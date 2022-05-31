Princess Charlene wore a Terrence Bray jumpsuit to the Monaco Grand Prix

Whatever is going on with Princess Charlene, she genuinely seems to be doing a lot better. Since returning to Monaco after four months in a Swiss treatment facility, Charlene has been averaging about one public appearance a week, usually with Prince Albert. Last week, Charlene even gave an interview, describing her health as “still fragile” and expressing a desire to not “rush things.” She also sarcastically referred to the many tabloid stories about the state of her marriage and whether she and Albert are separated. It seems they have decided to stick together. Or something.

Charlene joined Albert and their children in Monte Carlo over the weekend. They attended the Monaco Grand Prix and handed out the trophy. Charlene got a new outfit – a Terrence Bray jumpsuit which makes her look like a Pastel Gumby. It’s so unflattering, but I have to say, this is the healthiest Charlene has looked in a few years. Anyway, Charlene is okay. She’s going to stick around. For the time being. I would assume that she negotiated some additional perks to her marriage package.