R. Kelly sentenced to thirty years in federal prison for trafficking, racketeering

Last September, R. Kelly was found guilty of nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering. The change in the public’s perception of R. Kelly began in early 2019, with Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docu-series. It was the first comprehensive series with interviews from his victims and detailed, painful accounts of his pedophilia and abuse of young girls. After the Lifetime series aired, the authorities really began to move. At first, it was local jurisdictions, then the FBI got involved. When R. Kelly was found guilty last year, it was in federal court. And it’s taken this long to get him sentenced. On Wednesday, the judge sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison. Good.

On Wednesday, Mr. Kelly, 55, could no longer escape the fallout: He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking. As the judge read out his term, he did not react, and outside, his victims expressed deep relief at the decision.

The sentencing that followed a September conviction culminated Mr. Kelly’s staggering downfall, from a chart-topping hitmaker known as the king of R&B to a pariah whose musical legacy has become inextricable from his abuses. His trial exposed harrowing and systematic torment directed by the musician and enabled by those in his orbit.

U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly, who presided over the federal trial in Brooklyn, said in court that “few crimes more serious” than Mr. Kelly’s exist, and that he had manipulated girls and women. “You taught them that love is enslavement and violence,” the judge said, recalling the scenarios he created to wreak primal humiliation on them.

“This case is not about sex. It’s about violence and cruelty and control,” Judge Donnelly said. “You had a system in place that lured young people into your orbit — and then you took over their lives.”

Mr. Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, said outside the courthouse that she would appeal the sentence. She had sought 10 years. Mr. Kelly was prepared for prison, she said, but “has regrets and is sad.”

[From The New York Times]

His victims’ stories were harrowing, and during the sentencing, his victims got to make statements. All of the women are haunted by what he did to them, all of them are still dealing with the trauma he inflicted upon them. Kelly is 55 now, and again, this is federal court. He’s going to federal prison, most likely. While his lawyers will appeal, he’s unlikely to get out of prison early on “good behavior.” He will hopefully die in prison.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “R. Kelly sentenced to thirty years in federal prison for trafficking, racketeering”

  1. Seaflower says:
    June 30, 2022 at 7:07 am

    Between R Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell, its been a good 2 days for justice.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      June 30, 2022 at 7:17 am

      Yes, but Maxwell should have gotten 30 years.

      Reply
      • Nlopez says:
        June 30, 2022 at 7:24 am

        I agree Megan. They both deserved more years than they got.

      • Jessamine says:
        June 30, 2022 at 7:40 am

        Less time than they deserve but grateful for the convictions. A just verdict for predators is no certain thing in this day and age.

    • Bettyrose says:
      June 30, 2022 at 7:22 am

      I guess. It’s good to see sexual predators get convicted but powerful white men continue to escape justice. Weinstein got made an example at the height of “me too.” But Maxwell’s contact list is sleeping soundly.

      Reply
    • Sean says:
      June 30, 2022 at 8:52 am

      About Ghislaine Maxwell, even though she only got 20 years she is 60. She won’t get out until 80. That very well could be a life sentence for her.

      Even if she does live long enough to see the outside of a prison, what will she be getting out to? Her life of luxury has been stripped away.

      Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      June 30, 2022 at 1:38 pm

      I’m so very glad they were found guilty and given multi-decade sentences.

      I’m am still so very sad that they were allowed to abuse people for decades before they were stopped. They both have so many, many victims.

      Reply
  2. butterflystella says:
    June 30, 2022 at 7:14 am

    Finally!!!!

    Reply
  3. Lucy says:
    June 30, 2022 at 7:20 am

    Have the prison stay you deserve, Robert.

    Reply
  4. Dorcas says:
    June 30, 2022 at 7:22 am

    This man should have been locked up long ago, i pray he never see sunlight again i am glad his victim got justice. I always have the feeling he had a hand in the death of aliyah

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      June 30, 2022 at 7:30 am

      Didn’t she die in a plane crash? Off to Google.

      Reply
      • M says:
        June 30, 2022 at 7:44 am

        Yes she died in a plane crash because the plane was overloaded and the pilot was not certified to fly said plane (and he was on drugs). He’s a total POS, but R Kelly is in no way responsible for that.

  5. BlueSky says:
    June 30, 2022 at 7:30 am

    His whole crew needs to go to jail. He didn’t do all this alone.

    Reply
  6. Lala11_7 says:
    June 30, 2022 at 8:31 am

    Having lived in the area where he was doing these HORRORS for YEARS and…unfortunately…knowing women he has……………………….encountered 😡….I say….GOOD & FINALLY…to ALL OF THIS!!!

    Reply
  7. Dorcas says:
    June 30, 2022 at 9:35 am

    He got married to aliyah when she was either sixteen or seventeen

    Reply
  8. sunny says:
    June 30, 2022 at 9:38 am

    Thrilled to see this! His survivors deserve justice and his crimes were horrific. This is a hard fought win because justice in these cases continues to elude so many survivors, particularly women of colour.

    Now do T.I. please!

    Reply
  9. Nicegirl says:
    June 30, 2022 at 10:53 am

    Finally

    Reply
  10. tealily says:
    June 30, 2022 at 12:24 pm

    Amen.

    Reply
  11. Ally says:
    June 30, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    It makes me sick to my stomach that ANYONE, especially a WOMAN, would take his case. It is truly sickening. I work in law & understand that everyone should get a fair day in court but he makes it reallllllllly hard to remember that.

    Reply
  12. DrFt says:
    June 30, 2022 at 1:42 pm

    That sends such an important message to Black women.

    Reply
  13. SomeChick says:
    June 30, 2022 at 3:12 pm

    oh so he “has regrets and is sad” huh?

    I’m sure he regrets having documented what he did and is sad that he lost in court! get under that jail, dude.

    Reply
  14. Jaded says:
    June 30, 2022 at 4:50 pm

    Prison justice is coming for you Robert.

    Reply
  15. SIde Eye says:
    June 30, 2022 at 7:31 pm

    About damn time! He should have been locked up a long time ago instead remained at large to harm more victims for decades. I want him to have a looooong life in prison and then die there a day before his release. He’s not even worthy of the card box box exit, just dump that body in raw sewage and call it a day.

    Reply
  16. wtf says:
    June 30, 2022 at 8:56 pm

    I thought I would be so happy. I have been on the STOP R KELLY train for a long time (which was really hard going to an HBCU). But I don’t feel happy. I just feel sad.I feel sad that so many people looked the other way while Kelly was abusing black women. I feel sad that so many people caped for him when they should’ve been forcing him into treatment. I feel sad that Kelly was abused and turned into an abuser. But I also feel sad that a whole life is being lost behind bars. Clearly he can’t be free. But something about a relatively young man going into the prison industrial complex also makes me sad. I can’t explain it.

    Reply
    • Jen says:
      July 1, 2022 at 3:52 am

      Wtf – WTF?? He’s 55 and lived a life of unimaginable luxury up for the last 30 years til now. Screw him, what possible value to society is being locked away? None and if it means he can’t abuse any other girls, prison is exactly where he should be. I really don’t get what you’re feeling but I guess you don’t either…what could have been maybe?

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment