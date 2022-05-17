Dudes are mad about Yumi Nu’s beautiful Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit cover

As we discussed yesterday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition is out online, and it will be on newsstands May 19th. This year’s covers feature Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Yumi Nu and Maye Musk. Kim Kardashian got a lot of early attention because, duh, she’s Kim Kardashian. But of course people have beef with Yumi Nu because she’s a beautiful woman who is not a size 2. Yumi is of Japanese and Dutch descent, and she’s considered one of the top Asian models and plus-sized models in the world. Douchebags are in their feelings about Yumi in particular.
Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that. https://t.co/rOASeeQvee
— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 16, 2022
“Authoritarian tolerance” is such bonkers terminology. Like the Woke State is “forcing” men to find Yumi beautiful. Jordan Peterson got ripped to shreds in the responses, with many people posting HIS photos where he looks like “a child’s skeleton covered in mayonnaise with dryer lint on the top. you’re in no position to be assessing anybody’s beauty you rickety junkie.” Jordan then “quit” Twitter because everyone mocked his ass. Including Yumi herself:
Hoes mad 💅😌 https://t.co/NRqXaUjYIK
— Yumi Nu (@_yumi_nu) May 16, 2022
Anyway, no one is forcing you to fap to Yumi Nu. But personally, I love to see different kinds of body types in swimsuits and it would have been amazing to see this kind of thick-thighed Asian representation when I was growing up. I hope Yumi is having a blessed day!
She’s gorgeous. Jordan Peterson should STFU about this — that comment is just plain mean.
That’s his stock in trade, decrying human progress and demeaning anyone who’s not a straight white man.
he’s announced he’s leaving twitter because of the “endless flood of vicious insult” from the guy who, unsolicited, not only crapped on a woman’s appearance but made it. sound like he was being forced to have an opinion other than his own
Typical. A lot of people crave younger women’s attention and like to publicly use devaluation to get it. But when they actually get what they’ve come
for, or their devaluation campaigns are turned back on them in any way, they pretend to be victims of a humorless, liberal, and uppity new world.
aw, poor little snowflake.
yet another MAGAt who can dish it out but can’t take it.
I’d like to add that, whatever he may think about her, she’s out of his league and he knows it. he’d JUMP at the opportunity to be with her, like most of these men who neg on women.
And he hasn’t left Twitter. He’s tweeting this morning
And he’s still on Twitter
His comment filled me with rage, but I suppose that’s the whole point. He has to keep inserting himself into the conversation in order to stay relevant. Jackass.
He’s the type that believes people have a right to free speech as long as they agree with him, otherwise he’s a big douchbag with no clout or spine.
Whoever this Jordan Peterson is, he needs to be reminded of what Jello Biafra said:
“ You have every right to your opinion. And everyone else has every right to have an opinion about your opinion.”
What a gronk.
Jordan Peterson is a former U of T professor who likes to hang out with white nationalists but pretend he’s all about free speech.
Some people found him credible at first and he seems to have a white guy audience along the lines of Joe Rogan but since he has an academic background he’s taken more seriously, which is a danger.
FYI to Canadians but Pierre Poilievre did an interview with him recently so that’s where he wants to take the Conservative party.
He’s a faux intellectual who is also a misogynist, white supremacist and anti-LGBTQ blowhard. He loudly decried a federal amendment to add gender identity and expression to the Canadian Human Rights Act and U of T’s plans for mandatory anti-bias training. He’s railed against human rights organizations, HR departments and “an underground apparatus of radical left political motivations” forcing gender-neutral pronouns on him.
In other words he’s a colossal dick.
Agreed @ AnnaKist! Bunch of spineless snowflakes that can’t take the heat but are the first to dish it out! He wishes he be with a woman as beautiful as Yumi Nu!!!!
I hate these type of people. They stoke hatred but go crawling back under the rocks they should stay under.
Jordan Peterson should STFU about literally everything.
She looks gorgeous, my only complaint is that if you go through the gallery you can see they only put her in basically one style of swim bottoms to hide her figure as much as possible. I think she could pull off anything. Totally understand if she chose those pieces but if she didn’t, I wish they’d given her more freedom.
That guy’s a total troll but what do you expect from people who salivate over the SI Swimsuit Issue? I respect and encourage everyone to do whatever they want but that whole issue is designed around the male gaze. It’s fantastic to see different body representation but at the end of the day, this issue was created to objectify women. That doesn’t make it right, just inevitable.
