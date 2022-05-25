Kristen Stewart brought out more bad Chanel looks for the Cannes red carpet

Here are some photos from the past two days of the Cannes Film Festival. I actually totally missed Kristen Stewart’s Monday night Chanel look, so I’m including that in this post. Obviously, K-Stew only packed Chanel clothes for her Cannes appearances. She’s a brand ambassador and, as I’ve stated dozens of times now, the collaboration doesn’t work on either side. Her Monday night look was that f–king diaper dress with a cropped sequined top. God-awful. On Tuesday night, she got Chanel trousers and a buttoned tube top. I’ll say one nice thing: I like the cut of the trousers.
Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu made an appearance on Tuesday. Jeanne wore Loewe. It took me way too long to realize that the top part of the dress is supposed to look like puckered lips. It’s SO bad. The shoes are awful too. She’s trying too hard. So is Jake.
Lea Seydoux in bespoke Louis Vuitton. I feel like it’s an invasion of body snatchers over here, because this is like the eighth LV dress I’ve seen in the past week where I’m like “wow, that’s actually a good look.”
Berenice Bejo in Alexis Mabille. A glorious mess. It’s so bad, it’s actually really fun.
Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio Couture. Oh, honey. I have similar coloring and I would not be caught dead in this shade of pumpkin spice. It’s not that the color looks flat-out bad on her, but just… why? Why would you wear that when you could wear red or green or literally any other color which would be a million times more flattering? The sculptural element of the gown is alright.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only, Cannes, Cannes – 20220524- – Premiere Of The Innocent At The 75th Cannes Film Festival
-PICTURED: Kristen Stewart
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67095674
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North/South America, UK, Australia Rights Only – Cannes-Cannes-20220524- – 75th Cannes Film Festival – Premiere For L`Innocent
-PICTURED: Jake Gyllenhaa, Jeanne Cadieu
-PHOTO by: IPA/INSTARimages.com
-IPA_IPA31077021.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North/South America, UK, Australia Rights Only – Cannes-Cannes-20220524- – 75th Cannes Film Festival – Premiere For L`Innocent
-PICTURED: Jake Gyllenhaa, Jeanne Cadieu
-PHOTO by: IPA/INSTARimages.com
-IPA_IPA31077045.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – Cannes, France -20220523-
75th Cannes Film Festival – Premiere For Crimes Of The Future
-PICTURED: Kristen Stewart
-PHOTO by: David Niviere//ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North/South America, UK, Australia Rights Only – Cannes-Cannes-20220524- – 75th Cannes Film Festival – Premiere For L`Innocent
-PICTURED: Deepika Padukone
-PHOTO by: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages.com
-IPA_IPA31074751.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Lea Seydoux is seen at the The Innocent and 75th Cannes Anniversary Gala red carpet during the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May. 24, 2022 at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes .,Image: 694182791, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Berenice Bejo is seen at the The Innocent and 75th Cannes Anniversary Gala red carpet during the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May. 24, 2022 at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes .,Image: 694184973, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Kristen Stewart of “Crimes of the Future” attend the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of “The Innocent (L’Innocent)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022 in Cannes, France.,Image: 694195181, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Olivier Sanchez / Avalon
The lips dress will haunt my nightmares
yeah that is one way to see it.
I didn’t mind Kristen’s red suit she had on earlier, but the way the buttons/button closure is styled or designed makes me think of the way people will undo a few buttons after a good meal….
this comment is in no way a reference to her body or physical self at all, just the ugly top
I love the beaded top on Stewart, but paired with that cloth diaper that is coming undone, it is a no for me. The lips dress paired with those shoes is campy, but not in a good way. And while I don’t find the pumpkin spice color objectionable at all, I agree another deep jewel color would have popped more. But with Lips Rototiller on the carpet, almost anything will look better.
Yeah if you’re going to design a top that makes a very slender woman look like she can’t squeeze into it I think you’re failing as a designer.
Why are all Jake’s girlfriends in 20s. It’s sad Taylor seems older, mature now in comparison
I actually think Pumpkin Spice looks the best and the color is flattering. But I guess I’m just basic, lol. The rest of that bunch is ugh. That pink lips dress is wild! And Kristen wouldn’t look so bad if the pants weren’t tweed. Maybe?
I think the pants make her look very bulky/hippy, and the vest makes her look flat chested. Not a winner in my book.
