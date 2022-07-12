Princess Eugenie moved to Portugal because she’s ‘done’ with Windsor drama

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank moved out of Frogmore Cottage a couple of months ago. Their only home in the UK appears to be the grace-and-favor Nottingham Cottage or Ivy Cottage, within the Kensington Palace complex. Eugenie and Jack will only be there part-time, and mostly it will just be Eugenie who is there part-time, working for art gallery Hauser & Wirth. For much of the next few years, Eugenie and Jack will be in Portugal, where Jack has already been working for a few months. Jack is working for the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, a job he got through his Casamigos connections. Eugenie, Jack and baby August have already set themselves up in a rental (?) property in or near the club. And according to New Idea, Eugenie is so happy to GTFO of England and get some space from her family.
Forget dreary London and wet Windsor! Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are escaping to the warmer climes of Portugal, but sources confirm it’s not just a sunny seascape they’re after.
“They’re done with all the dramas going on in Buckingham Palace right now,” says an insider. “Eugenie wants to focus on August and – hopefully – having another baby. With all the stresses of lawsuits and the gloom that’s come over the family as the Queen’s health continues to waver, she wants to focus on her new family – and moving to Portugal is the right thing for them.”
The couple and their 1-year-old son, August, have departed Frogmore Cottage, which they’d subleased from cousins Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and moved into a luxury home in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, a sustainability estate near the celebrity hotspot Comporta, an hour south of Portugal’s capital, Lisbon. Eugenie’s businessman hubby, Jack, 36, has scored a cushy job working in marketing and sales for the private coastal resort, and the family plan to “divide their time” between the UK and Portugal.
“Eugenie needs this,” adds the insider. “She’s really had a tough time with all the problems back home, but seeing her father systematically turned into a disgraced walking punchline has devastated her. Eugenie needs some space from it all and can’t wait to get settled into their new home. She knows nothing is forever, but in Portugal, she can enjoy a few years of a stable, somewhat ‘normal’ life without being too close to all the drama. She just wants to focus on being a great mum.”
New Idea is generally full of sh-t, but I actually believe that Eugenie and Jack want to create some physical and emotional distance from the Windsors. Eugenie has been on that path for years as well – she lived in New York for several years in her 20s, she’s maintained a close relationship with Meghan and Harry (much to the chagrin of the Windsors) and she and Jack have always held legitimate, paying jobs. Eugenie hasn’t said anything about her father either, and I suspect that Andrew’s disgrace has been devastating for her. I also think that, much like Harry, Eugenie is probably going to cut ties for good with the Windsors after the Queen passes away. Eugenie isn’t going to stick around and see which way the wind blows for King Charles’s reign.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Escape Eugenie! She is definitely following the independence model of Harry and Meghan. I wonder if Beatrice will be able to or if she is going full in on Windsor in hopes of scoring working royal status.
The next Megxit: Jackxit! 🤦🏼♀️
Funny that there isn’t such an outcry as there was with H&M.
Good for her! No one comes away looking good around the cambridges. Run!
Jackxit would be the next best thing! I would love a new fab 4.
Lucky Beatrice. I have just come back from a short break in southern Portugal, the place is great, calm lifestyle and beautiful weather.
You can’t really judge the lifestyle of a place just from a short visit as a tourist.
I think Jack had enough with his scapegoating by the BM over the yacht party. He seems to really care about Eugenie and not the RF ties. She and Harry are the lucky (and smart) ones in the family.
Ahhh what’s the deal with the yacht party drama again? Sorry for the ask!
About a year ago the Sun had an article and pictures of him chartering a yacht in Italy with 3 female friends.
Topless female friends 😆
Those yacht party pictures came out a few days after Eugenie so warmly wished Meghan a happy birthday and supported her 40×40 initiative on her Instagram. It was utterly transparent payback by the tabloid media.
Jack looks pretty harmless.
So she’s devastated that her father is publicly disgraced. Shouldn’t she be devastated that her father raped a 17 year old that was trafficked to him?
They aren’t mutually exclusive.
