“Cara Delevingne acted foolish & inappropriate at the BBMAs” links

oh if i was megan i would already push that bitch out of my way
.@DojaCat cheering for @theestallion #BBMAs win pic.twitter.com/GuupP6rmUH
can we ban cara delevingne from hollywood pic.twitter.com/XIoDwucmuf
What happend in Buffalo is so heartbreaking and disgusting…so scary and sad. We should also think about what happened in California a few days ago as well. Those poor people of Taiwanese decent. Just minding their business at Church, and then the shooter came in. That doctor that died was a true hero. He brought his mom to church after months of not attending, His father died months prior. This was their first time back to the Church. Incredibly sad.
Gen X here and I don’t mind being ignored, lol…we were the coolest anyway!
New York is my home state and I worked with community in Buffalo for many years. The racially motivated mass murder that took place broke me to pieces. These acts of hatred in community and sacred spaces are by definition acts of terror. The spike in racial violence, which has been quite pronounced for people of Asian descent, must be strongly condemned. Those in positions of power who use inflammatory language that helps to incite acts of violence must continue to be called out and accountability pushed for. Let us always remember the victims and work towards peace and justice in their names and memories.
Cara is weird, for sure. I suspect she was thirsting for Megan, because, let’s face it, she’s hot as hell. Megan was chill about it, which I respect. I saw a hot, hot clip of Megan and her boyfriend Pardy dirty dancing in a club. Wow. Also, and best of all, Legendary (Megan is a judge) is returning for Season 3 on May 19, this Thursday. I absolutely CANNOT wait.
I would also have respected if Megan told her off (although of course as a Black woman she can’t do that) because this was a gross invasion of space.
Did I see somewhere else she was there as Megan’s date though? That’s why they’re sitting together? Still. She’s higher than a kite in a windstorm and her behavior is completely inappropriate.
Sure Anne (wink) It’s not like everyone would have painted her as difficult and rude or anything…
From what I saw, they attended together.
1) Cara was high as a kite
2) she has the hots for Megan
and I believe that Megan is flattered but not interested.
Someone posted a short video clip of Cara trying to/kissing Megan and Megan putting the kibosh on it…yeah, Cara is interested and Megan friend-zoned her (PS – I don’t really like that term but…)
Anybody remember this from a couple months ago? https://twitter.com/jacobrubashkin/status/1508626949928886273?lang=en
Honestly, I feel bad for her because she’s clearly acting out her addiction in public which won’t be fun to look at if/when she ever gets clean. I also wouldn’t blame anyone–Megan or otherwise–who wanted to keep their distance from her. No need to get dragged into her messiness because it won’t end well.
@Kitten – That’s a really good point, and I kinda felt that too watching the original video. The behavior is really cringey but she probably doesn’t even remember it the next day. I’ve been there in my younger years, as have many others, but never in a very public way. The worst of my intoxicated years are the stories, not the video. I do feel for her. I don’t think she’s being an AH because I don’t think she’s in control of her behavior at all. Not to say that being rich and white doesn’t get her tons of privilege that others don’t have (e.g. not being arrested for trespassing) but addiction only ends one of two ways.
Any sober person has got to be somewhat triggered by this. I know I was.
I was never *this* bad but I had my moments for sure and I could see things getting less and less cute by the year. This is also what strikes me here. Cara was once the ultimate cutie patootie model it girl. She’s early thirties now, so not exactly middle age, but not exactly a babe in the woods either. Ugh. This is just painful.
Cara is so cringe. I feel so bad for MTS having to tolerate her stupid antics. Cara looks like a weird 13 year old girl.
The photos and twitter reactions coming from the BBA with Cara acting like a creepy tweaker were alarming. I had no clue that folks just expected this type of behavior from her. I kind of see why it ended with Ashley Benson because she is a LOT. It doesn’t seem as though the Rob Pattinson fans have an issue with his relationship with Suki Stackhouse the way they did when he was with FKA…I wonder why?
Being a Gen X’er is very much live as the looked over generation. But it’s something that we’re used to. I think we are best generation. Periodt.
