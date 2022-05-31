Cryptocurrency creator: Elon Musk is a ‘grifter’ who doesn’t know how to code

It’s weird that we’re not hearing much about Elon Musk’s attempt to purchase Twitter anymore. The last time we heard about it, Tesla’s stock price had significantly dipped, as had Twitter’s stock price. If the deal goes forward as-is, he’ll be overpaying for Twitter and he doesn’t have the money, basically. Which is probably why Musk is trying to wriggle his way out of the deal by claiming that he needs more information on bots. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) looms, and Musk is looking at lawsuits from Twitter shareholders. And, unsurprisingly, Musk is a sexual harasser on top of all that.
All in all, a perfect time to go on vacation, right? Musk was seen at the Chevel Blanc Hotel in St. Tropez over the weekend. He has a new actress girlfriend – a 27-year-old named Natasha Bassett. Natasha was in Cannes to promote something, and Musk came out to spend some time with her. Keep in mind that Musk and Grimes just announced their split a few months ago. Musk and Grimes also welcomed their second child together via surrogate in December. Exa Dark Sideræl joined 2-year-old son X Æ A-12. From what I’ve heard/seen, Musk doesn’t spend much time at all with his children with Grimes, although I do think he occasionally sees his kids from his first marriage.
Meanwhile, did you hear that the co-creator of Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency thinks Musk is a giant fraud? Pot, kettle, Ponzi.
One of the co-creators of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin says he’s convinced Elon Musk is a “grifter” after his own interactions with the SpaceX CEO/wannabe Twitter owner. Jackson Palmer, in an interview with the Australian news site Crikey, said he first interacted with Musk on Twitter several years ago regarding plans for a bot meant to weed out cryptocurrency scams on the platform.
“Elon reached out to me to get hold of that script and it became apparent very quickly that he didn’t understand coding as well as he made out. He asked, ‘How do I run this Python script?’” Palmer was quoted saying. After that, he said, “I wasn’t a fan of him. He’s a grifter, he sells a vision in hopes that he can one day deliver what he’s promising, but he doesn’t know that.”
As for Musk’s Twitter takeover, Palmer said he suspects the Tesla exec either wants to “dismantle all trust or maybe he’s delusional enough to think he can build an alternative.” The other option, he said, is “that he wants to drive it into the ground at a much lower price, and I think that’s what he’s doing.” Musk has yet to respond to the comments.
Sounds about right. I also believe that Musk is nowhere near as capable as he pretends to be. It wouldn’t surprise me if the whole thing came crashing down on him.
EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk, 50, pictured with new girlfriend Natasha Bassett, 27, in St Tropez https://t.co/qYvSYFF8MD
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 30, 2022
Takes a grifter to know a grifter I guess. I can completely believe he has no idea how to code. He might have known 25 years ago? That wouldn’t be very helpful these days, though.
I completely agree with you. Python became big within the last 16 years. It’s a difficult language to learn. He probably didn’t bother with it at that point.
Sorry, tried to respond to you but it posted as a separate comment. Comment 21. Sorry! New around here.
The man is vile in every sense of the word. Why would any human want to touch that?
Um, the same 75 million who worship Trump? I’ve been saying this for the longest time. Musk is simply another Trump. Dumb, privileged conman whose great talent is twisting the narrative to take credit for others’ successes and making himself appear smarter, more capable and successful than he is. And it works, so there’s that.
also, like D.T., he was born into wealth that was attained by daddy et al under shady AF circumstances involving overt racism.
I find that picture where he’s posing in his tux very scary. He doesn’t look quite human.
Yeah, Elon’s face is uncomfortable to look at. I don’t know whether he’s had anything invasive done or just fillers — but everything is just a little bit off.
@ Malificent, I am getting Napoleon off of that vibe. Which would actually make sense once you put it all together.
I find the picture where he’s posing in his tux very scary. He looks like an alien who created a human suit and almost got it right!
If they do another Men in Black movie…this right here!
He looks like a puffed up toad. Just waiting for a split tongue to slither out and snap a fly!
Jan: yes, he’s a human Mr. Toad & looks like the Disney version to me.
I don’t understand. Musk doesn’t need to know how to code; he can hire people to do that. I think this is another case of “two things can be true at the same time” – Musk can be a slime bucket and Twitter can be deceiving investors with faked statistics.
I am a mediocre coder at best. Very rough, just do it for data analysis and visualization, and I still end up editing my plot aesthetics because I can’t be bothered sometimes, so take this with a grain of salt. I think he presents himself as really being much more technically in the weeds than he is from the sound of this. He has a lot of social pull and public trust and as someone that pushes crypto-currency, and is buying Twitter, he should probably have a firm grasp on coding. I wouldn’t trust someone to just tell me what code is doing. If I had his presence, I’d want to run it, then pick it apart myself before I told anyone else they should trust it.
Except you can’t be a “tech genius ” and make massive claims about algorithms if you don’t know shit about coding. Elon isn’t as rich as he pretends to be especially since most of his wealth comes from stocks, which he’s leveraged to the hilt. He’s cash poor and can’t afford twitter and is trying to get out of the contract
Well, Palmer didn’t say Musk didn’t know shit about coding, just that Musk didn’t know as much as he made out back when Palmer spoke to him about cryptocurrency several years ago. Maybe he knows more now than he did then, I don’t know. My only point is that it’s easy to pile onto Musk because he seems a very unsavory character, but that doesn’t automatically make Twitter the good guy in this story. It’s very possible to have two bad guys.
I don’t think it’s so much “he can’t code” as that he’s a poseur, and not a good one.
He asked for a script without knowing what to do with it, and then expected the author to teach him basic Python (which is both breathtakingly arrogant and embarrassingly stupid).