She’s likely devastated by that, too — she doesn’t seem to be one of the family’s many sociopaths, after all. I think what’s going on here is that much of the media, especially the tabloids which thrive on royal gossip and want to stay on the RF’s good side, seem very reluctant to say exactly what Andrew did. So we’re left with vague references to his “actions”, or his “disgrace”. They don’t even want to call them “crimes”, much less actually reiterate that he’s a child predator.
You can be both horrified that a family member’s actions and furious that they won’t face the reality of what they’ve done. It’s really normal for a family to try to cling to the idea that things will somehow return to how it was “before,” without realizing that it isn’t really possible. It’s hard to be the person who sees the truth of the situation.
Wishing her and Harry all the best.
This isn’t an interview with Eugenie. This article projects what the writers think—or want the readers to think—she feels. Maybe don’t get too caught up in absolute conjecture.
@Nancy I’m sure she is. People can have multiple reasons for feeling the way they do. Eugenie was involved in anti -human trafficking charities. Finding out your father is a monster you have been trying to stop, must be highly traumatic. She’s likely trying to rebuild her life. No decent human being would begrudge her that. It’s called “nuance”. Look into it.
I’m sure it’s both. He’s her father. They seem to be a close family. Finding out that someone that deeply bonded to you, someone you love, someone helped raise you and has been part of your life since before you can even remember anything, did such terrible things has to be crushing and incredibly confusing.
Mmmm. I was with you until the last couple of sentences. I don’t think Eugenie will entirely break ties with the Windsors. They haven’t forced her out the way Harry and Meghan were pushed away, and she currently maintains relationships with relatives who it would be easy for her to push away right now. I’m thinking specifically of her mother.
I think that as time passes, she’ll end up with a relatively normal way of relating to her dysfunctional family. She’ll keep ties with her immediate family members but also set boundaries, stay in touch with the extended family who she cares about (I suspect the list is longer than just Harry’s family), show up for big events, skip smaller ones, and try to stay out of the drama.
+1
You captured my thoughts exactly. I think she will live outside the royal bubble, and make sure she has financial independence from the family, but not become estranged. She seems to work hard at maintaining ties, but on her own terms.
Do you remember that story last year, that Andrew transferred some shady money into her account (to hide it presumably) that was ostensibly for party planning – some kind of family function? I think she was totally humiliated by having her name dragged into that and it was the final straw. Still, I think she will go low contact, not no contact.
@ lunchcoma, I agree! As long as Bea and her parents are still firmly planted in Britain, she will not severe ties, especially with Bea. They seem especially close and have each other as support as long as I can remeber.
As for the desire to get out of dodge, who could blame them? It’s an utter every man for himself scenario on a daily basis in the RR’s rabid dog calls.
Bea and Jack have good heads and will do what is necessary for their marriage and child(ren) as much as need be.
I’ve seen two stories recently in Elle and Marie Claire online that stated Eugenie really wanted Adelaide Cottage as a permanent home and lost out to Kate and William’s fourth house grab. One of them also linked that to her and Jack taking off for Portugal. Perhaps this was also part of the drama she was trying to escape? After all, the situation with her father has been known for years and the Queen’s advanced age is no surprise. However the whole The Cambridges Move to Windsor malarkey is pretty recent?
I could see that. They are asking for one permanent home and the Cambridges need a separation home and can’t pay for their own so they take yours…I would be pissed too. A home purchase is a huge investment so I could see her cutting ties if this didn’t pan out.
Maybe that just cemented for her that she needed to get the eff out of dodge.
I find it hilarious just how many houses/castles/mansions/”cottages”/apartments that are sitting empty that the royal family owns/has access to and they make everyone compete or make their case as to why they need them. They’re used as rewards and punishments which I think is pretty telling to some of the power dynamics in the BRF.
@ The Hench, this sounds plausible given the stories regarding Bullyiam demanding that long list of properties that he wanted as he snapped his fingers. Hell, I wouldn’t put it past Bullyiam to call out AC for himself just to SPITE Eugenie and Jack!!
