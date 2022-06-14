There’s a national tampon shortage in the US due to supply chain issues

There have been persistent supply chain issues and shortages of various products since the pandemic began over two years ago. The latest item that’s hard to find? Tampons. This started making news over the weekend with a weird celebrity tie-in. Amy Schumer did some Tampax ads in 2020 and a Proctor & Gamble spox said that her ads spiked sales. Which is hilarious because Tampax has been around forever and the shortage is obviously not Amy’s fault.
Tampons are hard to find.
Like baby formula in 2022 or toilet paper in 2020, the essential sanitary product is the latest casualty of the pandemic, increased demand and disrupted supply chains.
On social media, women are posting photos of empty drugstore shelves and saying they can’t find tampons for miles and miles. They wonder if they will have to switch to other methods like pads or menstrual cups. Even Amy Schumer is being dragged into the conversation after being mentioned in an article as contributing to an increased demand of Tampax since she appeared in ads — in 2020.
What’s behind all of this?
Tampax maker P&G spokeswoman Cheri McMaster told Time that “retail sales growth has exploded” since 2002. Demand is up 7.7% over the past two years, she said.
The outlet also reported that P&G said in a recent earnings call that it was struggling with supply chain issues, including sourcing and transporting raw materials and and getting the products on trucks to retailers.
Other potential factors include staff shortages at particular manufacturing plants and increased cotton prices, likely due to the war in Ukraine, where much of the world’s fertilizer is produced, affecting crops of all kinds.
This ABC 7 article explores the supply chain disruptions a bit more, as well as price gouging. Like the PPE price gouging early in the pandemic, holding tampons/hygiene products essentially hostage to sell them at high rates is pretty terrible. Tampons and related personal hygiene products should be free or more affordable anyway, but that’s another story. Until these news articles, I wasn’t aware that there was a tampon shortage. These products are (luckily) pretty consistently stocked in my area, both in terms of volume and variety. But other things are harder to find so I guess the impacts of the shortages are somewhat regional and it’s a tradeoff. For example, I’ve had a lot of trouble finding my cat’s preferred food and litter, and today I had to go to three stores to find the latter. Which was annoying, but at least I was about to find it somewhere. Most people have reasons why they prefer one brand over another. And it’s bad enough to have to resort to using a tampon brand that’s not your usual/preferred, so not being able to find tampons at all must be incredibly frustrating. Of course there are alternative options to tampons, but everyone has their preferred products and people who want tampons should be able to access them.
Huh. Maybe that’s why I haven’t been able to get my hands on what I like. I just bought a reusable disc to give that a try.
Good choice. The disc works great, saves money and more environmentally friendly..
Yes! It’s a great time for those who’ve been thinking of trying out a menstrual cup to check them out.
I was wary, initially, but the cost (and tax) on mentrual supplies started to piss me off every month, so I finally decided to opt out a few years ago. I’m so glad I did. And there are so many more great choices available now.
Can we get a celebrity (or four) to do a big PR push for menstrual cups? Seize the moment!
I learned about menstrual cups years ago on this site and haven’t looked back! One thing: always boil water after your cycle and place the cup in the water (that you’ve removed from the stove/microwave) for a few minutes to sanitize it. It’s been a godsend for someone with excessively heavy flows due to fibroids. Also, doesn’t hurt to wear a pad on days that are heavy, to catch any spillage in case you didn’t get to empty the cup in time. Hopefully this bit of bad news—tampon shortage—can play a small part in saving the planet.
I switched to a disposable disc about 3 years ago and I will never go back!
After my last baby was born and my period came back, tampons were SO uncomfortable for me. My cramps were awful. I read a lot about discs/cups and thought I’d try since they are supposed to help with cramps since they don’t cause the same irritations that tampons can. 100% worked for me plus better for the environment even if its disposable.
Flex brand if anyone is curious. They also have cups.
Good thing I have my period panties!
Theres been a shortage at my local CVS for months. I switched up brands out of necessity, but I didn’t like it.
That neanderthal Marjorie Taylor Greene says the shortage is due to Dems loading up male bathrooms with tampons, I swear there is no bottom when it comes to that horrible woman.
Lol, what a stupid woman she is.
sorry I giggled a bit
So did I! It’s just so….stupid….
Thank you…I thought I was evil because I smirked a little bit.
The only thing left on my local store shelves are click tampons. Even in a shortage, no one wants to buy those useless things. I have about a two month supply but I always look to see if they have something I can use when I’m at the store.
Two months ago I brought the last box of my preferred brand for $10!!!! And haven’t been able to find it since!! I was able to make thru this month cycle but if I don’t find it by next month I’m going to have to switch brands. My back up brands been sold out for months!!! My selection is already super small as I only buy organic non applicator.
I love my menstrual cup! Reusable, zero waste, lasts a lifetime, and works way better than tampons.
Same, love my menstrual cup. I’ve had mine for maybe 5 or 6 years now. I think I paid £12 for it initially. I couldn’t go back to other types of products now. Its just so damn convenient.
Good god America is seriously like a third world country, with the rampant violence, corruption of democracy, poverty, and lack of basic necessities
Two words, y’all: menstrual cups! I got my first one in university, and they haven’t failed me yet. I always found tampons uncomfortable, expensive,and they weren’t all that reliable on heavy days.
*Once you go cup, you’ll never give it up*
One word: Thinx! I started using period panties maybe three or four years ago? They are amazing. And I also feel that some of my period symptoms are lessened by no longer using tampons (cramps and bloating).
If I can’t find my preferred brands of tampons I may have to switch to the underwear or the cup.
I use organic cotton tampons and I find my flow nowhere near as heavy as with regular tampons. I learned a long time ago that my diet affects my pms symptoms and made the necessary changes.
