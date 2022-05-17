Liverpool manager: The fans had their reasons for booing Prince William

The Daily Mail and other British media outlets keep talking about Prince William getting booed at the FA Cup final. It’s amazing. It went from “wow, William really got booed like crazy” to “how dare a public figure be publicly jeered at a sacred and orderly football match, where is the decency??” in a matter of about six hours. I can’t even tell if some outlets are being tongue-in-cheek. Suddenly, the Mail is full of woke warriors who want to cancel Liverpool fans’ freedom of speech. It’s a stunning turn of events. What makes it even funnier is that Liverpool’s MPs (all Labour) haven’t condemned the fans’ behavior. Neither did Liverpool’s manager.
Downing Street has today slapped down Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s defence of fans who jeered the National Anthem and Prince William at the FA Cup final. Reds fans sparked fury after boos echoed around Wembley Stadium while Prince William – the President of the FA – was introduced to Chelsea and Liverpool players ahead of their cup final clash on Saturday. Supporters also drowned out singer-songwriter RAYE’s rendition of ‘God Save The Queen’, as well as the hymn ‘Abide With Me’ – a much-loved FA cup final tradition.
The jeers were condemned by some, including Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who described the booing as ‘totally shameful’. Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, added to the condemnation, saying those involved ‘do not represent their clubs or our country’.
But when asked about the incident Reds boss Klopp appeared to justify the actions of Liverpool fans, describing them as ‘wonderful’ and suggesting there may be historical ‘reasons’ for their jeers.
‘They wouldn’t do if there was no reason,’ he told reporters at a pre-match press conference on Monday.
But minutes after his comments – made ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Southampton tomorrow night – Downing Street appeared to slap down Klopp’s defence. Asked in a briefing if Klopp was right to say Liverpool had a reason to boo the national anthem, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson replied ‘No’. The spokesperson added that the booing was a ‘great shame’ given the FA Cup was meant to ‘bring people together’.
The FA Cup did bring people together. They were all together in the stands, cheerfully booing Prince William and screaming “f–k the Tories.” They were all brought together by their love of Liverpool and their hatred of the Conservative Party and Tory stooge Baldemort. The way the Mail frames this is insane as well – Jurgen Klopp didn’t condemn Liverpool fans, he sympathized with them and said they had their reasons. And the Mail turns that into “the Prime Minister slapped down the Liverpool manager!!”
LOL. Any normal person would have chuckled and brushed this off. William had to throw an Eric-Cartman style tantrum to *Downing Street* and others.
Well not long ago a tabloid ran a poll asking if people will boo the Sussexes. Now karma is so thankful William threw that tantrum. His being thin-skinned is not a good look for him at all and doesn’t bode well for his attendance at future football matches. Long live his royal booness.
@ Elizabeth Regina, “not a good look for him at all and doesn’t bode well for his attendance at future football matches. Long live his royal booness.”
Yes!!!! Let him wallow in his self pity and all of his boness as well!!! His skin is so thin that you can see his veins as well!!!
Are you kidding? At this point, William’s jaw is set so tightly I’m worried about his teeth! Between the pursed lips and the clenched teeth… He must have led such a sheltered life if THIS is what concerns him.
I know, right? I feel like this wouldn’t really be a story if William had just shrugged it off. But he obviously complained to somebody so here we are.
He should have looked up & waved into the stands, instead of walking away looking at the ground like he’s going to cry.
ReSpeCT my AuThoRiTaH!!! I LOL’d and scared my cats.
And not one of the MPs or even the Prime Minister coming down on the fans booing seem aware of what bad optics it is that they come out swinging this hard in defense of William getting booed…but remaining comparatively silent when Black footballers are booed by racist fans.
Everyone in charge on Salt Island is showing their racism more and more blatantly every day.
+100 So, let me see if I’m understand this, old white man MP: It’s “shameful” to boo a lazy king-in-waiting, but it’s not shameful when that lazy king-in-waiting stood by silently while his sister-in-law was trashed and bullied by the British press?
Right.
Exactly DK, these were the same people that said that people had every right to boo kneeling players and to stop being so “fragile” about things.
The whole Tory party is a bunch of white old men who are against everything that threatens their position in society and in the BRF’s arselicking queue.