I agree, it is a disgusting comment on our culture that this issue even exists.
See now I felt like the cover swimsuit didn’t fit right and was too small, emphasizing her figure.
I didn’t find that swimsuit flattering. She is beautiful and nothing wrong with her body or size I just don’t like the suit
She’s beautiful…don’t love that swimsuit.
She is lovely, but yeah, that swimsuit style is just not my favorite generally. I just don’t like those high waists much. I think a low waist is more attractive, but yeah, just my opinion.
I think she’s pretty but they chose an awful swimsuit for her. Instead of highlighting her figure it makes it look worse. Same with her pose. All the other women had bathing suits that look right and the poses to accentuate their figures. They did a poor job styling her.
She deserved a much nicer suit. That thing is ugly.
Ciara’s cover is my favourite of the four.
Same! She looks fantastic.
Yumi looks great and I know plenty of men who agree.
and honestly, most of the men who would neg her would most likely JUMP at the opportunity to be with her. they just all think their bro card will be revoked if they dared to find a fuller figured woman attractive.
There’s been quite a few thin and white swimsuit models that imo weren’t attractive. Where were his views then?
Regardless of what you find attractive his views are strictly because she isn’t the cookie cutter image of the past.
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson can just go f–k himself. And then lose whatever license (if there is one) he has. Authoritarian hatemonger, pusher of narrow beauty standards for the .000001 percent, self-appointed judge of the worth of women.
He’s a psychologist and a professor but has resigned from both because filming himself chatting with Ben Shapiro to “own the libs” and then selling those videos to morons is far more lucrative.
So a lot of my friends are married to or are in serious relationships with men who are fans of his (and have his books)….so I often have to side eye some comments they make, and I don’t call them out either. Honestly, if I did am pretty sure my friend circle would become tiny. 😔
Beauty is subjective but a college professor doesn’t seem aware of that?
@Meg — he left his tenured position at U of T and is now a “professor emeritus”. His beef is that equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives at the university created career barriers for “supremely trained heterosexual white male graduate students” and made faculty positions less of a meritocracy. He got a huge amount of blowback from students and faculty alike. We’re just hoping here in Canada that he doesn’t pursue a political career.
What was the reaction to Maye Musk, I wonder? Was their ageist complaints, or were folks just being fataphobic?
My reaction is why do she and her son have the same hairstyle
Something tells me that a lot of these right-wing trolls and grifters will stay silent about Maye Musk, but not because they find her beautiful or agree with the idea that we should reinvent beauty standards by embracing women of all ages. Hmm, can only wonder why…
Nothing will be said about the VirginMary of Incels, the mother of their jowly, painfully insecure godking.
In my experience, men who are attracted to women find all kinds of women beautiful. Men who announce that they’re not into a beautiful woman are just telling on themselves.
They are like Tucker Carlson who got mad that the green M&M no longer arouses him.
that was truly bizarre.
like, when “she” had high heels you were attracted to a piece of candy?
Well said, BettyRose.
Why the concern over what men find attractive? To thine own self be true ; if I’m comfortable with me than I don’t give a rip about random opinions.
There’s no concern, Julia. Just analyzing why men feel the need to try to rip down every woman they don’t find attractive instead of just moving on.
“Why the concern over what men find attractive?”
Well, his tweet wasn’t really about what he finds attractive.
it’s about a white cis man (i.e., the patriarchy) dictating WHAT features make a woman beautiful.
(and all too often, it’s white skin with – for most people – unattainable figures.)
and he didn’t say, “I don’t find her attractive”. he made a declarative statement “not beautiful”, as if his opinion was fact. it wasn’t “I don’t find heavy make up attractive” or “I don’t find vulgar language attractive” or even “I don’t find brown hair attractive”. it was “not beautiful”. do you see the difference?
so, you know…F this guy and his opinions. that crap needs to be pushed back on so all women know they are beautiful, regardless of skin color or if they’re carrying some extra weight, or if they have stretch marks, or one boob bigger than the other. men who perpetuate this kind of “opinion” need to be shut down. that’s why there is “concern”.
Jordan Peterson, arbiter elegantarium of mansplainin’ trolls!
Ah yes, the deus rex of basement-dwelling gamers and incels everywhere.
Yumi, you are beautiful. Joy and blessings to you forever.
Most people look like Yumi so she deserves to be on the cover as much or even more than the thin models. I think she looks fabulous.
