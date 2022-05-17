The Windsors will invite the Sussexes ‘to lots of family occasions’ from now on

As of this moment, I’ve yet to see any kind of concerted campaign by Buckingham Palace or Clarence House to kneecap the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of their Jubbly trip. It’s been interesting. There’s negativity, of course, and the negativity falls into two categories: 1) pissy royal commentators looking to stoke drama around the Sussexes’ visit and 2) pissy Kensington Palace people showing their asses. It really does feel like the Queen and Prince Charles want very little advanced drama though. There will be drama enough during and after Harry and Meghan’s visit, I’m sure. Still, it says something. That something: Charles and the Queen need a “win” with Harry and Meghan more than the Sussexes need any of this. What’s interesting to see is that some royal commentators are even coming close to admitting that:
The Royal Family will use events around the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to bring Harry and Meghan closer to the rest of the family, according to one expert. After years of bad blood, Kate Mansey, assistant editor at the Mail on Sunday says she believes that the Queen wants a rapprochement with the Sussexes who quit royal working life in 2020.
‘There is generally a sense that they want to bring the Sussexes in, I think. They will be invited to lots of family occasions, just not the big, official numbers,’ she tells our royal talk show Palace Confidential.
That doesn’t mean the initial encounters won’t be awkward says the Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English, with much speculation about how the Sussexes will interact with the rest of the royals at a Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3.
‘The amount of time that they’re seen interacting with other family members on camera will be fairly limited,’ she tells the programme. ‘But as one source said to me the other week, the body language is going to be fascinating. I just hope for the Queen’s sake it doesn’t overshadow everything else that’s going on over the weekend.’
The Mail on Sunday’s Editor At Large Charlotte Griffiths says the royal balcony will miss Harry’s humour. ‘Harry could have been the Duke of Edinburgh Mark Two, and we kind of need that,’ she says. ‘The Royal Family do take themselves very seriously but there is a fun side to them and Harry just would have been brilliant at that and he could have brought a jocular side to balcony moments and things like that and we’ve lost that now.’
So… even the Mail commentators are sounding somewhat conciliatory. They really want those photos. They really want those leaks from Kensington Palace. They really want that fresh gossip. If they’re lucky, a week-long visit from the Sussex Family will keep the Mail in royal storylines for an entire summer. And I love how, after all the bitching, the moaning, the leaking, the exiling, the tantrums and the incandescence, people are like “but the Windsors would love it if Harry and Meghan came back!” Are you not embarrassed?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar and WENN.
😂 😂
Hope they don’t give them any money shots and stave the BM to death 😂
Does anyone honestly believe that The Queen and Charles would invite the Sussex’s if they didn’t NEED Them. It is because Harry/Meghan have been so successful without them that they are invited. It is because since Harry/Meghan have left the RF the RF reputation around the world has been diminished significantly. It is because of those things they are invited. If the situation was different and Harry/Meghan not thriving but struggling and the reputation of the RF was soaring, The Queen and Charles wouldn’t give a rats ass about Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili.
You are absolutely correct. They need the Sussexes more than the Sussexes needs them.
How correct you are. The RF are leeches, and they want to feed on that Sussex Shine. F*cking losers don’t know how to create it for themselves.
I agree that they need the Sussexes more than the Sussexes need them. That’s always been the case, I think, but it looks like it’s only just dawned on the BRF. I suspect the disastrous Caribbean tours/William being booed may have focused their minds somewhat. Especially when contrasted with the Invictus coverage, and the fact that H+M are clearly thriving.
And they’ll ship off the Cambridges to facilitate good PR with Harry and Meghan. That’s how important the Sussex are. That’s how little the Cambridges are wanted. William is lucky he was first born. It’s the only thing keeping him afloat.
Because they didn’t have to come and could set conditions if they did.
Post l was responding to is gone.
Ok, this is my take. No facts to support. I believe the Queen is going to announce her retirement and Harry and family are coming to honor her and her reign. The Queen has looked in recent photos (at the horse events), like a great weight has lifted from her shoulders and that she is comfortable with a decision she has made.
I thought they were all worried about those dastardly Netflix cameras?? What happened to the overshadowing? The royal rats are desperate for any crumb of Sussex information and the RF is desperate for their star power. There is only so much embiggening you can do for Won’t and Can’t.
