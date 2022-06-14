Jamaica will dump the British monarchy by 2025, they will become a republic

In March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thought they could do keen colonialist cosplay throughout their Caribbean Tour and everyone would love it and talk about how they are the perfect future king and queen. What actually happened is that they looked like tone-deaf racist a–holes incapable of improvising when their imagery blew up in their faces. They looked like they were surrounding themselves with incompetent staff. They looked like they were too coddled and ignorant to understand how badly their tour would land. The worst imagery came out of their stop in Jamaica, where Kate and William insulted Bob Marley fans and Rastafarians, then Kate winced when a Black person touched her, then Kate greeted people – many of them children – who were behind a chain-link fence. It was a racist mess.
After that, the Jamaican prime minister brought them to his office and fired them live on camera. It was glorious. Now that the Jubbly is over, Jamaica has announced that they are now moving forward with the process to remove the Queen as head of state. The whole process will take a few years, but Jamaica will be free of the British monarchy by 2025.
Jamaica’s government has announced plans to make the country a republic in time for the 2025 general election. Obtaining republic status would remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.
Marlene Malahoo Forte, the country’s Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, announced the timeline during her contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 7. The Jamaican Constitution and the removal of Queen Elizabeth II as the island’s head of state were among the key issues she addressed during her speech, according to Caribbean National Weekly.
“The continued symbolic presence of the British Crown in the constitutional make-up of our state and other commonwealth Caribbean states has been repeatedly placed on reform agendas here and across the region,” she said. “With ‘Little England’ severing ties from Queen Elizabeth “Big England” and establishing the Republic of Barbados in 2021 and Prime Minister Holness’s announcement of his government’s intention to move on from a constitutional monarchy, eyes are now focused on the remaining commonwealth Caribbean realms to see who will take the next step when,” she added.
From what I understand, it’s not as simple as a referendum vote, although Jamaicans will get to vote on it. There’s a bureaucratic process, a constitutional process that they have to follow. Barbados was able to do it a lot faster because they didn’t need to do a referendum vote. Anyway, just a reminder that by the time Charles becomes king, there will barely be anything left of the Commonwealth or the “British empire.” And by the time William becomes king… he’ll be lucky to be the king of England and Wales and that’s it.
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William joins young footballers on the football pitch during a visit to Trenchtown as Catherine Duchess of Cmabridge watches on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220323-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 5
The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a meeting at his office in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet, during a meeting at his office in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, wife Juliet
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King's House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220323-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 5
The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a meeting at his office in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Huzzah for Jamaica! Absolutely wonderful news!
These final pictures of the Keens will be how Jamaicans will remember the Royal Family FOREVER
It’s about time… Well done Jamaica! As well let us stop with the titles.
A silly title in 2022 is just classist. Only a snob or a fool would want to be addressed by one…
Same with the. curtsey and the bowing. It is creepy and outdated. The very essence of colonialism.
Welp. King William out here building his legacy. I leave Khate out of this as she is being put aside. Is there a bet on whether even Wales will be around if W ever gets to be King?
I am impatiently waiting for the second falling of the British Empire, where there’s nothing let of that monstrous, racist land grab but half an isle.
The Royalists keep saying this shows that the Caribbean tour was a success. Like…I cannot.
They’re not entirely wrong. It was a success… for small-r republicans who are advocating to get rid of the monarchy!
@ChillinginDC, Seriously? They’re saying this shows it was a SUCCESS? Okay then. Not going to attempt to understand the logic here; it’s already giving me a headache.
@Lorelei it is fascinating following some of them. They are saying the pusback in dates shows the Jamaican people don’t want to remove TQ as head of state and that William and Katherine convinced them!
Imagine having to twist everything into these logistical pretzels in order to try and make your useless faves look good.
Yep, Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon just launched her campaign for a second independence referendum
Cathy and Bill certainly did their bit.
commonwealth countries headed out the door and they’re worried about H&M smh
They’re not really worried about H&M. They are just using them as a distraction and as red meat to their racist royalist base. It’s pathetic, and it won’t save them. It’s just going to add on to the list of things about the BRF and BM will have to answer to. The clock is ticking.
This colonist,racist keenbridges tour and how the Jamaican PM fired them on live television was my favorite part about them this year. Lol. I enjoyed seeing them make absolute racist asses of themselves for the world to see. . Remember how right before this Willy said his racist shit about war being foreign to Europe? Then Louis coming close to snatching the wiglets off kate head was a close second. Lol.
Agreed. This has been a banner year for roosting Cambridge pigeons.
For me it’s a toss up between being fired on camera–and they didn’t even get to sit down!–and that stupid white jeep ride for favorite imagery to signal the final setting of the sun on the British Empire (which in actuality set a long time ago).
