amanda says:
      May 13, 2022 at 12:55 pm

      She does look different. I thought it was the camera angle, or maybe her eyebrows here overplucked, but likely some plastic surgery too.

      Reply
  6. Julia K says:
    May 13, 2022 at 9:31 am

    Just like krossword puzzle kate, this was a set up just for the camera. They must think their target audience are idiots.

    Reply
  7. Noki says:
    May 13, 2022 at 9:32 am

    I like my cucumbers to remain circular so i never flatten them either. However why she had her hand on the end that she was trying to cut is just funny.

    Reply
  8. KBeth says:
    May 13, 2022 at 9:34 am

    This is kind of pathetic. I get that she’s wealthy & can pay someone to cook for her but seriously, cutting a vegetable should not be this challenging.
    I wonder if she knows how to do laundry.!

    Reply
  9. Stef says:
    May 13, 2022 at 9:42 am

    Do we think this is for show or actually real? It’s hard to tell what’s reality and what’s scripted BS with this vapid family.

    Weird to think a person can be ridiculously wealthy, yet lacks very basic life skills such as cutting up a vegetable.

    Reply
  10. Ariel says:
    May 13, 2022 at 9:44 am

    I am not rich, i am not great at cooking, and i will turn 50 next week.
    And though i can cut a cucumber, sometimes i can’t tell the difference between a cucumber and a zucchini at the store.
    Feel free to mock me.
    Some of us are not domestically inclined.

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      May 13, 2022 at 12:17 pm

      I get it. I’m not rich and cooking is NOT my jam, I can cut a cucumber but couldn’t slice a tomato if you gave me a map and a head start.

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        May 13, 2022 at 12:24 pm

        That’s fine. Tomatoes shouldn’t be sliced. They should be quartered, unless you’re some kinda slicing expert with fancy ass slicing equipment. I’m not rich. No one else is slicing my tomatoes for me, but I know my own limits.

  11. Lionel says:
    May 13, 2022 at 9:46 am

    Kris calls her chef “Chef”? Like, the person cooks for her, in her house, and she never bothered to learn their name?

    Reply
    • Colby says:
      May 13, 2022 at 9:51 am

      Very possibly! But there could be other reasons…I know some Chefs like to be called “Chef” while at work – but maybe that’s in the context of a restaurant kitchen? Or maybe he/she doesn’t want to be on TV or want their name on TV.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        May 13, 2022 at 12:03 pm

        I think it’s a personal status thing–they worked hard to gain the certifications necessary to be called ‘chef’ & doggone it, they want people to use it!

    • Debbie says:
      May 13, 2022 at 2:41 pm

      Or perhaps it’s a “Karen” thing, like Karen from Will and Grace. I don’t know her last name on the show, but she used to refer to the help as “Cook, Driver, Pharmacist, etc.” Basically the same idea you mentioned.

      Reply
    • Dutch says:
      May 13, 2022 at 4:48 pm

      It could be a courtesy title thing like calling a chiropractor “doctor”

      Reply
    • Fabiola says:
      May 13, 2022 at 9:49 pm

      I thought calling a chef, by their title, chef is a sign of respect

      Reply
  12. Michael says:
    May 13, 2022 at 9:47 am

    It seems to me that common sense would tell you to turn that cucumber around so you can cut it safely. Has she ever seen a movie? People cut food in movies all the time. I am flabbergasted that such a basic life skill is beyond her. Kendall should go live in a cabin for a month or so and have somebody teach her how actual life works so she does not look so out of touch

    Reply
    • ME says:
      May 13, 2022 at 10:15 am

      Makes you wonder if their chefs/maids were forced to work during lockdown? She had plenty of time to learn if she was truly quarantining alone ! This is FAKE. Everything this family does is for attetion. Nothing gets them more publicily than people being mad at them or making fun of them.

      Reply
  13. Kate says:
    May 13, 2022 at 9:59 am

    But can she pronounce cucumber?

    Reply
  14. Nellie says:
    May 13, 2022 at 10:02 am

    Or maybe this is scripted and next thing you know Kendall with be hosting a cooking show where she is being taught how to cook by celebrity chefs just like Selena Gomez. Next thing you know there is a line of Jenner/Kardashian cookware. Didn’t Kris have a line with Chrissy Tiegen that sort of went away because of Chrissy’s bullying behavior.