I think the Tour of Doom and the booing of William has them shook, lol. “Oh no, we picked the losers!” LOL forever to them folks!
“Oh no! We picked the losers” is sending me this morning. Thank you for the mental picture of Charles and his advisors smacking their foreheads at their shock over the many failures of W&K.
Also love the pictures chosen for this. Never forget Meghan saying hi and being ignored completely by EVERYONE while Harry looked at them with utter contempt. Who’s sorry now?????
I love “Tour of Doom” and think it needs some theme music.
And the Sussexes reception at Invictus has them shook too. The rest of the world does not react to them the way KP and the courtiers hoped they would.
Right? I am laughing. and English doing that body language thing is hilarious. Harry/Meghan dont show the bad body language it was those clowns 2 years ago that did and everyone gave them crap for it.
The whole body language analysis thing is crazy stupid on the level of the lip-reading thing they did outside of Philip’s funeral… where they were still wearing masks.
LOLz for days.
I suspect this has some truth to it as:
– They need the good PR
– A sign that Chuck is gaining some influence and for the sake of his own Kingship is looking to bring the real stars of the family closer to him in the hope that starshine will reflect on him
– This is being pushed by the Rota to trigger the Keens, not the first time in the past few weeks the UK media has yanked their chain
But it’s likely a load of BS.
The trigger the keens theory is gaining steam with me. I said in the Kate the Great Expert article yesterday that I felt like someone was mocking her and that maybe that wasn’t her fluff.
This article and the other Kate article about the kids working fall in with that…it’s like someone writing to expose the Keens without actually saying anything negative.
Quite interesting.
Yeah I think there is some truth to this; the Windsors need the good PR and Charles knows that. he also sees how popular and well liked H&M are and wants some of that to reflect on him. And pushing the narrative that the Sussexes are so important to the royals is going to bother the cambridges, lol.
I think the royal family and the RRs completely mishandled this situation with the sussexes – we’ve been saying that for two years now, but I think the RRs are just now starting to realize it, even if its on a very subconscious level.
I don’t trust the British media vipers as far as I could throw them. They’ve been attacking the Sussexes for too many years. A lull in the smearing doesn’t mean they turned over a new leaf, they may just want fresh meat. Plus I’ll never trust W & K to treat the Sussexes well, even if they finally figure out it is in their best interest.
Oh I don’t think they’re turning over a new leaf. I think the fresh meat is more likely, lol. Some of the RRs may realize they need something fresh. And I don’t trust the Cambridges either, they’re too dense to realize that treating H&M well is in their best interest.
Yep Becks, I’m suspicious of this about face. The RR’s really REALLY need to lure the Sussexes into photo ops and storylines they can write about. I’d LOVE to see zero photo ops/storylines like the pre-Invictus visit. Just to thwart the abusive RR. I suspect Billy the Basher will reward anyone who can find an angle where he can triumph over his younger brother. Seeing a roaring stadium cheering Harry must’ve hurt!
I think Harry and Meghan would love nothing more than to reconnect as FAMILY. But if these mo-fos start leaking again, the Sussex’s will pull back again. I think BP and CH will behave but KP will forever remain a problem.
I predict a future of the Sussex kids being close to only their York cousins and other non-Firm adjacent Windsors.
@Snuffles:Hmm…after all the Royal Family put them through and continue to do with the security situation, I’m doubtful there’s an eagerness from Harry and Meghan to reconnect with the Windsors. Harry couldn’t even say that he missed his father and brother. They’re going to the Jubilee because the Queen asked them to be there and the family have made it clear that they don’t want Meghan around.
Agreed. I mentioned this quote on another post, but Harry telling Hoda that William “has his kids and I’ve got mine” says a LOT about his mindset towards his paternal family. If anything, I think he and Meghan will remain close to Eugenie and Jack post-Elizabeth…and that’s about it.
what you have said is all true @Amy. Until KP rights the wrongs they have done, there is no eagerness for Harry to reconnect, and therefore indirectly, embiggen the family. The bullying claim must be dropped and amends made for the trauma they put them through.
Agreed Amy Bee! Harry and Meghan have no use for the BRF. They are only coming back for the Jubbly since his grandmother asked them directly. Once TQ is gone, should Harry and Meghan return to the Island of Vipers and Jealousy it will be for Eugenie and Jack, the Spencer sisters and their non profit organizations.
