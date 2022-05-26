The Sussexes are confirmed for the June 3rd service at St. Paul’s Cathedral

As we have heard ad nauseam over the past three weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not “allowed” on the fakakta balcony for Trooping the Colour, which will happen on June 2nd (next Thursday). Nevermind the fact that timing of the announcements made it clear that Harry and Meghan were totally fine with skipping the crusty porch, and nevermind the fact that Harry reportedly told the Queen that he and Meghan didn’t even want to be on the balcony in the first place. Still, the royals want to deploy the Sussexes somehow, in some way. Which is why Harry and Meghan are invited to the June 3rd service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Apparently, the Sussexes are now confirmed for that.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the biggest Royal family reunion since their wedding next week as the Queen’s relatives gather to celebrate her reign at St Paul’s Cathedral. All of the monarch’s cousins, children and grandchildren are expected to attend the Platinum Jubilee service of thanksgiving for what will be the biggest royal outing of the bank holiday weekend, although the youngest family members will not take part.
Some of her older great-grandchildren such as Prince George, aged eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Mia Tindall, also eight, may attend, although their involvement is not yet confirmed. The most recent additions to the family, including the Sussexes’ son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, who turns one next Saturday, are thought unlikely to be present.
The service will take place on Friday June 3, bringing the monarch’s nearest and dearest together. The last time the Duke and Duchess, who are due to fly over from California with their children next week, were surrounded by so many members of the Royal family was when they married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The Duke of York will also be among the congregants in what is expected to be his sole appearance of the festivities. The Queen’s relatives will attend as family members, meaning the Sussexes and Prince Andrew, who are no longer working members of the Royal family, will attend in a private capacity.
The monarch’s participation is unlikely to be confirmed until the day, but it is said to be one of the jubilee events she is particularly keen to attend. The service will be the only public event of the four-day celebration for which she will be surrounded by all four of her children – the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and the Earl of Wessex.
The Telegraph also talks about how the Queen will be unable to walk up the steps into the Cathedral and people are trying to make arrangements for her to “make her way in through a side entrance without being photographed if necessary.” The whole shebang will start at 11 am, meaning that’s when the arrivals begin. Everybody is expected to come out for this, all of the Queen’s children, grandchildren, cousins and distant relations. Princess Margaret’s (grown, adult) children will be there too. It will be a lot like the service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip, I think, only probably fewer foreign monarchs visiting for the day.
So, prepare yourselves. We’re going to be inundated with stories about how William and Kate plan to “snub” Meghan and Harry at the service, or how Meghan has to sit in the back, or how “emotional” Harry argued with his father about the order of arrivals or some such nonsense. Y’all know it’s coming. Some poor palace aide is running to the Daily Mail as I write this, crying about how Harry and Meghan “blind-sided the Queen” with their demands!
I wonder, for the first time since they confirmed they’d be there, if Granny Doria will be coming along as the designated companion for A & L when Harry & Meghan are doing anything that requires them to need a kid watcher.
They are screwed either way. If Doria comes, than Carol will want more attention. If they openly talk and praise their paid child care, it will seem like a rub to Kate, “Vogue, it’s not about me” style.” If they bring their kids anywhere, it will be insanity.
No, they’re not screwed either way. I seriously doubt the Sussexes have any plans to discuss their child care arrangements with the public.
I doubt it. Also it’s possible that H&M, like every other couple who can afford it, will simply bring the nanny. They probably have one for days where Doria is busy and can’t look after the kids (because I believe she still has a job).
I agree that they won’t discuss childcare with the press, but that won’t prevent the press from making up and attacking them with whatever narrative they want. My point is that they can’t win with the Cambridge stans no matter what they do with the kiddos. If it wasn’t for meeting the ailing queen, I think they would leave the kids at home. Which would also get them attacked in the press.
In unfamiliar surroundings + the altered time zone, I think it would be reassuring for A & L to have their grandmother with them as part of the kid-care team.
People seem to forget that Doria has a business to run. She’s an entrepreneur! She is not her grandchildren’s nanny. That’s why I think that she’ll only go to the UK if Lili’s christening (if not happened already) will happen in the time of their stay in the UK.
Doria doesn’t live in Montecito and has a job so is unlikely to be taking care of the kids on a regular basis. I am sure they lots of childcare during the day at least.
I’m willing to bet that they have a nanny and one body guard each.
I think Doria only comes if Lili is getting christianed during the jubbly.
I actually think this is a distinct possibility and the reason why the Cambridges are being sent away. So there will be no leaks as to who Lili’s godparents are.
I suspect Lili has already been christened.
@amybee
It’s either a christening or a first birthday party with a small group of people. Maybe both.
I suspect Doria will come with them to the uk. Not because I don’t think Lili has already been christened, because she probably has already, and not because Harry and Meghan can afford a nanny because we know they can but because of the simple fact that they is no one in this world that they trust more with their children than Doria, and if I were Meghan and going into the lions den with my children, I would take the people who love me more than anything. She has Harry for herself for support so it makes sense that she would be more at ease if Doria was with the children while they are at this service or whatever.
I could see Doria coming for a couple of reasons: 1) a first birthday is usually a big deal, and she might want to be around for Lili’s; and 2) as extra support for Meghan, so Harry can feel comfortable she has someone with her while he goes off to deal with whatever BS Charles & Co have in store to tackle with him during the visit.
