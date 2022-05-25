Scobie: There is virtually no ‘royal protocol’ when it comes to clothes or contact

Omid Scobie’s latest Yahoo News UK column is “The truth about ‘royal protocol’ and why it’s a load of nonsense.” Apparently, Scobie was told by Kensington Palace employees years ago that there is “no royal protocol” when it comes to clothing or style, only common sense. Which is funny, because pearl-clutching nitpickers are STILL complaining about the Duchess of Sussex going hatless during her first engagement with the Queen. There’s also no set-in-stone rule for “touching” a royal, like Tom Cruise offering his hand to the Duchess of Cambridge as she made her way up some stairs at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere. From Scobie’s column:
The Tom Cruise thing: “Tom Cruise BROKE royal etiquette,” screamed a British tabloid. “Touchy-feely US stars can’t keep their hands off our royals!” ranted another. Even usually tame outlets played into the drama, with one glossy claiming, “Kate was aware of the protocol, as after Tom released her, she moved her bag into the hand that he had been holding, so he couldn’t take it again.” Oh boy.
Kate’s Marilyn Moments: During my earlier days covering the royals, I remember encountering stories about Kate having weights sewn into her hemline to avoid wardrobe snafus. There had been a few unfortunate slip-ups in 2011-2013 and, now finally complying with royal etiquette rules, the duchess was taking action. Or so I thought. “Omid,” said a Kensington Palace aide, rolling his eyes after I asked about the story. “If I had a [British] pound every time someone falsely claimed there was a protocol breach, I’d be a very rich man.” Turns out, there’s virtually no protocol when it comes to clothing. “Only common sense,” the then spokesman said.
The LeBron James moment: Basketball legend LeBron James was also targeted by the protocol police in 2014 when the Cambridges visited the Barclays Center in New York. “The shocking moment sweaty basketball star LeBron James breached protocol,” wrote an appalled newspaper. “It’s an American being too touchy feely and he shouldn’t have done it,” an etiquette expert told the royal-friendly outlet. (I was actually with the couple for part of the engagement and, as one of their staff told me at the time, “No one cares about that. Everyone had a great time.”).
Meghan’s protocol: But the most famous offender is actually a member of the Royal Family (a woman with a “flagrant disregard for convention”, per one permanently moody British publication). A quick Google search throws up over 380,000 pages about Meghan Markle breaking royal protocol during her time as a working member of ‘the Firm’. Whether it was her nail polish colour, choice of tights (or, gasp, no tights), the way she curtsied, her choice of make-up, the cut of her clothes, crossing her legs while sitting, her choice of words, the social issues she discussed… a day didn’t go by without an article about the duchess’ many breaches.
The protocol police’s true mission: …The culmination of reported violations helped sections of the media successfully depict the character of a newly minted duchess being a difficult and rebellious American who refused to follow the rules or respect the royal establishment. More dangerously, stories about protocol breaches can (be it purposefully or not) contribute to sexist, classist or racist stereotypes. The inconsistency of charges (an off-the-shoulder dress being a rule-breaker for the half-Black royal, but something to celebrate on another) reveal all kinds of worrying bias. A simple look at the list of protocol offenders, and you’d be forgiven for thinking that some of these accusations are simply reserved for those that might be deemed not worthy enough of being in the presence of royalty.
What’s interesting – and Scobie doesn’t underline this point – is that for years, he was clearly being told by Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace that there is no “protocol” to break when it comes to Kate’s billowy skirts or the Queen putting her hand on Michelle Obama first and MO responding. But suddenly those same palace aides were quiet as the grave when it came to Meghan. Because those palace aides *wanted* the stories out there, stories about Meghan’s “disrespectful” lack of protocol, stories about Meghan not being able to “fit in,” Meghan’s dangerous individualism and Americanism, etc. Regarding the Tom Cruise stuff… the protocol police were so dumb about it, it’s not like Tom grabbed Kate without consent. He literally offered her a hand and she took it. Her own husband wasn’t going to offer to help her up the stairs.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar and WENN.
I love how Omid is calling everyone out. It won’t make waves, but it gets the information out there and that’s important.
