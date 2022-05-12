“Kourtney Kardashian stepped on & broke her engagement ring” links

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she accidentally broke her $1 million engagement ring from Travis Barker. She stepped on it. [JustJared]
James Hong, 93, finally received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. [Pajiba]
Eiza Gonzalez is featured in V Magazine. [Egotastic]
Sarah Silverman shares a tooth brush with her boyfriend. She also thinks Louis CK had every right to be a degenerate, so there you go. [Dlisted]
Louisiana Republican says his 40-year-old daughters still get in his lap when they’re sad. He said this unprompted. [Jezebel]
Julianne Hough looked great in vintage Saint Laurent. [GFY]
Don’t visit Plymouth Rock, Hollywood or Cairo. [Buzzfeed]
Whenever Tom Brady retires again, he’s got a job lined up as a sports broadcaster. Imagine paying Brady $370 million to talk about football. [LaineyGossip]
Oscar Isaac’s giving Grey Wolf Realness. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The Dodgers will wear “pride caps” for Pride Month. [Towleroad]
Why was Kourtney’s $1 million engagement ring in a place where she could step on it in the first place???
Could have fallen on the floor, been knocked off a table or counter… could have taken it off to wash her hands and it fell…ish happens.
She was sitting on the floor doing something and took it off and placed it next to her. Stood up and forgot it was there and stepped on it.
Marble floor & very hard-soled shoes? Probably not barefooted on a carpet.
I’ve done that with my glasses.
I call shenanigans. I think she just wants an “upgrade” on her ring.
I imagined that she dropped it on the floor, then stomped it with a sky high stiletto, and ground it in all the while with that deadpan look on her face. Does the fake stuff break easily?
Everytime Sarah Silverman talks she reveals what a garbage person she is. Also why do so many white female comedians defend their problematic male peers??
If Stockholm Syndrome hadn’t been widely discredited, I’d say it applies to numerous white women, in comedy and otherwise.
I wrote her off 15 years ago, so I won’t click on it, but of course she’d defend Louis C. K.
Imagine wearing a ring that expensive and breaking it! That must suck, genuinely. I’m the kind of person who can break the unbreakable, so I feel like I can’t judge her or the ring on that one 😂
I love my engagement ring and I’m now very grateful it’s a humble 2 carats instead of a monster like that. And you know mine went on our homeowner’s insurance the Monday morning after he proposed! Insure your jewelry, friends. You can even pay extra to have repairs due to accidents covered!
I managed to bend my platinum setting while fixing up my house, so it can happen. I still don’t know how I did it.
Your platinum? That’s the hardest and sturdiest metal! That’s impressive!! My stones are set in platinum, my choice though, as well as my 2 bands too.
Listen, I can’t click on that article because sharing a toothbrush makes me feel seriously pukey. Is she seriously defending Loius CK?
I clicked on the article and didn’t see any mention of Louis CK, just the toothbrush thing.
Thanks Jamie! I’m so glad I didn’t click. I would gag.
Because she didn’t actually say that. Silverman said in an interview that she, personally, consented to certain behaviors and feels that when he became famous, he lost a sense of what was appropriate and the power dynamics involved when he had money and fame backing him. She went out of her way to state that she didn’t condone what he did and even honestly engaged one of his victims when they pushed back on her.
Reducing it to “she supports this predator” actually bothers me because it ignores nuance of what she was trying to say about how fame and power fuck with your perception of actions. She was making a comment about the industry as much as Louis himself. It wasn’t a perfect statement, but maybe we should ask why women are always expected to weigh in on these matters and get ripped apart when they can’t provide a bulletproof commentary.
Sometimes people do not realize how fragile jewelry is. Even exposing rings to hot/cold water can loosen the settings.
Did anyone else watch that TK episode and feel super weirded out by Travis/the Travis/Kourtney dynamic? (The episode wasn’t too flattering to Scott, either. Scott and Travis seemed to behave well with each other, thankfully.)
Something seems weirdly off, like Travis is obsessed with her in an unhealthy way. And not sure how much healthy relationship experience she has, so I wonder if she can spot red flags if they’re there…
Genuinely wishing the best for everyone!
I don’t watch the shows but the repeating names are so confusing! there are at least two Travises and two Scotts. and I think for a while there might have been two Caitlyns. ugh!
James Hong is a legend and deserves to be recognized. So happy for him!!
Preach!
Wong is 93? I am amazed!!! I love, love, loved him in BTILC!! He was phenomenal in that movie!! His IMBD is impressive as well!! I loved his comment that they won’t allow him to retire too!! Good for him!!
He deserved that Hollywood Star decades ago, but at least it’s being done now so that he can enjoy it ☺️
I love happy news like this!! Especially for James Wong!!
One of my all-time favorite character actors. He never fails to deliver.
Julianne Hough wants to show Anna she’s Met Gala worthy and I don’t believe Kourtney broke her ring in the closet. Something doesn’t smell right. But we do know she needs a fully fleshed out arc about her engagement/wedding. If she really wanted a different setting I could believe maybe she mangled it with specific tools in the closet. She just needs engagement drama.
It does conveniently sound like an episode for their little show.
Yeah, Plymouth Rock is stupid and weird. If you’re a tourist, put the time in elsewhere, because it is out of the way and takes time to get to. If you’re local, pop a peep if you’re nearby.
Rings can be fragile (especially the trend of thinner and thinner bands with pave in them 😬). But the cynical part of me wonders if she wasn’t thrilled with the setting or whatnot and this was a good excuse for changing it up immediately.
Very cynical of you @ Lila. I love it!!!
Why the uproar over Plymouth rock? It’s about the history and symbolism. People will find anything to complain about, god forbid it doesn’t include a Disney ride and fireworks.
I think people assume it would be a cooler experience and it’s kind of underwhelming. It is just a rock in this enclosed space you have to look down at. However, the town is cute and Plimouth Plantation, which isn’t far, is worth the trip to get there, in my opinion.
I know jewelry isn’t every woman’s thing but it’s mine. I would’ve been HURTD.
I could see myself doing that and then berating myself for how stupid I was.
Yeah she was folding SWEATSHIRTS so she took off her ring and placed it next to her? Why? This is weird. They are weird -that’s all I got.
I have stepped on my ring so many times and I’m way heavier than Kourtney. So odd. (I used to take it off to change diapers and I’m a klutz lol).
Don’t visit Cairo??? WTH?? I spent a week and a half on a houseboat on the Nile and had a big ol’ grin on my face the entire time. It ain’t like home, that’s the whole point! Geez Louise, travel & experiencing other cultures is just wasted on some people.
Oh, and wanted to add: love James Hong in everything I’ve ever seen him in. He was quite a fixture on many a TV show over the decades. One of the all-time great character actors.
It’s about time they give James Hong his star!