Charles had his chance and unless he makes a sincere apology, it’s adios baby!!! In addition to a personal apology, a public one is due as well. Charles needs to call off all of the dogs, but mostly his first born.
I disagree. I believe the Sussexes would like for the daily briefings to stop. But reconnect as a family has been long over IMO. Far to much damage has been authorized by this family with no one within this family supporting or countering the narrative. All of the UK media has been given the same talking points slinging mud with very little results here in America, where the Sussexes have chosen to raise their family.
As a WOC, I wouldn’t want my children exposed to their hateful Uncle and Aunt. Family ties are important, but if the family is racist, why expose your little ones to them? There’s enough hate and prejudice in the world, why expose them to more coming from relatives? Why should they be subjected to ignorant bigots, even if they are “family”?
I agree that the Sussex children will probably be close to the York cousins, especially August. But I hope the Cambridge cousins are kept at a safe distance from Lili and Archie. The Kambridge children are being groomed by their parents. I suspect their parents’ disdain for the Sussexes is already ingrained in them. Racism is a hard row to hoe and the apples never fall far from the tree.
I agree. I’m a white woman and even I wouldn’t want my children exposed to people like them, they’re toxic, hateful, racists. Children learn what they are taught and by what is modeled to them by the people in their lives. I’ve seen no redeeming qualities about the Cambridges that would make me think their children will turn out different than they are. I suppose it’s possible they will learn differently when they are old enough to go on the internet themselves, but they will still be in a bubble surrounded by sycophants and racists telling them only the messages the Cambridges want them to hear. So… nope.
@Beverly, as a WOC myself, I agree with everything you commented on. You are so right about how much racism is in the world; why expose a child to a family member (s) who have those feelings? Why bring them around and risk them being mistreated? Harry’s brother and sister-in-law are so uncomfortable around people of color, which was clearly displayed on that Caribbean tour. Yet they are very much not a racist family. GTFOH!
No they’re not embarrassed they’re desperate. The press knows that Harry and Meghan are the stars of the show. It’s why I don’t believe Harry and Meghan were banned from the balcony. The press desperately want that picture but thankfully Harry and Meghan said no.
‘The amount of time that they’re seen interacting with other family members on camera will be fairly limited.’ If true this is likely by H&M’s decision. More proof that there is no plan to bring cameras for Netflix. All the “body language experts” are gearing up to get lots of work, I guess.
Has FK Charles come to his senses? He’s many things, but he knows which way the wind is blowing and on which side his bread is currently being buttered. FFK William is the one sticking to the past, believing anything he thinks must be right because one day he will (*might*) be king and he used to have a full head of hair. And anything he wishes to be true must be so, because once his pear-shaped head used to be more candy corn-like, before it inverted it’s shape.
If he has, it’ll be short lived until the first time the Sussexes go out and garner louder cheers, bigger crowds, and mostly, the first time someone in *Charles’* crowd asks, “Where’s Harry/Meghan?? We want to see Harry/Meghan!!” and that white-hot jealousy rages through him the way it did with Diana.
That’ll end it in a NY minute.
True 💯!
Wondering about
Big crowds will be there as an event. Not for any single person. Not even the queen. It’s the event as a whole.
Bulliam has actually reshaped his head by constantly gritting his teeth and clenching his jaw. His long jaw has widened and squared, and hair loss has diminished the crown of his head. No one to blame but himself.
Lool all that harassment just to be left hoping H&M throw them all a bone once in awhile via visits. They won the war. They better hope they get something while they’re there cause i don’t think H&M will be around for visits much or at all once the Queen passes on.
Completely agree. The Sussexes are doing the right thing by visiting Harry’s grandmother before she passes. They have created a wonderful life of healthy living for themselves and their children. Very doubtful they will be returning often to the UK except for patronages, funerals and possibly friends. I expect there will be limited camera footage of them because as Harry has mentioned “ he knows the game and refuses to play it.” Harry is bringing his entire family with him and he will guard them with his life to prevent them from being exploited.
I agree that the Jubilee visit will be the last until “God Save The King.”
Personally I have my doubts that he’ll even want to appear for his father’s coronation. Even in that fairly light-hearted Corden segment last year, he was giving off vibes of only maintaining a connection to the RF because of love for his grandmother. With everything that’s happened since then, I wouldn’t be surprised if that attitude has strengthened.
