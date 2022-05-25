Bella Hadid wore vintage Gianni Versace in Cannes: stunning or poorly styled?

Donatella Versace has been allowing celebrities to pull looks from the Gianni Versace archives with more frequency this year. I don’t know how I feel about it? Like, I remember some of Gianni’s designs from the first time around, and new generations should absolutely get to see them. But I do think the scarcity is what makes so many of those vintage pieces so special. All of which to say, Bella Hadid did justice to this vintage Gianni Versace in Cannes, but saying that, I wish she hadn’t been allowed to borrow it. The gown is amazing! Bella’s hair and makeup isn’t great – she did the one-strand-in-her-face thing, like a ‘90s throwback. She also did sad/tired/somewhat goth with her makeup. All in all, completely ‘90s.

Cara Delevingne in bespoke Balmain, with her designer date, Olivier Rousteing. There were very few good photos of the actual dress, because Olivier kept trying to pose Cara in interesting ways and she… um, couldn’t do any of it. Don’t do drugs, kids.

Diane Kruger wore Oscar de la Renta and walked with her partner Norman Reedus. Are you surprised these two are still happening? I’m surprised. I also think Diane’s once-badass fashion sense completely abandoned her once she got with Norman. This is the kind of dress I would expect to see on Eva Longoria!

Jourdan Dunn in a mullet dress… I like the color but that’s about it. It’s, like, part puffy prom dress and part comforter? It’s bad.

Izabel Goulart in Ashi Studio. This is so fun! She wears it really well too.

Letitia Wright wore Fendi, yet another mullet dress to fit this year’s “let’s see if people still hate mullet dresses” trend. This is like “nun up top, party in the back.”