Just curious. What do you mean by most people? In the USA? I also wonder why a model is supposed to look like most people. Is a high fashion model not supposed to look like most people whereas a swimsuit/lingerie model should look like most people?
Let’s not pretend America is the only country that has bigger people. She’s literally a popular model in Asia. What law states models must be super thin? Just because it was like that before? They’re meant to be mannequins for clothes, which will encourage consumers to buy them. You don’t think representation would matter there?
I was just asking. That’s all. What is super thin? Is slender super thin? Many models before and during the 80s were not super thin. Many women aren’t tall either. Should models no longer be tall? How do they know she’s popular in Asia? Was there a poll? Instagram followers? How does one know the popularity of any model these days since the number of people buying magazines has dropped drastically?
I’m not a data analyst, I don’t care. Why are you asking that many questions because a bigger model appeared on a SI cover?
Because St is a troll. It’s a tell. “I was just asking!”
LOL. St.
1. The average runway model has a BMI of 16. That’s super thin.
2. Slender is sometimes super thin. Sometimes it isn’t. Not sure why you mentioned it.
3. How many of these “not super thin” models were there in the 1980’s? Models like Cindy Crawford were larger than many and yet were still skirting medically underweight.
4. Yeah, representation regarding height would be nice.
5. As I’ve stated elsewhere, she is the first plus-size model on the cover of Vogue Japan which is a huge deal and rather indicates popularity.
6. Not sure of a poll- see point 5.
7. She has 115,000 Instagram followers.
8. If you don’t know what is happening in fashion beyond the demise of print magazines you’ve got some research and catching up to do. It might help answer your first question – high fashion in the model of previous decades’ “haute couture” largely doesn’t exist anymore although there are exceptions. Fashion is more representational and thus the models wearing it are also.
Hope that helped!
I didn’t know who she is but my first reaction was: that woman is gorgeous!
I love Yumi Nu. She was the first plus-size model on the cover of Vogue Japan a huge deal!
Peterson is a garbage human.
Says the man who looks like a walking corpse.
So the Twitter commenters were right to bury him…
He’s been pretty much universally reviled here in Canada. Male chest-thumping mouth-breathers and ultra right-wingers are his only fan base.
Gorgeous model!!
Does this guy think the entire world needs to cater to his preference? There are many many men who find Yumi and women who look like her attractive.
Peterson is quite arrogant – no one is setting up a blind date for him and Yumi. There’s no requirement – and there never was, really – to find even someone super popular attractive if they don’t do it for you.
There’s however a general, civilized expectation of politeness, especially if you are a public figure.
He’s just bashing her for money/bro-cred.
He’s the height of vulgarity.
PS: I want those palm earrings worn by Mrs Musk.
He also lied. He’s still tweeting this morning
but he didn’t say that he “didn’t find her attractive”.
he said “not beautiful”, as if his opinion were established fact.
I’m actually glad he made that awful comment, it just ups the dragging he normally gets for being a hateful, self-obsessed dick. The more people who find out about him, the more he will destroy his already damaged reputation.
Wow – she’s gorgeous. Too bad she got stuck with such an ugly swimsuit. Lol Dr. Troll got chased off of Twitter.
She’s beautiful, period.
Women come in all shapes and sizes and it’s nice to see that both celebrated and represented in these covers.
You know what’s sexy? Confidence. Confidence is sexy. I’ve spent a lot more time at the beach in the last few years, and I’ve seen women embracing their figures, showing off their curves. And I am HERE for it. I’ve spent so many years working to maintain the feminine “ideal,” and I’m tired.
It’s empowering to see other women teaching me through their actions that all female bodies are beautiful and should be loved and celebrated.
She is gorgeous. The bathing suit, however, is horrid. I would say that no matter who wore it at any size because I just really dislike that style. I like her in the white one best.
I agree. She’s stunning but that black swimsuit is ugly & does nothing for her.
KK w/ those nude colored gloves is so ridiculous.
Is Kim wearing medical compression sleeves? Good, make it a compression tight next and I might just start to warm up my frozen opinion on her and her family
Agreed. The suit is hideous. She, on the other hand, is BOMB in all her curves.
Thank you! I’ve never seen a less flattering bathing suit
Yumi is stunning.
Peterson and his Daily Wire pals, who rushed to defend him and insult Yumi, are dangerous Neanderthals and incels.
And Peterson lied. He didn’t delete or leave Twitter. He posted or retweeted multiple messages yesterday after claiming he was done AND he tweeted an hour ago this morning with no mention of anything connected to his departure
I think she’s absolutely beautiful! I hate the suit that she’s wearing though. Another suit would have served better to highlight her gorgeousness.
