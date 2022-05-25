Matthew McConaughey says words about the murdered children in Texas

Matthew McConaughey was born and raised in Texas, and he still lives in the state and raises his children there. He toyed around with the idea that he would run for governor, but it didn’t even sound like he could make up his mind about his political affiliation, in addition to his completely incoherent positions on women’s rights and vaccines. Well, now Matthew has something to say about the murder of nineteen children and their teacher in an elementary school in Uvalde. From his Instagram:

“As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas,” McConaughey’s statement begins. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.” “The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses and accept these tragic realties as the status quo.” “As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs. We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.” “This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.” “And to those who dropped off their loved ones today not knowing it was goodbye , no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming.”

[Via Variety]

Yeah, I’m not going to criticize him for wanting to say something or for being devastated that there are nineteen babies murdered in his hometown. Matthew is sick and tired, and we’re all sick and tired. All that being said, this sh-t ain’t it. We’re well past the moment where anyone can say or write “This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better.” This is not both-sides. This is not “thoughts and prayers, we need to work on this or something.” A call to action should have a better plan of action than “re-evalute.” Until the country is full of single-issue gun-control voters willing to punish candidates for being pro-gun and pro-dead-child, nothing will change.