I agree with @over it and @windyriver — I think there’s a decent chance Doria goes with them, if only as moral support for Meghan and also to be with Lili in person on her first birthday. Why should only THAT side of the family get to spend that milestone with her?
I know that the royals are Harry’s family but its time to put an end to the archaic circus that the monarchy is. An inherently racist institution. As Americans, Megan and her dear Mother should not set foot in England. Megan practice what you preach..
Enough with the stupid costumes and meaningless pompous drivel.
Meghan is going to support her husband Harry, in whatever he must do concerning his family… and he will give that same support back to her concerning her family. It’s not a matter of “what one preaches”, this is what spouses who love each other do for one another… to show support in difficult times.
The time for her to think about that was prior to marriage. Meghan married into the family and was a working royal for a while. If ending the monarchy was her concern she would’ve never have married a Prince and had children with him in the first place.
Meghan has never preached anything about hating the monarchy or even hating England, although I’m sure at this point it has very harsh memories for her.
Meghan doesn’t “preach” anything, this is a loving husband and wife supporting each other through shared family difficulties. This will likely be the last time they see his grandmother, and they both have a great deal of affection for her, that much is clear. The rest of the family can all go fly kites while the Sussexes keep themselves out of sight for as much of the visit as possible.
The Duchess title that Meghan uses all the time comes from that “archaic institution.”
So true. The whole thing about it; having to be born into royalty and the titles. You’re either in or out.
No, enough with the policing of Meghan, Harry, and THEIR decisions that they make for themselves. They are intelligent adults with autonomy over their own lives.
Doria has a job, in fact multiple ones if the reporting is correct. She has a home, friends and a life of her own. Im tired of these “well meaning” comments which continue to portray this black woman as the nanny. From her expression in the group picture at Archie’s baptism, I doubt she wants to send a day in the company of anyone from that royal family.
I am interested to see how the Cambridges act this time around. The Sussexes will be civil and professional and Meghan especially will have that “peaceful under a tree” vibe like she had at the Commonwealth service. but I am wondering how much of an effort the Cambridges will put forth. Will Kate again be the peacekeeper, show herself as the steel marshmallow, the lynchpin of the monarchy, that we all know she is?* Or will her inner garbage person win out? Will William’s incandescence light up the Cathedral? Or will he be the king we know he is, the king we see insiiiiiiiiiide? **
*that’s sarcasm in case someone missed it lol
**also sarcasm
Given all the shit thats been flung over the past few years I suspect Meany and Moany will be TOLD to behave at the service – given that the tension was obvious and overshadowed the CW event. Meany’s bitchface was all people could talk about – that and the fact that they were pulled from the walk in at the last moment.
DU, good point. Just think how much better things would have been in that family if everyone could have just been nice and respectful to Meghan from the start.
This is the $64,000 Question, isn’t it? I’m certain everyone has been told to behave, but Bulliam and Khate have never shown an ability to school their facial expressions or behavior/body language. Regardless of how the 🐀🐀🐀 spin it, I’d bet Harry has negotiated the specifics of how and where he and Meghan are seated at this Family Reunion. Che Linchpin CEO Savior of The Monarchy and Peacemaker/Moderator of Incandescence is probably sweating bullets at how she’s going to navigate these shoals. Eh, she doesn’t have the skills, but it’ll be amazing to watch.
That’s what I’m waiting to see too. Kate is going to have to keep herself in check this time. They all behaved badly (the Cambridges & Wessexes), but Kate definitely came off the worst at the CW service.
I’m guessing cordial, with some actual smiles, but mostly lots of distance, as in they will avoid being in the same space. But when they are, the Cambridges will smile bc they will have learned appropriate behavior from how Meghan behaved at the CW. But this is a guess. Maybe they’ll just lean into their petty?
@ Jais, when did they learn about how to behave accordingly? I haven’t seen any reference to support this theory. I can’t see how their behaviour has improved as we saw it with the Category 5 Caribbean Disaster tour. They are as petty and vindictive as they have been these last 10+ years.
They are probably seething with anger and jealousy now as it is. Incandescent won’t be able to hide his rage. This is who he is.
Well, I guess it remains to be seen if they learned anything, as it usually goes with them. Just that if they can act better than they did the last time, at the last CW with the sussexes, then they will have learned something? But whatever they learned would have been from Meghan who was the epitome of grace under fire that day while the Cambridges, particularly Kate, were petty AF in front of the cameras. It would just be another example of them appropriating from Meghan; this time her grace and serenity in an uncomfortable situation. Agreed in that I’m not sure they can do it though.
The family will be on their best “we are very much not a racist family” behaviour for the cameras. they could be openly mean at the commonwealth service as they didn’t know H&M would share their side.
Now the firm are trying to whitewash what was said on Oprah about concerns about Archie’s skin tone, lack of support AND they are coming off tours in the Caribbean that were criticised as colonialist. They will want to make it seem like they are welcoming & it was Harry & Meghan (Meghan especially) that was the problem.
I’m sure the firm will get their digs/snubs in with things like seating arrangements & via the press briefings after.
Wish Netflix had cameras in the Cambridge homes for the manic meltdowns those two and their courtiers must be having this week…
Have you been watching the lion king recently becks1? Lol.
The keenbridges don’t know how to behave because they are very much still going through their terrible twos phase, unfortunately it doesn’t show any signs of ending.
