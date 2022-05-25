Bella Hadid wore vintage Gianni Versace in Cannes: stunning or poorly styled?

Donatella Versace has been allowing celebrities to pull looks from the Gianni Versace archives with more frequency this year. I don’t know how I feel about it? Like, I remember some of Gianni’s designs from the first time around, and new generations should absolutely get to see them. But I do think the scarcity is what makes so many of those vintage pieces so special. All of which to say, Bella Hadid did justice to this vintage Gianni Versace in Cannes, but saying that, I wish she hadn’t been allowed to borrow it. The gown is amazing! Bella’s hair and makeup isn’t great – she did the one-strand-in-her-face thing, like a ‘90s throwback. She also did sad/tired/somewhat goth with her makeup. All in all, completely ‘90s.
Cara Delevingne in bespoke Balmain, with her designer date, Olivier Rousteing. There were very few good photos of the actual dress, because Olivier kept trying to pose Cara in interesting ways and she… um, couldn’t do any of it. Don’t do drugs, kids.
Diane Kruger wore Oscar de la Renta and walked with her partner Norman Reedus. Are you surprised these two are still happening? I’m surprised. I also think Diane’s once-badass fashion sense completely abandoned her once she got with Norman. This is the kind of dress I would expect to see on Eva Longoria!
Jourdan Dunn in a mullet dress… I like the color but that’s about it. It’s, like, part puffy prom dress and part comforter? It’s bad.
Izabel Goulart in Ashi Studio. This is so fun! She wears it really well too.
Letitia Wright wore Fendi, yet another mullet dress to fit this year’s “let’s see if people still hate mullet dresses” trend. This is like “nun up top, party in the back.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Still not a fan of mullet dresses.
I do like Izabel Goulart‘a attire though.
I think the gown is gorgeous. Bella’s styling is horrible, hair AND makeup. Time for girl to lay off the fillers; her eyes are disappearing and it’s giving her big bags under her eyes.
Cara looks loaded.
Izabella’s outfit looks great. I love it. I’d love it even more if the feathery part could detach and you’re left with a great fitting red jumpsuit to party in!
Yeah that Versace dress is stunning but the styling isn’t good. It’s one of those looks that bums me out bc the dress is so gorgeous, and if you have the chance to wear vintage Versace at Cannes you should really nail the look, and she just doesn’t.
The weird, random bang thing on her head is throwing me off. Otherwise she looks great.
Yes, the tendril in the middle of her forehead ruins the look, IMO. I don’t remember that being a thing in the 90s, either. It not only looks bad, it would be irritating to wear!
She’s had sooo much surgery and it’s ready starting to age her, I think she got that Korean under eye filler thing done this time because that looks so weird. She got the melania Trump pony tail lift and eye tilt surgery (among many others) way too young.
I love the dress so much but not on her face and certainly not with this styling.
I always thought Bella was prettier than her sister, but not any more. I wish she would stop whatever she is doing to her face. I blame Yolanda for all her issues, though.
Wow, that Versace dress is stunning! I would kill to ever be able to wear something like that, sigh.
I don’t mind her makeup that much but hate the hair, and I kind of wish she had worn a delicate necklace as I feel like it’s missing that little final touch.
Seems like a lot of us agree on the hair because I also find that it doesn’t work here or on Bella. And I also agree that she needs a necklace. The makeup to me, is so-so. Overall, the look doesn’t really come together for me.
Also, I am not a fan of mullet dresses. I wish they would go away – the one on Jordan Dunn is particularly bad imo.
I hate crotch-mullets. Jordan looks awful.
The puffy eyes, drug store make up and awful hair are too much distraction from the lovely dress on Bella.
Is Cara D a nepotism model? To me she is neither pretty nor interesting enough to be a model of any kind. Plus she does look high or drunk here, with a Lohan-type double chin.
Cara D is ultimate nepo baby. Just see her wiki. Models don’t have to be very pretty though. I think she was a good model but without her connections, kinda average.
Cara’s family is posh, wealthy, and well connected, so I would definitely consider her a nepotism model. (And it shows.)
Cara is STUNNING in the print work she does.
