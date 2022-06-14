Jamaica will dump the British monarchy by 2025, they will become a republic

In March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thought they could do keen colonialist cosplay throughout their Caribbean Tour and everyone would love it and talk about how they are the perfect future king and queen. What actually happened is that they looked like tone-deaf racist a–holes incapable of improvising when their imagery blew up in their faces. They looked like they were surrounding themselves with incompetent staff. They looked like they were too coddled and ignorant to understand how badly their tour would land. The worst imagery came out of their stop in Jamaica, where Kate and William insulted Bob Marley fans and Rastafarians, then Kate winced when a Black person touched her, then Kate greeted people – many of them children – who were behind a chain-link fence. It was a racist mess.

After that, the Jamaican prime minister brought them to his office and fired them live on camera. It was glorious. Now that the Jubbly is over, Jamaica has announced that they are now moving forward with the process to remove the Queen as head of state. The whole process will take a few years, but Jamaica will be free of the British monarchy by 2025.

Jamaica’s government has announced plans to make the country a republic in time for the 2025 general election. Obtaining republic status would remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. Marlene Malahoo Forte, the country’s Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, announced the timeline during her contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 7. The Jamaican Constitution and the removal of Queen Elizabeth II as the island’s head of state were among the key issues she addressed during her speech, according to Caribbean National Weekly. “The continued symbolic presence of the British Crown in the constitutional make-up of our state and other commonwealth Caribbean states has been repeatedly placed on reform agendas here and across the region,” she said. “With ‘Little England’ severing ties from Queen Elizabeth “Big England” and establishing the Republic of Barbados in 2021 and Prime Minister Holness’s announcement of his government’s intention to move on from a constitutional monarchy, eyes are now focused on the remaining commonwealth Caribbean realms to see who will take the next step when,” she added.

[From Essence]

From what I understand, it’s not as simple as a referendum vote, although Jamaicans will get to vote on it. There’s a bureaucratic process, a constitutional process that they have to follow. Barbados was able to do it a lot faster because they didn’t need to do a referendum vote. Anyway, just a reminder that by the time Charles becomes king, there will barely be anything left of the Commonwealth or the “British empire.” And by the time William becomes king… he’ll be lucky to be the king of England and Wales and that’s it.