Yumi is a beautiful woman, but that cover pose (as well as the Maye Musk and Kim
K covers) look so awkward to me. The weirdly placed hands look stiff and uncomfortable. It’s as though you can feel the effort coming through the photo.
THIS. She’s a beautiful woman. All the press she’s done around this, all the red carpets, and all the other non-posed photos of her are great. She’s stunning!
But this particular photo is…. not great. Modeling is a skill. Swimsuit modeling is a particularly difficult skill, and no amount of beauty or sex appeal can make a cover model alone.
“ a child’s skeleton covered in mayonnaise with dryer lint on the top. you’re in no position to be assessing anybody’s beauty you rickety junkie.”
Wooooooooo!!!!! That deserves an Olympic gold medal in take downs! 🤣😂🤣😂
I cannot stop laughing. That’s seriously one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard Omg.
Yes, that had me laughing my ass OFF!! Epic mic drop!!
This just perfectly captures how much some men hate women and believe they exist purely to serve men in some way. To think a man would be personally affronted because a woman he doesn’t find attractive is on a magazine cover. Like “I don’t want to f*ck you, so how dare you blight my vision!”. This is how much men feel ownership of women. This is how entitled they are. It’s actually frightening.
Perfectly said!
Spot on! Women don’t generally do this either. How many unattractive men do I see on magazine covers or in movies or on tv? A lot, but I don’t go on a rampage everyday about it mostly because idgaf and don’t have the time to care but maybe it’s also something society has taught me. That I just need to deal with it because men are more important and don’t need to worry about living up to unrealistic standards. Maybe I should start though.
Sasha, you are absolutely right. I hate how right you are.
The Maintenance Phase podcast has an excellent 2-part takedown of Jordan Peterson. The facts make him look even less pretty than his photos.
Yes! Those were excellent episodes of an excellent podcast. 😀
omg LURVE maintenance phase
Honestly, for as long as we have sexualized women’s bodies and advanced different versions of what “beautiful” is (and funny he can’t recognize that as authoritarian), people have always had their own individual preferences that don’t conform with the ideal. We have actually only just reached the point where we are recognizing that there isn’t a universal standard and that we can recognize and admire beauty in all forms. He’s mad because in such a world, he’s far less powerful. As we inch towards a more inclusive world that recognizes different contributions and people’s various merits, the untalented hacks get mad because it dilutes their authority. We are currently in a very vicious stage of that, which is extremely evident. But history says we trend towards the better, even if that isn’t a straight line.
Do these issues sell anymore? It seems at least a decade since the SI Swimsuit cover was a thing. Now I only know it happened because people talk about it sometimes
The silly things is, the guys who thinks “no one can tell them what is beautiful” have their brains turned into soup by magazine covers all their lives.
They’ve already BEEN manipulated into seeing one thing as more beautiful than another just by frequency of exposure.
Sure, the rest is preference and natural attraction, but to label some things as ugly and others not, is usually a matter of cultural exposure.
I bet that bro flake has hairy toes and a beer belly.
@teehee No, Jordan Peterson looks exactly as that person said on Twitter –
“a child’s skeleton covered in mayonnaise with dryer lint on the top. you’re in no position to be assessing anybody’s beauty you rickety junkie.”
LMAO, that’s why it’s so fucking funny!
He’s a tall, scrawny pale man, 60? I think, and yes, his hair looks like dryer lint. In other words, STFU, and we don’t care what you think. Plus he’s a colossal dick who is a clinical psychologist and former professor who raised a huge stink over having to use different pronouns for his students. As in, he didn’t want to respect any trans students/etc., in changing their pronouns. He is insufferable!
Bitching after getting a dose of his own medicine.
They all look amazing and I love the inclusion of the swimsuit issue. Buy it every year. Lets keep hotness coming.
So…. Peterson’s position supports, what, authoritarian intolerance? Does he think his opinion is objective and everyone else is wrong? Is he the arbiter of everyone’s personal taste? What a teeny tiny person.
It’s never authoritarian when it is something they like, only when they don’t like it/are threatened by it.
I think Yumi is beautiful but the photographer and stylist did her no favors. The other “models” are much better photographed and styled. Just an opinion.
I disagree. This is her body. This is how she looks. No need to pose to minimize or maximize. It just is.