I’ve got both Thinx and Knix–the Knix have proven to be more absorbent/better for heavier days. The Thinx–even the heavy/moderate ones–are best for lighter days for me, or I have to change them out mid-day at work. Also! The sleep shorts under gym shorts for workouts are stellar.
I was really hesitant to try knix, but it has been an absolute game changer.
If you don’t get on with a menstrual cup, try period pants (or maybe ‘period panties’ in the States??). Literally – underwear with a built in pad. You wash them with your regular clothes. Game changer for me.
If this issue angers you, there are lots of groups working to end period poverty. In MA, for example, such groups are working to pass the I AM bill, which would require free period products in schools, prisons and homeless shelters.
For those recommending the menstrual cups, how did you find one that worked well for you? I tried one a couple years ago and I could not get it to work at all. I still had to wear a pad because it was leaking. I watched videos, tried different insertion methods – no dice!
I could use a recommendation too. Didn’t like the disc I tried years ago.
My fave is made by a company called “Lola” and I just ordered it from Amazon years ago. It’s sturdy but flexible. Just make sure to order the right size for a good fit, there are two!
Thanks Jay☺️
Menstrual cups have been so difficult for me to use, and I tried a few of them a couple years back. Period panties are a lot easier in my experience.
Don’t give up on the cup! It’s a game changer! No more cramps and it just feels so much cleaner.
It took a few cycles for me to get a hang of it so I’d wear period panties with the cup at first. I use a little lube for much easier insertion. I learned that my cup has to be inserted and then tilted back (towards my spine). Just more comfortable for my body. I also give a little tug to make sure it has a suction seal. If it wiggles after inserted, it isn’t sealed. Sealed = no leaks.
Finally, take a quiz to learn about the cup recommended for you! I tried 2 or 3. I’m now coming on my 3rd year using the same one!
One more thing- if possible- be at home when inserting/ removing the cup. In the beginning, it takes moving around and trying different angles. Give it a wash while you wash your hands and boil it for 5 minutes once a month, after your cycle. Good luck everyone!
It tooke a couple cycles as well to figure it out, but it was so worth it! I originally used the Lunette cup, and I think they had a YouTube video about different ways to fold and insert the cup that really helped me (probably many more resources on yt now, it’s been about ten years since I started using one).
When I’m not on birth control I had a really heavy flow the first few days and would usually use a pad as backup just in case of leaking. I love the freedom though of never worrying about running out of tampons or “wasting” one on light flow days and the fact that you can leave them in up to 12 hours!
I’ve been using June Cups for the past year or so and they are really affordable. Cheapest one is $6, although I prefer their more firm option which I think was $12
Oh, see that last part is why I am reluctant to make the switch. I work long hours and often have to change tampons during the day. I’m not sure how that would work with a cup when I’m in a stall in my office’s large bathroom.
Rosie’s advice is great. I had trouble with cups because I could never get them out. If anyone else had this problem you might have a high cervix. The Intimina Lily cup is designed for high cervixes. Game changer!
I’ve tried three different brands of cup and different sizes and they all leaked. Unfortunately they’re just not made for me!
I’ve tried several and never had a good experience with them. When I worked at a place that sold them, we got A LOT of returns. They are great for some, but not for others. Don’t feel too bad if it turns out they are not for you.
Because I get to a point where it feels like I’m gonna pass out when wearing a tampon, I don’t even wanna think about using a M-cup.
I feel like I’m saying this in every comment, and this will be the last time (I promise), but period panties are game changers! I highly recommend them.
My usual retailer has them in stock when I am there. Which is at Disneyland as of this year they give them out free and I stock up when I am there as it is my preferred old school Tampax. I do buy for my students (high school chemistry) to make sure they have somewhere to come to when they do not feel comfortable visiting the nurse. We have a code word of Ms. I need drugs and then all the boys are like why do we not get drugs? And seriously the boys are so dense they never put it together or don’t want to!
I stopped getting my period about a year ago (one good thing about menopause) but I remember having trouble finding my preferred brand, which is OB, even before the pandemic. My mother used them and I never could rely on anything else to work properly. I’m so sorry to hear people are having trouble finding what they need.
The cup sounds like a good option, but the “period panties” would probably be my go-to if I needed something now.
WTAF I’m 65 hysterectomy at 35. They should be free. Can they not recycle pads to make tampons? Could condoms soon be outlawed to insure women get pregnant? I am pissed for my sisters. My first period was a pad held in place with a belt. At 13 I wanted to swim and was terrified to use a tampon. You know what my best friend did? She offered to put it in me and I layed on the floor. A Saint I tell you.
I love this storytelling 🙂
I remember those! I never used them. I was lucky, having two older sisters and a progressive mother who used OB tampons. I never used pads, never had to miss a day of swimming.
I raised my kids in Houston and when my daughter came home from 5th grade health class with a freaking BELT AND PAD, I was gobsmacked. This was in the 2010s!
Your friend is a Saint though, lol.
For years I was terrified of using tampons because I was told they took your virginity. And being a good Catholic girl that just wouldn’t do! My first pads had the belt (the Stayfree kit, lol). This was in the 80’s. Thank goodness I don’t have to worry about this anymore (full hysterectomy last year) but I still have some pads and Tampax in my bathroom drawer in case anyone visiting needs them.
I’m happy I got a multipack of period underwear. I’ve tried menstrual cups and have had to go to the doctor twice because they got stuck and I had to get them removed. That’s an awkward conversation for sure! The menopause can’t come soon enough, I tell ya.
The menopause lack of estrogen makes you skin sag. I’m not sure what’s worse. Yes, I am older, and I look like a turtle in photos.