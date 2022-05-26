“Laverne Cox got her own Barbie and she is dressed fabulously” links

Laverne Cox got her own Barbie doll! That’s amazing. [Seriously OMG]
Holy crap, Viola Davis looks amazing in this suit. [GFY]
The Onion’s editors have had enough. [Buzzfeed]
The beef I’ve wanted for years: Kanye West v. the FEC. [Dlisted]
Homeschooling isn’t the solution to children being massacred. [Jezebel]
Please look at Bryce Dallas Howard’s shoulder pads & sleeves! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Did you guys watch the This Is Us series finale? [Pajiba]
This is what the kids consider a “passionate kiss.” [JustJared]
Leonardo DiCaprio is in St. Tropez with his bros. Where is Camila Morrone, who is just weeks shy of turning 25 years old? [LaineyGossip]
A city without phone booths… we will regret this one day. [Towleroad]
A review of Top Gun: Maverick. [Gawker]
Those pay phone booths were replaced with LinkNYC stands, a kiosk that provides wifi, a charging station for cell phones, and domestic phone calls for free.
One thing about the old pay phones is that they were directly connected to the phone grid at a higher level than ordinary phone lines, due to having to run the time measuring on top of the calls. That meant that in an emergency, if the phone circuits were busy, you could go to a pay phone and be able to get your call out. There used to be redundancy built into systems, but now everything is deregulated and about profit.
Hey I didn’t know that…interesting. Thanks for the info !
I didn’t know that! How cool. It’s been ages since I’ve used a payphone. I think the last time was ~5 years ago when my cell died and I had to call my mom from the train station. Was I ever grateful that they still had them!
I just bought Ms. Cox’ Barbie on Amazon.
I’ll let y’all know if she comes with both outfits.
I LOVED Barbies as a kid.
And currently have a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Barbie on display in my bedroom.
But i bought this one- b/c i want to support Ms. Cox, and Mattel for not being totally backwards and awful.
Cue story about how they throw money at right wing causes and politicians probably, but for today- proud to be a Barbie fan.
Okay, great. Now, I want to see a Madam Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle Barbie doll! Two versions: one as an actor on Suits with the entire fabulous wardrobe; and two, as Princess Henry of Wales (*Marchioness of Montecito*) The Duchess of Sussex/ Success!!! 💓💗😍
Ray Liotta died. He was 67.
Oh wow, what happened to him? I really thought he did an excellent job on Shades of Blue with Jennifer Lopez. Sad to hear.
I agree. He was amazing in that role.
RIP.
It’s Ray in Goodfellas for me. His first scene, where the camera pans up from his shoes to his face, with those eyes, sigh.
I just read this. It is shocking. Rest In Peace, Ray
Oh no. I love Ray Liotta. Plus, he’s my generation. I guess I will have to gear up and be prepared for more and more actors of my generation to continue passing away, which obviously is an inevitable reality. Liotta was such a good actor. I love his mischievous grin. Of course, I know nothing about his personal life and I never met him. But it’s funny how following an actor’s career makes us feel we know that person in some way.
Condolences to Ray Liotta’s family and friends. I’m glad that his screen performances will always be available to revisit. 😥
I looked it up on the Internet. News stories are reporting that Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic. He was filming a movie, Dangerous Waters. Apparently, his fiancee, Jacy Nittolo, had accompanied him, so she was at the location with him.
Tributes to Ray are pouring in all over the place, including this one from ESPN: “We’ll always remember him as Shoeless Joe Jackson, in Field of Dreams.”
Lots of wonderful tributes to Ray Liotta from old friends, colleagues, and many admirers in the film community:
https://theworldnews.net/us-news/ray-liotta-tributes-pour-in-from-viola-davis-jamie-lee-curtis-and-more-passionate-brilliant-actor
Let’s see if the Baptist abuse finally gets the attention that the Catholic cases did. You get all the jokes about the Catholic priests, but back when these cases were front page news, there was an average of one conviction a week of Protestant priests, pastors, and youth ministers. The Catholics deserve every ounce of scorn they’ve gotten, but the other Christian denominations have had more abusers without the press scrutiny, because there isn’t the same level of hierarchy, enabling the fiction that these are all bad apples no one knew about.
I want that Barbie!
Whoa! Viola Davis looks absolutely sparkling, scrumptious and wonderful in this magnificent aqua-colored suit at Cannes. My goodness, it pops so gorgeously against her velvety black skin. Yum! Yada Yada!
https://www.gofugyourself.com/cannes-catch-up-viola-daviss-two-good-suits-are-a-balm-05-2022
Thanks for the soothing eye candy. 😍
Depeche Mode member Andy Fletcher passed away as well. He was 60. Thank you for the soundtrack of our lives, safe trip. Condolences to his family, friends, and the Depeche Mode family.
Just awful. Way too young. RIP, Andy