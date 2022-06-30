Zawe Ashton debuts her baby bump at the NYC ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ premiere

Back in March, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attended the BAFTAs together. She wore a billowy sack dress which successfully masked her growing figure. A lot of us kind of thought “wow, she’s pregnant!” but she didn’t confirm anything. It felt like no one really asked either, which is good. Following the BAFTAs, much was made about the big ring Zawe wore on her left hand, and later, there were confirmations about Tom and Zawe’s engagement. Tom even accepted congratulations for the engagement in an interview.
That’s where we were – we knew they were engaged but they hadn’t confirmed the pregnancy. Now Zawe is promoting Mr. Malcolm’s List in New York and the bump cannot be hidden or contained! She’s pretty far along by the looks of it. Tom wasn’t with her on last night’s red carpet – nor at a special screening at Saks – but she was hanging out with costar Freida Pinto. Zawe’s beaded gown is by Sabina Bilenko Couture. People Magazine says they contacted Tom’s rep but there’s been no response. Which doesn’t surprise me – Tom and Zawe seem like they don’t want to make big announcements, but I assume they would confirm certain details in direct interviews if asked.
Anyway, congrats to them! I can’t believe we’re finally getting a Hiddlesbaby. The child is going to come out with red hair, spouting Shakespeare.
Here’s the trailer for Mr. Malcolm’s List. It looks cute. Bridgerton-esque.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
She looks luminous! I think she is so cool and talented.
Wishing her all the best in dealing with Hiddles crazy fans.
like a fairytale-f*cking-princess – GORGEOUS!
that pic legit made me say “WOW”, all slow and drawn out.
Right?! She looks absolutely freaking stunning. I don’t really follow her or Tom beyond knowing she gets crap from disgusting “fans”, unfortunately. Like I legitimately thought we already had an official pregnancy announcement after the BAFTAs but that was the engagement, oops. But I clicked on this just to see the pictures. I think Jennifer Lawrence did a somewhat similar cape dress in her pregnancy, but this off-the-shoulder look with the neckline just made me go WOW. She is so damn pretty.
Ahhhhh…and so there she is with her bebe. I hope that she and our Tom have a happy healthy baby and that they’re dog baby is excited to be a big brother. Honestly, this is how Chris Evans should do it. Find a lovely person he’s happy with and head over feet for, Get engaged, get married and give Dodger a baby sibling.
What an incredibly odd series of statements. 😆
“our Tom” ??????!😬
Yes! Our Tom! 😊 I can’t help but to love him and be a bit protective of him I guess. I think she’s just so lovely and they’re lucky to have each other.
I hate that expression, but she really is glowing.
They’re such a random awesome couple and they are going to have a gorgeous baby!
I know that you didn’t mean anything bad at all by the random comment but I don’t think they’re that random when you think it. Both are actors who love theatre and probably saw each other attending plays in London. And not only were they in Betrayal together for a year or more if you count rehearsals they also performed together at an event/debate in 2018, Tolstoy vs. Dickens. You can find it on YouTube. Granted, not every pair of actors who spends a fair bit of concentrated time together bonds but I can see it being the right person at the right time for them both.
I know what you are saying, it’s just in my head she’s Vod from Fresh Meat and after the Taylor Swift romance Tom has been so discreet about his private life.
When they finally emerged as a couple it was very organic and low key, and felt out of the blue, but in a great way! They just seem so great for each other.
A Tolstoy v Dickens event at which they acted out a labor and delivery scene from Anna Karenina.
What a lovely dress!
Zawe is radiant, and has been looking better than ever since the BAFTAs.
That and Hiddles’ exuberant joy in the most recent interviews was a good indicator of her expecting, no announcement needed.
Wishing her a safe and healthy pregnancy, happy for both of them, and for Bobby too, the soon to be real life plush toy.
she looks beautiful! congrats to them both.
Oh my goodness!! So happy for them
How delightful for both of them. They both seem elated and I like that they are being low key about things.
They’ve been showing the trailer for Mr. Malcolm’s List as an ad during mobile games, which I’ve never seen before for a film. But, as a result, I’ve watched the trailer on mute several times now and it looks really good!
After listening to a podcast she hosted, I am such a fan. She just seems kind and smart and a bit dorky in the best way. He is a lucky guy.
This is such happy news! She looks absolutely radiant and I’m so pleased for them. Tom will make the most adorable dad!
Gorgeous! I’m happy that Tom found low-key love.
Yeah when she wore the pink dress I suspected she was pregnant but it’s good that people refrained from speculating. I’m glad she got to announce it in her own way. Congrats to them.
She looks fabulous in that dress. It’s a really good maternity look
She looks gorgeous & is definitely glowing! Best wishes to them!
Pretty dress. She looks exuberant. Much happiness to them.
Congrats to them!!
She confirmed it directly in the vogue piece that went along with the premier. After that there’s no really need for their reps to confirm. Which I appreciate for its subletly as opposed to some big celeb rollout.
Congrats to the happy couple!
Awwww…Congrats to them! They make a gorgeous couple and seem so happy together. She is absolutely glowing and looks so beautiful!
She looks beautiful and both seem very happy together!
Oh so happy for them❤️ I hope she has a healthy delivery and healthy baby❤️
This makes me so happy! Congrats to both of them
The Vogue piece includes a picture of the beautiful shoes she is wearing – FLATS! I wish more women would wear them at these events.
Zawe is soooooo pretty. The romantic, fairytale vibe suits her to a T. Wishing her and Hiddles all the best. Love that they’re low key. Also wishing them some supportive fans!
She’s really got the glow! And that dress is stunning, just perfection.
As others have said, she looks stunning and I wish her, Tom, their baby, and Bobby, nothing but health and happiness.
There was a picture of Zawe and Tom with the cast of For All the Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide … one of the actors posted it on Twitter but remarkably it didn’t get picked up by any tabloids. I think it was last month? Anyway, that was the first pic that I saw of her where she looked pregnant as opposed to she probably is because she’s wearing a very loose gown.
I love these two together and she looks fantastic. That mini dress is also great. She does seem very far along for that trip so maybe they are having twins???!!?!?!? I really hope since she released the news via Vogue, Vogue will publish a wedding pic. I NEED to see her dress. You know it will be epic!
She’s so lovely and a wicked talent. Hugely happy for them!
That is going to be one cute baby! Congrats to the prospective parents.
I love that gown. It’s so sumptuous.
She is just the prettiest woman.
Aww, this is GREAT NEWS! I hope that she will have a safe pregnancy and delivery. Can’t wait to see them with their beautiful bundle of joy! MANY CONGRATULATIONS plus KUDOS to my FAVORITE CELEB SUPER COUPLE! 🤗💖