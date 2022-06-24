Duchess Meghan ‘went out of her way’ to check in with one of the Uvalde families

The Duchess of Sussex traveled to Uvalde, Texas less than a month ago. She arrived in Uvalde two days after the massacre of children and teachers at Robb Elementary School. She paid her respects at the memorial, then dropped off several crates of food at the blood donation center. We also learned that Meghan sent a considerate note, coffee, donuts, bagels and more to the staff of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Now this: Meghan has called at least one family affected by the Uvalde massacre, and the family has told local media how much Meghan’s call meant to them. Meghan is not forgetting this tragedy.

People are calling out the Duchess of Sussex for going out of her way to check in on the victim’s family after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. The nephew of Irma Garcia, one of the teachers killed alongside 19 children and another teacher during the massacre last month, shared the news of the phone call his mother received from Meghan Markle “The way my mom just got off the phone with Meghan Markle… the Duchess, she’s so sweet and lovely, she really went out of her way to check on the family, it means so much.” Garcia’s husband, Joe Garcia, also passed away just two days after his wife’s murder “due to grief,” his family said. The two had been married for 24 years and had four children. Without any fan fare, Markle made an unannounced visit to Uvalde just two days after the horrific event to pay her respects to the victims. Wearing jeans, a t-shirt and a blue baseball cap, Markle reached down with her head bowed and placed flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the courthouse.

[From News 4 San Antonio]

The story of Irma and Joe Garcia is heart-wrenching. Irma was murdered in her classroom by the 18-year-old shooter and two days later, Joe passed away from grief. They were high school sweethearts. They were buried together. So Meghan called Irma Garcia’s nephew, just to check in with him and the family. I would imagine Meghan has made calls to other families as well, and they just haven’t publicized the calls.

