I hate covering Cara Delevingne because she’s super-annoying, but that’s why she was trending after the Billboard Music Awards. She was being really annoying, and she was especially gross towards Megan Thee Stallion. [Dlisted]
No one wanted John Lasseter’s comeback, but here it is. [LaineyGossip]
Jett Allen explains why The Mask was so important for non-binary people. [OMG Blog]
The victims of the Buffalo shooting were amazing people. It’s heartbreaking. [Jezebel]
The writers of Fear of the Walking Dead have given up? [Pajiba]
Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse: still together. [JustJared]
More photos from the Billboard Music Awards. [GFY]
Wait, Teresa Giudice is engaged? And he’s a shady dude? [Starcasm]
Generation X: overlooked, underappreciated & over it. [Buzzfeed]
The Buffalo shooter was already on people’s radars. [Towleroad]
Notes on the Affliction Genre. [Gawker]

63 Responses to ““Cara Delevingne acted foolish & inappropriate at the BBMAs” links”

  1. ME says:
    May 17, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    What happend in Buffalo is so heartbreaking and disgusting…so scary and sad. We should also think about what happened in California a few days ago as well. Those poor people of Taiwanese decent. Just minding their business at Church, and then the shooter came in. That doctor that died was a true hero. He brought his mom to church after months of not attending, His father died months prior. This was their first time back to the Church. Incredibly sad.

    Reply
    • Driver8 says:
      May 17, 2022 at 12:35 pm

      Gen X here and I don’t mind being ignored, lol…we were the coolest anyway!

      Reply
    • EnormousCoat says:
      May 17, 2022 at 12:42 pm

      New York is my home state and I worked with community in Buffalo for many years. The racially motivated mass murder that took place broke me to pieces. These acts of hatred in community and sacred spaces are by definition acts of terror. The spike in racial violence, which has been quite pronounced for people of Asian descent, must be strongly condemned. Those in positions of power who use inflammatory language that helps to incite acts of violence must continue to be called out and accountability pushed for. Let us always remember the victims and work towards peace and justice in their names and memories.

      Reply
  2. JFerber says:
    May 17, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    Cara is weird, for sure. I suspect she was thirsting for Megan, because, let’s face it, she’s hot as hell. Megan was chill about it, which I respect. I saw a hot, hot clip of Megan and her boyfriend Pardy dirty dancing in a club. Wow. Also, and best of all, Legendary (Megan is a judge) is returning for Season 3 on May 19, this Thursday. I absolutely CANNOT wait.

    Reply
    • C says:
      May 17, 2022 at 12:36 pm

      I would also have respected if Megan told her off (although of course as a Black woman she can’t do that) because this was a gross invasion of space.

      Reply
      • Bettyrose says:
        May 17, 2022 at 12:43 pm

        Did I see somewhere else she was there as Megan’s date though? That’s why they’re sitting together? Still. She’s higher than a kite in a windstorm and her behavior is completely inappropriate.

      • Anne says:
        May 17, 2022 at 12:52 pm

        Of course she can

      • C says:
        May 17, 2022 at 12:59 pm

        Sure Anne (wink) It’s not like everyone would have painted her as difficult and rude or anything…

    • whatWHAT? says:
      May 17, 2022 at 1:23 pm

      From what I saw, they attended together.

      I agree that:
      1) Cara was high as a kite
      2) she has the hots for Megan

      and I believe that Megan is flattered but not interested.

      Someone posted a short video clip of Cara trying to/kissing Megan and Megan putting the kibosh on it…yeah, Cara is interested and Megan friend-zoned her (PS – I don’t really like that term but…)

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        May 17, 2022 at 2:09 pm

        Anybody remember this from a couple months ago? https://twitter.com/jacobrubashkin/status/1508626949928886273?lang=en

        Honestly, I feel bad for her because she’s clearly acting out her addiction in public which won’t be fun to look at if/when she ever gets clean. I also wouldn’t blame anyone–Megan or otherwise–who wanted to keep their distance from her. No need to get dragged into her messiness because it won’t end well.

