Minka Kelly & Trevor Noah broke up again, ‘she’d rather be single’

Y’all know I have a decent radar when it comes to celebrities, right? Like, I can sense when the vibe is off and sometimes it’s years before we learn that the vibe was entirely bad. So it is with Trevor Noah. I know many people like him and think he’s funny/interesting/intelligent and he may be all of those things, but I do get a vibe. I always have. There’s something “off” there with his politics and how he views women (and those two things are often connected). Anyway, I was reminded of my Trevor Noah vibe when I read this People Magazine story about how he and Minka Kelly are done. It sounds like Minka’s people are talking and they want everyone to know that she’d rather be alone than spend one more minute with Noah.
Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah have ended their relationship, PEOPLE has learned.
“Minka is single now,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. Another source close to both Kelly, 41, and Noah, 38, confirms, “They have been broken up for a while.”
The Euphoria actress “has the best attitude,” says the first source. “She is very happy. She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy.”
Kelly and Noah began dating in 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that August.
[From People]
Trevor and Minka reportedly broke up around this time last year, but then by June, they were on vacation together. I guess their relationship limped along for a while but Minka was finally done? That’s what it sounds like, that she did the dumping because Trevor is a “waste of her time.” It’s also interesting because… Minka is barely gossiped about these days, partly by her design. She’s gotten very good at flying under the radar. But she wanted people to know this.
Can you elaborate on your vibe? I’m curious.
Noah had a bad start to TDS when his old tweets and some not so old comments surfaced. He mocked and stereotyped women by their race and bodies.
Jokes are often based on truth. And when he said larger women are only attractive if the man is drunk it might say a thing or 2 about his own opinions.
If a man finds it funny to mock another for race, religion or body type. If they find humor in that. It’s a red flag and a bad vibe.
Will also throw the words bitch, hoe, and slut around.
But it’s cool, since he uses it for all genders :S
Better than Stewart for sure, but with more information coming about that asshole (and his inability to denounce his good pal CK), I fear for his alum Noah.
Can’t really be an ally to women of color until he unpacks his male privilege, and h s never come anywhere near that.
I actually really like him and get a weird vibe from her. Either way I thought it was a strange relationship pairing and was surprised it lasted this long.
Same
Yes, me too. Dating Sean Penn, Wilmer Valderama and being the person Jesse Williams left his wife for? I thought Trevor Noah was a break in her dating horrible people pattern.
Exactly.
Minka flies under the radar unless she’s getting papped with Chris Evans or some other person. She knows how to work the paparazzi when she wants.
Kaiser, what’s the vibe with my Boo? I’m sad about this and need to know if I need to break up with him. (Goes without saying that he will be devastated).
I saw his show last night, he was hilarious. Doesn’t mean much in terms of how he is in relationships obviously, but I thought I’d share 🙂
Given the abusive nature of his parents relationship, it might have impacted him. However, Minka has been dating a long time and I doubt she is the marrying kind
Wait-I thought she was with Jesse Williams again after being on/off? When did these two get together?
She’s got a bad picker between dating John Mayer, Williams, Derek Jeter so yea this makes me side eye him by association.
I’m available if he’s looking for a new girlfriend. I’m just throwing it out there… : )
Hey, you gotta shoot your shot lol
Love it!!!
It is curious they’ve been so quiet and she made it a point to say/imply he’s a waste of her time.
I saw an interview with him a while ago where he was asked if he believed in love and he basically said he didn’t know what that meant and then concluded that he didn’t. I can’t remember a lot of details but I remember thinking he has commitment issues (he denied this since he has been in long term relationships). I got the feeling he won’t take a relationship to the next step (which is fine if that’s what he and his partners want but I’m not sure). Like he is afraid of going “deep” in a relationship.
Not sure what the vibe is, but he’s quite nice and respectful in person. Also really funny, laid back. Mostly unbothered. Maybe the unbothered bit?