This is just fluff and sugar to try and shine the tarnished imaged of not only the BaRF but Wills and Kate. Some one is astute enough to see that they appear to be racists (we all know the truth) and the visit to the island nations helped de-fog their rose colored glasses. This is nothing but selfish self preservation.
But…won’t The Queen have an iron gate or fence around her? Wasn’t that reported just a few days ago? So what’s the incentive for The Sussexes to come back?
What keeps the Rota and the various palace offices in a twist is that it is more advantageous for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to distance themselves from the British Royal Family and they are doing just that. Meghan was a working philanthropist and UN Ambassador before marrying her second husband. Prince Harry has common sense and some media savvy. They cannot align themselves with the BRF ever again if they intend to keep their legitimacy as center-left philanthropists. With the increasingly loud backlash against the Tory government and the monarchy, This Jubbly thing is a gnarly event to navigate for their brand already. I can’t imagine the heads of Archewell choosing to keep threading the needle when they can just…not do that.
Did they even associate with much of the family before they left? It seems like Elizabeth, Charles, and the Yorks were really the only ones they talked to when they were in England. It’s funny how the British press change their tune at the drop of a hat. It was they must attend the Jubilee, they must be banned from the Jubilee, they desperately want to be Royals, the family desperately wants them back.
It would seem that their relationship with Charles wasn’t great either. Remember Harry said that Charles stopped taking his calls. And one of the initials smears cams from CH not KP.
I think CH was a-ok with all of KP’s messy smearing. KP was making the sussexes look bad while getting their hands dirty. All while CH just sat back. It was all good too till Harry set it strait on the Oprah interview, letting the world know Charles stopped taking his calls and cut off his security.
I read briefly where one of the Rota in the Fail, self negotiating by suggesting that the Sussexes take the children to play in a park.
The nerve.
The thing everyone keeps forgetting. Harry quit the firm. He will never go back to doing (Royal) work. He will not be doing openings or ribbon cuttings. Harry & Meaghan have their own charity work to do. And it won’t include the Royal family. Great if the Windsors want them to come to family gatherings. They might show up, but it won’t be in front of the camera’s. And if the British Media don’t make money of of them they will be mad at the Royal Family. So they will go even harder at Charles and William. Which will make those two mad at Harry, and they will quit inviting them then. It will never go back to how it was. And no one seems to get that.
This doesn’t make me happy?
Bbbbbut what of the Netflix cameras?
So, the Daily Fail quotes three Daily Fail “royal experts” to create a story about the Sussexes. This abysmal excuse for media is laughable. While I can appreciate the new tone, they’re still 🤡🤡🤡, and everything they publish is just testing the way the wind blows from minute to minute. As always, I thank Kaiser for clicking on this drivel so we don’t have to.
Someone said this above but I really do agree that flop tour has them freakinggggg out. the whole thing totally changed after that thing
This will not be a long visit I feel. They will be at church on June 3rd and that is the only public engagement. They will spend June 4 at Frogmore to celebrate Lili birthday then fly home. Will they bring the children to the church service? Doubt it. They will have a private visit with the Queen before that so she can meet the children. My crystal ball is smoking hot this morning.
I believe your Crystal Ball is correct this morning. I believe the Sussexes will visit Harry’s grandmother, go to the Church service, celebrate their daughter’s birthday and bounce. Should be back on America’s soil by the 5th of June. Be there from the 3-5th and out.
Your crystal ball is accurate AF. One church service and bounce. Meghan will be resplendent. Harry will walk proud. The other royals – Sophiesta, Eddie, Willnot and Buttons – will actively snub them. That will be the extent of the Sussexes public-facing Jubbly attendance. This will give the RRs a few snaps to analyze for the next couple of years.
Their children will be kept out of sight. The Kambridge Klan will be kept at arm’s length, providing they interact at all. Private visits with TQ and Charles. Maybe a super-secret baptism for Lili. The RRs will never get their “money shot” and can stay mad and starve. This is why they will hate on the Sussexes forever. Harry and Meghan are finished playing their games.
Edward was the only one who actually spoke to them during The Great Commonwealth Church Snub, if I recall correctly.