So true, we’ve all been scammed by the British media🤢
It sure is a protocol breach if a black person touches Kate though. Ask Khate. Or if the Queen gets too near a darker-skinned human. Ask Edward, the Non-Note Taker, or any Royal Rat.
i guess what I don’t get it is why the British press thinks these protocol stories make the royals look good. They don’t. They make the royals look out of date, out of touch, and like they think they are so superior to the “common” person that they can’t even stand to be touched by a commoner, that it crosses some line and taints the royal body or something. In 2022, that’s just stupid.
This line:
“you’d be forgiven for thinking that some of these accusations are simply reserved for those that might be deemed not worthy enough of being in the presence of royalty.”
hits the nail on the head. That was the issue with all of the cries of Meghan “breaking protocol.” She wasn’t considered worthy so they made up rules for her that they conveniently forgot the next time Kate did the exact same thing. The one-shouldered gown “protocol” was especially egregious.
And I think another part of the problem with that was that Meghan looked too good in that black velvet gown. The problem with her not wearing a hat with the Queen was that Meghan was on a solo event with the Queen, including an overnight in the train, years before Kate did so.
And the problem with Tom Cruise offering a hand to Kate is exactly what Kaiser says- that it was obvious her husband wasn’t going to help her up the stairs. I think she did move her clutch so Tom couldn’t help her again, because she was hoping William would step in after seeing Tom help her and the press could get a moment of “PDA” with William helping her. But, alas, she married William, so there was no help to be had.
I don’t think the BP’s ultimate goal is to make the royals look good. Common sense is boring, rational explanations are boring, even facts are boring. Strong emotions, like outrage, get the most responses.
It may not be their primary goal but it is certainly part of it – they are constantly trying to build Kate up while tearing Meghan down. Meghan was wrong for wearing a one shouldered gown but Kate was praised for it.
But I do agree with you that they are trying to generate outrage -but outrage aimed at Meghan, and they want you to ignore that Kate did the same things.
I think it’s both outrage and to build Kate up, but Kate keeps putting them in a tight spot by copying all of Meghan’s looks. In all this anti-Meghan rage Kate has benefitted the MOST, and so she keeps CAPITALIZING on it.
Oh sure, the unspoken contract and all. But my point is more that when faced with a choice between something false and juicy vs something true and boring, the BM will always make the false and juicy choice, regardless of whether it makes the RF look good or not. When perpetrating the Meghan vs Kate story, they have the best of both worlds – they can cause maximum outrage against the outsider and make the RF happy at the same time. But when Meghan is not in the mix, the BM have no problem with going after the RF.
Already we’ve seen the tide turning a little bit and it’ll be interesting to see if this keeps up. I think a lot depends on how TQ and Charles choose to play it.
@Eurydice – that makes sense. It’s much more fun to slam Meghan for breaking protocol, especially if they can hold up Kate as the paragon of all that is good at the same time, then it is to talk about how great Meghan looked in the black dress.
Heck we can kind of even see it now, where the RRs are losing steam bc their positive press about the Cambridges is so boring, and they need something juicy to talk about, and they aren’t quite willing to do that yet, although we are seeing signs that they are gearing up for it.
The one-shouldered gown thing was particularly awful because they didn’t just say that Meghan “broke protocol”, the author of the piece actually called her “vulgar” for wearing it. Conveniently, that same royal reporter praised Kate’s one-shouldered gown in the same tabloid not two weeks later. Assholes.
This is it right here. All these stories about the complex rules and protocols that exist especially for royals are not necessarily about inspiring awe anymore – they are about othering, using language to exclude someone from the group, and then giving those who already hated Meghan a way to discuss how much they hated her in a convenient code.
She’s “too American” and doesn’t know/ understand “our” rules is just another way to justify and dress up their racism. If they thought they could get away with simply stating “She’s Black, and this we didn’t want our prince to marry her”, they would, but since they can’t, they use these other words like “vulgar” instead.
You hit the nail on the head, Becks. None of these incidents made the royals look good. In fact, they on helped to show the world how duplicitous and judgmental they were towards Meghan. I still remember that Buzzfeed article that pointed out the BM’s practices in covering the two duchesses.
Becks1 , your last line, but alas, she married William so no help to be had. It’s killing me. Lmao. Thanks. It’s so very true
I wonder who put the moved clutch story out there—and why. Maybe because people were talking about how she let a white man help her but cringed when a black woman tried that. She needed a cover story however lame.
