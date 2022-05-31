Princess Charlene wore a Terrence Bray jumpsuit to the Monaco Grand Prix

Whatever is going on with Princess Charlene, she genuinely seems to be doing a lot better. Since returning to Monaco after four months in a Swiss treatment facility, Charlene has been averaging about one public appearance a week, usually with Prince Albert. Last week, Charlene even gave an interview, describing her health as “still fragile” and expressing a desire to not “rush things.” She also sarcastically referred to the many tabloid stories about the state of her marriage and whether she and Albert are separated. It seems they have decided to stick together. Or something.
Charlene joined Albert and their children in Monte Carlo over the weekend. They attended the Monaco Grand Prix and handed out the trophy. Charlene got a new outfit – a Terrence Bray jumpsuit which makes her look like a Pastel Gumby. It’s so unflattering, but I have to say, this is the healthiest Charlene has looked in a few years. Anyway, Charlene is okay. She’s going to stick around. For the time being. I would assume that she negotiated some additional perks to her marriage package.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instar.
She looks a lot better. And a smile! the baby blue pants suit is great on her. And holding her daughter’s hand. Whatever the new deal with her husband, it seems to be working. Good on her.
This is what I was thinking.
Same her – everything you said, Plus the outfit is perfect for the Grand Prix.
She smiles once a year on the f1 podium. It’s how I knew something was up when she was absent last GP. Usually it’s just her but they brought the kiddies, I’m guessing as a buffer. Hope she is okay, I’ve always felt bad for her
I love the baby blue jumper on her. She looks beautiful. The best I have seen her in a while.
I don’t know why you’d say it’s unflattering. It’s probably the first thing I’ve seen her in that actually fits her and looks polished and comfy at the same time.
Yup,.. it’s a weird outfit on paper Im not about to go order one or get that haircut but she pulls it off. It even suits her colouring very well. The only way it might be unflattering is that it makes her boobs look a bit fake. Maybe they aren’t but those proportions are unusual she kinda looks like an anime lady.. any ways genuinely curious how it’s unflattering.. anyone?
Just my $0.02 but the color is nice for a dress/blouse/jacket, but the styling of this is indeed too Gumby-adjacent for a pastel colour. plus it’s a camel-toe pic just waiting to happen.
I’d love it in navy with the neckline and cuffs in that periwinkle blue, tho. that would be gorgeous.
I agree. It also photographs wonderfully.
It wouldn’t work on everyone, but she’s 5’10” with an edgy haircut at an objectively ostentatious event. It definitely works on her.
Plus the crack of a smile is lovely. I hope she’s happy.
The reverse collar is a little weird and the lantern sleeves, large cuffs don’t work. The sleekness and simplicity of it are good, and that aspect and the color suit her, but those two other aspects aren’t right together.
Pastel Gumby. Lol.
She looks much better. Thank God.
I actually think she looks great in the jumpsuit! She looks happy, healthier, and chic. That is a wonderful color on her.
Yes, I like it too. Comfortable, non-fussy, relaxed looking. And I’m normally not a fan of short hair but this blond pixie looks really good on her.
Though it appears to be in the blue family, it comes off very much in the pastel of purle-ish blue, more so than blue.
I think she looks fabulous as she carries the pantsuit very well!! She looks to have the perfect have body and I do love the cut, she wears it beautifully and her hair is magnificent!!! Gabriela looks tremendously happy too. Gabriela has a beautiful smile and is genuinely happy as well!!
Agreed with both of you. She looks great AND happy.
I’m digging the jumpsuit actually. She looks really good, like she’s at peace for the moment.
I do not like that jumpsuit. In the head and shoulders picture, it makes her head look like it’s on backwards.
I think this would have looked cuter as a dress, but that’s me. Now that she’s back, I absolutely hate the thing they’re doing where she’s always with Gabriella and Jacques is with Albert. At least last year Albert was “forced” to have both the kids with him. Like, she can hold Jacques’s hand once in a while and Albert can hold Gabriella’s. It’s something I hate seeing (they’re not the only family who does this.)
Especially because Gabriella is Albert’s clone!!
Call me naive but I think it’s possible this isn’t necessarily stage managed- kids favour parents throughout childhood and they probably get better pics if they just let the kids choose who to stand with.
This. My oldest kid clinged to me like her life depended on it. My second was far more independent and liked to run, so my husband would chase her and grab her hand. It wasn’t done on purpose.
Time to share my theory. I think Char was addicted to cocaine, and melted her inner nasal cavity requiring extensive reconstructive work. When she got home, she was still in need of drug treatment, and that’s what she got while she was in Switzerland. To me, it explains everything. The weight loss. The sinus issues. The long-term treatment. Forgive me if others have said this, but Ive never seen it! Am I crazy, or does it just fit?
If that’s right, I feel terrible for her and everyone close to her. How awful.
I think the Royal Foibles blog reported something like that, before the author moved his content to Patreon.
Very interesting theory. Really, this story is so strange that anything could be possible. I wonder, though, could photos taken before she left the country show evidence of this? Probably not, I guess.
I wouldn’t be surprised if drugs were also involved but most of the reports were about her drinking and turning up to various official events completely hammered. So I think there were probably multiple addictions going on.
The color is lovely on her, but to me the overall look of the outfit is clownish. In the face she still seems frail and trying hard to compensate with makeup.
From top to bottom she looks so much better, lighter, heathier and maybe happier? Her babies look so happy to be with their mother. I hope she continues on her road to recovery and happiness. Her looking so good makes Albert looks even like a sack of sh*t.
@ girl_ninja, it’s hard to dress up a bag of sh!t no matter how much money you have. Though, a bag of sh!t will always just be a bag of sh!t no matter how you try to disguise it. At the the of the day, it’s still just a bag of sh!t!!
And thank you for the laugh!!!
I’m just happy for the kids that their mom seems to be doing better. I can’t imagine what it was like for them to be mostly separated from her for a whole year at such a young age. They visited her twice in South Africa but then she came back and almost immediately went to the Swiss clinic. Gabriella’s dress is very cute. Not a huge fan of Charlene’s outfit because it looks so heavy and I can’t imagine wearing a jumpsuit with sleeves. Having to pee in that thing would be a nightmare.
Also not a huge surprise but Albert is really starting to look… old. He looks like the kids’ grandpa here.
This cut is great for her body type size, and shape! Well done!
I just don’t like her. She always looks sour. She is pretty and I love the color blue. But she is the most uninteresting person in the world to me.
If you were married to someone you couldn’t escape you would look sour too
love that hairstyle on her. she looks healthy.
Her little girl looks so happy to be with her mom.
She looked a lot happier hanging out with some of the gorgeous F1 drivers. You should have seen her face standing next to Charles Leclerc.
Glad to see her back and smiling. If I were 5′ 10″ this jumpsuit is what I’d wear. As to her absence for almost a year, I believe that there are multiple issues involved and she’s still too fragile to even think about discussing it.
‘makes her look like a Pastel Gumby’
Lol exactly
For the first time in a long while, she looks like she wants to live. Love the pantsuit on her.