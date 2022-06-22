Kim Kardashian claims she only had Marilyn Monroe’s dress for ‘three minutes’

Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s famous Jean Louis dress to this year’s Met Gala. Kim borrowed it from Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum. The museum purchased the dress at auction in 2016 and, to my knowledge, this was the first time the dress had been lent out for someone to wear at a public event. Kim wore the dress solely for the Met Gala red carpet, then changed into a replica for the gala. All that and Marilyn’s dress didn’t even look good on her. Additionally, the Marilyn Monroe Collection has accused Kim of doing irreparable harm to the dress. The MM Collection has been doing extensive documentation of what happened to the dress and they blame Kim, Ripley’s and Anna Wintour (who likely signed off on this mess). Ripley’s denied it. Now Kim is speaking out about those accusations that she harmed the dress:
In an interview with Today, which aired on Tuesday, June 21, Kardashian, 41, told anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie: “I respect [Marilyn]. I understand how much this dress means to American history and with the [Met] theme being American, I thought what is more American than Marilyn Monroe singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the President of the United States.”
The reality star continued, “It was such a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers and I put the dress on at the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs … I probably had it on for three minutes, four minutes, and then I changed at the top of the stairs.”
When Kotb, 57, asked Kardashian to address claims the dress was “ruined,” the Skims founder shook her head and said, “No … Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well. There were handlers and gloves that put it on me.”
Kardashian also opened up about her weight loss and the backlash she received after revealing she lost 16 pounds just to fit into the look. “I looked at it like a role, and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me… Since then, I’ve continued to eat really healthy. I’m down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food I was eating … I just completely changed my lifestyle.
[From Us Weekly]
I don’t know how many times Kim is going to claim that she’s suddenly found a new, restrictive diet and the diet is working wonders for her. She makes those claims every two years or so. It’s ridiculous. And no one believes she just naturally dropped 16 pounds in a matter of weeks either. I believe all of these “new diets” are just cover stories for liposuction.
As for what Kim says about only having the dress on for a few minutes…I actually believe her and I think it was mostly the Ripley’s people handling the dress, and we know Kim only wore it for the red carpet. That being said, four minutes is plenty of time for the damage to be done to the dress. The dress was clearly strained on Kim’s body, especially as she was walking up steps and putting it on and taking it off. Come on.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Intsar.
Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
New York, NY – Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the 2022 Met Gala in NYC.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
New York, NY – Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the 2022 Met Gala in NYC.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
New York, NY – Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive at the 2022 Met Gala in NYC.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Yeah, seconding that that’s plenty of time to damage it. Actually, only seconds would have been enough to damage it. But I’m glad we got to hear more about her diet.
The dress is damaged. You can see from that before and after photo there is fraying at the seams. She stretched that dress and it will never be the same. MM should have been the last/only person to touch that dress. It would have been best for KK to have a replica made and wear it all night, but no, of course it had to be the actual dress because of her ego. I cannot stand these people and their entitlement.
Yep and she’s scrambling because she finally kicked the TRUE Hollywood nest here. Believe or not most of Hollywood are skilled artists and take this shit very seriously. Kim kool aid maned herself bursting the wall of that in Marilyn’s dress and trampled on all that by targeting and diminishing one of the most beloved artists of all time for a singular stupid press headline for herself.
She’s getting her just deserts and this is exactly what you get when you have no business being famous because you have zero skill other than hype and self-enrichment. I mean they really stepped in it this time. Not only insulting a woman who is idolized and died tragically young, but also an equally venerated person in his field and one of the geniuses of his craft in Jean Louis. (Which means Wintour is likely feeling heat too from the fashion industry, because Jean Louis was an absolute icon who influenced absolutely every major legendary designer.)
Kimmy lost all chance at ever getting invited to anything serious including the desperate Oscars invitation she wants with this singular stunt. She’s basically blacklisted herself by anyone who cares about film history (which is everyone who’s important in Hollywood.)
Yeah, I don’t understand why she thinks the amount of time she wore it for is relevant. Everyone saw her stretching it out in the video of her putting it on, and it not even coming close to zipping.
THIS! It doesn’t matter how long she had it on if they had to damage it to get it in. This is not rocket science. We all saw the video of them stretching and pushing the dress.
It wouldn’t surprised me at all if the dress was damaged at Ripley’s given the amount of effort it took pushing it up over her butt and the attempts to zipper it. The coup de gras was her modeling it and no doubt stretching the dress over her ample figure at that point. You could see in the video how the fabric was strained. It doesn’t take long at all to damage such fragile fabric.