C, I hear you and you make a good point. I wish that if she wanted to tell Cara to back off, she could have done so. Maybe Megan will talk about this in the future.
https://www.reddit.com/r/Deuxmoi/comments/uie40f/cara_delevigne_trying_to_kiss_megan_thee_stallion/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf
It looks like, in her own way, MTS did “tell her off.”
The other day I heard Cara’s gonna be in Only Murders In The Building. Why ruin such a good show with her? Who’s the one who keeps trying to make her acting career happen?
Nooooo! Say it ain’t so.
She’s apparently Selena’s love interest in it.
GenX is the coolest generation. That’s why the youngins come for our music and fashion. But we’ve also endured three *decades* of Boomers running this country. I remember how exciting it was when Clinton was elected in 1992, young and more progressive than any president in my lifetime. Never imagined how stale their generation would get, while Xers were busy leading a tech revolution.
I remember dancing with my boyfriend in our living room when news came of Clinton’s election. It was a MOMENT!
GenX rocks!!
Gen X we know who we are and don’t care that you don’t.
Oh please. 40 and 50 yr olds are the WORST right now. The Karen generation.
You’re thinking of Boomers, who are in their 60s and 70s.
Oh man, I wish I could edit that. There are annoying people in every generation, and generalizing by generation is always problematic. But what I love about being an Xer is the both the music of the 80s and the experience of growing up during the fastest tech advancements in the history of humanity. We had these really low tech childhoods, playing outside and running wild, but surrounded by the fantasy of technology (like our tv shows from Knight Rider to Buck Rogers etc. were about what was to come) and then in our teen years the internet was slowly introduced and from that point on our lives evolved with the technology.
Bettyrose. Exactly, I’m pretty sure that the othering and blaming that happens with ‘Karenism’ isn’t called out because the term is both ageist and sexist. We should be talking about racist, sexist, xenophobic, and hateful behaviors and actions and then helping people identify and correct them. Of course, the truly hateful among us may never learn, but engaging in growth behavior also improves the future.
What @bettyrose said. They are everywhere.
As someone born in 1981 I think of myself as a Xennial because I can also remember life before cellphones, the internet, and my parents not being radicalized magas.
As a Gen X’er I agree with you. I was one of the only brown people in my school. Kids were so mean. No one taught them that’s it’s not ok to be racist. The girls were exceptionally ruthless and incredibly exclusionary. A lot of those girls ended up growing up to be Karens. The irony is that those Karens are now dealing with Gen Z kids lol. Gen Z kids have nothing in common with their Gen X parents (especially the ones who bullied kids like me back in the 80’s). They are now getting their karma when their own kids have to teach them how to behave in a society where they are no longer number 1. I love it !
Meh. Gen X is still overwhelmingly left-leaning while Boomers and the Silent Generation are overwhelmingly right-leaning. Boomers and TSG also account for 80% of political spending.
Remember that Gen X was the first generation that very much opposed the two party system and was constantly accused of not being politically engaged enough. I think Gen X turned out ok (Karens et al), considering.
We are not the Karen generation. We are however the generation that will tell you to f$&k off.
Tbh these generational markers seem kind of pointless, more than anything else. My sister and I are four years apart. Technically both Millenials. WILDLY different coming of ages because of the ‘08 crash in between. The 70s were volatile and I’m betting that Gen Xers are also a pretty diverse bunch, in terms of worldview.
The only Gen Xers I have beef with are the ones who participate in that stupid “Millenials are ruining everything” meme. And that’s personal, not generational.
Clinton was the first presidential election I voted in. And the only time I’ve ever voted in person. It was all by mail after that. (I’m in Oregon.)
Uh, Clinton is a boomer.
Exactly. He was the beginning of the 30 year reign of Boomers. It was really exciting at first, but when Clinton was elected, Joe Biden, fellow Boomer, was already a household name because of his work on the Senate Judiciary Committee. A guy I studied in high school in the 80s is our current president. That’s the point. The Boomers have run this nation for so long most voters alive today don’t remember another generation in power.
When I see the two women sitting together, it seems to me that Megan was the super-model, and not Cara, who looked scrawny, crazy and washed out.
