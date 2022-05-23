John Mulaney invited transphobe Dave Chappelle to open at his Ohio gig

John Mulaney is currently on his From Scratch comedy tour in America. He was workshopping material last year, and his comedy now seems to be about his relapse and recovery in recent years. On Friday, he was in Ohio, at Ohio State University’s Value City Arena. The audience was surprised when Ohio resident Dave Chappelle “opened” for Mulaney. Chappelle apparently did a short set, then introduced Mulaney. The two men hugged and Mulaney did his set. Of course there was a problem. That problem? Chappelle’s whole thing these days is that he’s transphobic and he believes the transgender community should be bullied, criticized and made fun of. Guess what Chappelle’s jokes were about on Friday?

During a Friday performance on his “From Scratch” tour, comedian John Mulaney surprised his audience — and drew criticism from some fans — when Dave Chappelle appeared as the opener and told what were described as “transphobic jokes.”

Chappelle’s opening set occurred during a show at Ohio State University’s Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Although there is no footage from the event, as attendees were required to lock their phones up beforehand, several audience members took to social media afterwards to criticize the show. According to attendees, Chappelle appeared as a surprise opener, and told jokes targeting the transgender community. Mulaney reportedly came onstage and hugged Chappelle at the conclusion of the opening set.

[From Variety]

People who paid for tickets to Mulaney’s show were really upset. I would be too – if you’re paying for tickets to John Mulaney’s show, you have some general idea about what you’re going to get, comedy-wise. He’s not going to get crazy-political, he’s not going to punch down on marginalized people, he’s going to joke about his own life and his own struggles for the most part. And then Chappelle comes out and, much like JK Rowling, finds it profitable and “cool” to be a transphobic a–hole. Also: Mulaney is younger than Chappelle and Mulaney has much younger fans. The younger people think Chappelle is just some ancient bigot. Nevermind the fact that Mulaney has a huge number of LGBTQ fans too. So both men are getting hammered, justifiably.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to “John Mulaney invited transphobe Dave Chappelle to open at his Ohio gig”

  1. Katie Beanstalk says:
    May 23, 2022 at 7:16 am

    A friend made me watch Dave Chappelle. I literally cannot remember any of it.

    Reply
  2. Wiglet Watcher says:
    May 23, 2022 at 7:17 am

    I liked Mulaney and Chappelle at one time.
    Then they showed who they are and changed their acts to reflect that. They stopped being creative, believed their own hype and started thinking everyone thinks like them.

    No way JM comes out condemning Chappelle.

    Reply
    • fritanga says:
      May 23, 2022 at 8:21 pm

      Guess Mulaney’s next “surprise openers” might be Louis CK or Aziz Ansari, joking about the bitches who wouldn’t let them exercise their sexual “power.” Mulaney’s tour should have a subtitle: Apologia for the Men Even Worse Than I Am.

      Reply
  3. Erinn says:
    May 23, 2022 at 7:21 am

    I’d be absolutely livid. It’s one thing if you go to a show fully expecting Chapelle. You know what to expect at that point. It’s an entirely different thing to be “surprised” with these disgusting comments. I won’t even call them jokes at this point.

    I feel like Mulaney’s infant could give him better career advice than whoever told him this was a solid idea.

    On the flip side… for a guy that used to be quite funny at least a good deal of the time… sure sounds like the only attention Chapelle gets is negative attention. Nobody cares enough to talk about him unless he’s doing something terrible at this point. No wonder he’s so desperate to be a victim – it’s the only time anyone gives a flying f-ck and I don’t think his ego can handle that.

    Reply
  4. emmi says:
    May 23, 2022 at 7:22 am

    Oh my god that must have been a complete shitshow for so many in the audience, I’m so sorry that happened to them. If I go to see, I don’t know, Seth Meyers perform, I sure as hell don’t want Louis C.K. showing up!

