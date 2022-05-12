Prince William made ‘jokes’ about Kate being ‘broody’ around babies again

The Duchess of Cambridge – or rather, the Countess of Strathearn – has been broody for a fourth baby for several years. Basically, ever since Louis turned one, she’s been desperate to have another baby in the house. Prince William is apparently over it, over the whole thing, and especially over impregnating his wife. In recent months, Kate has announced her broodiness for babies in Denmark, and during a joint event with William in January, she once again wanted to cuddle the babies and William told her not to get any ideas. I suppose they both think that this seems like enjoyable and relatable peasant-banter. But there’s always a weird edge to it, right? The edge of “wow, William kind of hates his wife” and “wow, Kate is loca for babies.” Well, guess what came up again in Scotland this week.
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first stop in Scotland may have stirred up some maternal instincts! The couple kicked off their visit to Scotland on Wednesday by visiting St. John’s Primary School, where young students are learning about empathy by observing an infant — A.K.A. their “tiny teacher,” Saul!
“Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?” Prince William, 39, joked about Kate, 40. It seems William was right to worry — before the end of their visit, Kate was holding 10-month-old Saul in her lap as they looked through a book.
On the first day of her solo royal tour in Denmark in February, Kate met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen.
“It makes me very broody,” Kate shared. “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’ “
Yeah, I mean on Kate’s side alone, I don’t hate the fact that she loves babies. It’s nice. A lot of people love babies and can’t wait to hold whichever baby is around. I think what bugs me is that this seems to be Kate’s go-to comment and it’s basically the only thing she says publicly now. If she was also making speeches about childhood development and exhibiting her groundbreaking work from the Keenwell Buttons Institute on Early Years, I think we would let her have her broodiness. But it feels like she just does these random photo-ops with babies and her only message is: I want another baby!
Also, the Glasgow baby did not want any part of Kate, her wiglet or her crazy facial expressions.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
Glasgow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the University of Glasgow to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing, in Glasgow, Scotland, UK, on the 11th May 2022.

Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2022
Hold any babies around … except for their nephew.
And any non-whote babies in the Caribbean. Also babies and kids don’t seem to like her. She should probably stop.
And as an elementary school teacher, I can tell you why: she patronizes them. People don’t give kids enough credit, but they’re quite savvy when it comes to detecting sincerity. They generally do not appreciate that sort of overenthusiasm that Kate does — that apparently is ALL she can do around children.
I agree Miranda. The press love to write that Kate is so good with kids but I don’t see it. They can tell she isn’t genuine, it’s pretty obvious. Just because she has kids doesn’t mean she is good with them. She has a live in nanny that does all of the work.
@KFG. Yep, you totally nailed it. SMDH.
Little Louisa’s face says it all… 😂
This right there…
Yawn. They are so ho hum. Nothing new or innovative to say- or do. It’s actually quite infuriating that these two dimwits are in a position of influence and can’t harness it well.
Yep, kids don’t seem to like Kate. And you know they chose the BEST photos, yet the kids she’s with never seem to engage with her; you cannot hide their disinterest. But her fans don’t notice, as long as they see constant photos of Kate with (white) kids, they loudly proclaim, “See! She’s GOOD with kids!” So this plays with her demographic.
I’ve suspected her manic look is because her face sags pretty badly when it’s at rest. A wide open-mouthed smile with lifted eyebrows can act as a mini-face lift for the photo shot. But the botox is clearly interfering with how her face moves, and it emphasizes the lop-sidedness of her features. The jazz hands are so Diana’s cursed ring will show up in photos. Kate should stop trying to impress people with superficial things like her hair, Diana’s ring, etc. — but I suspect there is nothing else to her.
Barack Obama is my go-to for appropriate and welcome behavior around babies and toddlers from a public figure. Well, children, really, but he seems to have a very special rapport with the very young’uns. And they just adore him — smiles all around when he shows up. Khate just doesn’t compare.
with the crazy expressions she does and how dismissive she is, no wonder the kids are weirded out by her. nobody is rushing to hug or be around her by choice.
She should be broody since her only usefulness to the family is as a brood mare. But that aside she is beginning to look so scary in photos. I’ve never noticed how asymmetrical her eyes look. And to think these are photoshopped images. She is truly over doing it on the botox.
There clearly is something newly wrong with her face. Impossible not to notice. Might be worth explaining this to the public. What the heck happened?
Maybe the crazy expressions are her way of concealing the issues with her face. It may be even more obvious in a resting state. Not just the eyes either. Her mouth looked funny in that ice blue gown gala in the Bahamas. Of course maybe she was just trying to talk through her teeth at Wills. My dad used to do that without moving his lips when he was mad.
Oh, it isn’t the Botox. We’ll hear it is related to a condition she’s had since childhood, related to the “surgery scar” we hadn’t seen before or since.
Something seems to be going on with the left side of her face. Me thinks its either Botox related or she’s getting over a bout of Bell’s Palsy.
totally agree her face looks off
Her eyeballs look like they are trying to escape from her face. I’m not sure how medical science would explain her current look.
her face has looked really asymmetrical since at least the Colonialist Cosplay Tour. I don’t know why that would be but I definitely noticed it in those photos. whatever the reason it’s nothing good.
She’s very aware of the cameras and getting pics of her looking engaged. So much so that she doesn’t actually engage authentically with anyone around her. Imagine being in a conversation with someone and they just freeze in a smile or a look of surprise for however many seconds the shot takes. It’d be really strange. And for all of that, the photos are just cringey.
I wonder if that’s why Willnot is always looking at her like he smelled something bad. I didn’t realize that’s why her “look at me! I’m engaged and gesturing wildly with my hands!” photos always look off — her mouth is closed and smiling, but her hands are in mid-gesture. Regular people gesture with their hands WHILE they’re talking, so you’re always going to catch photos of them with their mouths open because they’re talking, not posing.
