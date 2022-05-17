“Cara Delevingne acted foolish & inappropriate at the BBMAs” links

Embed from Getty Images

I hate covering Cara Delevingne because she’s super-annoying, but that’s why she was trending after the Billboard Music Awards. She was being really annoying, and she was especially gross towards Megan Thee Stallion. [Dlisted]

No one wanted John Lasseter’s comeback, but here it is. [LaineyGossip]

Jett Allen explains why The Mask was so important for non-binary people. [OMG Blog]

The victims of the Buffalo shooting were amazing people. It’s heartbreaking. [Jezebel]

The writers of Fear of the Walking Dead have given up? [Pajiba]

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse: still together. [JustJared]

More photos from the Billboard Music Awards. [GFY]

Wait, Teresa Giudice is engaged? And he’s a shady dude? [Starcasm]

Generation X: overlooked, underappreciated & over it. [Buzzfeed]

The Buffalo shooter was already on people’s radars. [Towleroad]

Notes on the Affliction Genre. [Gawker]

oh if i was megan i would already push that bitch out of my way pic.twitter.com/FlU481YoRL — ً (@hitdifferently) May 16, 2022