I am looking forward to you could have had a bad B tour part 2. I hope Meghan lights us up with her wardrobe. I want to see colors, lots and lots of bright colors. I want Kate to be so green with envy that her frosty face stays frozen in time. I don’t care if her and Willy behave because it will be an act anyway. Let the world see them for the misbehaving children they are. Harry and Meghan will be themselves, grownups and professional who know how to act right especially in public because they are happy and have zero cares to give about these people l
THANK YOU. I was waiting for someone to get my reference lol.
Meghan’s wardrobe is going to be amazing and its just going make Kate look that more out of date and out of touch; unless Kate tries to go for a total copycat wardrobe and really uses her Meghan Mood Board, but then it will be so obvious……what’s a poor duchess to do?!?!?
i agree that the fashion is what i’m looking forward to the most. i enjoy meghan’s style (and i admit to enjoying kate’s more than most people here), so i’m really curious how the two ladies are going to turn out for this. i feel kate is going to try so hard, and meghan will be her usual easy breezy self.
I agree Kate is going to try really hard, and that may very well include a replay of her over-the-top glam act from Phillip’s funeral. She’ll want to wear lots of royal jewels to emphasize how she’s the FFQ and remind everyone that Meghan was supposedly banned from wearing anything from the royal collection. Meanwhile, Meghan will serenely stroll in looking contemporary and gorgeous with a husband who cannot take his eyes off of her.
Seems like you guys are forgetting that William sent his flunky Jason to court only months ago to try and humiliate Meghan. And he’s been continuously briefing insulting words regarding his feelings toward M&H. I doubt W&K will be pleasant or civil. They will probably try their best to avoid contact and pretend M&H don’t exist because they’ve been warned.
Oh I’m not forgetting. That’s why I think their behavior is going to be interesting to watch. Even if they can pull off civil, it will be an act, and those two are not the best actors. I do think though they have been told to behave for the service, but it will probably be stage managed so there is very little interaction between the couples.
@over it,
OOoooooh I can’t wait for a “coulda had bad bitch part 2” tour either!! Part 1 was TWO YEARS ago and we’re still talking about it 🙂
She’s been wearing a lot of white recently but I’m hoping for color too, and beauty looks, and coordinated clothing, and Internet-breaking photos… Omg I hope these two come and just OBLITERATE everyone and everything else.
Yeah they’ll get shit for it but whatever they do will be criticized so I hope they just don’t give a f*ck and go full bad bitch. I’m actually hoping all the white and neutrals recently were to keep the focus on the work – NY, Invictus, etc – but that she peacocks as the “private citizen” they’ve been “relegated” to being at this jubbly thing.
I bet Khate is planning to wear red to every single event. It’s her “look at MEEE” color when she wants to pull focus away from anyone else. Meghan is probably planning something low key and peaceful but god almighty I’m dreaming of her showing up in a fiery crimson silk so Khate can never wear red again without the comparison.
@Becks1 Yes, I love what you describe that serene ‘peaceful under a tree’ vibe, and I hope that she adopts that for the Jubilee and looks at peace, despite all that has been going on.
She will be the ‘money shot’ of course because she is the most beautiful.
@Becks1: “…the steel marshmallow” Lol so hard I can’t breathe. 😂
How the Cambridge’s act towards H&M might be determined by the seating arrangements. This service is at St Paul’s and looking back at the 2012 event, it’s possible that the couples will sit on either side of the aisle. There won’t be any interaction if they’re separated by an aisle. So the seating arrangements will reveal all IMO.
The Lamebridge’s are desperate because their popularity is down so their demeanor toward the Sussex’s will be according to what they believe will score points with the public. If they think being cordial will win points they will do so and if they think snubbing will win them points then that’s what they will do.
That would be the sensible thing to do, but I don’t think the Lamebridges can pull it off. I think Egg’s anger and Bone’s resentment and jealousy may prevent them from even being able to smile and say hello.
@Becks1 Great Lion King reference
Just don’t have the sussexes sitting by Andrew. Pretty sure harry would not allow that. If they want to be petty and put the sussexes in the back, fine. Pretty sure the sussexes will not give a shit. Harry might say yeah are you sure you want to put the WOC in the back and is that really the best look for you guys right now. Which will then be reported as Harry threw a tantrum over where they were seated.
I hope if they do try to stick the Sussexes in the back that Harry doesn’t say anything, let the RF dig their own grave. Even if the RRs spun it as “being shunned” the rest of the world will see it for what it is.
@Jais: I mean if they follow the order of precedence, Harry and Meghan will be unable to avoid sitting next to Andrew. However if the seating is done like they did it for Philip’s memorial with the Queen’s children in front then they will be able to avoid being near to Andrew and will be seated behind the Cambridges. I suspect the Palace will do the former so the press can get the photo of the Sussexes next to Andrew.
Ugh. I hope not. Oh well. Either way, Meghan will give a master class in serenity. Kate is already practicing and ready to copy cat Meghan’s expressions from the last CW.
If Andrew escorts the Queen in the church (like last time) he may sit up front on the other side. I hope Harry and Meghan are in the back with Euegenie and Jack. I just hope they are not near Will and Kate.
@Ginger, I hope they DO sit them near Will and Kate because it will make Kate crazy and it will be so hard for her to keep her behavior/expressions in check that entire time— and I am here for that!
Does anyone know if this will be televised anywhere in the US? Probably not?
@ Lorelei, I am with you!!! If they are seated next to Incandescent with Rage and The Many Manic Faces Of KHate, we will see their inability to behave in any form of civility. They can’t possibly sit through an entire service without several meltdowns. We might even see Incandescent have a stroke! He is headed on that path as it is, this may be the event that causes him to have one!!!!
I suppose it depends on what is meant by “private capacity.” Does that mean there’s royal protocol in the seating, or does TQ just decide what she wants, like with Andrew at the thanksgiving service?
I think we all (now) know that TQ does exactly what she wants all of the time. Whatever we see, she has endorsed/chosen.
I think “private capacity” means they aren’t getting paid for it. For “working royals” this would count as an “official engagement”. I could be way off on this, but I can’t think of any other reason to make this distinction.
I think the “private capacity” part is how they are going to avoid being anywhere near Andrew.
This was my first thought as well. I bet this is exactly what happens.
The Sussexes must be seated in accordance with their pecking order, which means after the Cambridges.
PrincessK this is the Queen’s show. There is no “pecking order”. If she wants her children in the front row, they will be in the front row. The Cambridges will do as they are told.
Am glad they will be there but hmm, what other events will they attend – I suspect there will be more announcements made in due course. This is def TQ’s/Chuck’s doing, explains why the Keens are being sent away to Wales for a few days – to make way for some Sussex royal events.
I wonder if orders were given to BP and CH to not associate with KP. Keep the leaks to a minimum.
Regardless of how big a fit william throws if Charles wants more visits from Harry it will happen.
They won’t return to the fold is my guess, but they will keep a presence there.
I agree the won’t return to the fold but I suspect they might pop up now and again esp at the big events like this.
I think this maybe the only public outing for the Sussexes.
They may do things behind the scenes, don’t see them putting themselves out there for the BM.
Not a surprise they’re going to this. The surprise, at least for me, would be if they go to anything else.
Agreed.
Ditto!
The Sussex are making this an event! The BM are making this all about the Sussex and not the Queen. Kate’s faces will be hateful and bored. William will be gripping a fist and clenching a jaw while wearing pants that he’s too heavy for. And Meghan will be radiant and serene.
I’m here for it
i can see Basher storming up the cathedral aisle , channelling Jack nicholson in The shining shouting HERE’S WILLY as that is how calm he will be!
@Lady Digby 😂😂😂
@ Lady Digby, AHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!
Without the Sussexes it will be a bore. Although hopefully the service will have some good music and singing.
Mumbles is going to need a lot of extra fortified gins to get through that ceremony without looking especially sour and bitchy, and to put up with Willy’s tantrums in the upcoming days.
Any other anxiety sufferers shuddering at the mere thought of all this drama? But I’m so proud of Harry and Meghan for being emotionally strong enough (presumably after some work) to endure all of this. No doubt they will outshine the other royals present, just be appearing happy and content. May this bring them closer to healing from everything that has happened, whatever “healing” means for them personally.
All I pray for is the safe arrival and protection of the Sussexes while they are all in the UK. That nation is dangerous and their press are relentless. The thought of seeing Kate’s face squirm when she sees Meghan pulling up is giving me some sweet relief. I can’t wait to see that!
@The Duchess
“That nation is dangerous”. Coming from an American this is extremely disingenuous.
@Linda they can both be dangerous, and a commenters nationality doesn’t negate that fact. There’s nothing disingenuous about it. What a silly point you seem to think you have made.
@WallOfFire, no it is not a silly point. The UK doesn’t have gunpersons rampaging through schools, supermarkets, places of religious gatherings, concert etc etc. The UK doesn’t have the biggest numbers in the world of people killed by people toting guns they can buy on every street in every city or town, so yes, it’s ironic that an American is accusing the UK of being a “dangerous” nation.
However, the UK is dangerous for Meghan and her kids in a very specific way that is unique to her experience and the racism fomented against her through both the press and the family. We are not just randomly comparing danger between two countries. We are talking about danger for Meghan and her children which unfortunately is heightened for them in the uk.
Going back to a situation where Meghan was suicidal deserves special care. The triggers are still there, waiting. The Brit media never let up in Sussex absence, now they are going to have new pictures. We know they are going to go in on them and it might include derogatory comments on their children. Taking care is not just about sparing them from physical bullets, there are mental and emotional bullets too.
It’s not just you. Me too. Even though I’m always excited to see Meghan and Harry shine, being happy, in love, and well-dressed together… We know how toxic that old church and the whole family is. It’s hard to shine in there. The thought of all the cameras dissecting every inch of her, accusing her of “finding the cameras” even though there are cameras everywhere and they’re looking for HER. And after seeing the cold, petty, grade-school antics of Will, Kate, and Sophie at the 2020 Commonwealth service… yeah. I hope these past two years have helped Harry and Meghan heal, feel stronger, and more confident in themselves. It would be great to see them carry an aura of calm California cool in that musty old church.
I thought this was already confirmed. Assumed they would do a couple of the major events like the Thanksgiving business not much more.
I wonder if afterwards they will take one of those “generations” photos. It would probably be the only opportunity before she dies.
I know the British tabloids are going to milk the fuck out of this and are already making up their narratives as we speak. No doubt Harry knows this and is willing to suck it up one last time before she passes. God bless him.
Since the Cambridges are being sent out of town immediately after this, makes you wonder what they’ve got planned that they had to make sure the Cambridges were no where around to leak about it.
@Snuffles: They’ve already did the generations photo in December 2019. The Palace made sure to let the press know that that photo was the future of the monarchy and that Harry was out.
Not the generations of future Kings. I mean the Queen’s ENTIRE family.
@Snuffles: I’d be surprised if there would be such a photo.