He is such a pathetic, spineless and tit-for-tat type of fellow, I wouldn’t put it past him. All of the others properties that TOBB had been putting his name on were grand estates, castles actually, that once he got wind that Eugenie was eyeing AC, he swooped it as repayment for her loyalty to Harry and not solely HIM, and his expected white bare arse kissing!!
She’s got a legit job with the biggest / most important art gallery in the world. Why would she need to stay around that dusty dump.
Seriously, “the most important art gallery in the world? How does a museum get that title? I’m curious here, not argumentative. It seem comparable to others like it.
Good question about what classifies it as top! I just googled it and it seems like the art gallery she works at has annual revenues in the $50 million plus range. All speculation, private company so no public info available, but I think at even a fraction of that, it’s revenues would place it among among the top-earning.
From an art gallery report: “Overall, 55% of all galleries generate revenues of less than two hundred thousand dollars a year. “
Reacting to a line in the article above: I don’t know her responsibilities, nor do I know her husband’s job- but neither of their jobs necessarily have to be “cushy”- they are legit businesses and their roles, as outlined, are entirely likely to be credible positions.
It’s a REALLY well regarded gallery, and the one here in LA is GORGEOUS (It also has a fabulous restaurant and is one of my favorite days out-a show and a meal) and incredibly well attended. It makes major bank and they have incredible art. I would DIE to work there.
New Idea is an Australian magazine that publishes week old stories about celebrities and the BRF. The majority of the publication’s articles are outright lies. Not surprisingly, M&H are cast as the arch villians in every article about the BRF. I would never believe anything I read in New Idea and I would never cite it as a reputable source on any subject.
+ New Idea repeatedly publishes articles that Queen Margrethe is retiring and ‘handing the throne to Mary’, whom she’s been ‘training for years’. New Idea likes to forget Mary has nothing to do with the throne and has no claim on it, FRED is the heir.
Yeah I think this move was made with one eye on the future reign of King Charles III. She knows she going to be out in the cold when the Queen dies.
W+K are busy hanging onto colonialist cosplay while a lot of royal family members can see the beginning of the crumbling empire and are making moves to dip out fully when the Queen dies.
Good for her. That whole mess is toxic, their family is better with some distance.
I wonder if Eugenie will be able to continue her involvement with the Blue Marine Foundation in her adopted country. Might we one day see her give a speech in Portuguese? What a contrast to you-know-who freely admitting that she’d forgotten all the German she’d learnt at school and then asking an onlooker how to say “My name is Catherine”. (That was according to Hello! magazine’s report of the Cambridges’ 2017 Poland & Germany tour. When even one of the world’s most sycophantic magazines makes you look pathetic, you’re in serious trouble.)
I didn’t know German was part of the UK school curriculum. Here in Canada, we all had/have to learn French.
I’m sure she took German as part of her ROYAL CONQUEST PLAN. She wanted to be able to talk about their nazi past with them in their own language.
Lady D – In the U.S. different schools offer different languages. I’m guessing it’s the same in the UK. We don’t have one compulsory language (other than English, though that’s only by tradition not law and not always taught especially well either). I think California requires two years of a foreign language to graduate high school (or maybe that’s the minimum for acceptance to a public university?) but most Americans from native English speaking families never achieve proficiency in another tongue. I love that Canada has two official languages.
German is an option on the UK high school curriculum, although not as widely learnt as French or Spanish. At the time Kate went to St Andrews at least one foreign language GCSE was an entry requirement for university (the requirement was dropped some years later, with the result that foreign language take-up after age 14 declined and has not recovered). AFAIK Kate’s GCSE results have never been made public.
French tended to be the second language taught in most schools in the UK, but it’s certainly not unusual to study other languages, especially in the private schools system. Spanish and Chinese are now becoming more taught but German used to be popular. I’m a bit older than Keen and I studied German and Latin as well as as French. Not well, sadly, but I can at least remember how to say my name!
This is actually an interesting point of view Kaiser, I do agree, that when the Queen dies in the future Eugenie will distance herself and her family from the dysfunctional Windsors perhaps cut ties for good!
