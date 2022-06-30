Prince Charles pinkie-swears that he will never accept a suitcase full of cash again

I’m actually a bit surprised that the “Prince Charles accepted literal suitcases full of cash” story has gotten so big this week. Charles has always done unethical things financially (and in other areas of his life), and the Cash Suitcases story wasn’t even the worst of it? I thought some of the worst stories were about Charles blatantly selling access and honours in exchange for millions in “charitable donations.” Just because those donations came via wire transfer doesn’t make them more respectable than a bag full of cash. It could be that the Cash Suitcases story was the straw that broke the camel’s back – after a steady drip of financial impropriety, this story was something people could latch onto, and it was easy to understand why it was wrong and why it was tacky. In any case, Charles wants people to know that he will never do anything like that again. Pinkie swear!
Prince Charles is reacting to reports that he accepted almost $3 million in cash from the former prime minister of Qatar for one of his charities. A royal source announced Wednesday that the Prince of Wales, 73, would never again accept a large cash donation on behalf of his charities after it was reported that he accepted large sums from Sheikh Hamad bin Jasseim bin Jaber Al Thani as a donation to Charles’ Prince of Wales Charitable Fund, which gives grants to other non-profit groups that reflect the prince’s interests.
The source at the palace said that donations had not been made like that in the last five years —and “wouldn’t happen today” — and noted that Prince Charles passed the money onto his charities.
The royal source told PA news agency: “[The cash] was passed immediately to his charities and it was his charities who decided to accept the money – that is a decision for them. And they did so, and as they confirmed, it followed all the right processes, the auditors looked at it. The Prince of Wales operates on advice. Situations, contexts change over the years.” The source added: “For more than half a decade, with the situation as it has evolved, this has not happened and it would not happen again. That is then and this is now.”
[From People & The Independent]
You know what bugs me? The fact that this is coming from an unnamed “royal source.” The jig is up – the story was in the Times, it got picked up by every legitimate outlet, and spokespeople for Clarence House and the Prince’s Foundation spoke on the record to outlets as the story broke. Now we’re back to an unnamed source basically saying “Charles promises this will never happen again”? If Charles was serious about this, he would have either issued a statement directly (unlikely) or had his Clarence House press secretary/executive assistant actually issue a statement on the record.
As for Charles “operating on advice” – way to throw your people under the bus, Chuck. Who chose your advisers, Charles? And do you allow them the opportunity to provide you with advice you don’t want to hear?
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only, Windsor, England – 20220613- Order Of The Garter Service
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67416283
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Cambridge, UK -20220331-
Prince Charles at King’s College to meet Cambridge Trust students who are Prince of Wales Commonwealth Scholarships Awardees during his visit to the city of Cambridge.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: Justin Tallis/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK** – London, UK -20220604-
Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Day 3
-PICTURED: Charles Prince of Wales, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51634352.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only – Ascot, UK -20220614-
Royal Ascot 2022 – Day 1
-PICTURED: Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Cambridge, UK -20211123- The Prince of Wales visits AstraZenaca’s official open of their new global Research and Development facility at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
A suitcase full of cash invokes a very strong image. One of mobster or gang movies or rap videos. Suitcases full of cash ALWAYS means shady, criminal shit going down.
I was just going to say something similar! This is getting a big response because of the image it invokes. Its so easy to think of the Godfather when you hear about Charles getting a suitcase full of cash.
Yes! A friend of mine in law school had parents who were both criminal defense attorneys. On at least one occasion they were literally paid in a suitcase full of cash by their grateful, extremely shady clients.
But suitcases of cash is how they did it back in the olden days of 2016….
LOL! Ye olden days, indeed.
Right?? Who can even remember how money was handled more than half a decade ago? 😂
Clever on PC’s part to focus just on the fact that it was cash. That way nobody is asking the question of what this donor got in return.
Also the unnamed “source” happened to pop up around the time they were doing the briefings for the sovereign grant. So obvious!
