Khloe Kardashian is ‘offended’ when we say that she’s had 12 ‘face transplants’

Back in the day, Khloe Kardashian used to be the most natural-looking Kardashian sister. I know, it’s wild to think back to that time. After her marriage to Lamar Odom crashed and burned, Khloe decided to give herself a wild redo. She started working out like crazy, she got the Ass of Lies™ surgery, she started massively tweaking her face and a lot more. In recent years, whenever Khloe debuts a “new face,” she ends up trending on social media for days. Granted, sometimes Khloe’s “new face” is nothing more than filters and Photoshop. But even when we do see her in motion, it’s clear that she’s had a lot of work done on her face and body. Still, she’s bizarrely sticking to the “I only had one nose job” lie. LOL.
She’s not two-faced, let alone 12-faced. Khloé Kardashian said in a new interview that she can take the scrutiny she gets online, but one rumor that offends her is that she has had multiple face transplants.
“It did use to bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I have?’ I was like, ‘That’s crazy,’” she said on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast Tuesday. Kardashian, 37, could not figure out where the rumor came from, insisting once again that she has only had “one nose job.”
“It didn’t bother me. It offended me,” she shared. “I just couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I’ve had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I don’t care to lie about it.”
The “Kardashians” star added, “But the transplant thing, I just want to understand why” before joking, “That sounds amazing later in life, but now, I’m good.”
While Kardashian said the rumors do not “bother” her, what really gets under her skin is the way the public compares her to her sisters. “Either with … the old me versus what I look like now … or even just comparing me to my sisters all the time. It’s like, you guys, this is what we look like, so I feel like you should know by now, and enough,” she said. “Oh, my God, I hear it all the time.”
And another false rumor she can’t stand is that O.J. Simpson is her biological father. “Come up with a new thing. I get it,” she said with a laugh.
I’ve never thought that OJ Simpson is Khloe’s biological father, but I absolutely believe that Khloe’s biological dad is probably Alex Roldan, Kris’s old friend and hairstylist. Even Robert Kardashian Sr. believed he wasn’t Khloe’s biological father, but he still adored Khloe and always raised her as his own. I’m sure it is uncomfortable for Khloe that people still speculate and theorize about her paternity, but then again – her mother, her sisters and other family members discussed it quite openly for years.
As for Khloe and her new faces… girl, don’t be obtuse. We’re not saying that you’ve literally had a dozen face transplants. We’re saying that you’ve gotten too much cosmetic work on your face for years.
I routinely would only know that a picture of her is indeed her because it’s in a story about her. So yeah, however she’s doing it she DOES routinely look totally different and not in a ‘wow she’s such a chameleon’ way. Comparing current to old pics is a wild ride.
I don’t understand why Khloe felt the need to get any work done. If you take a look back at her original face with her brunette hair, she was very pretty. She had a great smile and everything. I don’t understand this family. Also, Kim was a real natural beauty. Why on earth she had all that work done is besides me. Too much money and too much time I guess.
But she has had like 12 faces. Maybe stop the tweaking and let everything settle for a few years. Plastic surgery moratorium.
She looks exactly like her mother now, which is to say they’ve had both had the same plastic surgery. She also always looks unhappy and uncomfortable.
Offended because she really had 22?
Because she looks like a plastic person
And she has certainly the ugliest hands, sorry!
I am not going to speculate on Khloe’s father.
But Bitch, please, the internet lives forever LOL. We can put your old pics and your new pics side by side and SEE all the work you had done to your face! (massive eye roll!!!)
Right? Even without all the photoshop and face tuning and whatever else she does to manipulate the photos she posts on social media we can still see the “real” her in paparazzi photos and on the red carpet, and she’s done waaaaay more than a single nose job. 🙄
She must have forgotten that she’s the one Who keeps posting her every “look”, precisely for people to see. She is media savvy, and knows people are going to give her comments, good and bad. Besides just a quick search on Google images tells her whole “face” story. These K women think everyone is as dense as they are.
I’m offended that Khloe and her sisters routinely lie about their body modifications. I’m also offended that they have normalized BBLs (one of the riskiest cosmetic procedures) and facial injections to such a large extent, which they have the money to reverse when/if those looks fall out of fashion.
I remember Khloe really had major insecurities the first couple of seasons of their show and this made her treatment of Kim pretty nasty at times. I feel for the next generation of KarJenner girls ,i dont know how they will shield them from the internet cesspool but already those little girls get compared on who is the cutest and who will be the future Kim or Kylie.
Yes, she looks like the Grinch in that commercial.
Have you seen her migraine commercial? The one where she blew up her lips to look like monster truck tires? They (and the rest of her face) barely move! It’s beyond disconcerting to see that face in “motion” (or lack of rather). WHY someone does this to themself is so beyond me.
I saw that commercial a few times before realizing it was her. And even then, it was because I recognized her daughter.
I was watching TV with my husband, who was working on his computer, when that commercial came on. I made some comment like “my god” when I saw her, which caused him to look up. When he did, he gasped and went “Aaaaa!”. It was reflexive, he does not follow celebrity anything, but her face was so unnatural that it is unsettling. Imo, when you have that much plastic surgery, you stop looking entirely human. And I also think you get addicted to the procedures.
That commercial is terrifying to watch. It’s like she’s an A.I. or something. Actually, she reminds me of the characters from the movie “White Chicks”. Yeah, that’s it ! Who shot/produced that commercial? I don’t understand what any of them were thinking.