2 years seems to be her limit in relationships. Which is fair, I guess, depending on ones end goal. That said, I started giving her a bit of the side eye after Jessie Williams, and the perceived overlap with his marriage.
Trevor is a Bernie Bro and has said problematic things in the past. Google can be a useful tool folks and if you don’t like Google go use Bing. The information is out there.
Not just a Bernie Bro, but like massively disrespectful to Hillary Clinton consistently.
Yup. I have have my issues with Hilary but I respect the HELL out of that woman. He’s a tool and I think he’s a colorist too.
He has again and again stood up for women and against domestic violence. His comments about Kim K when she was being stalked by Kayne were spot on in calling out Kayne and supporting Kim. He was raised by his mom, who was almost killed by his abusive stepfather, and his grandmother. Your vibe comment is pretty off IMO.
Yeah I don’t get abusive vibes from him for exactly those reasons. What I DO get is having a fetish for a specific type of women – specifically white. And the fetishizing of any demographic will always come with negative connotations and behaviors.
Kaiser, I think I may have the exact same vibe as you.
His politics are off and the views/comments (“jokes”) about women and their body types as mentioned in a comment above are questionable and problematic at best.
yep
He just aired a tribute episode last week for his beloved grandmother who died recently. She was tiny, fierce, and hilarious.
Ive always gotten a very “off” vibe about him too, which turned to actively disliking him after i read about how in his comedy act he used to make a joke about how there’s no such thing as an attractive Australian Aboriginal woman. He’s talked about being judged because of his skin color, and then he makes a hurtful joke like that?! He’s despicable and no matter how many times he may apologize and say he’ll never make a joke like that again, it will never change my opinion of him.
Hear hear K-Peace. That “joke” is exactly what turned me off him. The lack of self-awareness and regard for others is breathtaking.
I get a “too charming” vibe off of him that, in my real life, has been indicative of narcissistic and/or abusive tendencies. Having said that, I assume trying to be charming is something that comes with the territory for entertainers. I think he’s toned it down a bit since taking over the Daily Show and it might have been rooted in having massive shoes to fill at start of his residency.
My vibe-checker occasionally gives me false positives, but I don’t know of any false negatives. So I might think you’re a bit off putting if you’re just a normal dude, but all known creeps in my life have pinged my radar.
Cue the Minka Kelly-Chris Evans reunion stories in 3 – 2 – 1 …
Exactly.
Noah doesn’t like Black women…and THATS a vibe I picked up right away.
I lived in South Africa for decades and his life experience is extremely different from what most Americans can understand or relate to. He does a good job trying to explain and even joke about it but he literally was born a crime and othered in every community. Exacerbating that, he grew up in a Xhosa household in Soweto (which is primarily Zulu) which opened him up to a whole different front of ethnic tension and violence. And beyond even that, he was old enough to understand (and be terrified of) the most violent days of Apartheid oppression and violence in the exact township he lived in.
Into this mix, you also have to add that his father virtually abandoned him at the most impressionable time of his life (age 13).
What Americans might view as ‘narcissism’, I see as an incredible determination to survive in the context of every aspect his childhood reality. And he not only survived but thrived.
This.
Exactly this. The vibe is a man who is the product of an incredibly traumatic and abusive childhood. There is not a person on the planet that would not have issues. He is attempting to move forward through his deeply ingrained traumas.
I think it’s presumptuous to imply that she’s not the marrying kind after dating guys for a year or two. Life takes everyone on a different path to marriage and I think it’s more common for financially independent women to be more selective in choosing a lifelong mate. She’s not even old yet! She could get married anytime!
Trevor could probably be worse, and could probably be better. But expectations for male celebrities should never be super high, they are not role models or gods – they’re just dudes who found some success in entertainment and may fade away into more private lives one day. I do think it’s nice he offered to pay for the salaries of The Daily Show crew during the first year of the pandemic.