    I was disappointed in Mulaney when he completely mishandled his personal life and then flaunted the aftermath on IG (well, his girlfriend mostly did that) but that’s still his messy personal life. This is him being a professional douchebag! God. When does it stop with these MEN???

    Reply
  5. Ariel says:
    May 23, 2022 at 7:29 am

    I turned 50 last week and as I age I pay way less attention to celebrity. But over the last decade it has been a huge bummer watching men who previously said and did things that made them seem smart, cool, interesting and on the right side of history just- stop growing intellectually and become bigots – it’s not that they’ve become grumpy old men.
    George Carlin became old and grumpy but still managed to not be the thing he used to make fun of.
    Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Dave chapelle.

    I think depp was always a monster- I just thought drunks were cool when I was young.

    It is depressing.

    Reply
    • Jess says:
      May 23, 2022 at 9:40 am

      Amen, Ariel! And this is so gross. Shame on JM and I’m just so disgusted by what Chappelle is doing.

      Reply
  6. Oh_Hey says:
    May 23, 2022 at 7:39 am

    DC told transphobic jokes and asked a disabled woman something so vile I won’t even allude to it.

    Both these men are known assholes. JMs behavior maybe a bit newer but he’s been acting up for a while now, though it was confined to his personal life. That time is over and the asshole has spread to be affecting folks outside side his circle. It’s beyond time to drop them both.

    Reply
  7. sunny says:
    May 23, 2022 at 7:53 am

    This is vile. The trans community is under attack across America so for John to share his platform with a comedian targeting that group is awful. I have so little respect for John after the last 3 years. What an asshole.

    As to Chappelle, he was formerly one of the greatest comics of his generation(not even his show but his early specials). I saw him live several times but the hateful direction he has headed in over the last several years is somewhere I can’t follow and I am no longer a fan. Leaving aside how morally wrong he is, these jokes are just unfunny? Like, have we ever seen a major talent whose work has fallen off like this?

    Reply
  8. SAS says:
    May 23, 2022 at 7:55 am

    Aww man those tweets are so sad. People have a right to feel totally furious and hurt.

    Chapelle and Mulaney are assholes. And I’ll throw in Munn for free too.

    Reply
  9. C-Shell says:
    May 23, 2022 at 7:59 am

    Having Chappelle, a known transphobe, open is bad enough. Having an arena of 12,000 laugh at his “jokes,” is so disheartening. I feel for the trans persons and LGBTQ audience members surrounded in that hostile atmosphere.

    Reply
  10. C says:
    May 23, 2022 at 9:04 am

    Columbus is liberal (particularly the area in which this occurred) even if most of the rest of Ohio isn’t. I doubt this went down well at all.

    Reply
    • C says:
      May 23, 2022 at 9:06 am

      Although reading the tweets describing the laughter is disheartening.

      Reply
      • Nanny to the Rescue says:
        May 23, 2022 at 1:27 pm

        Yeah, it sounds like the audience mostly liked it. Which means we’ll see more of this in the future. I think after the Oscars slap, commedians are determined to stick together and help each other out against the world, no matter how morally questionable some of them are.

  11. Peanut Butter says:
    May 23, 2022 at 9:33 am

    Mulvaney made a helluva statement about himself by having Chapelle open and then embracing him afterward. No matter how much he may attempt to distance himself from Chapelle’s comments, Mulvaney’s drenched in that stench of transphobic bigotry. I hope Anna Marie Tendler’s out there living her best life, free of her toxic-bro ex.

    Reply
  12. JJ says:
    May 23, 2022 at 9:57 am

    I’m surprised/disappointed that 12,000 people still want to see Mulaney after whom he has shown himself to be – even before the Chappelle stunt.

    Reply
  13. lunchcoma says:
    May 23, 2022 at 10:23 am

    Ugh. This was so gross. Mulaney had already shown himself to be an asshole in his personal life, but I don’t think his audience would have had any idea that they were signing up for a transphobic set by Dave Chappelle.