I think they will definitely take a big family photo like that, but it won’t be released to the public.
Charlotte the spare was left out of the generations photo
Stop with the narrative that William and Kate are being banished to Wales after the jubilee. Anne and the Wessexes are also going to other parts of the UK. William & Kate will be the Prince & Princess of Wales. It makes sense for them to go to Wales.
But isn’t it sort of true? They may be the future Prince and Princess of Wales, but that still doesn’t mean they’re not being sent away for the most important Jubilee weekend. If Harry and Meghan were still in the fold, this would’ve been their trip to make instead, hence why we see Kate’s glum face and Will’s clenched jaw every time they are sent away. They’re doing the work they thought would be reserved for Harry & Meghan and they can’t stand it.
Meh, I think if they thought the Cambridges could control themselves, they would be around for at least one or two more events, since they are the future future monarch and consort and much higher up in the pecking order than the Wessexes or Anne. so far we’ve heard they’re going to be on the balcony and the service of thanksgiving. That seems like being banished to me, especially bc you know they did not want to go to Wales.
Also, you have to remember that it’s not a fait accompli that they’ll be P/POW, that’s at Charles’ discretion not inheritance. He can hold out on giving William that title for as long as he wants. That doesn’t mean William won’t ever get it, but Charles can certainly make him earn it and take his sweet time about granting it.
It makes far more sense for Charles to go as the current Prince of Wales, but he’s a coward who knows he’s going to run into anti-monarchy sentiment.
I don’t see where H&M confirmed this specific event. It looks more like the Telegraph is assuming their attendance since the entire family is invited to it. Of course, they have to relate PH’s position to PA’s instead of listing the many royals who will not be attending as “working” royals.
I am sure that the seating plan has been revealed to insiders and The Telegraph will have spies in the Palace.
I think Keen will be looking to grab some headlines as the “peacemaker” William and the family relies on, so she’ll be making a beeline to wherever Harry ( and to a lesser extent, Meghan) is, no doubt. Kate wants her photo op!
And surely the Windsors aren’t actually so stupid as to sit the one Black member of their family way at the back? Right? Right?
Yes, we are going to see giant freeze-frame laugh faces from Kate for sure. Which will make a hilarious contrast to Wills clenched jaw and Meghan and Harry’s normal-person affect.
The only other thing I could envision was if Kate “had her hands full” with the Cambridge kids as a buffer to avoid any interaction. (“While Archie and Lili remained HIDDEN with nannies”)
I agree that Shameless Keen will pull the same stunt she did at Phil’s funeral making sure she is papped with the Sussex’s gurning as much as her frozen face will let her. I guess its down to whether others in the family cock block her – like the York Princesses.
I don’t know, with Meghan there, I personally think Kate will be too chicken shit to try that. The fact that Meghan outed Kate as the mean girl in the Oprah interview and it’s never been denied by Kate’s camp…yeah, bullies cower when called out. I think they are going to stay far away from one another.
I would be very surprised if Kate had the backbone to face the Sussexes after her part in everything that’s happened–especially after the tour that launched a thousand “gaffes.”
The Sussexes are going into this event as successful and celebrated philanthropists. They will be gracious, because they can afford to be. The Cambridges are not successful, celebrated, and never gracious. Lol.
Merricat, I agree. CopyKeen won’t attempt to get near H&M as she is fearful of facing Meghan. But we will see article upon article as to how gracious KHate is, how she is extending an olive leaf and how she is the lynchpin of the entire Monarchy!! CopyKeen doesn’t have the spine or the guts to approach Meghan as well.
We will see that Can’t and Unable will not be able to act accordingly. Their are seething everyday about the fact that they are coming. They can’t stand the fact that H&M will steal their spotlight again!! No one is interested in these two vile humans.
I think it’s worth a try for Kate to at least be photographed making pleasant small talk with the Sussexes. Remember, this is a woman who can rely on the RR to praise the most threadbare of efforts.
All she has to do is slither herself into the same space as Meghan, paste a vague smile on her face and ask if it was a nice flight from California. “Kate the great…diplomat! Mother of three and future queen looks stunning as she magnanimously welcomes estranged former actress Meghan Markle. Sources say the duchess wants to forget the past and move on for the Queen’s sake, and also to be a role model for her children”.
She doesn’t have to actually make amends or say anything of substance. And she’s relying on Meghan’s graciousness and unwillingness to be portrayed as the “Angry Black Woman” giving poor Kate another reason to cry. No, I expect Kate to be on form throughout. He husband, though? Hmm. He’s not exactly great at hiding his emotions.
Idk, part of me can kind of see Kate brazenly trying to act all good with Meghan in front of the cameras. As if to say, see, I’m not a racist mean girl and I had nothing to do with that fake crying story being leaked. But then I can also see her continuing to mean girl and ignore her in front of the cameras as if to say we still think Meghan is damaged goods and are in the right.
This is gonna be great. *Rubs hands together in glee. Announcing this in this manner is actually paving the way for Andrew to be there, and letting the media know in advance that the only kids anyone care about (H&M’s) will not be present for the “money shots” they so desperately want. Hahaha, they have ONLY themselves to blame!!! No WAY is Harry going to leave Meghan’s side, not in that pack of inbred wolves!!
You are delusional.
How so? The only kids the press cares about at this point is the Sussex children. W&K have overplayed their hands with their own children. There was barely any coverage of them at the service for Prince Philip. Even if George and Charlotte attend, we just saw them at a church service in March, and got new pictures of Louis and Charlotte over the past two months. They don’t generate the same interest they did a few years ago.
