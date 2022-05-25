Kristen Stewart brought out more bad Chanel looks for the Cannes red carpet

Here are some photos from the past two days of the Cannes Film Festival. I actually totally missed Kristen Stewart’s Monday night Chanel look, so I’m including that in this post. Obviously, K-Stew only packed Chanel clothes for her Cannes appearances. She’s a brand ambassador and, as I’ve stated dozens of times now, the collaboration doesn’t work on either side. Her Monday night look was that f–king diaper dress with a cropped sequined top. God-awful. On Tuesday night, she got Chanel trousers and a buttoned tube top. I’ll say one nice thing: I like the cut of the trousers.

Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu made an appearance on Tuesday. Jeanne wore Loewe. It took me way too long to realize that the top part of the dress is supposed to look like puckered lips. It’s SO bad. The shoes are awful too. She’s trying too hard. So is Jake.

Lea Seydoux in bespoke Louis Vuitton. I feel like it’s an invasion of body snatchers over here, because this is like the eighth LV dress I’ve seen in the past week where I’m like “wow, that’s actually a good look.”

Berenice Bejo in Alexis Mabille. A glorious mess. It’s so bad, it’s actually really fun.

Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio Couture. Oh, honey. I have similar coloring and I would not be caught dead in this shade of pumpkin spice. It’s not that the color looks flat-out bad on her, but just… why? Why would you wear that when you could wear red or green or literally any other color which would be a million times more flattering? The sculptural element of the gown is alright.