I do think he’s maybe looking over and wondering ok how long is this freeze pose gonna be before we continue on.
I doubt PWT would “allow” her to have anything she wants, let alone a last child.
This whole storyline is a huge squirrel – Look! Kate wants babies! No problems with the marriage! But I reckon that children have been her only consolation. She was raised and groomed by a narcissistic mother who threw her in the direction of an arch-narcissist, ‘Wills’. Her entire personality has been shaped by him. She hates the people he ordains she must hate; she does what she is told. When she seeks her mother’s help, when she is unhappy, she’s told to go back into the lion’s den of abuse.
She needs divorce and some very, very good therapy.
She has got to stop messing with her face. I got good money that says she looks like a half melted candle by the time she’s 50
Hi, I love reading this blog but why are we suddenly so focused on this royal family? I feel like so many of the posts are about this woman and all the other royal family members. I think they are so boring. I live in California and we don’t care about these people. They don’t really exist to us. What happened to celebrity gossip? What’s going on with those folks?
Hi Reader, I think the type of posts are related to the number of responses received which would indicate reader preference? Read that somewhere else in this site.
i wish Kate would realise that if she is the only one making the exaggerated facial expressions then it just makes her look unhinged. its like shes at a totally different event to the kids!
Hahaha she looks like she’s been photoshopped into those last two pictures with the kids.
Kaiser’s photo picking abilities are unmatched. I am crying laughing at these various posts.
@ Dandun She’s a bit slow on the uptake, isn’t she! She’s been doing this for ten years and doesn’t seem to have noticed yet. Surely if she knew how unhinged she looks, she’d have stopped doing it.
She often looks like she’s off in a world of her own, laughing at things no-one else seems to hear or see, looking off in a competely different direction to everyone else, waving her hands around animatedly at inappropriate times, and baring her teeth menacingly at children. Very odd.
And William has his own set of peculiar behaviours.
Ugh, terrible. I thought they want to be relatable to the public. This is just a turn off.
I have a feeling she will be 70 years-old saying…Can we have another Wills. DailyFail will write ‘Kate’s broody at 70!”
The young royals still have that magic! Kate broody at 70.
the comments are problematic at this point for a few reasons, and its not because its a bad thing to love babies. (I love babies, especially ones that aren’t my own at this point, LOL – meaning I do not want anymore but they are cute and cuddly).
First, there’s definitely an edge to the banter, its supposed to be cute but it rings kind of true in a mean way, right? Like Kate is dying to have another and William is saying no and he doesn’t even want her around babies bc that means they have to discuss it again.
Second – this is probably the bigger one for me – its really about getting attention for the visit. I didn’t see any US headlines on my social media about this visit in itself, but I saw headlines like “Kate wants another baby!” “Kate feels broody!” So its become their go-to to ensure the visit gets attention, and it makes the attention all about them and not about the visit itself.
I agree with you on your points. However when has any of their visits not been about them. Their need to centre themself in everything is why they are in a one-sided battle with the Susseves.
What I found especially funny in a bad way about this particular visit was that it was all about teaching people empathy and all Kate and William could think of was themselves. The baby was there to teach the children empathy. William and Kate were there to enforce that, to be like additional teachers in the room, and they didn’t get the lesson at all. They focused solely on how the baby made THEM feel. They didn’t even see the baby as it’s own person with feelings, they saw it as something Kate wanted, to the point where she was force-holding if against baby’s will and not being empathetic to the fact that baby was uncomfortable and didn’t want to sit with her. They are so incredibly selfish and self centered and it’s especially obvious when they’re on a visit that is supposed to be all about empathy and thinking about other people and their needs and wants.
And for people who are all about the optics, why did they release those photos of the baby clearly trying to get away from her? For that to be released, the rest must have been pretty bad. Their selfishness and self-centredness know no bounds.
@ Amy Too — Thank you! I wanted to post something similar, but you said it better. Kate is prioritizing her OWN photo opportunity over the baby’s emotional comfort. That is extremely selfish and indicates a lack of any true caring toward the baby.
That’s what I saw, too – Will is taunting her in public. It’s personally cruel and generally old-fashioned. Not a modern couple if they’re behaving like 1950’s sitcom.
To your second point – making it all about “broody” also shows how uninterested and unprepared are W&K. Imagine if it were H&M at this event – they would be making some statements that would inform the public (and the media doing the reporting) about what this event is about, how can children gain empathy from watching a baby, etc.
Not just uninterested, but uninteresting. These are two of the most boring dullards I’ve ever read about in my life, next to—and overtaking—Aniston and Theroux. Imagine brooding about having more kids that would live off other taxpayers/welfare. Now imagine being a POC and doing that. You wouldn’t get the same smiles and sympathy, I’ll tell you that.
Well, they’re somewhat interesting, in that we comment about them every day – not so with Aniston and Theroux. But yeah, if W&K weren’t royals, they’d just be a couple of random people – certainly not married to each other. He’d be one of the lads boasting about minor conquests while watching football at the pub – and she’d be on baby #5 and complaining how it’s too much work and there’s not enough money.
It’s the fact that they’re royals that makes them mildly interesting and being incompetent makes them even more interesting – like watching a reality show about detestable families.
William taunting her in public? More like Kate repeatedly taking their fight about having a fourth PUBLIC. She is choosing to do that.
Jennifer Aniston also played the “I want a baby” narrative for publicity purposes. But at least Aniston would pay for any kids she had herself. And, she wasn’t talking about producing her fourth child while he husband is lecturing people in poorer countries to stop having kids.