Or perhaps Kate moved her handbag to the original hand, near Cruise, because she’s more comfortable carrying bags with that hand. I’m right-handed, so I always carry small bags and shoulder bags on my right shoulder (and right hand). So, I may be wrong, but I don’t think she was trying to send a message to either Cruise or William.
This is a family that communicates via handbags. See: Everything ever written about the queen and how she gets rid of people based on her handbag placement.
I’m sorry if you were expecting rational answers. This is Salty Isle, there are none.
I remember the protocol police going for Michelle Obama when she touched the Queen, leaving out that the Queen also put her arm Michelle. It was a sinster ploy which they perfected against Meghan. Now the same protocol police are nowhere to be seen when Kate breaks every so-called rule as she cosplays Meghan.
Also, notice the way they described Lebron James as a “sweaty basketball player” like he wasn’t doing a charity event on that date the same as Kate. Like he’d just come in from the basketball court after game 6, or something, and grabbed Kate. From what I observed over the years, people tend to outstretch their arms around whoever they’re take pictures with. It’s no big deal, and I’ll fight any man in this bar who says different. (Alright, that line was a joke since it’s hard to tell sarcasm in print sometimes).
Well there are pics of Kate that I saw recently, I wish I could find them, pre meghan I think France? But sandals, light dress, dark nails. Totally against -‘protocol’ so clearly made up. I already knew it was from decades of experience but if we want to makt Kate perfect. Nope
The Lebron incident to me was not about protocol more like he shouldnt have had his clearly sweaty and dripping arm pits on her shoulders,nothing to do with anything else. Had it happened after he went to the locker room and cleaned up ,i doubt it would have been an issue.
I don’t think the issue was that he was sweaty….but that he was sweaty while black.
Yeah, had absolutely nothing to do with him being sweaty and everything to do with him being black. See the difference in how she interacted with sweaty Ben Ainsley(so?) after his yacht race.
Yes, the royals live sweaty whit polo players.
@Noki
Yeah, you would think that was the problem. 😐
Yeah, and Kate just recoiled from Jamaica’s Minister of Culture because the latter was a “stranger trying to touch her”. 🙄
These royals have such issues with sweat: like who’s sweating, who’s not sweating, who can’t sweat.
While the BM is at it, I’m still waiting for an article about how inappropriate it was for Kate to touch that little girl’s hair while in the Caribbean. Any idea when that story about broken protocol will be printed?
I know I shouldn’t be by now but I continue to be shocked at just how blatant the Palace’s support of the extensive media smearing of Meghan was. I know we are probably ahead of the curve at CB for knowing that most of the RR stories are bullish*t but I’m still surprised when it’s underlined so clearly how false the criticism was. And saddened by knowing that those in the RF circle would have read the lies knowing there was no protocol for example and yet said nothing – or were told to say nothing – to defend her. And how impossible for Meghan. How could she possibly avoid ‘breaking protocol’ when now we learn there was none?
Scobie continues to inch ever closer to the day when he finally says it out loud rather than hinting around it – the smearing of Meghan was ordered, orchestrated and enabled by other members of the Royal family – mainly William – whilst Charles and the Queen stood aside and let it happen.
People have often said that Meghan should have known what she was getting into – but how could she have anticipated that “what she was getting into” was that the RF didn’t want her?
Meg said herself that she she expected some of it, but to say she should expect all of it is another version of victim blaming and “what was she thinking with this short skirt”. It also makes it sound like what BRF and RRs did to her was somehow justified. They attacked her so much that nobody expected that. She also had the right to expect that her new family would do something to protect her, not that those attacks would come from them.
@Eurydice – yes. It’s not possible to anticipate the unprecedented. The treatment of Meghan was unprecedented not only in its duration, ferocity, racism, sexism and xenophobia but MOST of all in the fact that it was both caused and sanctioned by members of her own family on both sides.
@Anna – from the very beginning she had a right to expect that the RF actually wanted her to join the family. The Queen approved the marriage, there were statements “we are delighted, blah, blah, blah,” a grand wedding was planned, H&M were given a place to live, an office, etc., etc. Sure, she expected bad press and resistance from some family members, but how could she expect that the Queen and Prince Charles, who both welcomed her, wouldn’t stand up for her? They aren’t just your regular in-laws, they’re the frikking Queen and the Future King.