It’s like asking to hold the pompoms and assuming that qualifies you for the varsity cheerleading squad.
How long until his new gf is pregnant
The second child was not via surrogate, we just assumed it was.
Grimes carried the second child.
Beady eyes and pasty skin. ewww
Imagine what his face looks like too!!
Musk is not an innovator. He just has the money to pay people to do the actual work he’s been praised for.
And he did the most important part. He has manipulated the PR so the lazy unwashed masses believe he’s the visionary and genius who founded some of the most successful companies in the world. A little digging would reveal this to b a complete lie, but it doesn’t matter. Nobody digs.
@Amy: exactly. He’s a VC, not an inventor. But my (many) Trump-loving friends/family are already giving him the same myth-making in real-time treatment. It’s tough for them to reconcile that they think he invented electric cars with…..the existence of electric cars. LOL.
Oh the irony of a crypto creator calling Musk a grifter. Say what you want about Musk – and I’m not a huge fan – but he has been a an innovator and creator. Crypto guy? Not so much.
Sorry, he’s not though. You’ve fallen for the lie. Please do some research, he’s created nothing. He took other people’s work and manipulated public perception so people like you believe he’s the ‘founder’ of successful companies. Whenever he truly had opportunities to build and lead, he screwed up so badly that he was fired. All smoke and mirrors.
Nope. Not an innovator. Not a creator. He is an investor with a clinical level of narcissism.
Sarahlee
It’s true. He’s like Elizabeth Holmes in a way. The lies put out there first. The truth always follows, but people lose interest by then. There was enough buzz, enough money and enough names attached. So, why question?
The truth is coming out slowly just like with Elizabeth. That she was a grifter. Not an innovator.
But ideas don’t come to fruition without funding. If someone had an idea for Tesla or SpaceX then they didn’t do it for whatever reason. He did.
Again, please do your research. He didn’t create Tesla, it wasn’t his idea. It already existed, he just bought it.
And he had A LOT of help from the American government in the forms of contracts, tax breaks, loans, and other grants establishing that funding. To the tune of billions, in fact. By far one of the biggest scams run on the American people is how much scientific advancement is considered proprietary despite it being funded by American taxpayer money.
To be fair, crypto currencies were not initially set up to be ponzi schemes, Dogecoin was set up as a joke, not a grift. The crypto situation is a bit like the Wall Street Stock Exchange crash. Stock is not inherantly evil, but it was unregulated and people lost the run of themselves, then lost everything. The Dogecoin creator resents Musk for using his twitter platform to manipulate it’s value, most likely for personal gain. All this aside: it’s not a good idea to view any unregulated currency as a solid investment opportunity.
I thought he already pulled out of the Twitter deal. In any case, paper tiger.
I always suspected he was a grifter. If he was anything but a white man, he wouldn’t have gotten as far as he has with his “businesses.” Also, no one would buy that he was a boy genius if he weren’t white. I would, but many would not, unfortunately. That’s why we’re stuck with such asses in politics, too. Because people respect white male morons. Especially those who support guns.
He’s always been a delusional scheister and it’s nice to see that the chickens are finally coming home to roost. With such a long history of delusions of grandeur and lies about his plans, is anyone really surprised?
Do we think this is mental illness, or is he just an idiot savant who rarely follows through? Both?
All I know is Gary Oldman will play him brilliantly someday.
Haha! Yes, to this — Oldman stuffed in that tux, looking and acting exactly like the Lizard Muffin.
Such an underrated actor! He was hypnotizing in The Fifth Element!!! He and John Malkovich are my top 5 favorite actors!!!
This is basically the tech bro version of “You’re a virgin who can’t drive”.
Underrated comment!
Hilarious!
I laughed out loud because that’s 100% accurate. “He can’t even code!”
He did try to drive down twitter stock with his announcement of Trump being welcomed back. He knew that wasn’t going to be seen well. What he didn’t think is that Tesla stock would drop. That all the deaths from autopilot and all his safety issues and harassment over the years would also come up.
The bigger they are the harder they fall. I feel a crash coming for sure. It’s his hubris. Also his businesses aren’t that profitable.
Certainly not anymore with in the last 5-15 days. All at his own doing, no one else to blame this kerfuffle, and his massive losses, on but him.
This headline makes me think of that line from Clueless: You’re a virgin who can’t drive!
OK, here’s my opinion on Elon.
I think he is the best salesman-bullsh**er in the room.
He is an interesting person. From a distance.
No way in hell would I care to be personally involved with him.
He seems to have a bit more sense of humor about himself vs. say Bezos.
Elon certainly has a “type” in looks at least, with the women he romances.
They ALL look like his first wife to me.
Plenty of children, none of which he spends much time with.
Because, you know, his work comes first. Blah, blah, blah.
This entire idea of “Billionaires” is BS!
It’s all a scam. Wealth hoarding is vile!
Hes a virgin who can’t drive.😉
He has a degree in physics. He may not know how to do use Python, but he’s not dumb. Annoying maybe but that’s different from being stupid.
Bit random but has he had some weird plastic surgery? He was attractive about 10 years ago but now he looks like an aging lesbian. I can’t quite figure out what is making him look so feminine yet masculine at the same time. He looks like KD Lang if anyone knows who that is!
A drop in testosterone—plus whatever cosmetic procedure—will do that.
It’s not actually that difficult at all. Id say it’s definitely in the easiest 30% of coding languages to learn. And the user interfaces are quite simple. I’m not very adept at anything technological and I know some Python. To someone holding themselves up as a genius in the field of tech and engineering, it should come incredibly naturally. He’s a fraud. Which some of us have known for ages. See this thread about his starlink business, for example: https://twitter.com/flexghost1/status/1528401662259277824