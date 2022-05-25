Kristen Stewart brought out more bad Chanel looks for the Cannes red carpet

Here are some photos from the past two days of the Cannes Film Festival. I actually totally missed Kristen Stewart’s Monday night Chanel look, so I’m including that in this post. Obviously, K-Stew only packed Chanel clothes for her Cannes appearances. She’s a brand ambassador and, as I’ve stated dozens of times now, the collaboration doesn’t work on either side. Her Monday night look was that f–king diaper dress with a cropped sequined top. God-awful. On Tuesday night, she got Chanel trousers and a buttoned tube top. I’ll say one nice thing: I like the cut of the trousers.

Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu made an appearance on Tuesday. Jeanne wore Loewe. It took me way too long to realize that the top part of the dress is supposed to look like puckered lips. It’s SO bad. The shoes are awful too. She’s trying too hard. So is Jake.

Lea Seydoux in bespoke Louis Vuitton. I feel like it’s an invasion of body snatchers over here, because this is like the eighth LV dress I’ve seen in the past week where I’m like “wow, that’s actually a good look.”

Berenice Bejo in Alexis Mabille. A glorious mess. It’s so bad, it’s actually really fun.

Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio Couture. Oh, honey. I have similar coloring and I would not be caught dead in this shade of pumpkin spice. It’s not that the color looks flat-out bad on her, but just… why? Why would you wear that when you could wear red or green or literally any other color which would be a million times more flattering? The sculptural element of the gown is alright.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.

39 Responses to “Kristen Stewart brought out more bad Chanel looks for the Cannes red carpet”

  1. Jillian says:
    May 25, 2022 at 7:49 am

    The lips dress will haunt my nightmares

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      May 25, 2022 at 8:27 am

      yeah that is one way to see it.

      I didn’t mind Kristen’s red suit she had on earlier, but the way the buttons/button closure is styled or designed makes me think of the way people will undo a few buttons after a good meal….

      this comment is in no way a reference to her body or physical self at all, just the ugly top

      Reply
      • EnormousCoat says:
        May 25, 2022 at 8:35 am

        I love the beaded top on Stewart, but paired with that cloth diaper that is coming undone, it is a no for me. The lips dress paired with those shoes is campy, but not in a good way. And while I don’t find the pumpkin spice color objectionable at all, I agree another deep jewel color would have popped more. But with Lips Rototiller on the carpet, almost anything will look better.

      • SarahCS says:
        May 25, 2022 at 9:29 am

        Yeah if you’re going to design a top that makes a very slender woman look like she can’t squeeze into it I think you’re failing as a designer.

    • Barrett says:
      May 25, 2022 at 10:00 am

      Why are all Jake’s girlfriends in 20s. It’s sad Taylor seems older, mature now in comparison

      Reply
  2. MsIam says:
    May 25, 2022 at 7:50 am

    I actually think Pumpkin Spice looks the best and the color is flattering. But I guess I’m just basic, lol. The rest of that bunch is ugh. That pink lips dress is wild! And Kristen wouldn’t look so bad if the pants weren’t tweed. Maybe?

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      May 25, 2022 at 8:12 am

      I think the pants make her look very bulky/hippy, and the vest makes her look flat chested. Not a winner in my book.

      As for the “lips”… less said the better. I thought of something else “puckered” and I wouldn’t want that on MY chest *ugh* lol

      The red outfit/pants made me think of the 50s/60s when women had that kind of “skirt” over pants as hostess outfits to wear at home brunches lol. My mom had one of those outfits!!

      Berenice looks like an alien who landed, saw a party, and grabbed the tulle trim on the chairs to wrap around her waist. Just a big NOPE.

      I DO like the orange spice gown. I think the warmth of the color goes with Deepika’s gorgeous coloring. Now, would it look spectacular in a deep jewel tone? For sure!! But she looks very lovely!

      Reply
    • Tempest says:
      May 25, 2022 at 8:21 am

      I agree. Pumpkin spice looks marvelous. The color is perfect with her skin tone.

      Reply
    • fishface says:
      May 25, 2022 at 8:37 am

      I also love Deepika’s dress. I think the colour is gorgeous – and so few people can wear it.

      Reply
      • Lee says:
        May 25, 2022 at 9:04 am

        I also agree! I love her dress on her. I think it would look better if she were not on a red carpet, if that makes sense. Like if she were on a gold carpet, ha!

      • Twin Falls says:
        May 25, 2022 at 9:15 am

        I’m here for the pumpkin spice dress, too! Thought she looked lovely color and all.

      • Julia K says:
        May 25, 2022 at 9:22 am

        Deepika looks fabulous in this color. 💘

    • Dillesca says:
      May 25, 2022 at 12:31 pm

      Yes I think the pumpkin spice actually looks good with her coloring? (or she is just exceedingly beautiful anyway, and no color is bad on her). But it does clash with he red of the carpet-

      Reply
  3. Lucy2 says:
    May 25, 2022 at 7:59 am

    I like the LV dress too- maybe someone new is designing for them.