@Eurydice, omg, yes, you just summed ALL of it up perfectly in that one comment. 👏
Meghan never could or should have expected that Harry’s own family would treat her as badly as the Daily Mail did. The people who try and put any blame on Meghan for being “unprepared” or whatever other nonsense they come up are just plain wrong, and ignorant. It’s so blatantly disingenuous.
I agree Eurydice and I also think that goes for Harry, for a large extent. Yes, he was in a better position to know what his family was like than Meghan, and he knew he was the eternal scapegoat….but I think he saw how the Firm protected Kate once she married in (yes there were some negative stories post Cambridge marriage, but getting criticized for not working when you aren’t in fact working is very different than what Meghan experienced obviously.) And I think to a certain extent Harry expected that the same would be true for Meghan. I don’t think he expected that the Firm would rally AGAINST Meghan and then refuse to make any moves to protect her (how could they protect her when they were the ones working against her?)
@ Eurydice, you have hit the nail on the head!! The entire smear campaign was completely run and created by Bulliam and his Stepford wife. They hated that not only had Harry married but the two of them became the shining stars of the entire BRF. Harry is the second most popular royal.
As for Bulliam, he should be much more careful as the rabid RR’s will turn on him IF he doesn’t keep his end of the bargain.
Same @hench. So blatantly sanctioned and I’m tired of the BM pretty much ignoring that fact and barely hinting at it. Scobie and probably Hunt are the only ones that even get close to it.
@Jais, yes, so tired of the rank hypocrisy from the BM. Hugs to you.
❤️
God help me for saying this but Richard Palmer has also consistently said, whether it was about Meghan or others, there is no protocol. That has not stopped his paper from breathlessly printing protocol disrespect stories from which he expects people to distance him. Nor has he ever bothered to consistently write about it versus tweet about it.
He allowed all the vitriol to go unanswered n his own Twitter feed. All the stories about Archie not being Meghan’s, a fake pregnancy, the ugliest of ugly insults.
William not taking Kate’s hand has scorned the rota rats and it shows. They can’t have their PDA moment they’ve been trying to make happen for months now, and now they’re being faced with backlash regarding their double standards. Tom took Kate’s hand because he’s a gentleman, witnessed how disinterested her husband was and went for it within the moment. Now Omid is calling out the rota’s bluff and I’m here for it. I’m stuffed with popcorn already!
Cruise was acting like a normal host of a fancy event, or someone greeting two dignitaries.
That picture with William, Kate and Tom holding hands is going to headline all the future articles about the separation. It is saying a lot more than what is being written about/Charles and Diana 101
Yes, when I saw that photo l thought “money shot” given William’s apathy about helping his wife. That picture is worth 1000 words.
@The Duchess’s comment made me wonder if William’s refusal to give any PDA shots is actually his way of withholding from the British paps/tabloids. He hates them as much as Harry hates them, but unlike Harry, William cannot escape them. He has made his deal with them and must be in bed with them forever. However, he *can* refrain from giving them everything they want, and he really doesn’t want to ever show warmth or consideration towards Kate, so he doesn’t. It’s a small, petty kind of revenge but that’s the only move left open to William (b/c of his own choices).
Ofc, if the tabloid press ever does leak William’s secrets, it will probably be *because* he doesn’t give them the PDA and other shots they want/request.
Hmmm, that’s an interesting theory, and could be part of it, but I also think its about scorning Kate. William knew that a shot of him helping Kate up the stairs would be PR gold. Maybe he didn’t want to give into the tabloids and give the British press something they could make money off of. But he also knew that Camp Middleton is dying for more of those basic PDA shots to make the point that the marriage is solid.
Considering this was only a few days after the story about their separation…..helping Kate up the steps like the least he could have done to have made the point that all is well in Kensington and would have helped kill the talk of a separation.
Like I said above though, alas, it’s William, so no help to be had.
(that was for @OverIt lol.)
I absolutely love that Scobie included a pic of Kate’s skirt flying up with the Yahoo article.
I never realized how many times it happened, I thought it was only twice, but if when i googled it i found at least 8 separate occasions. Never put a foot wrong? Khates A**!!!!!