Not being facetious. Why is Cara Delavigne even a thing? What has she done/is she currently doing besides being a hanger-on?
*cough* nepotism *cough*
She’s the OG nepotism model. Close to royalty, rich fam…
Stella Tenant predated her as a nepotism model (a talented one!) from the 90s. She was the granddaughter of the Duchess of Devonshire, aka Deborah Mitford.
And Penelope Tree predated Stella Tenant. She’s the daughter of Marietta Peabody FitzGerald Tree (old American families).
Sue E Generis, she comes from a very rich family in England and both her sisters are also big deals there.
Cara clearly needs to remove the silver spoon and I am not talking about her family privilege. Get help girl. You are making Jared Leto look staid at awards shows.
In the full clip, Meghan was trying to get the back of her dress to float for the camera. Cara saw that and tried to help her out.
Unless she beckoned her over, Cara coming in and flipping the back of her dress repeatedly as if she is on acid was not the way to go.
Megan reposted a picture with Cara edited out which kinda tells you what you need to know.
That wasn’t her job & Megan didn’t ask for her help, plus she was doing way too much & you can tell Meg was annoyed.
I mean, that’s true in a basic sense. But also, you see someone struggling to do something and you step in to help=also considered nice. To me, this seems like a non story. Social interactions, you know? They happen, people walk away.
ETA: eh; yeah, she’s annoying in the other clips.
Cara Delavingne is setting herself up to be the Mercedes de Costa of her time (infamous lesbian who slept with everyone and was everywhere when Hollywood was in its infancy).
What’s been so amusing to me as an Xennial is watching younger Millennials bemoan how Boomers f*cked their entire generation without ever realizing that Boomers f*cked Gen X first, honed their skillset, and then did a second run on Millennials. Part of being the Forgotten Generation is everyone collectively forgetting that all the same insults that are leveled at Millennials were leveled at Gen X first.
TBH, younger generations really should watch Slackers, Reality Bites, Party Girl, Empire Records etc so they fully understand.
The difference is that Gen X usually uses the same insults towards Millennials these days that Boomers do.
Watched all those films. And one of my favorite lines from Reality Bites is the one about being something by age 23. Nobody in my generation (Millennial) would even be able to contemplate that. And that is an advantage Gen X has. College tuition wasn’t the same, student loans, even trade schools were more lucrative then than now. The Great Recession vastly inhibited our ability to build wealth or start careers at the time you used to be able to (that’s not a generational fault but it impacted how we work and develop, which is often a target of criticism). While there was credit scoring, the introduction of FICO in 1989 also massively impacted things for people my age in terms of beginning careers.
These things impacted people of every age, of course. But not proportionately so.
“College tuition wasn’t the same, student loans, even trade schools were more lucrative then than now. ”
You can thank Boomers for that. Also, Gen X actually holds the most student loan debt: https://www.statista.com/statistics/1176727/share-student-loan-debt-generation-usa/
“The Great Recession vastly inhibited our ability to build wealth or start careers at the time you used to be able to”
But Gen X got completely f*cked by the recession too? Like, BADLY–especially black folks.
https://www.vox.com/first-person/2019/12/4/20993441/generation-x-recession-boomers-millennials-xennials
“The difference is that Gen X usually uses the same insults towards Millennials these days that Boomers do.”
Where? On Twitter or…?
Because 85% of my friends group is Gen X and I’ve never heard a single one of them express anything but sympathy for Millennials. Almost all of them weren’t able to buy a house until their late thirties. Me? Took me until 42 after renting for 25 years. I mean, the differences just aren’t as stark as you make them out to be. Plus we’re all stronger together–let’s fight the Boomers and STG as one.
C, I wish I could upvote your entire post. It’s not an appropriate response to be abused and then turn around and inflict the same on another.
That being said, I generally don’t feel that way about POC Boomers and Xers. It’s not that they can’t be hateful, but on a systemic level they were getting just as fucked, but in different ways.
Kitten: Where did I say Gen X was responsible for tuitions or student loans?
What I said was, the massive structural social differences have impacted the way my generation has developed and the perception of that is often skewed in the eyes of Gen X, as it is in the eyes of every other generation.