It sends the message that women, especially Kkkhate, are only good for one thing….making babies…
This has always stood out to me as well. My husband and I have a 5 month old, and I LOVE babies. Would have like 5 if we’d started earlier and he was on board. He’s leaning 2, I’m hoping for 3, but our jokes about it have none of the cruel taunting that Wills “jokes” have…
I am no fan of William’s, that’s for sure. But on this topic, I am on his side. He has publicly said he doesn’t want anymore kids, and he’s lectured others (in Africa) about population control. The more kids Kate pops out, the worse he looks. If he’s already said he doesn’t want anymore, and 3 is more than enough, then Kate’s harping on it is wrong. I would be irritated with her too.
I think Becks1 nails the problem with their comments: it’s not Kate loving babies that’s a problem, and to me it’s not even their standardized banter of “she wants more, he doesn’t” – that doesn’t ring as cruel to me, so much as it comes across as just empty small talk banter that relies too heavily on gender stereotypes to pass as “funny.”
The problem is that it is directs all the attention to them.
1) I think they do it to generate immediate attention to their event (as we’re seeing, “Kate is broody” becomes the headline – so the press is focusing on them, showing them out there “working,” etc.) AND it creates that will they/won’t they tension that (supposedly) keeps the media alert after the event as well (I think they think they’re putting everyone on Bump Watch, so they also have media attention that lasts much longer as well – reporters will be looking for pregnancy signs, etc. Note that I don’t think this works – I don’t think the media are still falling for that after so many years – but I do think THEY, W&K, think it works.)
2) I thought the entire point of maintaining “working royals,” taxpayers supporting their “work,” calling it “work” in the first place, etc., is that this is “work” in the sense that it generates publicity for the groups they visit, and awareness of the causes they highlight.
Which means if the majority of headlines coming out of this are “Kate is feeling broody” no one is paying attention to who they visited or what causes they were trying to amplify.
So how is that “work”? And what benefits do the organizations that have to spend time, money, and a lot of effort to host royals actually get from these visits, if they’re not getting increased exposure to the work these places do/causes these places espouse, etc.?
They have 2 lines, either she is broody or George would be jealous of whatever they are doing.
Going around announcing in public that you are broody is weird and not genuine. Just pandering and looking for good pr.
That’s what I think; it’s just a line.
Don’t forget how George is always interested in whatever place they happen to be visiting- trains, helicopters, dinosaurs. What will they talk about when their kids are older?
@my3cents the thought that George is interested in whatever the event is gives me the mental image of him reading any briefing papers their staff leaves out for them
LOL, on this visit a kid mentioned Spiderman, and Kate “shared” that Louis’ favorite superhero is Spiderman! Omg, what a coincidence!
The way he’s looking at her in that first picture…she ain’t never getting that 4th baby.
He’s always looked at her like that and she still managed to get three kids out of him. She is the real definition of tenacious.
I don’t think he did, lol. I mean, he never was an exemplary husband or partner but there were years when it looked like they at least didn’t despise being in each other’s company. That ship has sailed obviously.
Lol, ELIZABETH REGINA! I don’t know if Kate is the tenacious one or her mother is, but somebody sure is tenacious.
Yup chica needs to call la Hilira for some tips on how to get herself some more bambinos .
@my3cents Also came here to make the Hilaryious Baldwin reference!
I don’t know, this doesn’t seem offensive at all. She loves babies and you would hope so, given she had three of them. There are many criticisms I can think of when it comes to these two but she seems to love being a mother so of course this is the age when she could have another one or that’s it. I think Will is just socially inept as all hell. He found his talking point with the regular folks and sticks to it. Good grief.
It’s not offensive to love babies but unless you are on a reality TV show at some point people stop having babies. You love and mother your children at the age and stage they are in instead of being focussed on one age group.
I hope this doesn’t sound ageist. She’s 40; at some point she’s going to have to adopt a new talking point (never mind that W wants nothing to do with it). This whole “wanting another baby” thing rings so very hollow because she seems so awkward around babies and children, and they feel uncomfortable around her, clearly.
Yeah, I wonder about that also. Is she going to start hinting for grandchildren? That’s even more offensive.
You’re right C-Shell, and she isn’t a healthy 40 either. A baby would not thrive inside her.
If I remember correctly, C-SHELL, she was quite ill with morning sickness with all three pregnancies which makes me question if she really is all that “broody” or if this is just part of the act.
I might look like a jerk saying this but I never bought the HG thing, She went on multiple vacations and looked rosy and healthy during the entirety of all of her pregnancies – the only thing different was she cancelled work.
She could probably have another one if she wanted, but it ain’t happening.
Being broody is not offensive. It’s just if you are visiting for work and there to promote early years and the only thing that comes out of it is that you are broody. you are a really bad at your job.
Kate only love babies because they are her work free card. For next 4 year she wont work. That’s why she wants baby. Also she seems to grow out of them once they pass the toddler phase. Baby loving kate doesnt hold her nephew (archie). Also to this day we never saw or heard anything for Kate being loving to pippa kid. She is also someone who never being godmother to a child ( maybe one). But stone cold windsors are godparents to more children then Kate who is mother Teresa for babies.
Oh this is something else I wanted to mention in my original comment lol. Being broody for Kate is annoying because its code for “I am tired of working so much and want to take another 4 years off.”
Remember when Charlotte was 2 and they were moving FT into KP and they were going to be FT royals finally finally finally and then like clockwork Kate announced she was pregnant again LOL.
I agree Mia. She isn’t a god mother to any kids and has never been seen with Pippa’s kids or any article claiming she is a good Aunt. Kids get her out of work.
