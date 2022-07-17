Emily Ratajkowski will reportedly divorce ‘cheater’ Sebastian Bear-McClard

In 2018, Emily Ratajkowski married Sebastian Bear-McClard after they had only dated for about three weeks. They eloped at City Hall and everyone was like “girl, this is a bad idea.” Sebastian was messy right away and the vibe between them always seemed off. She waited a couple of years and then she got pregnant in 2020. They welcomed son Sylvester Apollo Bear in March 2021. Since she gave birth, the vibe has been… different. She still posts half-naked selfies and such, but now the only guy on her social is her son. If you told me that Sebastian and Emily had drifted apart significantly ever since their son was born, I would absolutely believe you. But that’s not the only rumor – sources tell Page Six that a divorce announcement will probably be made soon and that Sebastian has been cheating.
Rumors are swirling that Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, are separating after four years of marriage. The model, 31, was photographed without her wedding ring Thursday while stepping out for a walk with the couple’s 1-year-old son, Sylvester, in New York City. However, Bear-McClard, 41, was still wearing his ring Wednesday while out and about in the Big Apple.
Fuel was added to the fire when social media influencer and comedian Claudia Oshry, aka @girlwithnojob, said there has been chatter about the two calling it quits over Bear-McClard allegedly cheating on Ratajkowski.
“That’s kind of like what’s happening with Emily Ratajkowski,” Oshry, 28, said on Thursday’s episode of “The Morning Toast” podcast. “It’s, like, known that her husband has cheated on her and they’re filing for divorce, but literally, I went to make it an [Instagram] Story today, and it’s not been written up, so I’m like, how do I know this? Like, everyone just knows it.” She added, “When the inevitable Instagram post or PR statement comes out, we won’t be that surprised.”
That was the first Page Six story on Friday, and then a few hours later, Page Six had this:
Emily Ratajkowski is planning to divorce her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, after he allegedly cheated on her, a source close to Ratajkowski confirms to Page Six exclusively.
“Yeah, he cheated,” the source claims. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”
It doesn’t appear in the court system that the model has filed for divorce yet.
I’ll say the same thing I said when she married Sebastian: I hope she protected her assets. While Emily isn’t crazy-rich, she’s a successful model, actress and celebrity/personality. She works, she makes enough to support herself and her child. My worry is that Sebastian is just the kind of guy who will try to grab her assets while hiding his own. I actually wish that we were finding out about this split because Emily had already filed for divorce? Like, surprise him with a restraining order on their joint assets or something. As for my general thoughts on the impending divorce… you live and you learn. Some of us just like sleazy douchebags and we have to unlearn that attraction the hard way. Poor Emily.
He is gross.
Didn’t they skip out on several years rent inNYC by him pretending to be a starving artist? That was the playbook for cheating
Yes. Like, shocker that the guy who was unethical about paying his rent was also unethical about his marriage.
Tenants of illegal apartments in NYC cannot be evicted for nonpayment of rent. If his landlord wanted to collect rent, they should have obtained that proper permits and met the same health and safety requirements legit landlords must meet. The problem is so rampant people of all income levels find out after signing leases they are in an illegal apartment.
He is.
I have a lot of respect for Emily. Her book was so well-written, so raw; and it’s clear that she’s doing the work to be a healthy, happy human being (her incredible beauty aside). This horrendous man never deserved her. Ever.
I thought so too. Good for her.
Wow, a homely grifting cheater. What a catch.
I’ve always disliked this guy purely because he could be the identical twin of my cheating ex. Very, very gross indeed.
This seems to be a pattern with some douchebags, I mean dudes.
When you have a partner who is on call for you at all time, a child then arrives and you are upset that this small human gets all the attention.
He is THAT dude.
And yeah, Emily needs to hire a forensic accountant. This is the same dude who is squatting at a brownstone and is proud of it.
@tiffany yes the rental fraud was the first thing I thought of when reading this article. Dude is a total grifter! Although I guess Emily participated in that too? Messy all around.
They were together a lot longer than I expected given how short a period they dated before getting married.
They got married one month after she ended a prior relationship. I have a feeling there was some overlap.
Who is he cheating with if he’s got Emily Ratajkowski at home? Men make no sense.
It’s almost as if being beautiful and sexy doesn’t guarantee monogamy?!
Guys who cheat will cheat REGARDLESS of physical appearance…
It’s the comfort of having a caring partner at home doing the emotional labour, while having the excitement of chasing strange on the side with the added bonus of not having to commit to the side piece as “crazy wife won’t let me see the child”.