      • bettyrose says:
        May 17, 2022 at 3:43 pm

        @Kitten – That’s a really good point, and I kinda felt that too watching the original video. The behavior is really cringey but she probably doesn’t even remember it the next day. I’ve been there in my younger years, as have many others, but never in a very public way. The worst of my intoxicated years are the stories, not the video. I do feel for her. I don’t think she’s being an AH because I don’t think she’s in control of her behavior at all. Not to say that being rich and white doesn’t get her tons of privilege that others don’t have (e.g. not being arrested for trespassing) but addiction only ends one of two ways.

      • Gruey says:
        May 17, 2022 at 4:21 pm

        Any sober person has got to be somewhat triggered by this. I know I was.

        I was never *this* bad but I had my moments for sure and I could see things getting less and less cute by the year. This is also what strikes me here. Cara was once the ultimate cutie patootie model it girl. She’s early thirties now, so not exactly middle age, but not exactly a babe in the woods either. Ugh. This is just painful.

    • Fabiola says:
      May 18, 2022 at 12:06 am

      Cara is so cringe. I feel so bad for MTS having to tolerate her stupid antics. Cara looks like a weird 13 year old girl.

      Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    May 17, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    The photos and twitter reactions coming from the BBA with Cara acting like a creepy tweaker were alarming. I had no clue that folks just expected this type of behavior from her. I kind of see why it ended with Ashley Benson because she is a LOT. It doesn’t seem as though the Rob Pattinson fans have an issue with his relationship with Suki Stackhouse the way they did when he was with FKA…I wonder why?

    Being a Gen X’er is very much live as the looked over generation. But it’s something that we’re used to. I think we are best generation. Periodt.

    Reply
  4. JFerber says:
    May 17, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    C, I hear you and you make a good point. I wish that if she wanted to tell Cara to back off, she could have done so. Maybe Megan will talk about this in the future.

    Reply
  5. Genevieve says:
    May 17, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    https://www.reddit.com/r/Deuxmoi/comments/uie40f/cara_delevigne_trying_to_kiss_megan_thee_stallion/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf

    It looks like, in her own way, MTS did “tell her off.”

    Reply
  6. Lucía says:
    May 17, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    The other day I heard Cara’s gonna be in Only Murders In The Building. Why ruin such a good show with her? Who’s the one who keeps trying to make her acting career happen?

    Reply
  7. Bettyrose says:
    May 17, 2022 at 12:53 pm

    GenX is the coolest generation. That’s why the youngins come for our music and fashion. But we’ve also endured three *decades* of Boomers running this country. I remember how exciting it was when Clinton was elected in 1992, young and more progressive than any president in my lifetime. Never imagined how stale their generation would get, while Xers were busy leading a tech revolution.

    Reply
    • Driver8 says:
      May 17, 2022 at 1:01 pm

      I remember dancing with my boyfriend in our living room when news came of Clinton’s election. It was a MOMENT!

      Reply
    • Bookie says:
      May 17, 2022 at 1:17 pm

      GenX rocks!!

      Reply
    • OFandom says:
      May 17, 2022 at 1:34 pm

      Oh please. 40 and 50 yr olds are the WORST right now. The Karen generation.

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        May 17, 2022 at 1:36 pm

        You’re thinking of Boomers, who are in their 60s and 70s.

      • bettyrose says:
        May 17, 2022 at 1:46 pm

        Oh man, I wish I could edit that. There are annoying people in every generation, and generalizing by generation is always problematic. But what I love about being an Xer is the both the music of the 80s and the experience of growing up during the fastest tech advancements in the history of humanity. We had these really low tech childhoods, playing outside and running wild, but surrounded by the fantasy of technology (like our tv shows from Knight Rider to Buck Rogers etc. were about what was to come) and then in our teen years the internet was slowly introduced and from that point on our lives evolved with the technology.

      • EnormousCoat says:
        May 17, 2022 at 1:51 pm

        Bettyrose. Exactly, I’m pretty sure that the othering and blaming that happens with ‘Karenism’ isn’t called out because the term is both ageist and sexist. We should be talking about racist, sexist, xenophobic, and hateful behaviors and actions and then helping people identify and correct them. Of course, the truly hateful among us may never learn, but engaging in growth behavior also improves the future.

      • Erin says:
        May 17, 2022 at 1:57 pm

        What @bettyrose said. They are everywhere.

        As someone born in 1981 I think of myself as a Xennial because I can also remember life before cellphones, the internet, and my parents not being radicalized magas.

