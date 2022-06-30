Zawe Ashton debuts her baby bump at the NYC ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ premiere

Back in March, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attended the BAFTAs together. She wore a billowy sack dress which successfully masked her growing figure. A lot of us kind of thought “wow, she’s pregnant!” but she didn’t confirm anything. It felt like no one really asked either, which is good. Following the BAFTAs, much was made about the big ring Zawe wore on her left hand, and later, there were confirmations about Tom and Zawe’s engagement. Tom even accepted congratulations for the engagement in an interview.

That’s where we were – we knew they were engaged but they hadn’t confirmed the pregnancy. Now Zawe is promoting Mr. Malcolm’s List in New York and the bump cannot be hidden or contained! She’s pretty far along by the looks of it. Tom wasn’t with her on last night’s red carpet – nor at a special screening at Saks – but she was hanging out with costar Freida Pinto. Zawe’s beaded gown is by Sabina Bilenko Couture. People Magazine says they contacted Tom’s rep but there’s been no response. Which doesn’t surprise me – Tom and Zawe seem like they don’t want to make big announcements, but I assume they would confirm certain details in direct interviews if asked.

Anyway, congrats to them! I can’t believe we’re finally getting a Hiddlesbaby. The child is going to come out with red hair, spouting Shakespeare.

Here’s the trailer for Mr. Malcolm’s List. It looks cute. Bridgerton-esque.