FYI Liverpool is one of the few cities in England who voted Remain in the Brexit referendum and its population also constantly votes for Labour politicians – I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that many Liverpudlians are also republicanists.
Agreed. Thing is, football fans will now use Bulliam’s thin-skinned antics against him, and he’ll be booed even louder in the future. Might even be from other team fans. Watch this space.
Absolutely. William has revealed his weakness and the fans will capitalize on that. Buckle up, Willy!
It’s just amazing how, if you treat people badly, they won’t like you. Really so inexplicable!
I can guarantee that Baldy will abuse his position at the FA to find some way to punish the club (who are not backing down and are sticking up for the fans) – as discussed on yesterday’s thread the fans DID have reasons and you can also bet Baldy will not be at another FA game again for a while. The FA can join BAFTA on the bench.
There was actually a good article in the Independent today about the reasons the fans have for booing the establishment. Can’t seem to link it here but if anyone is interested in the background a bit more it’s a good but quick summary.
If Prince William has a lick of sense, he would let the Liverpool thing go. If the FA or the PL came out against Liverpool, the other footie fans would also be up in arms
DU: I suspect you’re right that William may stay away from that event for a while until his butt sores heal, but I sincerely hope that the fans save some loud and lusty boos for him for whenever he returns. I also hope that those boos ripen with age the longer William stays away, but then again, I’m petty like that.
Baldy always has that man angry look on his face like he’s going to start screaming. He just can’t take anyone not bowing down to him and lacks the ability to laugh at himself. I much prefer Harry.
William has become so unfortunate looking. I guess he’s gotten the face and teeth he deserves (his front tooth drives me bonkers).
It does me as well! Do they not have any competent dentist in Britain? It’s would be a great way to lose weight by looking at his ugly mug. The ugliness from his inside is coming out for all to see!!
The fans are the ones supporting the team and paying the bills, why would the manager come down on PW’s side?
By all means, let’s keep amplifying (Streisand Effect)! Let’s keep the conversation going and Bulliam trending! Now Downing Street must weigh in?! 😂😂😂
It’s a daily question which radical right is more in their feelings — the US or the UK. Precious snowflakes.
He really is the world’s biggest wah-wah-crybaby, isn’t he? He literally can’t handle and laugh off 10 seconds of disapproval.
When he can’t/won’t go to “work” events that should be fun for him (BAFTA awards, FA final) without being embarrassed by the disapproval of participants, his woeful work schedule will just get more sparse, I’d guess. You gotta love this for him.
I was thinking the exact same thing!!! This would have blown over by now, but Willy just had to throw a tantrum and now it’s a million times worse. He must be surrounded by yes men because he keeps making these same mistakes over and over again.
Either that, or it’s the tabloids keeping this story alive because it’s tantalizing. Or maybe it’s both – PW amplifying it, and the media enjoying the clicks.
It’s the “invisible contract,” @Duch — both. The difference, if there is one, right now is that W can’t control the narrative anymore. The monster he created has taken it and runs with it for clicks and £££.
They are making too big of a deal of this. It was just booing. It’s not as if they were making racist taunts or throwing things. Something that William has barely talked about. Wonder if it will start to be reported that William and the government care more about this than the abuse of minorities and foreign players.
I don’t know about you, but I’m just bored by this conversation. 😉
To YOU it may just be a booing, but apparently to William a booing in the year of the queen’s Jubbly must sting more, I guess. IDK.
has anyone in Britain ever heard of The Streisand Effect??????
This is an important experience for him. Could this be a rare moment when he hasn’t been sheltered from reality? I wonder what he makes of it all.
I doubt he’ll take any meaningful lessons away from this. He continues to point the finger at any and everyone except for himself when things don’t go his way, with the latest example being the flop tour.
The RR rats and the trolls and all the paid for bots seized on this thing like no other. You can’t tell me William doesn’t have his sticky little fingers all over this about face. Also you can tell which sites are positively filthy with bots too – i checked the comments on D List and the number of “the poor sausage” type comments. I can’t.
I KNOW they pay for positive comments. On the Kate playing the piano videos, I screen-capped IDENTICAL, verbatim, comments from supposedly different people, praising Kate. How sad it is when you have to pay people to pretend to like you?
There’s really only one man angry about the booing and his name begins with Prince and ends with William. The rest of us think it’s hysterical.
