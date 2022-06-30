Travis Barker has pancreatitis, he was in extreme pain & ‘could barely walk’

On Tuesday, Travis Barker went to a medical clinic in LA, and he was quickly transferred to Cedar-Sinai by ambulance. Rumors percolated through the internet that Barker perhaps had Covid, or something associated with Covid. But that turns out to not be the case. Travis was hospitalized with pancreatitis. Travis was dealing with intense abdominal pain and cramps, and Kourtney was really concerned about him. The doctors apparently did all of the tests and they figured out the diagnosis. No one knows what caused it, but Kourtney hasn’t left his side.

Kourtney Kardashian vowed last month to stay by Travis Barker in sickness and in health, and now the newlyweds are facing that test. Less than 24 hours after a case of pancreatitis sent the Blink-182 drummer to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher, a source tells PEOPLE, “Kourtney won’t leave his side.” Kardashian, 43, was seen following close behind Barker, 46, as he entered the hospital on Tuesday. The photo of the pair was obtained by TMZ, who was first to report the news of Barker’s hospitalization. (A rep for Barker had no comment, while a rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.) “Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were,” the source told PEOPLE. “Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk.” The source added, “He is getting the best care at Cedars though,” noting that doctors are focusing on pain management and determining Barker’s condition via a battery of tests and a modified diet.

[From People]

I don’t know much about pancreatitis, so I’m just like every other self-styled endocrine expert on the internet. If Barker is dealing with acute pancreatitis – which is what it sounds like? – the treatment could be as simple as changing his diet and letting him rest. If it’s more serious, surgery could be involved. Anyway, I’m glad he doesn’t have Covid and hopefully everything will be fine.