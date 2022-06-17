Prince Charles’s Jubbly moment with Prince Louis was ‘utterly charming’

This week has been full of stories about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s move to the Windsor Castle Estate, where they’ve been given the “modest” Adelaide Cottage. Folded into that announcement was this note about the Cambridge kids: they’ll be enrolled “at a private co-educational school in the county that is also home to the duchess’s parents, the Middletons, in Bucklebury, a 45-minute drive from Windsor Castle.” The Cambridge children are being moved out of London and sent closer to Carole Middleton. And if you think Kate is going to make a 45-minute daily school commute there and back, I have a bridge to sell you. While there is so much justifiable gossip about how the move signals a quiet separation between William and Kate, the move also signals that the Cambridge children are going to be brought up as full Middletons in Bucklebury.

I bring this up because the fact that the children are more closely aligned with the Middletons has always bugged Prince Charles. When George and Charlotte were very small, Charles had to publicly shame William and Kate for never allowing him to spend time with his grandchildren. Over time – and with the Sussexit – Charles has seen more of the Cambridge kids, but those kids still spend way more time with Carole. All of which to say, I found this story curiously worded and curiously timed:

Prince Charles’ sweet bond with his grandson Prince Louis was on full display during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. At the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5, 4-year-old Prince Louis went viral for his adorable antics, from making faces at mom Kate Middleton to excitedly dancing around while watching the parade pass by in front of Buckingham Palace. At one point, Prince Louis took turns sitting on the laps of Kate and Prince William before heading over to his grandfather. Prince Charles, 73, bounced Louis on his lap and pointed out elements of the parade. “How utterly charming that was,” a palace insider tells PEOPLE. “When you consider that he has been said to be a remote parent, to see him do that was charming.” The source adds that although it is often said that Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are the grandparents the children are close to (and they certainly spent a lot of time with them), “it was lovely to see his other grandfather enjoying time with him too.”

[From People]

I don’t know how much time Louis actually spent with Charles at the Jubbly pageant, but I know Charles basically had to take him for a little bit because his mother couldn’t handle his very public tantrum. And to be fair, Louis was a lot calmer with Charles although the kid was still overstimulated and likely exhausted and acting out because of it. Anyway, I hope Charles enjoyed that brief moment because now that the kids are moving to Windsor/Bucklebury, he’s barely going to see them. Carole Middleton will be their main influence. And this “palace insider” knows it too.

One more notable thing: we still have no idea if Charles saw his “other” grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, during the Jubbly. The idea that Charles didn’t bother making time for those two kids breaks my heart, honestly. Diana would be so disgusted with how Charles has treated her grandchildren.