As for the “lips”… less said the better. I thought of something else “puckered” and I wouldn’t want that on MY chest *ugh* lol
The red outfit/pants made me think of the 50s/60s when women had that kind of “skirt” over pants as hostess outfits to wear at home brunches lol. My mom had one of those outfits!!
Berenice looks like an alien who landed, saw a party, and grabbed the tulle trim on the chairs to wrap around her waist. Just a big NOPE.
I DO like the orange spice gown. I think the warmth of the color goes with Deepika’s gorgeous coloring. Now, would it look spectacular in a deep jewel tone? For sure!! But she looks very lovely!
Hee hee, I had the same thought as to what those ‘lips’ resemble!!
I agree. Pumpkin spice looks marvelous. The color is perfect with her skin tone.
Agreed. The dress itself and the color both look good on her.
I also love Deepika’s dress. I think the colour is gorgeous – and so few people can wear it.
I also agree! I love her dress on her. I think it would look better if she were not on a red carpet, if that makes sense. Like if she were on a gold carpet, ha!
I’m here for the pumpkin spice dress, too! Thought she looked lovely color and all.
Deepika looks fabulous in this color. 💘
Yes I think the pumpkin spice actually looks good with her coloring? (or she is just exceedingly beautiful anyway, and no color is bad on her). But it does clash with he red of the carpet-
I like the LV dress too- maybe someone new is designing for them.
Me, too. I really love that dress, including the arms coverage. I wish that dress was in my closet.
Deepika’s dress is gorgeous, but I would definitely want it in a different color. Adding those shoes to the lips dress was insult to injury. Hideous.
I do not understand Kristen’s relationship with Chanel. She has a great figure, but Chanel somehow makes her look…not good.
I don’t mind the pumpkin spice dress either!
The rest of the outfits are all hideous.
I really like the 2nd pic of Kristen, with the white skirt. Love it, actually.
Yeah, I think she looks great here 🙂
The lip dress is hideous and the shoes are just wrong. She has a nice smile, though.
I thought it was a fairly standard rule of fashion to avoid wearing anything that resembles a puckered anus. Then again, I am not very fashionable.
I…actually love this look on KStew? I hated all her other Chanel looks, but this one is fantastic imo. It’s giving me 90s Chanel in the best way. Also, I get that she’s loyal to Chanel, she’s been with them forever, etc. (Karl must have been a witch because despite everything famous people seemed to sincerely love him, from Naomi to Kristen)…but she would suit YSL or even Ralph Lauren so much better.
Re. Kristen Stewart – are we sure it’s the clothes and not the water that bothers you? I get that fashion is subjective (and Stewart certainly doesn’t do “pretty” if that’s what you’re after) but I think she looks as sexy and badass as ever – I esp love the high neck fancy crop top – and as has been mentioned a few times, her relationship with Chanel has been one of the most successful celebrity endorsements of recent years (from both sides). There’s a reason she’s been the brand ambassador for almost 10 years!
*WEARER not water!!
Totally agree! She pulls a lot of hate around here. (Basic is gonna basic.) She looks great… sexy and badass for sure.
I usually agree, but this time, I think chanel/stylist nailed it through and through! I wish she wore the skirt-top combo (both are work of art, IMHO) on Oscar!
I thknk she can wear anything and look good. And the lip dress is quite fun and creative.
Ick! The lips dress is actually repelling me! Hideous!
Lea Seydoux looks like a QUEEN. Adore the bodice. So sexy!
Deepika looks stunning in that dress and the color works for her.
Yikes! These are some crazy looks. Deepika’s is the best but I agree pink would have been better than pumpkin. She pulls it off tho. Predator Jakey G. looks like the poster boy for the “actors have big heads, small bodies” convo some of us were having here yesterday on another thread. He looks like a MUTANT.
I actually like Berenice Bejo’s ensemble– it’s a little out there but IS fun!
Kristen Stewart is perfect for Chanel. A very successful collaboration on both sides. Her styling is on point for the right customer.
I guess she is also a brand ambassador for 7-11. Why would you ever get their logo tattooed on you unless you were getting paid?
Deepika slayed.
See I love the orange dress
They’ll never last because Jake G. doesn’t have the kind of sense of humor needed to look back on this moment when you’re 80 and sincerely love your wife for it. Worst dress in the world. Worst lips I have ever seen! But ‘trying too hard’, I’m not sure I get that. Is she trying… hard… at all?? Unless ‘trying too hard’ just means someone is *boldly* confident but without reason and while getting everything wrong.
Jake has been trying really hard looking very macho lately. I believe this is a contractual relationship.