I agree. The bathing suit Is awful. She is very pretty but the styling is bad. She would have looked amazing in a nicer suit.
Jordan Peterson is still tweeting this morning as if nothing happened yesterday.
She is very pretty, but she doens’t deserve this unflattering swimsuit. And I have to admit: I am not happy with celebrating overweight, it’s not healthy (as being superskinny and starving for beeing size 0, 1, 2…). I wish I could see models with a normal healthy body, not super skinny and not overweight. I understand the need of plus size models, because there are so many plus size women in the western hemisphere who want to spend their money on nice clothes an not just tents with ugly patterns, but as a woman who is neither overweight nor thin I sometimes feel underrepresented.
What are you even saying? Her body IS normal.
She is overweight. I guess that’s normal by today’s standards.
This might come as a shock to you, but people in the past weren’t all thin either!!11
Here’s a shocker: For the most part, you really can’t assess someone’s “health” by looking at them.
Happy to celebrate the beauty and diversity of all of us✨
omg educate yourself. overweight DOES NOT equal unhealthy, full stop. I wish I could express myself better and explain some things to you but I just can’t. Listen to maintenance phase
On top of the fact that anyone else’s health is literally NONE of your business unless they have a contagious disease. I mean, what?!?!? Do you look at thin models and thing, “oh I bet she’s going to have bone density problems” or whatever BS.
Trust me, fat people know they are fat and they don’t need other people wringing their hands over it
I havenˋt Said that she is not healthy and of course itˋs none of my business. But celebrating overweight as a diversity issue is Not healthy either as celebrating super skinny models who are malnourished. With a increasing Population of people who bring too much wheight on the scale the number of diseases rises, like diabetes or heart diseases, just to name a few, this is also a pandemic. What I wanted to say is: I wish to see More women on covers (or whereever in the public eye) who have a healthy weight. And only because so many people are too heavy (with a fast increasing number) that doensˋ t mean we should see it as normal and ok.
So presumably you are saying the same with every magazine cover and runway show and photoshoot of underweight models that comes out, correct?
If you study aesthetic trends throughout human history, “healthy” doesn’t usually come into them. So why is it a focus now for you and people of your mindset?
So overweight people should hide in the dark? You can be healthy at ANY weight, and you can be unhealthy at any weight too. Thin people get diabetes and metabolic disorders too. And #notallfathpeople get them!!!!!!!! OMG!!
Heart disease is the number one killer of women (or at least it was….), not just fat women
Unfortunately this post and the following comments went as I expected… I am far away from saying fat people should hide in the dark. I just wanted to say that normalizing overweight is not ok, because it is a pandemic. In my country we have a mandatory health system that works pretty fine, but the amount of money we all have to pump into this system gets higher every year because of diseases that are caused by what we call civilisation diseases, one of them is obesity. In my country nearly 45 percent are overweight, I think in the states it´ s pretty similar. So, is making a sad health development that is running over our Society like a Tsunami cool/ok/fashionable the right thing to do?
I would agree that GENERALLY, being overweight or obese is less healthy than being normal/ideal weight. But, I would disagree that it is being “celebrated.” As you said, starving yourself to be skinny is also not healthy, yet THAT (super skinny) is constantly displayed on magazines, movies, etc., as the “normal.” And it results in numerous weight-loss scams, “cleanses” (i.e., starvation diets), websites encouraging anorexia, etc. THAT is what counts as “being celebrated.” By contrast, I don’t know of any websites teaching people how to become obese, or magazines with articles on how to gain enough weight to fit into a size 28 bikini. So simply showing an average women is not “celebrating” obesity. And there is a difference in opposing the celebration of starvation (and it’s resulting pro-anna mentality) because it affects how women in society behave, and showing overweight women which does NOT create the same pressures on women to become like them.
Unfortunately there is no need to tell people how to gain enough to fit into a size 28 Bikini, many are already there… at least it s good that there is nice swimwear in nearly any size now.
Please, what would Kim look like had she not had all that work done? At least Yumi is natural. I’m still wondering what Elon’s mother has to do with anything? Is she someone I should know about? Is she famous for being his mom or does she have her own thing going on? Never heard of her before.
She’s been modeling most of her life, including for Cover Girl.
I had no idea ! Thanks.
Maye Musk has worked as a model, with Vogue and Time magazine covers, for decades but I suspect the SI cover is due to the family connection
I truly had no idea who his mother was. Didn’t know she was an actual model. Thanks !