    Reply
    • Isabella says:
      May 25, 2022 at 7:25 pm

      Me, too. I really love that dress, including the arms coverage. I wish that dress was in my closet.

      Reply
  4. Merricat says:
    May 25, 2022 at 8:04 am

    Deepika’s dress is gorgeous, but I would definitely want it in a different color. Adding those shoes to the lips dress was insult to injury. Hideous.
    I do not understand Kristen’s relationship with Chanel. She has a great figure, but Chanel somehow makes her look…not good.

    Reply
  5. LadyAlbert says:
    May 25, 2022 at 8:08 am

    I don’t mind the pumpkin spice dress either!

    The rest of the outfits are all hideous.

    Reply
  6. BrainFog 💉💉💉😷 says:
    May 25, 2022 at 8:17 am

    I really like the 2nd pic of Kristen, with the white skirt. Love it, actually.

    Reply
  7. Tempest says:
    May 25, 2022 at 8:23 am

    The lip dress is hideous and the shoes are just wrong. She has a nice smile, though.

    Reply
  8. bears says:
    May 25, 2022 at 8:31 am

    I thought it was a fairly standard rule of fashion to avoid wearing anything that resembles a puckered anus. Then again, I am not very fashionable.

    Reply
  9. Div says:
    May 25, 2022 at 8:36 am

    I…actually love this look on KStew? I hated all her other Chanel looks, but this one is fantastic imo. It’s giving me 90s Chanel in the best way. Also, I get that she’s loyal to Chanel, she’s been with them forever, etc. (Karl must have been a witch because despite everything famous people seemed to sincerely love him, from Naomi to Kristen)…but she would suit YSL or even Ralph Lauren so much better.

    Reply
  10. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    May 25, 2022 at 8:41 am

    Re. Kristen Stewart – are we sure it’s the clothes and not the water that bothers you? I get that fashion is subjective (and Stewart certainly doesn’t do “pretty” if that’s what you’re after) but I think she looks as sexy and badass as ever – I esp love the high neck fancy crop top – and as has been mentioned a few times, her relationship with Chanel has been one of the most successful celebrity endorsements of recent years (from both sides). There’s a reason she’s been the brand ambassador for almost 10 years!

    Reply
  11. lionfire says:
    May 25, 2022 at 8:52 am

    I usually agree, but this time, I think chanel/stylist nailed it through and through! I wish she wore the skirt-top combo (both are work of art, IMHO) on Oscar!

    Reply
  12. Sasha says:
    May 25, 2022 at 9:40 am

    Ick! The lips dress is actually repelling me! Hideous!

    Lea Seydoux looks like a QUEEN. Adore the bodice. So sexy!

    Reply
  13. Linda says:
    May 25, 2022 at 10:46 am

    Deepika looks stunning in that dress and the color works for her.

    Reply
  14. TeamMeg says:
    May 25, 2022 at 10:51 am

    Yikes! These are some crazy looks. Deepika’s is the best but I agree pink would have been better than pumpkin. She pulls it off tho. Predator Jakey G. looks like the poster boy for the “actors have big heads, small bodies” convo some of us were having here yesterday on another thread. He looks like a MUTANT.

    Reply
  15. Dillesca says:
    May 25, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    I actually like Berenice Bejo’s ensemble– it’s a little out there but IS fun!

    Reply
  16. art maven says:
    May 25, 2022 at 1:07 pm

    Kristen Stewart is perfect for Chanel. A very successful collaboration on both sides. Her styling is on point for the right customer.

    Reply
  17. Ally says:
    May 25, 2022 at 2:27 pm

    I guess she is also a brand ambassador for 7-11. Why would you ever get their logo tattooed on you unless you were getting paid?

    Reply
  18. J. Ferber says:
    May 25, 2022 at 2:57 pm

    Deepika slayed.

    Reply
  19. Meg says:
    May 25, 2022 at 7:02 pm

    See I love the orange dress

    Reply
  20. Snoop says:
    May 25, 2022 at 7:20 pm

    They’ll never last because Jake G. doesn’t have the kind of sense of humor needed to look back on this moment when you’re 80 and sincerely love your wife for it. Worst dress in the world. Worst lips I have ever seen! But ‘trying too hard’, I’m not sure I get that. Is she trying… hard… at all?? Unless ‘trying too hard’ just means someone is *boldly* confident but without reason and while getting everything wrong.

    Reply
  21. J. Ferber says:
    May 25, 2022 at 8:13 pm

    Jake has been trying really hard looking very macho lately. I believe this is a contractual relationship.

    Reply