This IS a great point. Does anyone know if she’s a godmother?? I don’t recall ever hearing that she is. I know William has godchildren, but not her. You would assume she is to Pippa’s kids, but like you mentioned, you never, ever hear about her “aunting” Pippa’s kids. Don’t the Cambridge children play with ANY of their cousins that aren’t the Tindalls? Babies truly are her “get out of work jail free” card.
She has at least one godchild. She missed the BAFTAs or some other high-profile event one year because she was at the christening. Some friend who lived near Bucklebury. The vicar gave an interview. This was a long time ago, I only remember because it got linked recently in an article about the Cambridges and BAFTA.
Actually, when looking for the link I found another story about her being godmother, so she has at least two godchildren.
The broody thing is still obnoxious and rings false.
Is it offensive to be broody? No. Is it offensive to use broodiness as an opportunity to emotionally blackmail your cheating husband in public, so you can birth another spare and have another 5 years off of work to pretend to care for it? Absolutely. Kate isn’t genuine when it comes to motherhood. She sees children as accessories and nothing more. That is what is most offensive here.
This. 100%
Wanting another baby or not feeling sure if you’re done having kids, or feeling sad if you ARE done (even if you’re okay with that decision), is normal and not offensive.
The offensiveness is when its brought up EVERY time they meet with small children, and its clearly the only thing they can say about the other – “this will make Kate broody,” or “William won’t like that it makes me broody.”
It’s not cute at this point, its tiresome and eyeroll-worthy.
She’s at work. Her job is to promote this event. I am honestly curious about how having young children watch a baby builds empathy. What is this event about? Do they bring babies in often? Is it always babies? Is it this one baby?
But will and Kate think their work is to advertise *themselves* and get headlines about *themselves* and their wants and quirks. When this is the only thing that comes out of any event involving babies, it makes it seem like they’re literally just going places that have babies because Kate likes it and wants to hang with babies for herself. It’s offensive in that way.
Roots of Empathy is actually a really
cool program that has run in Canada for ages and has been demonstrated with a decrease in bullying: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roots_of_Empathy
@Fineskylark – thanks for the link, looks like a very interesting program.
Honestly, this One Note performance is beyond stale, and never going to happen with Bill unwilling to get within touching distance, share a bed or a palace with her. That said, didn’t the FFK release to the RR after Archie was born that he and Khate had notified the Queen that they would be having intercourse with the aim of making another Windsor? LOL ewww
Yeah, I remember that, and I seem to remember them saying that again when the Sussexes announced they were expecting Lili. Kate never mentions Eugenie or Bea’s kids, she surrounded by babies if she wanted to get her fix in. Very strange “family”.
Similar to Toxic Tom only demanding contact with THIS daughter, THESE grandchildren , when he has nothing to do with his other children and grandchildren. I still seethe over Bulliam’s and Khate’s never speaking the names of Harry and Meghan’s children, or barely even acknowledging their existence.
I’d bet Eugenie and Bea aren’t losing any sleep over Khate’s “snub” of their new babies.
What is the point of Kate? This focus on babies is bordering on insipid. Sure Princess Di loved babies too but she deeply cared about all stages of humanity and especially people from whom randoms like Kate would recoil. And why is William there? Now he’s being forced to sit around babies too? Pointless!
You nailed it Harper. Diana (and most of us who like kids) had care towards children as people she was interested in and could warmly connect with, not as objects in relation to herself (“I want one!”)
Could you EVER “see” Kate going into an AIDS ward (or in this case, a COVID ward, as that’s the most comparable now), and holding the hand of a patient to talk and comfort them?? Not even hug someone like Diana did, but just *talk*.
Yeah, neither could I. Not in a *million* years.
@Jan Didn’t she leave a children’s Hospice with a huge rictus open mouth grin and a thumbs up? Imagine what she would do in a covid ward.
Are they “babysitting” each other, lol? Two wholes make a half, I guess.
@emma. Being broody is Kate’s talking point. As far as I can tell this is Will’s first time bringing it up.
In January, they were at a hospital event and he told somebody with a baby: “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”
He must have realized that Kate gets a laugh every time she says it, so he wants to be thought of as funny too? We all know he couldn’t be original if his life depended on it.
God, I hope Kate never tries to do some photo ops at the zoo. Pull those expressions around the primate enclosure and a chimp will tear her face off.
Her expressions never match where she is, she is always the only person in the room who seems to react like her
@Miranda
Lmao!! 😁
I wore my tea when I read your comment, Miranda. That was so funny, totally worth having to change my clothes.
First off eww if this is their way of being relatable they really need to stop . 2nd good way of keeping the baby making machine narrative 😗
It’s giving 1950s Stepford wife. “The little wife is going to want another kiddo.” Everything about Kate panders to a very specific audience.
Why is Kate so insistent on embarrassing herself in public like this? It’s like this is her only opportunity to shoot warning signals at William and she goes all out. William’s resistance is hilarious. He couldn’t have gotten out of that room quick enough, and if the ground could’ve swallowed him up, it would have.
Whatever whatever whatever….. something is very creepy here! This woman is literally copying Meghan’s style and almost appropriating it! This is so weird!
It is creepy. She is still doing it all the time. It’s not just she hates Meghan, but a wish to be like her. She wouldn’t feel this way if her husband didn’t want a woman like Meghan imo. She does everything for his attention, including this.
Exactly. Every woman Billy cheats with is accomplished, educated, well spoken, aristocratic or adjacent. None are mumbling, attention seeking, vacant, boring copycats. Kkkeen doesn’t have any interest in actually being interesting or smart or accomplished. She just wants to be SEEN as being those things without having to work for it. She wants praise for existing. He hates her because she’s a true reflection of him.
Totally off the topic of babies- Can she ever close her mouth? Dear me, but everytime I see a photo of her she has her mouth wide open! Catching flies, eh Kate?