I agree with the people who say that is one ugly swimsuit. Would it really have been hard to put her in an attractive (non-black) swimsuit designed for her body type that actually fits – it looks to me like it is painfully cutting into her hips.
She’s a gorgeous woman who could look wonderful but this swimsuit doesn’t do it- did the photographer / stylist object to not working on Kim or a Kim body type?
Yumi is stunning, and her makeup and hair look great, but I agree with you about the swimsuit. It doesn’t fit her well, and is very unflattering.
Jordan Peterson doesn’t like women, he doesn’t respect them, and his opinion is irrelevant. He thinks the one true goal in a woman’s life is to be a mother. He thinks women don’t make it in the business world because they are less driven than men. His views are antiquated hot garbage which is why he is very popular with a certain subset of faux intellectuals and incels.
I wonder what his wife thinks of him commenting a young woman’s SI cover. How embarrassing.
Tammy Peterson seems OK, she’s a clinical psychologist and teaches at U of T, but has kept strictly out of the spotlight so I doubt we’ll hear any opining from her on this subject. They have 2 kids, and have fostered children for over 30 years. She actually sounds much too good for a bloviating man-baby like him.
Women don’t owe men porn or fantasies. We look how we look and they are lucky to have any of us. If they don’t like our swimsuit bodies, they can STFU.
All of these women look beautiful.
That is typical incel comments. In their misogynistic minds, women have to fit their own view of “ideal” othewise they’re worthless (and if they DO fit the ideal, they wouldn’t give the incel the time of day, and are “bitches” or “whores” for holding men to the exact same standard). I hope the FBI monitors incel comments because that is the common denominator among mass shooters and terrorists, that crosses race, age, or religion: hatred of women.
Why did I see this and say – What, wait! Why does Kate Hudson have an Uber deep tan?
IKR? Her face is a dead ringer for Kate’s!
Yes, MTE!!
You’d think someone so into evolutionary psychology would be familiar with the Venus of Willendorf. Obviously, plenty of men like curvy women.
This issue exists to objectify women, full stop.
It’s disgusting no matter who is on the cover and a plus size model doesn’t buy any redemption. We can try and tell ourselves that it’s “celebrating all kinds of beauty” but it is to objectify women and judge them according to beauty, sex appeal, and yes even size. Tale as old as time.
She kinda looks like a cross between Tia Carerre and Kate Hudson in this photo.
Stunning woman.
Jordan Peterson has always been a misogynistic sack of shit so I’m really enjoying watching him get obliterated on Twitter.
The same Jordan Peterson who said women cannot claim sexual harassment in the workplace if the women wear makeup to work.
He thinks his opinion matters 🙄
Jordan Peterson is a homophobic, transphobic misogynist racist prick! Doesn’t get any uglier than that!
Rose, you make an excellent point. I’d like to see that sack of shit Peterson on the S.I. cover in a Speedo. Then we can obliterate him not only for his sexist, hateful comments, but for his crappy looks, too. See how he’d like being objectified and scoffed at, dismissed, rejected and the butt of a joke.
I don’t know who he is, but he’s probably closeted. No man wouldn’t…sorry.
Yumi is so pretty! Haters gonna hate! Who tf does this person think he is even giving his 2 cents lmaooo gtfooo 🤣🤣
Wait, is no one going to remark that Kim Kardashian seems to be wearing pantyhose-gloves IN THE WATER?! That’s not more remarkable/ weird/ newsworthy than a rando white guy being upset that he’s “forced” to gaze upon a female body that doesn’t meet his pathetically outdated standard of hotness?
It was mentioned in a post from yesterday that she might be having a psoriasis flare up so is wearing gloves to hide it. She also could have another auto immune condition called Raynauds where cool water causes painful finger spasms with tingling and pain and gloves offer some protection.
Jordan Peterson is just cranky that his 10 lbs of beef didn’t defrost in time for dinner.
Anyway, as a Canadian, I’m really sorry about him. Just…yikes…..
Had to google him to see what he looks like and “a child’s skeleton covered in mayonnaise with dryer lint on the top” is a very accurate description! 🤣
The old fart that is always forever quitting benzos and weeps during interviews thinks that stunning woman isn’t beautiful?
Yeah, he must be back in the shit :p
Naomi, you look SO good. A joy to see.
After reading the comments, I do agree that Yumi’s bathing suit didn’t fit right/wasn’t suitable for the picture. She is beyond gorgeous.
At least Yumi is modeling a swimsuit but I cant even see Kim’s, honestly.