And who exactly is going to check and see if he’s still accepting suitcases of cash since there seems to be no accountability at any of the palaces?
This also shows how the palace doesn’t respond to certain things unless legitimate news organizations start picking it up.
When they started trending during the colonial cosplay tour they just claimed it was Harry and Meghan fans causing trouble. As soon as the Nyt, CNN, Washington Post started writing opinion pieces and scorching them that’s when they took it seriously and released that awful statements.
I feel like this might be the only way Meghan gets justice. If someone like Ronan Farrow starts digging into all these fake allegations, dirty connections, KP etc…
I would LIVE for Ronan Farrow to do a deep dive.
If so, he needs to time it right before the Cambridges land in the US for Earthsh*t.
THESE PEOPLE!! Does anyone expect them to grow a conscience?
And yet, they are kept in place….WHYWHYWHYWHY? THIS is the definition of insanity, they do the same thing over and over and we are shocked, SHOCKED, when they “overspend” (steal money) again! GET RID OF THEM!
“As for a tote, a valise, a duffel, a rucksack, a portmanteau, or a picnic basket, we shall just have to cross that bridge when we come to it.”
ROFL
I adore this comment! LOL
💯💯💯😆
I’m dying!
Dang @Coco. That’s some brilliant shade! Might add-oversized fanny pack & feed bag.
Unless, of course, they make him a promise he can’t refuse…
OK, me too.
From here on out, I promise not to accept any more large containers of fresh cash.
(100% gold bars still happily accepted, call ahead I will help lift them into my garage) lol
The BRF really are just full of BS, no?
☝️💯😆😅
So basically, the Palace is saying all these people—Charles, Bulliam, Kopy, even the Queen—are too dumb to live. All they do is operate based on advice. Can’t think for themselves. Don’t have veto power. Purely puppet boys and girls. Throw them all in the bin.
Not only is this family taking money from their subjects in the form of taxes, they are receiving suitcases full of money from billionaires. What do they do with all this money? Do they roll around on it? Throw it up in air and dance around? Meanwhile, their subjects are suffering. Disgraceful.
Okay, sure. But how about telling us which charities got that funding? I mean, you say that it was immediately passed off to the charities, which ones then? Maybe they would like to know which problematic international leader was funding them?
“The buttons institute for childhood and wiglet studies” and “The Camilla gin institute”. Both worthy causes.
The unnamed royal source is his private secretary who was at the annual report briefing yesterday. But the press likes to pretend they have some secret source.
I’m reminded of Moe in the Simpsons getting a large bag of cash for testifying for the corrupt mayor and saying “oh good…my, er, laundry is done!”
The sense of overweening entitlement , of being above the law is shocking.
Pinkie swear from a guy wearing a pinkie ring? Mmmmm hmmmm.
I take this to mean that Charles will no longer PERSONALLY accept a suitcase full of cash. He will send a staff member to accept the cash in a different type of vessel. He did not say he would decline monetary donations from shady sources. To him, it really is about the actual suitcase touching his swollen hands.
Nothing will change, Two-Buck Chuck will continue to accept payments that go to *something something* charity even if the money is delivered in a FedEx truck.
Well there is a lot of talk about how we’re moving towards becoming a cashless society. I appreciate the monarchy’s attempts to modernise along with the rest of us.
So if Charles was accepting suitcases, what was Randy Andy’s fee? Paper bags of cash? Sacks of pound coins?
As someone who is a literal internal auditor, there is no way the auditors signed off on this.
Also, love the way they shifted the blame onto the charities. They chose to accept it? Mate, get a grip.
Oh, so he specifically won’t accept bags of cash for his charities. What about personally?
Not declaring ‘gifts’ is already way too easy and this organised crime/money laundering syndicate does it all the time.
If Prince Charles would do a mini press conference about this issue-explaining what happened and that he understands the optics look terrible-he would allow any investigation to go forth and make a report to be read or given to the UK citizens this would look a whole lot better even if he is lying through his teeth.