      • ME says:
        May 17, 2022 at 2:06 pm

        @AOFandom

        As a Gen X’er I agree with you. I was one of the only brown people in my school. Kids were so mean. No one taught them that’s it’s not ok to be racist. The girls were exceptionally ruthless and incredibly exclusionary. A lot of those girls ended up growing up to be Karens. The irony is that those Karens are now dealing with Gen Z kids lol. Gen Z kids have nothing in common with their Gen X parents (especially the ones who bullied kids like me back in the 80’s). They are now getting their karma when their own kids have to teach them how to behave in a society where they are no longer number 1. I love it !

      • Kitten says:
        May 17, 2022 at 2:25 pm

        Meh. Gen X is still overwhelmingly left-leaning while Boomers and the Silent Generation are overwhelmingly right-leaning. Boomers and TSG also account for 80% of political spending.
        Remember that Gen X was the first generation that very much opposed the two party system and was constantly accused of not being politically engaged enough. I think Gen X turned out ok (Karens et al), considering.

      • Mel says:
        May 17, 2022 at 3:38 pm

        We are not the Karen generation. We are however the generation that will tell you to f$&k off.

    • Another Anna says:
      May 17, 2022 at 2:51 pm

      Tbh these generational markers seem kind of pointless, more than anything else. My sister and I are four years apart. Technically both Millenials. WILDLY different coming of ages because of the ‘08 crash in between. The 70s were volatile and I’m betting that Gen Xers are also a pretty diverse bunch, in terms of worldview.

      The only Gen Xers I have beef with are the ones who participate in that stupid “Millenials are ruining everything” meme. And that’s personal, not generational.

      Reply
    • schmootc says:
      May 17, 2022 at 3:44 pm

      Clinton was the first presidential election I voted in. And the only time I’ve ever voted in person. It was all by mail after that. (I’m in Oregon.)

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 17, 2022 at 4:26 pm

      Uh, Clinton is a boomer.

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        May 17, 2022 at 6:15 pm

        Exactly. He was the beginning of the 30 year reign of Boomers. It was really exciting at first, but when Clinton was elected, Joe Biden, fellow Boomer, was already a household name because of his work on the Senate Judiciary Committee. A guy I studied in high school in the 80s is our current president. That’s the point. The Boomers have run this nation for so long most voters alive today don’t remember another generation in power.

  8. JFerber says:
    May 17, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    When I see the two women sitting together, it seems to me that Megan was the super-model, and not Cara, who looked scrawny, crazy and washed out.

    Reply
  9. Sue E Generis says:
    May 17, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    Not being facetious. Why is Cara Delavigne even a thing? What has she done/is she currently doing besides being a hanger-on?

    Reply
    • HufflepuffLizLemon says:
      May 17, 2022 at 1:05 pm

      *cough* nepotism *cough*
      She’s the OG nepotism model. Close to royalty, rich fam…

      Reply
      • Sofia in TX says:
        May 17, 2022 at 2:49 pm

        Stella Tenant predated her as a nepotism model (a talented one!) from the 90s. She was the granddaughter of the Duchess of Devonshire, aka Deborah Mitford.

      • BeanieBean says:
        May 17, 2022 at 4:30 pm

        And Penelope Tree predated Stella Tenant. She’s the daughter of Marietta Peabody FitzGerald Tree (old American families).

  10. JFerber says:
    May 17, 2022 at 1:01 pm

    Sue E Generis, she comes from a very rich family in England and both her sisters are also big deals there.

    Reply
  11. K says:
    May 17, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    Cara clearly needs to remove the silver spoon and I am not talking about her family privilege. Get help girl. You are making Jared Leto look staid at awards shows.

    Reply
  12. GrnieWnie says:
    May 17, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    In the full clip, Meghan was trying to get the back of her dress to float for the camera. Cara saw that and tried to help her out.

    Reply
    • C says:
      May 17, 2022 at 1:26 pm

      Unless she beckoned her over, Cara coming in and flipping the back of her dress repeatedly as if she is on acid was not the way to go.
      Megan reposted a picture with Cara edited out which kinda tells you what you need to know.

      Reply
    • Shai says:
      May 17, 2022 at 1:52 pm

      That wasn’t her job & Megan didn’t ask for her help, plus she was doing way too much & you can tell Meg was annoyed.