I will never forget the way KKKate treated Harry and Meghan on this day. To not even offer a small smile and a nod of the head from that Botox face? What a trash heap that chick is. I pray that Meghan and Harry keep thriving and enjoying their life here in America. Screw what the Windsors and the BP want.
Preach
there was an article that came out at that time – i think it was in the Guardian but can’t remember for sure – that had the headline “imagine being this rude in this stupid hat” or something along those lines and that’s all I can think of now when I see this pictures – how stupid her hat was and how rude she was.
@Becks: It was the Cut.
I never saw it but I agree completely. What a nasty miserable person that lady is. So when people still defend KKKate, or compliment her in any way I side eye them because it is clear that this woman is awful, miserable and bully. That includes the royal writer/bloggers.
“Imagine being rude in this dumb little hat” -the cut
Till this day, my favorite ever headline about Kate. It’s perfect.
Give Harry and Meg back everything that was wrongly taken from them (HRH, patronages, the right for a war veteran to wear his own damn uniform and medals). They did everything to punish except throw a pie in their faces. Hypocritical dolts. Then maybe H and M will throw them a bone once in a GREAT while. When they feel like it. If they want to. If it’s convenient. Two-faced backstabbers don’t deserve much when they do an about face out of need.
Oddly, I don’t care about any of those, except maybe the uniform/earned medals bit. Apologize to Meghan, publicly. Accept consequences. Make reparations, or at the very least, start to. Admit the bully accusations against Meghan were false. Own their words instead of talking through ‘sources’. Hang their heads and own their shame.
IMO, there is so MUCH they need to make right before H&M throw them a bone, Then, agree w/you, it’ll be a bone every once in a GREAT while.
Yes, girl ninja, you’re right. The last condition is to rein in those asses, W and K. No more snubbing, ignoring, leaking, or general bitchery. I bet they can’t do it because of who and what they are.
Yep. It is who they are, it is their very essence.
We don’t want you here, but we desperately need you here because we totally f up and the keenbridges are not selling and we don’t want to work till 65 to afford that beach side apartment in Ibiza. Lol. Well too f—-Ing bad, you shouldn’t have been racist sexist ass—holes to Meghan and Harry and their children. Go f yourselves sincerely someone who is completely over it.
If Harry and Meghan can forgive the racism, smear campaign and the bullying allegations more power to them. As Black a Woman I couldn’t but hey that’s their family if they decide to spend more time with them as a family.
Who says that Harry and Meghan has forgiven them? They going to spend time with the Queen who they continue to have a relationship with. People have to come to terms with this.
People don’t like to really *listen* to what Harry and Meghan have said regarding this family. They have always said that they have no issue with Elizabeth and that she and Philip were essentially the only ones who didn’t turn on them post-Oceania. It’s the same way people got upset when Harry attended Philip’s funeral. Like…that’s his grandfather and they had a good relationship. Of course he was going to go.
Agreed @Beach Dreams about people not listening. People are projecting their own feelings on this.
So, I’m not a fan of the queen. Or the idea of the monarchy at all. And I’m projecting, like why are you visiting this racist B-? But she’s not my grandma. Ive got racists in my family I still visit. And I feel conflicted and ashamed about it. Honestly, I feel like people can call me out on this and they’re not wrong. I don’t have kids but if I did, I wouldn’t visit. However, it feels racist by association just being near.
Also forgiving does not mean that the victim will dive back in to give the perp an opportunity to repeat the behavior.
There is NO indication that Harry and Meghan have forgiven them for anything. They have repeatedly emphasized that their relationship with Elizabeth is positive and that they are going to spend time with HER. The fact that Harry refused to say that he misses his father and brother and that Meghan has referred to the Windsors as “my husband’s family” multiple times speaks volumes.
Did they say they forgave anything?Did they mention anyone outside of the Queen? They just saw her last month and said they hope their kids meet her so why is this different? This is projection on the part of the British media, especially with the current line up of thr BRF looking a bit like Bleak house. You think they don’t see the smears going on or that they don’t need yo watch their back? The reality is that they made a choice to go to this ridiculous event because the next time they go may go there might be a funeral and maybe they don’t feel like being attacked for that. At this point, a lot of the heat has dissipated because they said they are going, they already said they’re skipping the balcony, and they have no official role. Yeah the press is still looking for the drama but it seems they’ll do what they can to avoid it.