Just let her have another baby Will, I mean who cares, we all know you won’t be the one raising them.
Just once I would like will to look at Kate like she is married to him or at least someone he knows. He looks at her with utter disdain, or indifference or like he can’t tolerate her for 1 minute. It’s terrible. If my husband looked at me like that or someone I was with looked at me like that , I would want nothing more to do with them. How are they going to keep this going for the rest of their lives together? Divorce has to be less painful at this point.
The reality is that humans cannot do a good job of hiding their real emotions over an extended period of time. Your true emotions leak out of you–and you can’t control that. I never doubt that we are correct regarding the state of the Cambridge union–Burger King’s face says it all. It’s like the Emperor Has No Clothes come to life and we are the only ones in the parade screaming “But look at his face! It’s over!!”
Now that we saw William assume the same expression at the opening of Parliament, it’s clear that he is not only over Kate but over his royal role. How did he not know that he was supposed to come up with a better opening of Parliament face than the one he put on? He is almost 40 and completely and publicly checked out of his role and his relationship.
I’m sure that having to walk behind the man whose wife he shagged wasn’t the most comfortable of situations too. No wonder he looked such a sourpuss.
Kate should just stop bringing in the wanting another baby routine it is annoying maybe It is passive aggression because will does not want another baby
I love babies, too, and love cuddling up with them. But rather than saying she’s feeling broody, she should say things like “I remember when my kids were this small”, “I loved this stage as a parent”, “Aren’t babies a joy to be around?”, even the age old cliche of “this time goes by so fast” would be better than joking about wanting another one.
Exactly this, @wildwaffles. Buttons seems incapable of expressing herself in a genuine and sincere way. And maybe that’s due to the fractious nature of her marriage, or her insecurity as a working royal-who knows?
But that’s why so many of her visits/appearances come off so badly-they reek of insincerity and are comprised of awkward photo op moments.
And after so many years, she should be better at it. Get some coaching if it doesn’t come naturally.
This is all scripted and those are the lines they have been fed. If Waity does get pregnant it will be with a turkey baster. They know the tabloid crazed will eat that shit up. As someone mentioned above they have now centered the visit in themselves.
Uuuugh this is like the worst sitcom, everybody has two catchphrases and these characters are incredibly one dimensional and pathetic. When will it be cancelled?
All of their work is purely performative, and yet their performances SUCK. After all these years, it is not because they lack experience and practice, therefore, it’s because they can’t/won’t be pressed to do their “jobs” better, let alone well. They will NEVER compete with the Sussexes, as they can’t compare (quoting one of my current favorite comments).
@C-Shell, ITA.
The Cambridges at best come off so schlocky, so hokey at events.
They’re “supposed” to be the young dynamos who’ll modernize the monarchy. (facepalm)
That hairdo is not flattering it makes her look older
It’s so bad and kind of gross with the fake hair piece.
omg agree. I can’t believe there aren’t more comments about this here! her hair is so aggressively bad! what the actual hell? she’s supposed to have al the people on speed dial? why are they doing her so dirty????
Katherine, as an American, I wasn’t familiar with that term “broody” either. It’s repellent to me since it suggests a brood mare, which is a farm animal.
Have another baby or don’t- just stop pulling focus away from the charities you are visiting for “work”. I bet today we hear about how [insert George or Charlotte] love [insert whatever it is the Keens are talking about at that moment]. It’s their playbook.
Kaiser , I saw some pictures of Kate and Willy getting out of a helicopter. I guess they took it from Glasgow to Edinburgh or the other way around.that earthshit prize was for not.
Man, I want to hate on her for this, but I can’t. I’m 36. I have four beautiful, healthy children and I have the WORST baby fever right now. Last month I took my three year old to a children’s museum and there was an 8-10 month old baby. And I legit masked up, got out my vaccination card, my hand sanitizer and asked a complete stranger if I could hold her baby. She happily handed him over and I was in heaven.
I totally apologized as I approached. I was like, “Excuse me, ma’am. I don’t want to be rude and crazy, but if I show you my vaccine card and sanitize my hands, may I please hold your baby?” She was like you don’t need to do all that. Here you go.
Edit: She also remarked that he has brought a lot of joy to people during the pandemic. She was right.
He was such a sweetie. A little bald butterball. So yeah, I can’t hate on Kate. I’m broody AF. 😐
Were you at work? Is it something you constantly bring up whenever you see another baby AT WORK? Is it something that is constantly brought up even though the partner is completely uninterested in it?
Also, I will say, mask or no, if a stranger approached me in public and asked to hold my baby, I would think it was weird.
Not only at work but in front of the media? Hell no. And she does it over and over again. He shuts it down every time.
Do you earn your own money, pay for your own house, raise your own children, pay all the costs of your children (including their schooling) yourself? Because Kate does none of those things AND she was at work at Becks1 wrote.
It was neither the time nor the place to make silly *broody* comments. This was about visiting a primary school to LEARN about a successful program for teaching children about empathy. It’s a big thing in many primary schools now and it works — Mr. Jaded’s daughter is principal of a private primary school and it is part of the curriculum, in fact her 6 year old daughter won an award for her empathy. Khate was not there to make goo-goo eyes and silly faces at the kids and grab the baby, she was there to take notes and possibly incorporate it into her Keenwell McButtons Foundation for Enriching Early Years. But no. She and the Norfolk Community Peen just made lame jokes trying to be “relatable” but they failed.
Viva, my boyfriend is the same way! He wishes he could get away with asking to hold babies! He loves them to pieces, but he’s 6’1″, has a mohawk, *seems* intimidating, and doesn’t want the cops called on him lol. I’m happy you got such a sweet baby fix.