Lol. Why don’t they love me like they love my brother he ask as he screams himself into an incandescent rage and unintentionally lightning up half of London
@ OverIt, as he screams into a pillow night after night….he just can’t grasp why he is never shown love or admiration.
Precisely, the fans have their valid reasons. Booing is mild. When the BTM gossips about actors, they always make the claim that they are public figures. That was the Fail’s initial filing in response to Duchess Meghan’s successful lawsuit.
What’s good for Meghan is good for William, and he did not have his rights violated.
The excellent choir was forewarned that there will be booed, but it wouldn’t be personal.
Why the right wingers are making it about them?
Is it because that they are finally aware that the general public is not fooled, or fear that a collective, unified and public voice will finally be able to hoist them out on their own petard ?
Maybe, just maybe the 75 percent of the population are tired of more of the same and want an end to the Orwellian nightmare.
That’s the thing. Per this article, the booing was discussed ahead of time. It’s standard practice at LC matches. Only directed at William as he is the public face of all that is wrong in Britain. He should have a) known and b) be able to handle it better. He’s been at this prince stuff for nearly 40 years now.
As someone else commented, he should have just smiled and waved at the fans. But no, the plebs overstepped their boundaries. How ridiculous! He’s become worse than ever.
I wonder if William is really upset by this. He’s the president of the FA and should know the history of Liverpool FC. It’s interesting that the same people who are offended on behalf of William saw nothing wrong with the monstering of Meghan and in fact participated in it.
Yeah, those folks were rubbing their hands with glee at even the THOUGHT of Meghan and Harry being booed. Sometimes karma hits the bullseye!
Yes, as she certainly hit this bullseye with delicious accuracy as well!!! Karma is such a delicious treat to behold!!
At least the struggling UK, filled with people unable to afford their light bills, has been bathed in nonstop light ever since, due to the incandescence emanating from Kensington Palace.
LOL
How dare the plebs to suggest Baldimort is incandescent just to provide light and heat to them? 🤣
Willi-d-Amin was definitely screaming down the phone to punish anyone and everyone he could think of the moment he got home that night. “I’m the future king! I COMMAND respect! They should be WORSHIPPING me not booing me!!”
My gawd @ Snuffles, you always are able to identify the accuracy of these twit, and the twat that he is married to!!! 🤣
Accurate visual.
@amybee the initial reporting was that William didn’t flinch and was unfazed given that Liverpool always does this in protect of their grotesque treatment by the government and the coverup and defamation of their loved ones at Hillsborough but has morphed in the Mail, at least, into condemnation. Apparently there are plenty of British people also willing to be ignorant of the history for political points.
Such a pathetic cry baby.
I have never loved Jurgen Klopp more. YNWA.
Neither have I!! Good for him to stand UP for his team!!! Just as any coach should and would for HIS team!!
Yes, Jurgen Klopp is the bestest, most emotional of all football managers IMO and wears his heart on his sleeve at all times. I love that he reined it in on this occasion. PWT will be making life hell at KP and I’m suddenly cheering for Liverpool fans. Good times!
Yes!! Liverpool is our team and I’ve never been prouder. I love Jurgen for soo many things, he always tells it straight and defends his team and fans. YNWA!!
I love that this story unites both my love of football and my dislike for the Cambridges. Also, Jurgen is one of the best coaches out there and I’m saying that as Bayern Munich fan (back when his Borussia Dortmund team trounced Bayern).
Me too! When they asked Klopp to comment about the booing I never thought I’d see the story here. But these MPs and RRs better be careful not to come at Klopp demanding an apology, because he doesn’t suffer fools and he’s beloved everywhere. I can just see men who have long stopped caring about royalty sit up reading about this in the paper in the Fail and say, “Wait, I’m living paycheck to paycheck and I still have to give these lot some of my money?”
BTW, I’m sorry about your CL exit, but so glad we didn’t have to face you in the semis.
Juergen Klopp said of a Spanish player on his team, with whom he is having problems communicating, the player does not speak English and I don’t speak Spanish, I’m not learning Spanish but he is learning English.
What’s your point? Juergen Klopp is from Germany and spent most of his career there, and using English at work means he is already working in his second language anyway. He also expects everyone else in the team to use English at work even if it is their second, third, or fourth language, because there are over 10 languages in the squad and there is no way they would be able to work together as a team without a common language. Multiple other players have the native languages of French, Dutch, Greek, Croatian, Portuguese, Italian, and Japanese, and he is not learning those either. (Some he already knows.)