Bella Hadid serving at Cannes is a tradition at this point. I am not even sure why she is there this year as I think she does not work with Dior anymore. But she still is Bella Hadid and it is always good to see her. Letitia Wright is really beautiful and I am not sure why I did not notice that before. I am hoping she will focus on her career and stay quiet about her anti vax views for a while
I think she has a Bulgari contract?
I love Cara’s Balmain and I think Bella nailed everything.
The mullet dresses were never anything special, but now they just leave a trail of “passe” impression wherever and on whoever they appear.
If you wanna see actual good pics of Cara …
https://graziamagazine.com/articles/cara-delevingne-cannes-2022/
Thank you! Cara may be messy, but it’s pretty obvious the pictures chosen for this piece were chosen on purpose rather than because there weren’t any good ones.
Great photos. When she’s on, Cara’s really good (I think). She reminds me of my niece, so maybe I’m biased. And because she reminds me of my niece, I really hope she takes care of whatever her issues may be & that she comes out the other side of it OK. She’s heading into that dangerous territory for a model–getting older. Eventually her issues will be too great for anyone to bother with her anymore. They can get someone younger, fresher, more malleable.
Malleable – love that word!
After watching the video of Bella and Gigi Hadid making “chink eyes” with their fingers and eyes (I believe they were eating at an Asian restaurant?), I find it hilariously ironic that Bella Hadid keeps doing surgeries and eye makeup to make her eyes look more slanted AND squinty. My eyes are legit bigger than hers in these pictures and I am 100% Asian. This latest cultural appropriation is honestly kind of creepy. 🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸🥸
I like Cara’s dress, it just would have been better on someone else.
That Versace gown is beautiful.
Dianne and Norman look good together, although Norman should do something with his hair. Even washing it would be an improvement.
I know. It always looks dirty, like hasn’t been washed in a month dirty. I can’t imagine what his pillows look like…eekkkkkkk
Law Roach is now styling Bella!
Has she had more surgery? She’s looking awfully “tight” here. And the bags under her eyes? Sorry, not a fan of liars.
Has Bella had more work done? Her face looks awful. And I can’t believe these girls are in their 20s, they all look like hard 40s. Are there no fresh-faced young people anymore?
Haha, just realized I sound like the old guy yelling ‘get off my lawn!”, or an old lady complaining about strumpets. I’m officially an old.
Her makeup seems really really heavy to me, like the proverbial ‘applied with a trowel’. Lovely Dior gown, though; it comes with its own crumb catcher! Not that Bella’s going to eat anything that could possibly throw off crumbs, but still. She could probably stash a hanky there, at the very least.
My number one request here is that Norman allow his hair to go grey. I cannot get past the consistent and jarring contrast between his hair and goatee.
These clothes are just awful. Bad proportions, too much fabric and poufs. Hate that hi-li look. Everyone looks terrible, especially the scraped back hair. It’s like they forgot to know how to stand. Slumped shoulders and hunched backs everywhere.
Cara looks high AF!
Is she high 24/7 these days?
Norman Reedus, I do not give one hot damn that your long hair is probably for the role on Walking Dead.
On days when you are not filming wash your hair!
Shampoo, rinse, repeat. 3x minimum these days.
He looks awful, and TWD jumped the shark as soon as Glenn was killed off.
Can he not get a haircut and film with extensions?
I love Versace designs but the styling of hair looks nasty.
The model looks tired with eye bags.
I’m giving Bella a pass on the puffy eyes as she’s spoken before about having extreme anxiety and crying before events so it could be something like that.
I’m weirdly happy that Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are still together! She looks spectacular.
Bella has gone overboard on the plastic surgery and fillers. Always thought Gigi was much prettier. Honest question: if Bella has anxiety over walking the red carpet and even cries beforehand, why do it at all? Really. Though I don’t believe the under eye bags are from crying. Maybe she needs a quieter life. Take time to evaluate her priorities.
I actually love Bella’s whole look here. I really love her makeup. That hairstyle would be annoying on me, but she rocks it, and with the dress, it looks amazing. I do think it all comes together nicely and I get what they were going for styling her that way. Cara, on the other hand, looks so drunk! She’s been a mess at events lately! Not sure what’s going on with her….