      Reply
      • GrnieWnie says:
        May 17, 2022 at 8:35 pm

        I mean, that’s true in a basic sense. But also, you see someone struggling to do something and you step in to help=also considered nice. To me, this seems like a non story. Social interactions, you know? They happen, people walk away.

        ETA: eh; yeah, she’s annoying in the other clips.

  13. Matilda says:
    May 17, 2022 at 1:49 pm

    Cara Delavingne is setting herself up to be the Mercedes de Costa of her time (infamous lesbian who slept with everyone and was everywhere when Hollywood was in its infancy).

    Reply
  14. Kitten says:
    May 17, 2022 at 2:17 pm

    What’s been so amusing to me as an Xennial is watching younger Millennials bemoan how Boomers f*cked their entire generation without ever realizing that Boomers f*cked Gen X first, honed their skillset, and then did a second run on Millennials. Part of being the Forgotten Generation is everyone collectively forgetting that all the same insults that are leveled at Millennials were leveled at Gen X first.

    TBH, younger generations really should watch Slackers, Reality Bites, Party Girl, Empire Records etc so they fully understand.

    Reply
    • C says:
      May 17, 2022 at 2:31 pm

      The difference is that Gen X usually uses the same insults towards Millennials these days that Boomers do.

      Watched all those films. And one of my favorite lines from Reality Bites is the one about being something by age 23. Nobody in my generation (Millennial) would even be able to contemplate that. And that is an advantage Gen X has. College tuition wasn’t the same, student loans, even trade schools were more lucrative then than now. The Great Recession vastly inhibited our ability to build wealth or start careers at the time you used to be able to (that’s not a generational fault but it impacted how we work and develop, which is often a target of criticism). While there was credit scoring, the introduction of FICO in 1989 also massively impacted things for people my age in terms of beginning careers.
      These things impacted people of every age, of course. But not proportionately so.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        May 17, 2022 at 3:03 pm

        “College tuition wasn’t the same, student loans, even trade schools were more lucrative then than now. ”

        You can thank Boomers for that. Also, Gen X actually holds the most student loan debt: https://www.statista.com/statistics/1176727/share-student-loan-debt-generation-usa/

        “The Great Recession vastly inhibited our ability to build wealth or start careers at the time you used to be able to”

        But Gen X got completely f*cked by the recession too? Like, BADLY–especially black folks.

        https://www.vox.com/first-person/2019/12/4/20993441/generation-x-recession-boomers-millennials-xennials

        “The difference is that Gen X usually uses the same insults towards Millennials these days that Boomers do.”

        Where? On Twitter or…?
        Because 85% of my friends group is Gen X and I’ve never heard a single one of them express anything but sympathy for Millennials. Almost all of them weren’t able to buy a house until their late thirties. Me? Took me until 42 after renting for 25 years. I mean, the differences just aren’t as stark as you make them out to be. Plus we’re all stronger together–let’s fight the Boomers and STG as one.

      • Another Anna says:
        May 17, 2022 at 3:08 pm

        C, I wish I could upvote your entire post. It’s not an appropriate response to be abused and then turn around and inflict the same on another.

        That being said, I generally don’t feel that way about POC Boomers and Xers. It’s not that they can’t be hateful, but on a systemic level they were getting just as fucked, but in different ways.

      • C says:
        May 17, 2022 at 3:15 pm

        Kitten: Where did I say Gen X was responsible for tuitions or student loans?

        What I said was, the massive structural social differences have impacted the way my generation has developed and the perception of that is often skewed in the eyes of Gen X, as it is in the eyes of every other generation.
        Gen X may have the highest amount of student debt but they have more wealth, too.

        And as I said, if you’ll please read again, the recession impacted everyone. But the social implications of how it reflected on millennials is part of this discussion too.

        I used to waitress and bartend. All of my Gen X coworkers had nothing but snide comments about the laziness of Millennials. In an office now. The Gen X’ers always talk about entitlement even as, with the Boomers, we are doing their work for them. Look at it on Twitter. Quora. Advice from hiring managers saying Gen X is more “dependable, resourceful and independent” than Millennials. It’s all over the place. I’m glad you and your friends are nice, but it’s not an uncommon thing.