How is she delusional? Who is actually excited to see more pictures of the Cambridge kids? Who even cares at this point? The Sussex family is the biggest draw of the struggle Jubbly and everyone knows it.
I think the press and some of the stans are treating this like an episode of Dynasty, with some kind of showdown imminent. I don’t think any of these children should be used a props. If they’re old enough for the service no reason they shouldn’t be there with the family. Nor do I think that 2 jet lagged toddlers should be part of the conversation. It is up to their parents to decide where they go and a church service is not appropriate. Leave them out of it. This being the only public confirmed event of the Sussexes is of course a big deal, especially for the press, but they are not working and are there as guests. I hope it’s a different dynamic from the last time but of course it will be made a rumor filled spectacle by the leaky palaces and the press, which has a personal grudge against the Sussexes. We’ll just have to watch it all unfold and hope it’s not a madhouse.
It will be interesting, ahem, most likely maddening, to see what actually happens during the jubbly vs what is written about the jubbly, days later by the RR , as they confirm their storylines with the various households.
Oh I’m so eagerly waiting for this. How Meghan will rock the fashion game and the behaviour game and Meany will look frumpy and bitchy in comparison. I really really want the cambs to commit a faux pas- they won’t come out smelling like roses (pun intended) this time.
We know no matter what they are told, they just don’t have it in them to behave decently for a few minutes.
@Amybee. I wondered when Princess Eugenie was visiting H& M if perhaps Lili was being christened then and PE was (a) godmother.
@Nancy: It’s quite possible. I just think having a christening in the UK would require Palace involvement and it’s likely to be leaked to the press. Harry would want to avoid that.
I think this is what happened too. Christening was a while back in Montecito w Eugenie present as a godparent. No christening in the UK.
They may arrange for some sort of low key blessing of Lili, that would be nice. And since it would be low key, we know the Cambs wouldn’t be interested in attending
Well there are a LOT of non working members of the family who are attending, so again, why is the Torygraph mentioning Harry and Andrew as though a) they’re the same and b) they’re the only ones? I loath all the British press. Not a decent one among them. Even the broadsheets.
Can someone please do a drinking bingo card with all the predictable salty headlines? If I’m going to watch this archaic birthrite snoozefest I need to get lit.
I think this comment pretty much summed up how I feel, lol.
Meghan’s classy so it’s never going to happen, but I’m petty so I’d love her to wear her glamour polo hat and nothing could be said about it because GIANT black hats are perfectly appropriate for thanksgiving church services right?
I hope Madame Duchess keeps her wardrobe (which we all know is going to be 🔥🔥🔥) under wraps so Kate can’t copycat and just shows up looking fierce and fabulous so we can all watch the future queen have the most epic of meltdowns.
I can hear her now. “MORE BUTTONS. MORE. ALL OF THE BUTTONS.”
I think Kate associates buttons with Queen-liness. QE wears lots of buttons.
“Crusty porch” 🤣🤣🤣🤣
I wonder what Meghan will wear? What color? Hat or fascinator? I don’t care about anyone else there except for the Sussex’s.
I wonder if there is a colour code to honour the Queen?
I would love to see her wear a deep violet colored hat. I think violet would be a great color for Meghan. She should leave the fascinator in the charity box.
I thought they would meet with Queenie privately.
Why would they want to join the rest of the family to go to church? Especially when said family was, and still is, so horrible to them? Oh well, not my life but it’s a bit bizarre.
Per the queen’s request, I’d guess.
WithLove, I suspect that this was arranged between TQ (and maybe PC) and Harry. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if this is the only event they attend. I’ll just wait and see. I believe H&M are attending at TQ’s request.
I found this interesting, ” The Queen’s relatives will attend as family members, meaning the Sussexes and Prince Andrew, who are no longer working members of the Royal family, will attend in a private capacity.” So, even the other nonworking relatives will be attending as something OTHER than family members, and only Harry and Andrew will attend as family members? What a weird sentence. When I read it, it sounds like everyone will be attending as family members. This is a church service, right?
I’m really happy for you that your relationships with all of your family members are harmonious, and that you’ve never had to attend any family event with family members you really don’t want to see or talk with. You’re really lucky. I wonder how many people can say that?
Of course they would be there at the Queens request, I didn’t think they would gatecrash.
I was just wondering why they didn’t ask to meet privately as they’ve done before. I’m sure she would have been OK with that as they’ve already done so before.
I can’t imagine meeting with “family” who wished me or my spouse dead and actively tried to make that happen. The racism alone would be enough to sever ties.
I’d meet with my grandmother and fav cousin separately away from those who wished me dead and tried to sic the dogs on me and my children. Imagine being driven to thoughts of suicide and going ‘nothing to see here, business as usual’.
Look, I’m happy for them and wish them all the best. They’ve been through it with the toxic media. The safety concerns. The threats to their lives.
The optics will be pretty bad though and people will wonder and start to question if M&H were really treated that badly after all.
You can’t drop a bomb like that (Oprah interview) and go back to rub shoulders with the same people you said were racist and toxic towards you. Even having concerns about your unborn sons skin color.
I have no words for that. I’m sorry.
No one is going to keep buying the ‘they’re doing it for the queen’ forever, especially when they managed to meet with her privately just recently.
Again, I respect their decision and really am just an observer.