@YeahRight, I agree 💯. As a Black woman I have noticed that many whites expect us to shut up and put up with their active racism. We’re expected to smile and carry on, and if we don’t we’re labeled “angry” and “woke”. The RF and the RRs want H&M to forget their relentless abuse and expose their young children to more snubbing, more racist comments, and scapegoating. Why would a Black mother allow that? She won’t. Harry won’t. Being married to a person of color brings insights into how horrible casual and deliberate racism can affect your daily life. I’m married 32 yrs to a white man who never really saw how bad it can be until he became “guilty by association” and thus fair game for any bigotry aimed at me. He is vulnerable because he dared to love me.
The Sussexes would be horrible parents if they allowed their children anywhere close enough for the RF to make their insipid comments within earshot of Archie and Lili. My guess is that they will shield those children at any cost. Which means after TQ’s funeral, the Sussexes may never come back to visit the toxic Windsors. Archie and Lili will be better off for it.
That’s why I don’t bother with the Karens. I post and keep it moving.
Elizabeth is the same woman who paid off her son’s victim. All the she’s old, she’s his grandmother is all excuses. She’s as toxic as the rest, she’s the reason they’re all so dysfunctional and racist.
Come through! Once again, you are preaching, YeahRight. Elizabeth has led by example. She as the Queen could have blazed a new path. As the matriarch she could have trained up her children differently. But she didn’t. She is the ultimate symbol of imperialism and white supremacy. Her children have learned from her and they’ve passed this on to their own children. I doubt any of these old dogs – including the new pups – can manage any basic decency to POC. I sincerely doubt the RF is capable of being non-racist. The concept that “White is Right” is the very foundation of the blue blood, as the dark-skinned Commonwealth populations can attest.
What I’ve noticed is that many people bristle and chafe at being called “racist” while being perfectly comfortable with the perpetration of racist ACTIONS. The RF falls in this heavily populated category. Billy BooHoo was forced to deny they are a racist family, but their actions speak louder than words. And the buck stops at Liz.
@Yeahright — who said anything about them forgiving racism, smearing and bullying? Meghan and Harry have risen above that. They will continue to take on the tabloids and others through legal action. They have better things to spend their time and money on, and though they likely haven’t forgiven, nor have they forgotten, they don’t make it the focus of their lives, that would be a waste of their talent, compassion and higher motivation.
Why does this sound like a threat? They may invite them but it doesn’t mean they will accept. The Sussexes have their own lives and their not going to fly to every two bit event in the UK just because the tabloids need fodder and the other royals are inept or just boring. I think they should do whatever is needed to get through this lame Jubilee, then get out of there. This whole thing is dumb.
OK, LOL.
But but I thought the royals were glad that the drama had left with the Sussexes & they were bullying narcissistic sociopaths who had told 17 lies about the royal family on Oprah? I guess recollections really do vary…. After the jubbly it will be are H&M returning for Will’s birthday, for Balmoral, Camilla’s 75th, for Christmas at Sandringham with the ‘poor widowed queen’ etc…
The firm got hooked on that heightened international attention that came with Harry & Meghan’s marriage so some in the firm probably want them at events to guarantee that. The press also don’t like not having the tea on the sussex family & on Harry especially who they feel ownership over. So they are probably pushing for the firm to invite the Sussexes to events for pictures & stories to exploit.
Just think both the firm & the press just needed not to be bigots. Like despite it all, until near the end meghan was pretty generous with the press on engagements, helping them with pictures, thanking them & giving good quotes etc that helped their articles rather than listening & learning & the millionth guffawing shot lol. Harry always talked about wanting kids & gives quite a few tidbits about Archie & Lili in his interviews. So going by that & Meghan’s pre royalty social media alone I suspect if people hadn’t been so cruel, Meghan & Harry would have shared lots of cutesy images of the kids & we know they would have worked hard for the firm. Oh well.
Bless your deluded heart…lol but thanks for the morning laugh
Do these suckers not know that the days of Harry playing court jester are OVAH!!!??
“Jocular” my arse. When is it gonna penetrate the skull of these RotaRats that H, like all the other members of his trapped relatives, had to !PERFORM! for rabid royalists. They had to !SING! FOR! THEIR! SUPPER! And the remainers still have to do this. Because every European royal house that remains in the 21st century, have the fate of the late French royals in the forefront of their mind.
