“Kourtney Kardashian stepped on & broke her engagement ring” links

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she accidentally broke her $1 million engagement ring from Travis Barker. She stepped on it. [JustJared]

James Hong, 93, finally received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. [Pajiba]

Eiza Gonzalez is featured in V Magazine. [Egotastic]

Sarah Silverman shares a tooth brush with her boyfriend. She also thinks Louis CK had every right to be a degenerate, so there you go. [Dlisted]

Louisiana Republican says his 40-year-old daughters still get in his lap when they’re sad. He said this unprompted. [Jezebel]

Julianne Hough looked great in vintage Saint Laurent. [GFY]

Don’t visit Plymouth Rock, Hollywood or Cairo. [Buzzfeed]

Whenever Tom Brady retires again, he’s got a job lined up as a sports broadcaster. Imagine paying Brady $370 million to talk about football. [LaineyGossip]

Oscar Isaac’s giving Grey Wolf Realness. [Tom & Lorenzo]

The Dodgers will wear “pride caps” for Pride Month. [Towleroad]