Does she not understand that each step she took on that staircase meant the fabric and crystals stretched over her too big arse for the dress?
Do these people think we don’t know how physics works?
If you’re putting 10 gallons of volume into a 5 gallon volume bag with seams, with any pressure, if the pressure, volume is greater than either the material or the seams (including stitching holding the seams together) can take, something is going to stretch out of shape or yes, even break, even if you only force it for just a minute (if the material, seams aren’t able to withstand it)
And some of those seams were hand sewn! Not like the industrial seams of today, and MM was hand sewn into parts of it.
I’m so sick of how KK lies like a Trump and everyone just accepts it. She muddies the waters with not actual denials – she says she worked well with Ridley’s. Yeah, so what? she still stuffed 10 gallons into 5.
Like dieting was going to shrink silicone implants. What is her mind like?
I love how she says she’s fine with aging…. ok then stop with the plastic surgery and fillers and botox.
And also talking about being willing to eat poop if it made her look younger. Christ.
C – Yep. These people disgust me, the whole KJ Klan. Not one of them have a redeeming quality to share between them.
@ Mary Tosti, not even if they were granted a wish from the genie that came out of a bottle! This entire family is pure white trash. Every. Single. One. Of. Them.
Damage was done when they manhandled the dress up her legs and tried to get it over her butt. Damage was done by KK’s giant ego. So tired of her.
Yep. This was all about ego. KK doesn’t care about the legacy of MM or that people are now talking about MM and maybe the younger generations will take an interest. People are talking about the KJ’s and thats all these people care about.
I saw the video from the fitting of the lady absolutely going ham trying to get it over Kim’s inflated backside. Trash on all sides.
WHYYYYY??!!! Why did she have to wear the dress AT ALL? Why couldn’t she have just worn a replica the entire night as she took on the “role of a lifetime”? I’m so tired of hearing about this simply because it’s just extending her 525,600 minutes of fame!😖 Hopefully, we can move on and in my lifetime the unfortunate influence of this family will dissipate or somehow surprise us all and prove beneficial to the world.
As Kaiser said, that’s still more than enough time to ruin the dress. And while I can believe that Kim might have been oblivious to it in the moment (after all, just about everything she wears is skintight and looks as though it requires a winch just to yank the zipper up over her ass), I refuse to believe that the “handlers” who were dressing her didn’t notice. Looking at the damage to the fabric around the zipper, I think it’s more than likely that it was delicate enough that it began to fray the moment they began to pull on the zipper.
The dress belonged in a proper museum all along, not in the hands of a glorified roadside attraction like Ripley’s. And this shows exactly why.
+1 – especially your last part. Well said!!!
3 minutes was enough to do the damage Kimberly. Let us not forget the trying on of the gown as well. The whole thing is a nonsensical mess and it’s made me like her even less. Kimberly Kardashian West…Ruiner of All Things.
I also think the stairs did more damage when you imagine walking up stairs in an already too small dress. That’s guaranteed to strain the fabric.
They gave her the dress knowing g she couldn’t fit it. Tough.
She squeezed in a dress knowing she couldn’t fit it. Tough.
People reacted badly to the damage she inflicted on a piece of Americana out of vanity. Tough.
The worst thing about it is the deflecting answer Kim gave. She always does this. “Ripley’s and I worked along so well…” ma’am, you were not asked that.
Sorry I said same above before I saw your comment. Why are people allowed to do this? It’s constant. Kellyanne alternative facts.
I am over this discussion.
You didn’t have to comment..?
😑 meaning: this only serves KK and I am not here for it. She ruined it. She uses other bodies as her own, like she uses us to stay relevant.
Ah I see, my bad!
Same. It wasn’t even on theme! Let’s focus on her damaging comments about drastic weight loss and how this discussion is reinforcing fatphobia, intentional or not.
The minute they zipped it onto her caused the damage, so the length of time wearing it doesn’t matter. She could’ve just worn a replica and still gotten the same amount of attention. That’s all she cares about anyway.
Exactly. She could have just lied and said the replica (that she wore immediately afterward) was the original since she is no stranger to lying. Or, and this is WILD, she could have worn something that was on theme.
This whole saga has made me dislike both Kim and Pete. Kim for her DGAF and entitled attitude regarding a historical garment. Pete because he’s supported her every step of the way. I remember the original article stating he was with her at the “fitting” for “moral support”.
When it was obvious the dress wouldn’t fit,Kim started to freak out and Pete held her hands reminding her to “breathe”. As if she were doing something important, noble or scary.