Now Harry is FREEEEEEEE! And his contempt for RotaRats is also FREE to flow from every action he takes and those of us who are NOT RotaRats or royalists-waiting-for-H-to-return, can see it clearly.
Go back to the DailyFail where you came from. Troll!
Oh, I was replying to a nasty comment from a troll spewing nonsense about H and M. Seems that has been deleted?
Ugh. For the umpteenth time, Meghan’s Pearl wasn’t ‘specifically’ cancelled. The show was cut as part of larger Netflix cuts.
Netflix closed their ENTIRE animation department. The ENTIRE department.
It’s foolish to make value judgements about a show that was in pre-production.
Archewell still has a production deal with Netflix. There is still a chance the show will be picked up by another channel.
You have ZERO inside knowledge about the Archewell production side or whatever other shows they have in development.
The only info about Pearl that was made public is from people involved with it that were genuinely heartsick and sad that the show wasn’t moving forward.
*******
Whelp, seems that the original comment I was replying to was deleted. Leaving my response in case another Deranger comes through with those Pearl/Netflix talking points 😉
Yup, just comment “troll” (which is what I did) and Kaiser or CB takes care of it. I admit sometimes I am reluctant to do that, because its easy to create an echo chamber and I think that different POVs are good and its okay for people to disagree with something or whatever.
But with that comment, it was when the person said something about M being difficult to work with that sealed it for me, lol.
for the most part, I figure if I call someone a troll and CB/Kaiser disagrees with me, they can just delete my “troll” comment.
Next time I’ll do that. It’s way simpler & faster than my long comment 😂
I don’t regret my comment though. The British tabloids are pushing the narrative that Meghan’s show was cancelled for ‘reasons’ as if the whole animation department wasn’t axed.
Its just frustrating watching as misinformation is spread from the tabloids, to social media and through blog comments.
There was a breach of trust and I don’t doubt it will take years to rebuild, if ever.
The Queen is the most popular member of the royal family and people respect her for her long years of service. I just hope the focus of this jubilee stays on the Queen and doesn’t get derailed by any shenanigans.
With the insanely jealous William and Kate in the picture, you can pretty much guarantee there will be shenanigans. I’m also positive that Andrew has been offered a lot of money for a picture of himself with either Harry or Meghan. The DM will also want pictures of Harry with Camilla for body language experts to dissect. I wonder what Charles has planned for them to increase his popularity?
I think shenanigans are a given at this point.
I think the fallout of the failed “Meghan bullied staff” campaign days before the Oprah interview aired orchestrated by William and Jason Knauf was such a laughable attempt at trying to discredit the interview/the Sussexes that Charles does not want a repeat of that. There have been no updates from the Palace about the bullying investigation and Meghan’s friends came out of the woodwork to defend her. I also think William may have been involved in her dad’s posing for tabloid reporters (we know Samantha was behind in helping Bad Dad do it) and leaking it to the press to try to derail the wedding.
Anyways, Charles doesn’t want another “bomb” to go off before the Jubilee, he wants the focus to be on his mother and her reign and does not want William to pull focus from his grandmother. I also think William knows better than to try something like that again. In all previous attempts to smear Meghan and Harry, it wasn’t about his grandmother. This event is though and if he tries anything, it will blow back on him.
It’s quite possible that Harry and Meghan already know the results of the bullying investigation.
Agree, and I believe the whole matter has been dropped. Not only did they find Meghan not a bully, but they found evidence for who really is the bully and we can’t have that person named so let’s just forget the whole thing, ok??
There are far too many allegations of Meghan bullying staff in various situations to dismiss the claims.
@TwistofLemon, oh really??? List every accusation then. State exactly what she’s being accused of. Quite frankly the palace itself refuses to come up with anything more than a vague “OMG the staff was crying and shaking”, and you’re talking like you know more, so let’s hear it then. But somehow I bet you can’t, or you’re going to spout some nonsense made up by your fellow trolls on Twitter and Tumblr.
I don’t think M&H would be quiet about the results of a bullying investigation. They’d want those results–as in, nothing happened, lots of lies–to be made as loudly as the allegations.
Of course Meghan’s friends & cast members on the Suits set are going to deny bullying allegations. She wouldn’t bully friends & the cast at Suits were her peers. No bullying on set.