What the hell is wrong with her eyes?. She looks unhinged, and is that look on willies face supposed to be the look of ❤️?. Another pda moment?. That is all I had. Oops. Oh a sickly geriatric pregnancy is not cool kate, as you need to stay busy saving and modernizing the monarchy, the, rr, brf, so called royal experts, and the trolls are expecting it of you.
I couldn’t help but notice her lipstick in the second-to-last photo. In normal life, we see this–lipstick wears off, especially in the corners. But on Kate? When have we ever seen her so unphotoshopped to within an inch of her life that we notice her lipstick looking so messy? That one plus the early morning photo in Denmark are showing us how she really looks.
This marriage is on life support and I bet the Firm knows it. Bill is checking for the exits and Wait is hoping to get pregnant too hold on to him.
Kates statements in public about such a private issue is becoming creepy now. It’s totally inappropriate to discuss this in front of the media. He shuts it down every time It’s like she is trying to upset him or to embarrass him into doing it. Of course she needs another human shield to mend her marriage issues 3 isn’t enough.
Kate likes babies because they don’t talk, so she doesn’t have to listen; because they don’t know our language yet, so she doesn’t have to talk about anything meaningful; because they haven’t heard yet about the horrific, racist treatment Kate perpetuated against her pregnant sister in law, so she can pretend to be a super-mom.
Do you really think her children will eventually find fault with Kkkhate’s racist treatment of Meghan? It seems to me that open racism is par for the course in the Royal Family. Can’t forget those images of the RF acting a fool at H&M’s wedding. Won’t the Cambridge children be raised with the same sense of white supremacy as the other royals? I personally believe that the Cambridge children will be taught to look down on and despise their mixed-race cousins (even if they do envy their independence).
Here’s hoping that H&M keep their youngsters far, far away from the Cambridge Klan.
I am commenting on her supposed love for other people’s babies, not her own.
Exactly! Babies are easy (not talking about lack of sleep etc), hard part of parenting begins when you need to trach your kids things, explain the world to them, deal with their emotions and behoavir… sadly it looks like this is the moment our childhood champion looses interest and hands this kiddies to nanny Maria.
If Kate truly wants another baby, must it be from Willy’s staff? Maybe this pair could start adopting a rainbow family and kill two birds with one stone.
1. In the close ups she looks like Mad-Eye Moody.
2. This obsession with babies and building her identity around babies (not children, just babies), reminds me of Hilarious Baldwin.
I’ve done a deep dive on Crown Prince Frederick and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark the last few days, for some reason randomly their engagement interview came up on my Youtube. I didn’t know much about their love story so I watched it and then watched a recent documentary that was done for Mary’s 50th birthday and the speech Mary did a few years ago for her husband’s 50th birthday (I think that’s what the occasion was). The speech was in Danish but you can easily find it with English subtitles. And they are like the Harry and Meghan of Denmark those two. If you watch the speech, you see just how much Mary and Frederick still love and care for each other after nearly 20 years of marriage. Frederick is clearly so emotional throughout the entire thing and trying not to cry. And Mary has said multiple times the royal family of Denmark were so welcoming to her when she moved there from Australia and the Danish embraced her so warmly.
In comparison, I can’t see Kate doing any kind of similar speech when William turns 50 (or even 40, his approaching milestone birthday). They very clearly don’t like each other or at least William doesn’t like Kate. I’m not sure how Kate feels about William, I think she tries to pretend they still look like they care about each other. It’s kind of heartbreaking but I also just can’t muster much sympathy for Kate at this point.
Their relationship started the same way, Fred cheating on his girlfriend with Mary. She went hunting princes during the Olympics, struck out with the first three in the bar before drunk Fred took the bait. She’s fine at the job, the Danes mostly seem to like her. Puts up with his repeated cheating because she loves the job but it isn’t the love story of the century IMO. I know she has her avid defenders, but I see her as the prototype Kate. Was never going to make her own mark in the world, puts up with a cheating husband because she loves the lifestyle, position, power.
I have no doubt there were drunken shenanigans in that bar, Australia was holding the Olympics and I bet it was super exciting. But they do an impressive job at looking like they actually like each other after so many years compared to Will and Kate if what you claim about the cheating is true.
Unlike Kate though, Mary had a real career in advertising/marketing for about 5 years before she met Frederik, she wasn’t just waiting around for a prince to fall in her lap while living her life in Australia unlike Kate who chased William for a decade. She made a point to learn the Danish language which is not easy to learn. She has a work ethic, Kate does not. I don’t find the two comparable at all in that respect apart from the fact they are both brunettes.
You’ve been spending too much time on royaldish, notasugarhere.
My family is in Denmark, people really like Mary, she’s very popular. There’s no evidence that Fred cheated on his girlfriend with Mary, that’s a message board fantasy. He met her when he was with his ex but he soon broke up with her and he started seeing Mary. As for the idea that Mary went prince hunting that night, that rumor was started by a trashy Australian tabloid, the equivalent to The Enquirer-you know, one that puts Elvis sightings on its front cover, and people who dislike Mary repeat it as if it’s true.
You can not like Mary but you don’t have to repeat obviously bogus rumors to justify it.
Nope, not an RD reader and no, not putting up with Mary stans attempting to re-write history. Her own flatmates admitted to finding Fred in his underwear in the kitchen the next morning after the drunk one night stand. The one friend from that time she keeps close, who was there that night, has also admitted the prince hunt.
Far as I can tell, the Danes would have liked anyone Fred married. They put all their affection on Alexandra first because they wanted a new young princess. Once Mary arrived, same thing. Much like William and Kate. It has nothing to do with them as people, merely with their positions.