    Reply
  15. SAS says:
    May 13, 2022 at 10:08 am

    Oh lord. This reminds me of that Vogue (?) video of Brooklyn Beckham and his billion-heiress wife cooking dinner and it looked like she was cracking an egg for the first time in her life

    Reply
    • Onomo says:
      May 13, 2022 at 12:57 pm

      SAS- yes his wife Nicola was scared to death of cracking an egg! 😩

      Speaking of the Beckhams – I KNOW that Brooklyn Beckham can’t cook because he sprinkled tons of bay leaves across his spaghetti sauce like it was basil, and if you ever do that with actual bay leaves in any dish, it will taste disgusting.

      Some poor assistant probably had to go through the dish and fish the bay leaves out one by one, or remake the whole dish, or argue with him about leaving the montage of him scattering the beautiful leaves over the dish.

      All of a sudden I understood why his cooking show costs $100,000 for a 10 minute episode.

      Reply
  16. Nicegirl says:
    May 13, 2022 at 10:09 am

    Learning how to prepare food for ourselves is an important life skill. Kendall needs a to take a cooking basics class from Chef.

    Reply
  17. CJW says:
    May 13, 2022 at 10:09 am

    @Celebitchy, I use Everyplate it’s like Hello Fresh and get 4 meals delivered every week, I have an autistic son and I find the instruction cards and the exact ingredients make it really easy to teach him how to do the basics when it comes to meal prepping, he loves it too as I let him pick out what our meals are. Since using this plan I find him complaining a lot less about vegetables and things as he is participating in the process.

    Reply
  18. Merricat says:
    May 13, 2022 at 10:11 am

    I don’t think it’s cute for anyone to be so ignorant of basic life skills.

    Reply
  19. ME says:
    May 13, 2022 at 10:12 am

    Why didn’t she hold the cucumber the OTHER way…so she can hold onto while cutting? This family does this sh*t on purpose. They have learned what gets them attention…and it’s stupid stuff like this. Let’s not fall for this time and time again…

    Reply
  20. JEM says:
    May 13, 2022 at 10:13 am

    “You go girl”. God I detest them.

    Reply
  21. Melissa says:
    May 13, 2022 at 10:35 am

    This is giving Schitt’s Creek “fold in the cheese!!” Vibes 😂

    Schitt’s creek fold in the cheese vid

    Reply
  22. Ann says:
    May 13, 2022 at 11:40 am

    This story will show up in her memoir one day where she reveals she really did know how to chop a cucumber the whole time. Like come on now, who is buying this? Has she never seen anyone chop anything ever? Never watched a cooking show? It’s not difficult. She knows. This makes everyone involved look stupid.

    Reply
  23. BeanieBean says:
    May 13, 2022 at 11:58 am

    ‘Fixing herself a snack’ meant getting out a single-serving hummus w/pretzels combo & attempting to slice some cucumber to go along with it. And she can’t even do that right? That’s pitiful.

    Reply
  24. AJ says:
    May 13, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    The thing that made me cringe the most is when Kris call out “chef, chef” to help Kendall. Doesn’t the chef have a name?!! They are truly terrible

    Reply
  25. L4Frimaire says:
    May 13, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    She should take a knife skills class at Williams Sonoma or have her chef show her how to use it properly. I’m going to sound like an old crank but so many kids can’t do laundry, do the most basic cooking or just general housekeeping. No matter how rich you are these are just basic skills. The way she’s holding that knife is just tragic.

    Reply
  26. SadieMae says:
    May 13, 2022 at 3:42 pm

    Reminds me of the story of Prince Charles being alarmed when he was visiting someone else’s home and arrived at breakfast one morning to find some kind of clear membrane covering some of the food. Camilla came in and said, “Darling, it’s clingfilm.” (Or, as Americans say, Saran wrap/plastic wrap.) He’d never seen it before.

    Reply
  27. StrawberryBlonde says:
    May 13, 2022 at 8:31 pm

    …My 3 year old knows how to cut cucumber. (In theory. I give him a wooden knife and cut the cucumber in half first). But even he does better than Kendall

    Reply
  28. Yo says:
    May 13, 2022 at 8:36 pm

    Omg what in THE Donatello Versace hell happened to her FACE

    Reply
  29. E11b11 says:
    May 13, 2022 at 9:16 pm

    This is straight out of the Jessica Simpson “what is chicken of the sea” playbook or Paris Hilton during her Simple Life years. They play dumb for guaranteed ratings. The K klan has a new series and they need attention. I expect we’ll see more of this.

    Reply

