Cryptocurrency creator: Elon Musk is a ‘grifter’ who doesn’t know how to code

It’s weird that we’re not hearing much about Elon Musk’s attempt to purchase Twitter anymore. The last time we heard about it, Tesla’s stock price had significantly dipped, as had Twitter’s stock price. If the deal goes forward as-is, he’ll be overpaying for Twitter and he doesn’t have the money, basically. Which is probably why Musk is trying to wriggle his way out of the deal by claiming that he needs more information on bots. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) looms, and Musk is looking at lawsuits from Twitter shareholders. And, unsurprisingly, Musk is a sexual harasser on top of all that.

All in all, a perfect time to go on vacation, right? Musk was seen at the Chevel Blanc Hotel in St. Tropez over the weekend. He has a new actress girlfriend – a 27-year-old named Natasha Bassett. Natasha was in Cannes to promote something, and Musk came out to spend some time with her. Keep in mind that Musk and Grimes just announced their split a few months ago. Musk and Grimes also welcomed their second child together via surrogate in December. Exa Dark Sideræl joined 2-year-old son X Æ A-12. From what I’ve heard/seen, Musk doesn’t spend much time at all with his children with Grimes, although I do think he occasionally sees his kids from his first marriage.

Meanwhile, did you hear that the co-creator of Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency thinks Musk is a giant fraud? Pot, kettle, Ponzi.

One of the co-creators of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin says he’s convinced Elon Musk is a “grifter” after his own interactions with the SpaceX CEO/wannabe Twitter owner. Jackson Palmer, in an interview with the Australian news site Crikey, said he first interacted with Musk on Twitter several years ago regarding plans for a bot meant to weed out cryptocurrency scams on the platform. “Elon reached out to me to get hold of that script and it became apparent very quickly that he didn’t understand coding as well as he made out. He asked, ‘How do I run this Python script?’” Palmer was quoted saying. After that, he said, “I wasn’t a fan of him. He’s a grifter, he sells a vision in hopes that he can one day deliver what he’s promising, but he doesn’t know that.” As for Musk’s Twitter takeover, Palmer said he suspects the Tesla exec either wants to “dismantle all trust or maybe he’s delusional enough to think he can build an alternative.” The other option, he said, is “that he wants to drive it into the ground at a much lower price, and I think that’s what he’s doing.” Musk has yet to respond to the comments.

Sounds about right. I also believe that Musk is nowhere near as capable as he pretends to be. It wouldn’t surprise me if the whole thing came crashing down on him.