I legit laughed the day they were screaming about Meghan crossing her legs and then there’s an arrow showing Camilla crossing her legs during the same event/in the same photo. Freaking RR
Imagine meeting Khate and Baldy in person? I would do everything I could to make sure that I wasn’t in the day they came for some phony royal visit. Especially after how Prince Gargamel Edward put his hands on a the transit worker selected to explain a function of the transit. They are such a disgusting lot as are the racist “royal” rota that pushes royal protocol.
Good point, where does Edward’s putting his hands on the British transit work fit into the royals and BM’s ever shifting “No Touching” protocols?
Since his move to Yahoo, Omid has been freed. He’s calling out all the Royal reporting bs. Love it!
Hang on, hasn’t Kate been seen without a hat with the Queen? (Exhibit A, Fortnum and Masons -could’ve sworn that was in like 2012
Personally, I am not a huggy-kissy person unless I start it.
Personal space please. And, the men who lean in to cheek kiss in social situations? No thanks.
As for Royal Protocol I would say to use diplomats manners. 😀
Bit of space, little bow, no handshakes, no hugs, no kissy.
I might be the last human on planet Earth to feel this way but no selfies, no duck face, no open mouth look all the way down your throat photos. lol I mean everybody, stop it.
I think a bit of “No touchy” for BRF would make the security teams day easier too.
Boy, I need coffee. I’m grumpy this AM.
Total agreement. I can’t bear unasked for touching and invasion of space. I have a bad immune system is some of it but I thought ‘lessons had been learned’ with pandemics and the spread of infectious diseases. And parasites. I thought it was said once TQ wore gloves and kept her distance because of the risk of infection. Prince Edward’s reaction was just boorish and arrogant. That man would have been vetted and vetted again so the only reason for Edward’s behaviour was entitlement and racism.
Obviously some people like physical contact and some don’t. If you look at Meghan, even without harry present, she is obviously a very physical person – always reaching out a hand etc. Kate does not seem to be as physical and thats fine.
I can also see there being a security concern with the royals being in public settings and the public touching them.
But the bottom line is that there is no protocol about touching a royal; the Queen did not turn into a pillar of salt because Michelle Obama gave her a hug; Kate did not dissolve bc Tom Cruise lent her a helping hand. so the notion that you are not allowed to touch a royal because of royal protocol is just BS. There may be some personal preference, but that’s not protocol.
So this protocol BS is just that and reminder to ppl that the Racist Royals are not to be looked in the eye or touched and if they touch or speak to you first, you should be grateful and only grateful because they were anoint by God and we were not. Got it.
We know the protocol police will be out in force when Meghan is over there. I found the Tom Cruise reaction really unnecessary and rude. All he did was offer his hand, but he was slammed in the press for breaking protocol, upstaging the Queen etc. UK press once again being resentful and accusatory of Hollywood but wanting to use his star power as well. Just bizarre.
The Royal Reporters Are So Desperately For Kate and William To Have a star Moment so Bad Its pathetic The Royal Reporter Hype This Event so Much as such a Glamorous Event . Now That It Failed Big Time they are attacking Tom Cruise for so Called Protocol Tom was a completely Gentleman. I Think One Of The Many Reasons The Royal Reporters are so angry and blowing this up is Because they were Probably Promise a Money Shot of William and Kate showing PDA and since that’s didn’t happen their anger and Lashing out .
Vanessa, it was a money shot alright, but of the wrong couple. This photo puts William’s apathy and disrespect of his wife on full blast, and it can’t be explained away except to criticize the wrong guy. The focus shouldn’t be on why was Tom Cruise helping Kate, but on why William wasn’t assisting her.
Where were the protocol police when Keen’s flimsy dresses kept blowing up revealing the smallest of butt floss and Egghead yelling at her? Where were the protocol police when she was being papped topless? How about the time she was papped giving Egghead a beej on an outdoor balcony in France? And Meghan gets strafed for not wearing a hat? Or wearing dark nail polish? The hypocrisy is ridiculous.
Did anyone else notice the strange resemblance of those earrings to the Scientology star logo or was it just me?
There was a clip of William actually holding his hand out to Kate at that same event but she refused it