Kim Kardashian claims she only had Marilyn Monroe’s dress for ‘three minutes’

Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s famous Jean Louis dress to this year’s Met Gala. Kim borrowed it from Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum. The museum purchased the dress at auction in 2016 and, to my knowledge, this was the first time the dress had been lent out for someone to wear at a public event. Kim wore the dress solely for the Met Gala red carpet, then changed into a replica for the gala. All that and Marilyn’s dress didn’t even look good on her. Additionally, the Marilyn Monroe Collection has accused Kim of doing irreparable harm to the dress. The MM Collection has been doing extensive documentation of what happened to the dress and they blame Kim, Ripley’s and Anna Wintour (who likely signed off on this mess). Ripley’s denied it. Now Kim is speaking out about those accusations that she harmed the dress:

In an interview with Today, which aired on Tuesday, June 21, Kardashian, 41, told anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie: “I respect [Marilyn]. I understand how much this dress means to American history and with the [Met] theme being American, I thought what is more American than Marilyn Monroe singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the President of the United States.” The reality star continued, “It was such a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers and I put the dress on at the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs … I probably had it on for three minutes, four minutes, and then I changed at the top of the stairs.” When Kotb, 57, asked Kardashian to address claims the dress was “ruined,” the Skims founder shook her head and said, “No … Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well. There were handlers and gloves that put it on me.” Kardashian also opened up about her weight loss and the backlash she received after revealing she lost 16 pounds just to fit into the look. “I looked at it like a role, and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me… Since then, I’ve continued to eat really healthy. I’m down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating … I just completely changed my lifestyle.

I don’t know how many times Kim is going to claim that she’s suddenly found a new, restrictive diet and the diet is working wonders for her. She makes those claims every two years or so. It’s ridiculous. And no one believes she just naturally dropped 16 pounds in a matter of weeks either. I believe all of these “new diets” are just cover stories for liposuction.

As for what Kim says about only having the dress on for a few minutes…I actually believe her and I think it was mostly the Ripley’s people handling the dress, and we know Kim only wore it for the red carpet. That being said, four minutes is plenty of time for the damage to be done to the dress. The dress was clearly strained on Kim’s body, especially as she was walking up steps and putting it on and taking it off. Come on.

Kim Kardashian talks about wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the #MetGala and responds to accusations that she ruined it. pic.twitter.com/AVo1sSltUb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2022