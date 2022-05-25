Jana Kramer’s most recent ex talks smack, says she she has anxious attachment



Apologies to Hecate for covering this story, as she’s written many of the Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin stories. We tend to stick to the same celebrities here, but I was so floored by this that I wanted to talk about it. Apparently Jana Kramer was dating a personal trainer and finance guy named Ian Schinelli for six months (tops) before they broke up a couple of months ago. We know about it because they posted photos together starting in late December and then promptly deleted those and unfollowed each other in late March. Before that Jana dated Jay Cutler for a while. And of course she was in a marriage with a sex addict and cheater for years, whom she made excuses for and had a podcast with discussing their various issues.

Jana still has her podcast, Whine Down, where she apparently blamed the breakup on Ian and said he lied to her. Ian is hitting back against that. He just gave an interview to US Magazine in which he revealed that Jana was so controlling during the brief time they were together that she didn’t want him going to the gym or even working at his office. She tried to convince him to workout and work from her house and she also wanted to install a tracker in his phone. After Ian said that to US, Jana issued a statement claiming that Ian cheated on his ex wife (not with Jana I’m assuming).

“I tried to remain silent,” Schinelli began, telling Us that he’s read “inaccurate” statements from Kramer about their relationship and split. “I didn’t want to be known. I appreciated who she was and that’s her world and I respected it and that’s kind of where I wanted to stay. Obviously, with that relationship, I knew I was involved in some of it, which is completely fine.”

“I walked away from her,” Schinelli told Us. “There were certain things that were not good for me. I had talked to a few people and realized that there was just a very strong, anxious attachment she has, and this may be due in part to her ex, which OK, be that as it may, it went on for the entire relationship. I got to a breaking point where I just could not handle it because I had tried — I truly did. I really do care about her, and I still do, but it got to a point where I had to walk away.”

He continued: “Her patterns and toxicity. It’s like, I literally cut off fuel in my life to make your life as easy as possible. I didn’t ask for anything except for me to go to the gym. … I would try to do as much as possible around the house.”

“Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve just seen all this, you know, articles about her, you know, being ‘emotionally exhausted.’ And it’s funny because those are the words that I used and now I see her using it,” he claimed. “It was comical. I had said that. … I’m in such a better place in my life right now.”

“I’m not trying to hurt her,” he continued. “I just wish she would stop saying that she’s healing or that she’s trying to help other people who have trauma or, you know, she’s happy alone. She’s not. She has anxious attachment. And until she actually is happy alone, she’ll never be happy.”

While Schinelli told Us that it didn’t “bother him” that Kramer would post about their romance via Instagram or talk about their relationship on “Whine Down,” he admitted: “Jana from Michigan is pretty f—king great. The Jana from Hollywood is a different story.”

In response to her ex’s claims, Kramer went into detail about why she’s been hesitant to open up about their split. “The reason I haven’t said anything further on this breakup was because Ian lied about cheating on his ex wife and I was trying to protect her. She has become a friend of mine and I was trying to protect her privacy, but she has now given me permission to speak on her behalf,” she claimed in a statement to Us. “Ian is angry because all of his lies have been figured out and is now twisting the story.”

She continued, “I have since found out from many women I was not the only one during our relationship, but I’m happily moving on with my life and I hope for him to do the same.”

When asked to comment on the cheating allegations, Schinelli told Us, “I apologized to my ex-wife and owned my mistakes. … Jana is hurt and is using it against me.”

“She asked me to move in within a month,” Schinelli alleged to Us, despite Kramer’s public claims she didn’t want to move too quickly. “She’s, like, talking about getting engaged within a year. … [Now] I’m thinking, ‘Well, this is the pattern because you got married four times.’ Everything’s a shotgun thing. I would have to kind of hold some reservation, like, I can’t do that. I can’t just jump into it.”

Schinelli told Us that Kramer would “give me guilt trips” during their relationship.

“[She’d be like], ‘Hey, you don’t need to go back to the gym. Why do you have to go back there? Why can’t you just work out here? Why don’t we just do this?’ It was this very low-key manipulative nature that she would have,” he said. “And I don’t know if it stems from her past. I mean, it definitely does. I can’t deny that. … She would say stuff to me to try and make me feel bad about doing anything that I enjoyed. I was like, ‘Aright, well, I’ll sacrifice some of that.’”

He also told Us that he “truly cut off everybody in my life for a five, six-month period” during their romance.

“I was not allowed to be around other females,” he alleged. “I was constantly asked why I was going here. Or if I went to the gym, why am I going back to the gym? Why do I need to go back a second time?”

“Most of the time, I would try to work at her place because it was it made her feel safe. … I’d go back to my place every so often or I’d go into the office, and it was like, ‘Hey, when are you coming back?’ Like, I don’t need to be asked these things. I’m trying to work.”