Meghan had a life before Suits so I think you are reaching. If my understanding of the investigation she as any person who married into that family endured, nothing of substance was found. The bullying allegation and it is an allegation is based on cultural differences. When you come as Meghan did from a background of waking up early to get things done, and you are embedded in a family with a different work structure and you are the only Black person giving orders to ensure your projects are done in a timely manner, resentment will occur, I do believe this is the case. Cultural differences as well as work ethic is more likely the cause, not bullying. Pretty sure if a report is ever done, these two factors will be identified as the cause of those lazy folks complaint.
There are many more people working on a set-makeup people, lighting, hair… Not all would be peers. Many stars get a bullying rep with those associated with productions or with those in service industries outside the set. Meghan has not.
Who wouldn’t enjoy a more jocular jubbly?!? 😂
Omg. You can just see/feel the hurt in Meghan’s face at the church service. Screws the Keens. I cannot believe Kate had the gall to act like a racist Karen to her. And in a stupid hat too. UGH!
Yeah, her expression breaks my heart too. I’m an angry crier, I have so much respect for her that she kept it completely contained.
Her face is so serene on that commonwealth day. She had a smile but it wasn’t a manic teethy gurney smile. I think she had to breathe through it but it wasn’t fake. It was a serene smile that said I’m gonna be peaceful under a tree one day with my kids my husband my mom my dogs and my chickens. And they made that happen. And I love that for her.
This article makes me think about all the good press Charles got for walking Meghan down the aisle. He also was given credit for the gospel choir. That man is jonesing for some Sussex fairy dust. Charles doesn’t have the special magic to endear him to the people like his ma. He needs the Sussex family- Harry needs to ignore Charles so he can savor his own petard.
Yes and I think if he plays his cards right he’ll probably get some good press from “seeing his grandkids” …until the fall when the crown comes out and Harry’s book potentially make things prickly for him again…
I think one can fairly extrapolate that inbreeding removes self awareness or shame.
I don’t think there will be a repeat of the commonwealth service because Harry has found some peace. He was so upset then but with distance and freedom I don’t think William can hurt him like that again. I think the queen and Charles dearly want to keep the door open to some kind of familial tie but William is a lost cause and they know it, he’s being shipped off to Wales. It’s been a sobering, humbling few weeks for William
After the queen is gone, I really hope H&M never return to Salty Isle ever ever again.
There’s for sure been a concerted effort to keep things positive at least from the courtiers.
I think royal reporters can go rogue but for the most part even they have nothing to say besides some acknowledging the royals need H&M.
Once Harry and Meghan said they were going and wouldn’t be on the balcony there’s not much to discuss. lol.
The Netflix stuff is all from daily mail and it’s too stupid for anyone else to pick up because it’s a lie and ridiculous.
H&M shut down all the “they snubbed the Queen talk..” William tried to make it seem like he was making sure H&M weren’t coming and the same day they announced they were..so KP is being blanked with no inside sources.
Charles is in Canada talking about reconciliation so he has to be nice. William was trending for being booed.
All they have left is to embrace Harry and Meghan in hopes of getting pics of the kids and new content.
Harry is going to the jubilee. I think he will expect a California visit in return. W&K would be the logical choice but ‘just Will’ is incandescent with rage so it will likely be C&C. I’m not sure of the timing but they could tack on a few days to their Canada tour.
Huh? What makes you think that? He’s made it clear multiple times that he wants to spend time with Elizabeth and Elizabeth alone (and that the celebration will pretty much be a private one for himself and his family). He emphasized that he and Meghan only visited her (shutting down CH’s weak attempts to insert Charles and Camilla into the visit) and he dodged the question of whether he missed his father and his brother. He clearly doesn’t want a visit from those two.
C and C are visiting Newfoundland and Labrador for 3 days. Newfoundland is an island off the Atlantic coast of Canada. I can’t see them flying west across the entire continent to visit Harry and Meghan. Charles the Grand is not capable of making such a sharp detour. Furthermore, it sounds like Canada had to fly him in because he arrived in a Royal Canadian Air Force Jet. That means that they had to pick him up. Sure sounds like Canada is picking up the tab for this. While he is here he will have to face the victims of his ancestors’ colonial past.
So Lakisha is a new fan?
Sounds like Meghan’s pathetic sister.