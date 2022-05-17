Dudes are mad about Yumi Nu’s beautiful Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit cover

As we discussed yesterday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition is out online, and it will be on newsstands May 19th. This year’s covers feature Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Yumi Nu and Maye Musk. Kim Kardashian got a lot of early attention because, duh, she’s Kim Kardashian. But of course people have beef with Yumi Nu because she’s a beautiful woman who is not a size 2. Yumi is of Japanese and Dutch descent, and she’s considered one of the top Asian models and plus-sized models in the world. Douchebags are in their feelings about Yumi in particular.

Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that. https://t.co/rOASeeQvee — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 16, 2022

“Authoritarian tolerance” is such bonkers terminology. Like the Woke State is “forcing” men to find Yumi beautiful. Jordan Peterson got ripped to shreds in the responses, with many people posting HIS photos where he looks like “a child’s skeleton covered in mayonnaise with dryer lint on the top. you’re in no position to be assessing anybody’s beauty you rickety junkie.” Jordan then “quit” Twitter because everyone mocked his ass. Including Yumi herself:

Anyway, no one is forcing you to fap to Yumi Nu. But personally, I love to see different kinds of body types in swimsuits and it would have been amazing to see this kind of thick-thighed Asian representation when I was growing up. I hope Yumi is having a blessed day!