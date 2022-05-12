Prince William made ‘jokes’ about Kate being ‘broody’ around babies again

The Duchess of Cambridge – or rather, the Countess of Strathearn – has been broody for a fourth baby for several years. Basically, ever since Louis turned one, she’s been desperate to have another baby in the house. Prince William is apparently over it, over the whole thing, and especially over impregnating his wife. In recent months, Kate has announced her broodiness for babies in Denmark, and during a joint event with William in January, she once again wanted to cuddle the babies and William told her not to get any ideas. I suppose they both think that this seems like enjoyable and relatable peasant-banter. But there’s always a weird edge to it, right? The edge of “wow, William kind of hates his wife” and “wow, Kate is loca for babies.” Well, guess what came up again in Scotland this week.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first stop in Scotland may have stirred up some maternal instincts! The couple kicked off their visit to Scotland on Wednesday by visiting St. John’s Primary School, where young students are learning about empathy by observing an infant — A.K.A. their “tiny teacher,” Saul! “Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?” Prince William, 39, joked about Kate, 40. It seems William was right to worry — before the end of their visit, Kate was holding 10-month-old Saul in her lap as they looked through a book. On the first day of her solo royal tour in Denmark in February, Kate met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen. “It makes me very broody,” Kate shared. “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’ “

[From People]

Yeah, I mean on Kate’s side alone, I don’t hate the fact that she loves babies. It’s nice. A lot of people love babies and can’t wait to hold whichever baby is around. I think what bugs me is that this seems to be Kate’s go-to comment and it’s basically the only thing she says publicly now. If she was also making speeches about childhood development and exhibiting her groundbreaking work from the Keenwell Buttons Institute on Early Years, I think we would let her have her broodiness. But it feels like she just does these random photo-ops with babies and her only message is: I want another baby!

Also, the Glasgow baby did not want any part of Kate, her wiglet or her crazy facial expressions.