Mary wasn’t some high-flying marketing exec. She answered phones at a real estate office when she met Fred. When their relationship progressed a friend of his handed her a ‘job’ at Microsoft in France so she’d have a visa to be close by. Again, she does fine at the job, loves the position and lifestyle. But this is not someone who would have made anything of herself on her own. Like Kate, the only ‘interesting’ thing about Mary is that she’s married in to a royal family.
AmelieOriginal. Alexandra, Joachim’s first wife, learned Danish. Her fourth language. Marie, Joachim’s second wife, learned Danish. Her fifth or sixth language. Maxima learned Dutch, her fifth or sixth language. Yes, Mary grew up in Australia but why is that an excuse? She chose not to learn another language before moving to Denmark, which shows a lack of ambition or curiosity about the world, much like Kate.
Mary was almost thirty, no career, aimless, no property (renting a room in a house with a bunch of flatmates) similar to Kate. Compare to Mathilde, with her own speech therapy practice at 23. Maxima and her international banking career. Letizia with her Masters in journalism, named top newscaster under 30 in Spain, and owned her own apartment in Madrid. Yes, Mary does the job. But without the job, there’s nothing interesting about her.
@notasugarhere. There were princes to be had at the Sydney Olympics? How many princes did Denmark send? This is makes no sense. You make Mary sound like some drunken lush, trolling for men. Slut shaming?
Here I was under the impression that she was an accomplished attorney in her own right before she met a man who just happened to be a prince and married him.
She was young unmarried, having fun. As far as I’m concerned she was doing what every man or woman do when they young, go out have fun. So she struck out three time before she got lucky, good for her.
Two princes from Denmark and several others from different countries. She physically hit on Felipe of Spain first, then Nik of Greece. Joachim was also there to see the show. Slut shaming? Nice try but nope, not pinning that on me. She didn’t happen to fall for a man and then have a relationship. Her former coworkers, her one close friend, and her roommates admitted she ditched a going away party to go to the bar – after she found out princes were there. She didn’t just happen to meet them – she went there because they were there. She slept with a man because he was a prince, the only one in that bar that fell for her offer. Let’s not pretend otherwise.
She wasn’t an attorney, never passed the bar, never worked as a solicitor. She has an undergrad in business and law, nothing special. She was answering phones in a real estate office when she went after Fred. Nothing wrong with that but certainly no ‘career’ to speak of. Did find it hilarious when she declared in the engagement interview that she wouldn’t put up with infidelity. How you get them is how you lose them, true in her case and in Kate’s.
Her lies early on, blatantly lying about StarMakers and getting called out publicly for it? From that point on I’ve taken all of her with a ton of salt. There are consorts who made something of themselves prior to marriage (Letizia, Maxima, Mathilde, Daniel) and those who didn’t (Mary, Kate, Stephanie). That’s just the way it is.
Does William ever look at her with anything other than contempt? Maybe it’s just the photos being selected for these posts — and I don’t look out for royal news on other sites so this is where I mostly see them — but he looks like he wants to strangle her all the time. What a horrible way to live, married to someone who would look at you like that in public.
So interesting that they were trying to teach empathy through the baby, yet that’s a lesson Kate has never and will never learn, no matter how many babies she holds or has. And it’s not funny or joke-worthy at all since William also has never learned empathy and never will. These people.
Agree. The disrespect those 2 have for each other is shockingly apparent. They both seem to be suffering from arrested emotional development, and for the most part are unable to disguise their mutual disdain when they have to appear together. Her forced facial expressions and manic smiles are as bad as his obvious antipathy.
The baby in those photos hates her. Even he/she knows about her bull****.
That Glasgow baby is all of us. 😂😂😂
First of all, the ” baby broody ” line, however boring and predictable, makes Kate very sympathetic and relatable to the public. It’s her defining line: we see Kate and we think happy, cuddling babies. We are sure that she loves them after all those photos with them. Moreover, it’s not a contradictory line like pe the right for maternity leave supported by Meghan, a definite political statement ( for me, that shows deeper and more effective care for all babies, in ensuring that they receive the proper care during their early years by their parents). I mean, almost everyone sympathizes with her for wanting another baby to cuddle (let’s not pretend that she has done or will do something more straining with them like changing an infinite number of nappies , etc.). Furthermore, this kind of line shows to the people that they have no other problems and issues in their marriage than whether or not they will have another baby. All are well, folks, nothing to see here. We are a happy family, a loving couple…Only Kate wants a baby and the environmentalist prince William refuses to satisfy her demand and he teases her for it. It’s a wise PR line. However, no matter how successful this line is for the image of the ffq, I think it’s time to change her playbook, if she wants to be taken more seriously.
No, not everyone sympathizes with her wanting another baby and it isn’t a wise PR line. When they had their third there were many critics. Three children from Mr. Environment who was telling people in ‘Africa’ to stop having children – because they were overpopulating the continent and *his* beloved children wouldn’t be able to see rhinos anymore because of them. No joke. Same time the govt was shutting down access to many forms of assistance for children starting with the third child. The major response to W&K having a third child was ‘another benefits scrounger’ not ‘oh how cute’.
Maybe it’s just me and being Canadian, but I’ve never heard the word broody used, re: human feelings before? I know ‘a brood of chicks’, but I’ve only heard it referred to chickens before. Is this a word people use? It sounds kinda gross in their context. Also, nice to see William thinks of Kate as a chicken, basically, lmao.
I’m Canadian and am very familiar with that expression.
Random: The little girl with the braids to Kate’s right looks an awful lot like Kate — or even a combination of Kate and Charlotte.
And yes, like others, I’m struck by the contrast between these pictures and the pictures of Kate and the Jamaican children behind the fence, and even the pictures of Kate at the polo match where she was conspicuously not interacting with Archie and Meghan. I guess only SOME children make her feel “broody”.
