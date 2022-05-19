Minka Kelly & Trevor Noah broke up again, ‘she’d rather be single’

Y’all know I have a decent radar when it comes to celebrities, right? Like, I can sense when the vibe is off and sometimes it’s years before we learn that the vibe was entirely bad. So it is with Trevor Noah. I know many people like him and think he’s funny/interesting/intelligent and he may be all of those things, but I do get a vibe. I always have. There’s something “off” there with his politics and how he views women (and those two things are often connected). Anyway, I was reminded of my Trevor Noah vibe when I read this People Magazine story about how he and Minka Kelly are done. It sounds like Minka’s people are talking and they want everyone to know that she’d rather be alone than spend one more minute with Noah.

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah have ended their relationship, PEOPLE has learned. “Minka is single now,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. Another source close to both Kelly, 41, and Noah, 38, confirms, “They have been broken up for a while.” The Euphoria actress “has the best attitude,” says the first source. “She is very happy. She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy.” Kelly and Noah began dating in 2020, PEOPLE confirmed that August.

[From People]

Trevor and Minka reportedly broke up around this time last year, but then by June, they were on vacation together. I guess their relationship limped along for a while but Minka was finally done? That’s what it sounds like, that she did the dumping because Trevor is a “waste of her time.” It’s also interesting because… Minka is barely gossiped about these days, partly by her design. She’s gotten very good at flying under the radar. But she wanted people to know this.