There’s always at least one of these comments stating that Harry and Meghan somehow need to order the rest of their lives around the impact of the Oprah interview as if that was even the point of giving it. It wasn’t. The point wasn’t even to smear the monarchy. It was to tell their side. They said one working royal had racist comments. They also said they never had any issues with the Queen and she was sending their kids gifts during the pandemic. You said you can’t imagine meeting with family that tried to harm you – observe who they aren’t meeting with and you’ll have your answer.
I always find it very telling when someone thinks that because they told their experience, that means that if they don’t behave the “correct” way in some peoples’ eyes it indicates they don’t understand “optics” or will be fair game for people to victim blame them (as if they don’t already).
“No one is going to keep buying the ‘they’re doing it for the queen’ forever”, of course not, because they aren’t, because she’s not going to live forever, and possibly not through the year.
If people question if they were badly treated, they’re part of the group that hasn’t been paying attention and would question it anyway.
They are going to pay respects to his grandmother. I assume the Queen requested their attendance at the church service. The fact other family members are also there is incidental to their attendance.
Baldy and Karen won’t be able to act right, even though they’ve likely been told to behave themselves. They are so filled with envy and jealousy of H&M and furious about how popular they are. This runs counter to their sense of entitlement. After all THEY are the FFK and FFQC. And yet the Cambridges realize that the RR and the world will have eyes only for Harry and the lovely Meghan. The RF should be grateful that the Sussexes have brought the only shine to these dull proceedings, but no.
Karen is going to melt with envy and anger!
Absolutely.
I have to say that I am in no damn mood to see any shunning of Meghan and Harry at whatever events they show up at. I want to see them smiling and welcomed, even if they had to get rid of W and K for it to happen.
The Buffalo white supremacist killings in New York were appalling and our NY State flags are still in half mast because of it. And the killer wore body shields so that the Black security guard who shot at him repeatedly (saving the lives of others) made no dent in him and was shot and killed by this mofo from hell. When will this toxic, racist behavior stop?
They are not working royals and will be assigned seating with the other grandchildren who are non working royals and their spouses. I don’t see any room here for being ” snubbed” as the tabloids are shouting.
The service at St Paul’s is not about working royals it is about family and the order of precedence and the Sussexes are still after the Cambridges.
Well yeah, precedence of birth order. Precedence of interest is another story.
Duplicate 😳
Doesn’t matter where they seat H&M because media and public interest will follow them wherever they go.
Right? H&M could sit outside on the steps wearing khakis and flipflops and all of the media would be outside focused on them.
I agree with the comment above about hoping to see Harry and Meghan having a good time with Eugenie and Jack. They’re about the only ones I can trust with H&M at this whole messed-up family affair.
I’m going to be dragged for this, but I just don’t get why they continue to interact with the royals. It’s one thing to privately visit them, another to partake in public events with a racist, abusive trash family. Old Lizzie continually enables her pedophile of a son, so no, it’s hard to believe she has early onset dementia or anything along those lines considering her age.
Again, I understand that it is hard to cut ties with family, even awful family, but there’s a difference between visiting them privately and agreeing to a public situation where you know they’ll make Harry and Meghan a punching bag yet again. Harry and Meghan, at this point, just remind me of an abused wife who keeps leaving her abusive husband but keeps getting drawn back in (Harry and Meghan being the abused wife, the BRF being the abusive husband).
What’s the difference? I would be grateful for an explanation. The family doesn’t change in private.Harry and Meghan have expressed love and respect for the Queen and don’t place any blame for their situation on her.
Because by being public, it’s creating a situation for the media to be even more abusive than normal (aware that this might come across as victim blaming) in addition to the abusive family. We can all say “well, the media shouldn’t be abusive” and that’s obviously true, but we know they will be abusive anyway. So why subject themselves to even more intense abuse than normal? For Lizzie’s Jubbly? Well Lizzie is a racist, pedophile supporting POS. If she’s that old, see her in private if they want to keep in contact before she kicks the bucket. Frankly, that’s the way abused people often go back to their abusers even knowing the abuser might be even more harsh because they temporarily left them.
Being public also gives the abusive partner more power over the abused, Harry and Meghan, versus a private situation where Harry and Meghan can set parameters.
They can navigate the concerns for their own safety, as they have shown.
It bears repeating – these media outlets are going to be abusive no matter what. It’s wrong to ask the victim of abuse to tailor their behavior to the abuser. And Harry has said that his grandmother has not been that, to him. He is not responsible for what his grandmother does about Andrew. I highly suspect he’ll be cutting ties more or less when she passes.
@Div: But the abuse will be constant and will never change whether visits are private or not. What’s the real reason for your wish for private visits? I would understand your reasoning better if you didn’t want them to visit at all but that was never going to happen while the Queen is stll alive.
I believe the initial press reports that Harry met with both Charles and the Queen alone. Meghan was not in either meeting.
I’ve never understood how the Sussexes can say they love and respect the Queen, but then call the institution she leads and the rest of the BRF racists. It doesn’t make sense.
LOL Subaru_Lady. Where were those reports? The Mail?
The Sussexes said a senior working royal made racist remarks to them. Your interpretation which follows tabloid interpretations, that they unfairly called the Queen and the rest of the Firm racists with no reason, is your fantasy.
Lmao Subaru_Lady you have the nerve to call other posters delusional when you’re spewing tabloid nonsense and tinhat talking points. If there’s something you royalists and derangers lack, it’s common sense and shame.
I completely understand and respect why Harry is choosing to bring his family to this event. This is a very public event and his grandmother wants him there, he loves his grandmother, she requested he participate and she is 96 years old. In addition, he wants his children to meet her because this is a part of their heritage. Based on lifespan alone, this is a smart strategic move. He has zero reason to hide himself or his family and as we are all aware the gutter press is going to be gutter regardless to whether the visit is public or private.
This is his home country and he has every right to visit as often as he feels it is safe for him and his family to do so. The shame is completely on his family for their continued enabling of the vileness towards this couple.
Totally. Many, if not most, people try to accommodate family members that they love, particularly at occasions such as weddings, funerals, graduations, and other significant events honoring and celebrating those that they love. This is Harry’s family, and Harry’s children’s family. Deciding not to attend a family event assuming that they wish to do so, IMO, is actually giving power to the abusers — be they family members or the press.
If they are attending as “family” then perhaps everyone will sit in order of age and all the Queen’s children will sit together, like at the memorial for Philip. Then all the grandchildren. If William and Kate bring George and Charlotte, Harry and Meghan might sit next to Charlotte, which would be great. When Harry and Meghan were working royals, poor Meghan was always seated next to Andrew, and I’ve never seen a picture where Andrew is smiling, or even chatting with her. He always had a miserable scowl on his face. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if Meghan wore muted colours, to avoid standing out. If Kate showed up in a bright colour, then of course they would both stand out, in contrast. That would be a good scenario. People shouldn’t be looking to outshine each other when the Queen is supposed to be the focus.
I imagine that Lily has already been christened. I think that Eugenie being a godmother is a distinct possibility, since she is the only member of the family Harry is close to, and she had met Meghan before she knew Harry. It’s possible Eugenie may have brought the family christening gown with her. I shouldn’t think there would be a christening for Lily in the middle of her great-gran’s big week-end. Since all the senior working royals will be participating in Trooping, Harry and Meghan will be able to watch with little Archie, who will probably enjoy the parade, from a nice safe window.
Hope the Sussexes have a safe and not too stressful time, and enjoy the company of those they love and like for a few days. Also, there is no news about how long they will stay.
The circus will be out in full force, Megan should wear something new, but she may had had three years ago.
There will be no comparisons, Kate will be able to skate by with the usual low sales for the new wardrobe she was ordered to purchase.
Remember that the fail alters pics – Kate to make her more youthful.
Meghan – to make her less beautiful.
Seating arrangement is important, no repeats of the Commonwealth service.
All the cousins will be there with their significant others.
Hopefully no drama.
I think M has given away to Goodwill everything she wore while working for that institution.
I hope this post shows.
This would be interesting. I hope that Meghan wears something interesting that is dated (3 years) to alleviate stress on Kate’s part.
It is bad enough that she will have to contend with low sales for her new, expensive wardrobe.
Remember the pics will be dutifully altered to enhance Kate – to make her more youthful, while Meghan will have to look less beautiful. ( if that is possible).
Next would be 💺, whereby the cousins can all be in same area along with the Sussexes.
No more drama, like the Commonwealth service.
Now for the endless and unnecessary pontificating until June 3rd.
The irony of St. Paul’s cathedral filled with so much hatred, jealousy and spite. Meghan and Harry will have to undergo a smudging ceremony afterwards to get rid of the bad juju.
Come through, Jaded. A proper spiritual bath will be in order. 🙏🏾
And how miserable Diana was while getting married there.
But I’m sure Meghan will shine like she did at that 2020 Commonwealth service. Not just her appearance but who she is!
She will be her wonderful, calm and beatific self as always.
Mark my words, if we ever get to see Lilibet, it will be picture of her with the queen, taken on this trip.
So sick and tired of seeing the admitted rapist being lumped in with the Sussexes they are in no way similar as to why they are no longer working Royals
Same. It’s appalling.
Wait, do we think that Doria usually watches her grandchildren? I would assume that like most working parents who can afford it they have a nanny or nannies, and Doria might just babysit or come visit occasionally? I would be shocked if they didn’t bring their nanny with them, but I don’t think it would be relevant or brought up for any reason.
Of course they will bring a nanny and they may arrange for a temporary one in the U.K. while they are there. I hope Doria comes for added protection.
I’m really surprised by that assumption as well. To me, the kids would spend time with Doria (obviously) but those would be visits, not child care.
I always find the second photo( where William, Kate, Sophie and Edward are all happily ignoring Meghan whilst she sits there so serenely), very upsetting. How the RRs can ignore/justify such un-British behaviour is beyond me. In that one shot they all showed their true colours to the world, and then have the gall to wonder why countries want to leave the Commonwealth.
But Edward did not ignore her?
I am with you, that pic makes me want to cry.
Aside from the scene where the Cambridges and the Wessexes were chatting in their cosy exclusive little foursome, there was a moment when Meghan looked towards Sophie, and Sophie cut her dead to the extent that Meghan immediately lowered her head and looked down at her program. I really felt for Meghan. Sophie absolutely disgusted me and I think that moment made Sophie made herself look a real bitch. Kate was mean girling and showing immaturity and lack of poise and self-control, but the expression on Sophie’s face was beyond that.
Meghan visited Texas and the memorial today.
This is a test for Charles.
Will he be able to keep most of harry and meghan itinerary a secret or will his staff sold them to the tabloid?
Will he provides the sussexes enough security?
If he fail, charles will lost the most valuable support when he become king.