The photo of her and her niece is terrifying. I know it’s a filter but why on earth would she post that. She doesn’t even look human. (khole, not the little girl).
She looks like Denise who was married to a Charlie Sheen.
Oddly enough I think there she looks the prettiest out of this bunch of photos: but she does not look anything like herself.
But that IS the terrifying part – she doesn’t look like herself in that photo at all.
Agreed! She looks alienesque
These stories always come out when she’s been high profile photographed in real world situations where she can’t alter or filter things. She looks so different IRL at Kourtney’s wedding weekend, and it’s both shocking and sad.
Yup. From the wedding photos you can tell how much they all photoshop and alter themselves. Khloe, Kim and Kylie look completely different in the unfiltered photos.
I kind of feel bad for her- no matter how thin, and how much plastic surgery, she still feels like the chubby girl her mom told needed to lose weight as a kid, and later, that she and her chubbiness were hurting the family’s “brand”.
And imagine what lessons she is teaching/modeling for her daughter just with her own neuroses and behavior. Poor kid.
don’t forget she also overheard Kris saying that she would need a nose job in future when she was still A CHILD….
Alex Roldan is 100% Khloe’s father. If I know nothing else in this world, I know that. I am ready to die on that hill. I also believe that K and Kris have an understanding that they do not and will never discuss it publicly.
I too absolutely believe that Alex Roldan is Khloe’s biological father. Kris even gave Khloe the middle name “Alexandra”—a big clue. They look very alike facially, and he’s a big-boned tall person just like Khloe. The fact that Khloe is 10” taller than her two sisters is a huge clue too.
(I would ordinarily refrain from speculating about a person’s paternity, but not with this family. I think they’ve done a lot of damage to society/culture and i have no respect for them. They’re a bunch of cold-hearted liars.)
I’m not a Kardashian follower or commenter but holy family resemblance! I googled him and there is no doubt in my mind that he’s her father. I wonder if one reason why she’s been obliterating her real facial features was because she didn’t want to be identified as his daughter?
The Kardashians love to gasoline people when it comes to all the work they’ve have done. Like We don’t have eyes and seen that they have a new face every 4 to 6 months and look nothing like their original faces or bodies.
What’s up with the colour of her hands in that “grey onesie in a car” pic?
I never heard about this Alex Roldan before or the rumor that he was Khloe’s bio dad. But seeing her photo from 2012 and 2022 side by side is so disheartening. She looks a mess now, like a Mr. Potato Head toy with the way she’s rearranged her face. I hope her daughter doesn’t go down the road she has and loves herself for the unique nature beauty that she is.
I’m horrified this gaslighting family has Frankensteined notions of beauty.
I’m not gonna trash Kloe. She has had work done. But her lips look like filler to me. She has had a chin and nose job. But I do believe her when she says she works out. Also why only Khloe, Kim has had far more work done. Is it because Kim is far richer?? She must have that second baby with that guy and be happy. To hell with the internet. Live your life girl!
Lots of people filter their photos to have a more polished look but Khloe takes it to an extreme. Her filters are a whole new face. Her sisters use filters too but at least it’s still their faces. Khloe wants to look like her best friend, I forgot her name but she’s one of the twins.
I feel like if I had to walk past a Kardashian in the street, I legit wouldn’t recognise them IRL because I can’t tell where the real person ends & the Photoshop and filters start. I know I judge myself SUPER harshly (even tho I am not on any SM) I still get bombarded by KarJenner images and I think I’m so ugly and my body is not attractive
Hey don’t think that about yourself. The images the KarJenners put out there are not real. None of them look anything like this in real life !
One nose job. Sure Khloe.
Who is she kidding? Her face is jacked. If you’ve ever seen the ad she did for a migraine medication, her face is freakish in motion. I always have to click away because it’s so awful.
The body dismorphia is real with one. If you look at peoples pics of them ( unfiltered) her and Kylie look so different than their own heavily filtered pictures. Which I have never understood…I mean we have eyes and KNOW they look different. Same as Travis daughter Alabama – she’s 16 and looks Kylie’s age ( and Kylie looks like a twice divorced real house wife who is 45 trying to look 23)…just so bizarre
Up to their usual tricks I see. This family likes to get people angry. They say ridiculous things and then sit back and smile at all the publicity they get.
At least when she’s not filtered she looks like herself. Kylie is totally different compared to what she looked before. Seems really a different person.
Ofcourse she is offended. It was a lot more
…don’t get them then?
Her repeated use of the word ‘transplants’ is how she can deny it. Nobody actually thinks she’s had ‘face transplants’. But, she has obviously had significant & repeated work done. The family has perfected using semantics to deny sh*t for years now. I recognize it well because ny children have used the same semantics tactic for years. Me: “I told you to put your toys away–why are your shoes sitting here?” Kid: “You told me to put my TOYS away–shoes aren’t toys!” 🙄🙄
Scarlet Vixen, yes, this. Face transplants are for people who literally had their faces ripped off by wild animals, etc. So cruel to bring that up since that procedure is for life-threatening, traumatic injuries. She should not use that phrase at all. It’s not funny and she should not say that anymore.
Her delusions and insecurities are apparent. I mean, look at the photo compared to previous images. B*tch, you’ve had a brow lift, cheek and lip implants, AND several nose jobs. You’re practically a melting version of your mother, who has also had more lifts than a British elevator company. Don’t piss on my leg and tell me it’s raining, madame (sorry, Judge Judy)! If you’re this delusional regarding your appearance and personal life, you deserve everything thrown at you!