I can believe this – Portugal is probably a breath of fresh air for her. She and Jack are establishing their own lives and their own family and its probably such a relief to be away from London and to feel like she can do her own thing.
I don’t think she will cut ties completely with the Windsors, but I think she is definitely establishing boundaries now that will continue when Charles and William are king.
I hope they refuse any pressure from Fergie to get her a freebie home in the resort. That’s just the kind of thing Fergie would assume a ‘loving daughter’ would do for their poor old mum.
@ notasugarhere, omg…..you are incredibly clairvoyant with Freegie!!! My stomach just turned for Eugenie and Jack.
Good for them. This plays into the slimmed down monarchy narrative so I don’t see why there’d be an issue. Thing is though that there’s no guarantee the Cambridge kids will fall in line. They’ll have tons of examples of family living their best life outside the RF and leaving won’t seem so extreme.
I would choose Portugal over England any day.
Why specifically? I’m considering European countries for retirement or escaping fascism, whichever comes first. I’ve never been to Portugal but someone else recommended it. Yet I feel like it would be a difficult language to learn late in life.
The weather alone is a good reason to go to Portugal.
Portugal is also a very cost effective place to live in Europe. It’s beautiful, has great weather, and has a friendly approach with it’s retirement visas.
fellow future fascism escapee – portugal is on my retirement short list. when I went there for work, it just felt like home to me in a way most other places havent. the weather and food are lovely, but the energy just really suited me, more relaxed than other places ive been to, just imho
Betty Rose, I’ve been retired for over two years and honestly I’m ready to book out of this country as well. Perhaps a visit to Portugal is in the cards for me.
BettyRose- I’m of Portuguese heritage, with a mom who emigrated from the Azores, of the coast of the mainland. So, it would be like home to me. I’ve visited and it’s beautiful and more affordable than most places in Europe. Also, there are lots of English speaking folks in the big cities that the language barrier would be easy to overcome.
Thanks, everyone! I wasted a fair amount of time today browsing photos of Portugal, and I’m pretty close to sold on the idea. If a bunch of CBs end up retiring to Portugal, we’ll have to do meet ups. 🙂
I like her the best of all the adjacents to Harry and Meghan.
If I had a father like hers I would distance the hell away from him and the family that shelters him too.
Oof, good luck to them. I looked up CostaTerra and the google reviews are already flooded by angry locals. Apparently it used to be a cheap camping site on one of the cost’s few untouched untouched pieces of land, before it was bought to become a millionaires playground. Yikes.
@ Mélusine, not surprising. Gentrification is an issue all over the world!! I remember growing up Houston and the addition of the ballpark eliminated generations from the Wards on the east side of downtown. Families had lived their and they passed their homes down from one generation to the next. Then they are forced out, with a minimum buyout, forcing them to travel 30 miles to work their jobs in DT Houston.
Developers are nothing but money hungry selfish pr!cks……
iirc she doesn’t have g&f housing. Right now Nott Cott is empty. Eugenie and Jack were paying rent for Ivy Cottage, not given it free. If Andrew and his shady money were giving them the rent each month? Another reason she might want to get out of the UK.
This very smart. Life will not be kind to these sisters under the reign of King Charles and the rise of Prince Incandescent. She can pick and choose her interactions with that viper of a family and build a normal life. Why wouldn’t she follow the H&M “live on your terms” model.
I know two couples relocating to Portugal, and it seems to be on the radar lately. Would love to visit. You know, people need to live their lives and build their careers and focus on their own family. There had been too much royal gossip about roping in the York princesses as working royals, dangling it like a string and maybe Eugenie didn’t want to participate in the speculation. Also, maybe Jack needed a fresh start after those embarrassing photos on the boat with his topless colleagues. I do think the situation with her father is devastating and embarrassing. I wonder if her and Beatrice are sort of drifting apart or on very different pages regarding both their dad and royal life. It seems like whenever Andrew tries to insert himself back royal life, Beatrice is right there. Seems like Bea is also being more social and a girl about town at events with Edo, definitely leveling up style wise, while Eugenie is ready for a change of scenery and moving away from the UK.