Good for Jamaica! I hope all the Caribbean islands and former colonial possessions follow suit.
Meanwhile here in Canada it won’t happen for awhile, maybe until William’s reign, and maybe not even then. Canadians are Republicans in that we always forget about the Royal Family and couldn’t care less. But also…have no motivation to go through the constitutional nightmare of getting all 10 provinces and 3 territories to agree to something, which is like herding cats. It’s easier in a non-federal country maybe.
Some Kate stans were calling this a “win” for W & K, because it won’t happen until 2025. Like they “postponed” Jamaica leaving with that terrible tour.
Lol, poor stans, clinging to a sinking ship.
Good for them. If William weren’t such a venomous toad I would feel sorry for him – he really isn’t necessary for anybody.
“And by the time William becomes king… he’ll be lucky to be the king of England and Wales and that’s it.”
I hope it’s less than that. He can be king of Sandringham. That should satisfy him.
King of Sandringham 😂
King of Sandwich Ham.
Good job, Jamaica! The good people of this nation deserve to thrive without the BRF baggage! No one wants Charles or William as king lol.
As a Canadian, I was indifferent to the RF for most of my life – the queen was a grandmotherly figurehead who… was on our money? Had a representative in parliament and the legislature? Who showed up once a decade to cut a ribbon or two and then left? Who cares…. Then I moved to the UK 6 years ago. I never would have anticipated how anti-royal I would become over this time. I hope every day that Canada and the rest of the Commonwealth finally wakes up and decides to shake these grifters.
Congrats to Jamaica.
Wow there’s dozens of us!! 😂😂
I’m a Canadian who moved to the UK 8 years ago. I had the exact same process as you. I had mild affection for the queen because she reminded me of my English grandmother, I understood I lived in a constitutional monarchy, and would watch the odd royal wedding here and there.
Now, I am a republican, fighting where I can to get rid of this outdated, racist, colonialist, sexist, ableist, unelected institution!! ✊✊✊
Great news! As a person with Jamaican heritage, I’ve been hearing about ditching the Queen for over 20 years. The process is complicated and many older Jamaicans are/were fond of the Queen. But now it’s difficult to pretend that the royals aren’t racist in the face of such obvious racism such as the concerns about Archie’s complexion (very telling, especially since the Sussex children are mostly white), Khate obviously recoiling from a Jamaican official, and keeping those children behind a chain link fence, AND seeing the unhinged reaction of so many Brits to the Black Duchess. All you have to do is read the comments from any Daily Fail article and the insistence by Brits that they aren’t racist becomes a study in the absurd. Seems like racism runs DEEP on Salty Isle. As does the gaslighting.
As someone with a Jamaican parent, I wished that my dad was around to see them leave the Commonwealth.
That picture with shaking hands through that fence makes me sick to my stomach!
I am with you, Beverly! As a person of Jamaican heritage, I wished that my dad was alive to see this.
And for this historic failure Bill and Cathy were just given an additional home. Go figure.
Yep, talk about failing up
It’s called the Peter Principle, getting promoted to your highest level of incompetency.
I’m Jamaican and I still can’t get over the fact that she wore orange to meet with the Prime Minister. For context, each political party in Jamaica has an associated colour. The JLP (the Prime Minister’s party) colour is green. The PNP (the Opposition party) colour is orange. The KP incompetent team didn’t even get the basic colours right. Two seconds of research would have sorted out that political faux pas.
Yes. Only one of many failures in planning and preparation. I cannot imagine who advised her on her wardrobe, which should have been appropriate and respectful.
Perhaps wearing orange was intentional, a political move by Willy and Katy showing obvious preference for the PNP opposition party. It’s a matter of record that PM Holness has talked about legislative agenda to become republic since he was elected in 2016.
That only makes it worse if it was intentional. Incredibly rude and bad diplomatic move.
What always impresses me about the photos from this tour is how dignified the officials were even though they didn’t want to host the Cambridges. William and Kate could really learn something about diplomacy and politics from this situation and school their expressions like the grown ups they’re supposed to be
St. Lucia next, then Grenada for sure, Australia after the succession and on and on. Also Kate’s fillers are so obvious in these photos, they’ll never concede that she’s getting them but they’re plain to see haha
I love Kaiser’s subtle nod to the royal family not even having a chance with Scotland. 😏🏴
Well, good for W and K. This is their first true accomplishment: helping Jamaica get the foot of British tyranny off their neck. It may have been the opposite of what they strove for, but isn’t God good, to use them for a worthy purpose, even against W and K’s own desires and interests?
Go Jamaica
Canadian here
Really hoping Canada does the same