Gen X may have the highest amount of student debt but they have more wealth, too.
And as I said, if you’ll please read again, the recession impacted everyone. But the social implications of how it reflected on millennials is part of this discussion too.
I used to waitress and bartend. All of my Gen X coworkers had nothing but snide comments about the laziness of Millennials. In an office now. The Gen X’ers always talk about entitlement even as, with the Boomers, we are doing their work for them. Look at it on Twitter. Quora. Advice from hiring managers saying Gen X is more “dependable, resourceful and independent” than Millennials. It’s all over the place. I’m glad you and your friends are nice, but it’s not an uncommon thing.
To your last point; obviously everyone’s experience is going to be different. This isn’t a debate about who has it worse. But to make it seem like in general Gen X and Millennials have had a similar level of difficulty in getting educations, building careers, and buying homes is just not accurate.
I’m not trying to fight with anyone. Everyone’s experience is going to be different relating to their gender, ethnicity, and background.
(And Black people and other POC are *always* going to be more negatively affected by a bad economy, given that they have less inherited wealth and various kinds of capital to begin with. That’s a significant layer of the discussion. If it’s bad for white Millennials, Black Millennials earn about 40 percent less.)
https://www.businessinsider.com/millennials-cost-of-living-compared-to-gen-x-baby-boomers-2018-5
On a systemic level, the average Millennial DOES actually have a higher economic burden. More of our income goes to servicing higher-interest loans. The destruction of Sallie Mae happened after the Xers made it through college. A college degree was not functionally the same as a high school diploma. Boomers didn’t leave the workforce, meaning that there were fewer management opportunities for Xers. As a knock-on effect, that meant there were even fewer entry-level jobs for Millennials, so we got a later start in building our net worth.
Also in terms of actual ownership of wealth, Gen X is doing better than Millennials and Gen Z combined. Not to say you guys aren’t getting screwed, because you are. Boomers own too much of the wealth. But to act like it’s the same is not reasonable.
https://www.businessinsider.com/millennials-less-wealth-net-worth-compared-to-boomers-2019-12
All of that means that Xers have a cumulative advantage. Whether or not you personally are suffering (I’m sorry if you are; I truly hope that you aren’t.) the riptide that Gen X had to fight wasn’t as strong. And that’s leaving aside the MASSIVE societal changes as a result of the technology you so fondly remember the emergence of. Again, I am primarily talking about white people since POC had other systemic disadvantages.
As an Xennial, I was just telling my millennial sister yesterday to remember what generation she comes from. Her Boomer boss is giving her a hard time and I told her to quit, she’s a millennial for god’s sakes and she’s part of the generation that was fighting back against old fashioned ideals. 😀 I think she’s going to do it and good for her, her boss is an a$$ that legit got away with sexual harassment because of his tenure at the place she works. That’s bullshi!
I think a few things are happening here. Cara is clearly *in love* with MTS. MTS must at least tolerate her, they were sitting together at the awards and that wasn’t by mistake, I don’t think. Well maybe the tolerating came to an end after the awards show since she cropped her out of a photo. But Cara has been tweaking when she’s out and about recently. Anyone saw her body/shoulder movements when she was on the Met Gala red carpet? Something was definitely off. I think it’s gotta be coke, maybe lots of it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyjlNK0oPmg
I noticed that too and assumed she had something neurological going on. Drugs would probably make a lot more sense though !
Cara looks and acts like Andy Dick.
OMF. I WILL NEVER UNSEE THIS NOW. 💀💀💀
Cara was high or drunk. Has to be one of these2
Cara’s behaviour reminds me so much of a friend of mine. He is also a model, gorgeous, but always high on something. When he is sober, he is this shy, super sweet, gentle, most caring person. But when he is out partying and on drugs, he turns to mister Hyde. He’s groping other guys, gay or straight. Wants all the attention. Strips his clothes off. Speaks like a possessed person. Always too much for me, but most people just shrug their shoulder going “Oh “jordan” is just being “jordan” again”.
If this is because of drugs I hpe he gets help.
The only thing to know about Gen X is that we perfected anarchy, and we distrust things like polls. And we like emojis. 🤷♀️