I have never forgotten those images of Kkkhate deliberately ignoring Meghan and newborn Archie. The fact that she thought her snub would be well received is appalling, but yet is certainly true in some circles. You’d think that Waity – as a role model – would at least “pretend” not to be a racist. But for some reason she feels comfortable that her bigotry will be admired by her loyal subjects.
It must really rankle her that her children’s cousins have a Black grandmother. I mean, what is the world coming to?
Because women are just wombs…my God.
Is it just me thinking this was all set up so Kate could get photos of her reading to a baby?
“Look Meghan, I can read to a baby too!”
(While thinking, can tick that one off the list, cue satisfied smirk)
Only problem for her, the baby didn’t want to play along. Trying to get away from her. PWT probably looked at that scene and thought: “I feel the same way buddy, but at least you will eventually get away from her”
No I thought that too. Meghan sitting cross legged on the floor surrounded by kids, holding a baby. “Anything you can do, I can do better!”
Starting to give off creepy Hilaria Baldwin vibes
Although I am well aware of the term I fail to grasp the significance of the need to be broody.
Broody hens are cross and territorial especially after their eggs are hatched : it is a protective measure towards their newborn chicks. Not to mention the noise, soothing to the chicks not so much for humans.
Time to find another ‘relatable’ icebreaker? Just, maybe??
Between this sexist broody remark and the Mummy headline for Charles, it’s obvious the UK press only see the royals as an amusing sideshow. It just shows no one takes them seriously, and they don’t see these events as anything other then PR photo ops. How many times is this woman broody? You can show your interest in children without making it all about you.
As I’ve said before, gleefully talking up the likelihood of the end of the Cambridge marriage, is putting a lot of negative energy out in the universe. It may come back to affect your own marriages/romantic relationships or the Sussex marriage. I am constantly reminded of the Hillary Clinton quote that the only people who truly know what’s going on in a marriage are the two people in it.
People are just commenting on what they see. And they see the Cambridges don’t look happy at least not together. They are not just making sh!t up like the “body language experts” do with Meghan and Harry.
There is no difference between the analysis on the Cambridges on this site and the body language videos analyzing the Sussexes.
This site has accuracy on its side. There is a difference.
You realize what these two did to try to keep the Sussexes from getting married/break up their marriage, right?
I wouldn’t say I’m gleeful at the idea, but let’s not pretend it’s not karma coming for them – not for us or the Sussexes.
And if they want people to stop speculating about their marriage they can stop leaking stories about it and how it’s better than Harry and Meghan’s.
I’ve repeatedly said I don’t think they will break up. William can live his life how he wants anyway, so he has no incentive to divorce. And to divorce would mean admitting he made a mistake, which is something he will never do. But, IF they are unhappy married to each other, then I see nothing “bad” about people saying they should just divorce already. Staying together for appearances sake, or “for the children” is usually not a good idea.
When you have a media putting out stories about the best marriage eva! and the video of them interacting shows the complete opposite, people are going to comment on the hypocrisy and the lies. The bad energy starts from the people lying about the true state of affairs.
I haven’t been on this site for a while but I’ve been catching up on the posts for the past week+. So are you basically admitting you’re AlabamaSlamma? Because I distinctly recall that particular poster making a similar comment word for word in an earlier article (and making some not-so-nice borderline racist remarks about Meghan’s hair in yet another post). How interesting indeed.
you see the look OTB is giving her?!! he really has no poker face. this is the same way my emotional abusive ex husband would look at me ( i didn’t know until others told me and saw photos after the fact) that is the look of complete dislike and distaste… ugh she looks like she’s maniacally overcompensating and he looks like a prig
In the second picture with the popping eye, she looks like a cyborg. No doubt the effect of wrongly placed Botox (but I’ve heard of the opposite reaction, the eye drooping). She’d better get a new doctor because this is unacceptable. Also, as the baby is crying and trying to escape Kate, Kate has no empathy for him at all and is still smiling and drawing him closer. What is the exact opposite of empathy? Because that’s what she has. It’s not about what Saul wants, it’s about what Kate wants. That is in no way maternal or “broody.” I’m not saying she’s a psychopath, but she doesn’t give a damn about that baby.
That man watches his wife as if her body has been invaded by body snatchers and he Is so confused because it is as if he looking at her but it is not her! He knows in his heart and has been telling others this it is not his wife in that body but nobody believes him. So he just has to go along and thus the hate-curious stare every time he looks at her.
Almost everyone has a slightly asymmetrical face and it becomes more apparent when aging. I actually think that it’s her brows which are asymmetrical, not her eyes, but brow assymetry (one being higher/lower than the other) will affect the eyes making them look larger or smaller than the other because the position of the brow affects how much it pulls the eyelid up. She has always had this brow asymmetry (ptosis) even before the wedding, Google pictures. But as we age it becomes more apparent. TBH, it also explains partly why she got more forehead wrinkles earlier on, people with more facial asymmetries in the brow are more likely to get more forehead creases as they can’t lift their forehead evenly and the load gets placed heavier in certain areas. You can see in her forehead wrinkles they were not just even across, they went up to the side. I wish people would leave her alone for her face, it is natural to have asymmetries and rather cruel to make fun of. It is also no wonder she got Botox after the British press ran so many articles about her looking wrinkles and older.
Whatever it is Carol, her Botox is so obvious & her maniac expressions do not help.
With all her money from the tax payers you would think she wouldn’t get such cheap looking poorly placed Botox.
For somebody who does not do much or say much, it is really weird to see how Kate is always pictured her mouth wide open?!
They think it’s gonna make them relatable and funny but it just makes them look sad at this point.