    I can only assume that Mulaney thinks people whining about cancel culture are a more profitable audience for him these days than his old one, but he could have at least had the decency to make this clear BEFORE people bought tickets to his show.

    Reply
    • Fabiola says:
      May 23, 2022 at 10:38 pm

      If you’re going to a comedy show in Ohio why would you be shocked that Dave shows up as a guest since he lives there and they are friends. I wouldn’t be surprised. Also, it seems like the majority of the audience had a good time and enjoyed the show. If you don’t want to be made fun of them don’t attend comedy shows. Everything is off limits. That’s how comedy shows are. Someone is bound to get offended.

      Reply
  14. Saltyshores says:
    May 23, 2022 at 11:03 am

    Seems possible that Depp may not be the monster that was thought….

    Reply
    • ipetgoat2 says:
      May 23, 2022 at 11:21 am

      troll

      Reply
    • C says:
      May 23, 2022 at 12:36 pm

      I never thought he was a monster in his marriage even if I believe Heard. But the leaning into this horrific misogynist dumpster fire, some of which is being paid for by people like Ben Shapiro, is not endearing me to him.

      Reply
  15. Madchester says:
    May 23, 2022 at 2:12 pm

    Imo it’s time for all of us to speak with our wallets. We need to stop supporting things that don’t align with being decent. John M and DC have shown us who they are by their actions who cares what their words say. It’s not cancel culture, it’s the only way this stuff stops. I’m sick of the Division but what’s another solution.
    There’s so many talented comedians, actors and celebrity out there that aren’t hateful horrible humans. I want to support them.

    Reply
    • Wess says:
      May 24, 2022 at 10:57 am

      This site is becoming very Karenbitchy. Besides 20 pages of only white people and royals you’re falling accusing Dave of being transphobic. He’s not. Just drop it and hop off the trends.

      Reply
  16. Milkweed says:
    May 23, 2022 at 2:30 pm

    What! I saw John’s show in my city a few weeks ago and l’ve been confused. His set was smart and hilarious and I laughed a lot, but he also came across as way more narcissistic than usual. Also, having my phone in a locked neoprene case in my lap really stressed me out because my trans kid was in the hospital for a mental health crisis. That seems fitting now. I won’t be listening to John or Dave again.

    Reply
    • AngelaH says:
      May 23, 2022 at 3:12 pm

      Ugh! That must have been very stressful. I hope your kid is doing better and finding support staff they feel comfortable with.

      Reply
      • Milkweed says:
        May 23, 2022 at 5:38 pm

        Thank you for your kind words! You are so sweet. Our kid is home now, thank goodness. It’s such a long story what happened with us and we are still in the waves of it, but looking forward to calmer days ahead.

  17. farrah says:
    May 23, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    it’s interesting this only picked up after the ohio show. i was at his show in denver’s red rocks on easter and dave chappelle also came out and surprise opened.

    honestly the crowd went wild and it doesn’t seem like most people were that bothered, but dave was def transphobic in that one too.

    Reply
  18. FeministYeah says:
    May 23, 2022 at 5:45 pm

    Chappelle is the epitome of a Black man that will trample on women and other minorities if there’s even a shred of a chance that it’ll make him feel less shitty about himself.
    Tell me Dave, after decades in the business, has it worked yet?

    Didn’t think so.

    Reply
  19. Mario says:
    May 23, 2022 at 8:21 pm

    Dave Chappelle has a right to his opinion. Just because you don’t agree with it, doesn’t make it wrong.

    Reply
    • MsGnomer says:
      May 24, 2022 at 12:32 am

      Let us take a moment to recall the old adage about opinions:
      Opinions are like a-holes – everyone has one and it stinks.

      Reply
  20. MsGnomer says:
    May 24, 2022 at 12:30 am

    DC always says something abhorrent these days. At this moment in time I expect the reason for this behavior is that this mouthing off is the only way he feels something in his weiner – kind of like Murray.

    How strange to recall my concern for him when we all heard he dropped out of show business to get his mental health together.

    Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment