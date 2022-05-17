Duchess Kate worries that all three of her children will have to be working royals

Honestly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been reeling since the Caribbean Flop Tour in March. They’re still talking about it and still pushing stories about how they – William and Kate – now believe that they need to modernize the monarchy and make everything less formal and fussy. Ever since they started pushing those stories, I have genuinely noticed a change in how British outlets write about them too. As in, so many people are just back to calling her “Kate Middleton.” That wasn’t what they meant though! William still wants people to call her Catherine. And Catherine still wants people to call her HRH the Duchess of Cambridge. She didn’t waity all those years to hear people call her Buttons or Wiglet or Waity Katie. Anyway, that’s just a sidenote. The real story is that Kate/Buttons is suddenly very worried that her children will have to work for the firm because everyone else will be too old to cover for them.

Kate Middleton faces a “painful dilemma” as her kids will carry the burden of ensuring the monarchy’s future, a royal expert has claimed. George, Charlotte and Louis will be under “intense pressure” to fulfil duties as they get older thanks to dwindling numbers in the Firm, according to Daniela Elser. The royal commentator reckons the three youngsters won’t be given the same freedoms as Harry and Meghan, and therefore their children Archie and Lilibet – despite the aging workforce. And when George one day becomes king, demand on Charlotte and Louis will really ramp up. Writing in the New Zealand Herald, Elser questioned how Kate must be feeling as mother when faced with such an uncertain future. She said: “The pressure on them is going to be intense to help ensure the survival of the British monarchy, an institution which can be easily traced back to the ninth century. Imagine having the weight of more than 1,200 hundred years of history constantly on your shoulders. It must be painful for Kate to know that while other kids look at the future with goggle-eyed wonder, her children’s paths look set in Portland stone.” Elser added: “One thing that has never been speculated about or reported on in any of the approximately 8,774,573,498 stories about Megxit are any concerns they might have had leaving the Royal family short-staffed. There is no way that I can see that, at this stage, Charlotte and Louis will have anywhere near the latitude and freedom to ever make a similar choice. The only possible candidates to step in and help [George] carry the burden here are his siblings, meaning that like it or not, all three of the Cambridge children could very well be dragooned into working royal life whether they fancy the gig or not. That simple joy of imagining what you might be when you grow up is a privilege George, and very possibly Charlotte and Louis, will never really get.”

Yeah, no one feels sorry for Kate in this specific regard. She and William did the most to ensure Harry and Meghan’s exile and they spearheaded the smear campaign. They did it because they were short-sighted, bitter and jealous, and they wanted all of the attention, all of the glory, all of the embiggening. Now they’ve got it and there’s nowhere to hide for them or their kids. When everything begins shifting around, that white hot spotlight is going to hit Will and Kate like never before. They won’t even be able to use their children as human shields.