        To your last point; obviously everyone’s experience is going to be different. This isn’t a debate about who has it worse. But to make it seem like in general Gen X and Millennials have had a similar level of difficulty in getting educations, building careers, and buying homes is just not accurate.
        I’m not trying to fight with anyone. Everyone’s experience is going to be different relating to their gender, ethnicity, and background.

      • C says:
        May 17, 2022 at 3:29 pm

        (And Black people and other POC are *always* going to be more negatively affected by a bad economy, given that they have less inherited wealth and various kinds of capital to begin with. That’s a significant layer of the discussion. If it’s bad for white Millennials, Black Millennials earn about 40 percent less.)

      • Another Anna says:
        May 17, 2022 at 3:29 pm

        https://www.businessinsider.com/millennials-cost-of-living-compared-to-gen-x-baby-boomers-2018-5

        On a systemic level, the average Millennial DOES actually have a higher economic burden. More of our income goes to servicing higher-interest loans. The destruction of Sallie Mae happened after the Xers made it through college. A college degree was not functionally the same as a high school diploma. Boomers didn’t leave the workforce, meaning that there were fewer management opportunities for Xers. As a knock-on effect, that meant there were even fewer entry-level jobs for Millennials, so we got a later start in building our net worth.

        Also in terms of actual ownership of wealth, Gen X is doing better than Millennials and Gen Z combined. Not to say you guys aren’t getting screwed, because you are. Boomers own too much of the wealth. But to act like it’s the same is not reasonable.
        https://www.businessinsider.com/millennials-less-wealth-net-worth-compared-to-boomers-2019-12

        All of that means that Xers have a cumulative advantage. Whether or not you personally are suffering (I’m sorry if you are; I truly hope that you aren’t.) the riptide that Gen X had to fight wasn’t as strong. And that’s leaving aside the MASSIVE societal changes as a result of the technology you so fondly remember the emergence of. Again, I am primarily talking about white people since POC had other systemic disadvantages.

    • Nicole says:
      May 17, 2022 at 3:38 pm

      As an Xennial, I was just telling my millennial sister yesterday to remember what generation she comes from. Her Boomer boss is giving her a hard time and I told her to quit, she’s a millennial for god’s sakes and she’s part of the generation that was fighting back against old fashioned ideals. 😀 I think she’s going to do it and good for her, her boss is an a$$ that legit got away with sexual harassment because of his tenure at the place she works. That’s bullshi!

      Reply
  15. Master and Margarita says:
    May 17, 2022 at 5:13 pm

    I think a few things are happening here. Cara is clearly *in love* with MTS. MTS must at least tolerate her, they were sitting together at the awards and that wasn’t by mistake, I don’t think. Well maybe the tolerating came to an end after the awards show since she cropped her out of a photo. But Cara has been tweaking when she’s out and about recently. Anyone saw her body/shoulder movements when she was on the Met Gala red carpet? Something was definitely off. I think it’s gotta be coke, maybe lots of it.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyjlNK0oPmg

    Reply
    • N0b0dy says:
      May 17, 2022 at 5:28 pm

      I noticed that too and assumed she had something neurological going on. Drugs would probably make a lot more sense though !

      Reply
  16. Moka says:
    May 17, 2022 at 6:02 pm

    Cara looks and acts like Andy Dick.

    Reply
  17. Sour Pasoa says:
    May 17, 2022 at 6:08 pm

    Cara was high or drunk. Has to be one of these2

    Reply
  18. Kaykay says:
    May 17, 2022 at 6:24 pm

    Cara’s behaviour reminds me so much of a friend of mine. He is also a model, gorgeous, but always high on something. When he is sober, he is this shy, super sweet, gentle, most caring person. But when he is out partying and on drugs, he turns to mister Hyde. He’s groping other guys, gay or straight. Wants all the attention. Strips his clothes off. Speaks like a possessed person. Always too much for me, but most people just shrug their shoulder going “Oh “jordan” is just being “jordan” again”.

    If this is because of drugs I hpe he gets help.

    Reply
  19. CruzMom says:
    May 18, 2022 at 3:12 am

    The only thing to know about Gen X is that we perfected anarchy, and we distrust things like polls. And we like emojis. 🤷‍♀️

    Reply