They’re both dipshits.
I didn’t think I could think less of KK or Pete. But I do. I’m actually sick of really rich people lying all of the time and getting great press for it (Elon, Trump, KK) – obviously not here. Just talking about mainstream press.
but her ass has it for a lifetime.
The theme was not “American” in general. It was specifically the Gilded Age.
Vogue said, “On the red carpet, meanwhile, well-clad stars will do their best to take on the Gilded Glamour, White Tie dress code, where they have been encouraged to approach late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.”
She’s beautiful, but this dress (and her styling) was a selfish choice in multiple ways.
Not trying to body shame but… she doesn’t have the same proportions as MM and the dress shouldn’t have been lent out in the first place. We know Kim loves attention but if Ripley’s also did it for press- it backfired.
All anyone had to do was take one look at her MASSIVE rear end. The geometry is stunning in its impossibility.
It only takes three minutes for a toddler to destroy everything around them. I equate her to a toddler rat times so it’s fitting. LOOK AT ME!!!!
Anyone who saw the video of the handlers trying to zip up the MM dress *KNOW* that dress was damaged!! The photos published by the MM Collection that holds and keeps care of the dress prove it!! We don’t care how long you wore it Kim, it’s damaged, so STFU
Oh, and please stop talking about your “healthy” diet that enabled you to lose all that weight too! You are disgusting and ignorant to be saying s**t like that to the hundreds of millions of young girls/women who follow your every word, and DON’T KNOW any better! Shame on you!
Kim, just take the L on this.
You’re rich and famous enough that you don’t need to care what people think of a publicity stunt from nearly TWO MONTHS ago. Your reputation is not built on people thinking you’re some unselfish, noble, art-loving, compassionate, historian. What you did was actually 100% on brand for you, and it’s fine, we’ve moved on.
So now she’s doing a media tour so she can say “Not it!” in regards to damaging the dress? Look, I’m tired of this subject, she just needs to be a big girl, put on her big girl pants and admit that she screwed up because she should have never tried to squeeze that dress on. It didn’t fit her and it wasn’t on theme. The media doesn’t need to give her time so she can avoid accountability. Go sit down somewhere Kim, sit down and shut up.
Karen Bass beat Rich Caruso in the primary. Kim endorsed Rick, though I call him Rich. Anyway, I love this for Ms. Bass. Money may buy you a piece of Marilyn, but it don’t buy everything, you know?
She’s still getting mileage out of this story…exactly what she wanted.
As someone who has sewn for over 45 years, I can easily see the fabric was damaged before it was ever worn for the Met Gala. Fabrics like silk and satin (not polyester silk and satin, but the real McCoy) will do a thing called cutting itself. It means the fabric can just sit there in a box for years, unused, and the fibres will break; I would expect cutting to have occurred on the garment even it was never worn again. Silk is also a difficult fabric to work with because it’s so unforgiving; tailoring must be exact and correct the first time, because removing any stitches will show due to the fibres breaking by the simple processing of sewing. It’s clear to me in the “before” photo that the fabric on the right side of the zipper was already damaged (I’d be curious to see the entire garment and where else there was pre-existing damage), so I don’t know why the MM Collection is claiming Kim Kardashian damaged it when that exact damage pre-existed. Also remember that Marilyn Monroe had to be sewn into the dress originally, so the fabric was compromised in its first wearing.
They did not say there was no damage before she wore it. The person in charge of the MM Collection themselves stated this in their IG statement: “It’s never been implied that the gown was in perfect condition. My own photos show some crystals missing before the auction. However, it is significantly more today. I don’t think we need to ask why when we see the video of the fitting.” The silk is also significantly more frayed and the seam more damaged.
Even if it wasn’t in great shape to begin with, why make it even worse?
Give me a break!
Oh, please. People have started wars in less than 3 minutes, so 3 minutes’ damage to a dress could be considerable. There’s no 3 minute rule, like there is the 10 second rule for a cookie: if you drop one on the floor and pick it up and eat it under 10 seconds, it’s acceptable. Now THAT is a genuine rule (I’m kidding).
I actually found out something new about the silk that makes up the fabric for that dress: it’s highly FLAMMABLE. So, there’s a reason why that sort of fabric is no longer available.
Why is anyone this upset about a dress that Marilyn Monroe wore?
Sincerely, I think I am at the older end of the people who regularly comment, and she was all the way dead when I was born, and I do not give a fcuk about this dress. It is a dress, no one died. If half the people who care about this dress focused their attention on current events…