If you want to join a professional sports team, you must have a common language with your teammates. If Juergen Klopp ever decided to manage a team in La Liga, trust that he would learn Spanish, speak only that at work, and require everyone else to learn it as well.
LOL at William with that “Jamaica scowl face”! I guess it feels like you’ve been fired in public again huh?
I said it this morning on yesterday post and i will say it again, where was the condemnation from the British media and government towards that racist piece of Sh—t Edmond Holmes when he asked for people to throw Harry and Meghan off the balcony? No, nothing, crickets in the media?
Have always loved Jurgen Klopp. He knows Liverpool is special, and what special folks Liverpool fans are, and what the city and the club has been through with Hillsborough. He has always shown lots of love and respect. He knows what’s up.
Okay so I wonder….
Big tin foil tiara theory incoming
Do you think maybe the press or the BRF fears booing at the jubbly? I had this theory that maybe folks are worried about that and that the real reason H&M are wanted on the balcony is because they want to blame any booing on them.
Iirc, no talk of boos appeared until after the Keens disastrous tour of the Caribbean… I wonder if that shook some folks up about possible negativity at the jubbly. And H&M are meant to be scapegoats, but have avoided that.
Great questions @ Rapunzel! Though I would imagine that they have lost all hope to boo Harry and Meghan. I also am starting to gather that once they are on British soil, they will be given a round of applause as well as love from those who are still a large crowd of supporters and those who have not stopped loving them as well.
Of course, we shall have to wait to see what happens. Though I don’t think that the public will have a chance to swoon upon them as much as the public would love to, though.
Rapunzel, no way they’d boo Elizabeth II even if William is there.
To me, that booing doesn’t speak of hatred against the current monarch, but a few recent polls have returned low percentages of approval for the monarchy after the Queen passes away and Liverpudlians made it clear where they’d like to see the future king, in the history bin.
The real world has consequences. It’s called cause and effect. In his bubble, William can do whatever and he’ll still get welfare for the rich and be king.
If Wills were capable of self reflection, I’d tell him to ruminate on this: if you meet one jerk, ok bad luck. If everyone you meet is a jerk, maybe you’re the jerk. His subjects are showing him repeatedly that they don’t like him. Maybe think on that for awhile, Billy the Basher.
The lion is not concerned with the opinion of sheep or something dumb like that. William’s a privileged bully. He likes that he offends people. It makes him feel strong. But he doesn’t like when they push back.
He’ll just double down and try figure out more ways to keep people from criticizing.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle is a Labour MP. Given that he is speaker, he has to be neutral and fair in the house, but he nevertheless is Labour.
Sir Hoyle is a Johnson stooge, a little like Katie Hoey was a Faragist. Whatever their affiliation were ages ago, they’re long gone.
Speaking to a guy I met at a pub on Sunday. He said it’s it did bring people together because he as a Chelsea fan was also booing
@HIGHLAND PONY Love this! 😂
They need to let this go. Liverpool fans are right to still be outraged about Hillsborough. William is attaching himself to.the establishment that covered this up because he won’t let this go.
Liverpool fans will eventually start booing William just for who he is if he keeps throwing authoritarian tantrums. Granny won’t be able to get him out of this one. The privilege that usually protects William is now exactly the wrong method to use for this. KP needs to leak that William is sympathetic and not upset.
The Liverpool manager was asked before the match about the booing? Then what in the blazes is everybody so uptight about? LC fans boo. It’s known. It’s gonna happen. William stepped right into it. How can he have been unaware of this tradition? How can this alleged adult have any feelings one way or another about it when he knew it would happen?
This man is so thin-skinned. Does he really think everyone will love him? He’s no saint, so why would he expect anyone to hold him in respect 24/7, 365. Please. Harry and Meghan have lived with abuse, racial hatred for 6 years, the last 4 orchestrated and aided by William himself. But yes, let’s be up in arms because Billy’s fee fees got hurt by people booing him. GMAFB. Dude needs to grow a pair and buck up. It’s only going to get worse from here on out.
Were they actually booing or were they just saying Boo-illiam?
😉 Just a little Simpsons reference.