I think you’re right. I saw a man’s comment on tik-tok regarding this situation and he said, “Sometimes you just want a pizza after eating steak all the time.” Gross.
Who was it that said, “Show me a beautiful woman and I’ll show you the guy that’s tired of —-ing her” ?
If celebrity and gossip culture has taught us one thing, it’s that **anyone** and **everyone** can get cheated on .
I think Chris Rock said that.
I came here to say exactly that. This guy won the lottery marrying her. He’s a 🤡
When I was young (I’m now 69) I was considered very pretty. I moved in with my then boyfriend who had had a crush on me for several years before we started dating. He was a lawyer (go figure), and I *thought* we had a great relationship. Well…I was cheated on for no reason other than it blew his ego up. He had become very successful, and even though he wasn’t handsome, he still attracted a *certain* type of woman, usually one of the cute secretaries at his law firm, who were looking to marry up.
It’s not about desiring other women, it’s about feeling powerful, omnipotent, to be able to snap your fingers and get whatever cute young thing you want. Someone who won’t complain that he left dirty laundry on the bathroom floor or dirty dishes in the sink instead of putting them in the dishwasher, that sort of thing. They want some fawning little hero-worshipper who won’t ask him to show some respect at home and pull his weight.
Whom? Anyone. I’ve been a model for many years and was cheated on: the girl was morbidly obese and porcine featured. It doesn’t matter whom it is. It matters who is available and will say ‘yes’.
+1000
Seems like the common denominator is the man. Not to say it’s a perfect science, but my theory is that men who felt insecure/rejected/denied sex at a young age set their sites on a lifetime of sexual conquest. I’m sure plenty of decent, wonderful dudes were late bloomers sexually, but it’s the element of feeling like women are objects to be conquered. I had lots of male friends during adolescence and none of us were having sex, but they had positive friendships with girls. Meanwhile, the man I ended up falling in love with in my late twenties (his early 30s) and am still with more than 20 years later was sexually promiscuous from an early age. He has also had positive female relationships from within his family to his friends to girlfriends . . . point being he never saw women as merely obstacles to be conquered. So, it’s not about whether the woman is hot. It’s about whether the man has positive, healthy relationships with women.
It’s for the best.
That is one cute baby!
He really is adorable.
Yeah man I´ve seen a ton of babies in my life but that one`s definitely one of the cutest ever
I really hope the baby stays cute and doesn’t present those inbred Hapsburg genes he’s got.
Aw, this sucks for her, but the best for her and the kid in the long run. Wishing happier days for them soon!
No surprise.
That baby is going to have some gorgeous lips!
Wonder if he’s the type of guy who wasn’t prepared for a woman’s image to change from sexpot to mum (and sexpot). She’s better off without him if he’s cheating. Focus on herself, her baby and her career and not waste any time or energy wondering where her husband is.
That was my thinking. There are some men who can’t handle a woman becoming a mom. I had a friend in college who was like that. A very loving and successful marriage for years, then his wife gave birth and he was no longer interested in her sexually. The marriage devolved quickly and they were divorced within a year and a half.
I’ve read that is what happened with Elvis/Priscilla relationship.
Sebastian is supposed to be a wealthy film producer. I’m not saying Emily shouldn’t protect her assets but I believe he has more money than her & more to lose if a prenup wasn’t filed.
He produced Uncut Gems, but I don’t know that I’d call him “wealthy.” I’ve never heard of anything else he’s done. Mostly documentaries.
Edit: I did google, she’s worth $8 million and he’s worth $5 million.
Doesn’t surprise me. Taken with a giant grain of salt, because people make dumb stuff up all the time, but I recall that allegedly his instagram was full of misogynistic and racist stuff that he scrubbed shortly after he met her/went public. He also is tight with the Safdie brothers, who are allegedly pretty sleazy.
The Safdies make movies with a lot of sleazy characters but that doesn’t make them sleazy! That’s so wrong to bring them into the conversation to boost your comment.
I wish this beautiful baby all the best☺☺
This idiot man.
She is the one who is earning money, riding her good looks, talent and being The Hot Chick of the moment into fame and started her own biz.
Married, has a healthy baby, money coming in…and this unwashed tool takes out the family dick and burns it all to the ground.
I wish him nothing but misery going forward.
Go forward Emily, you don’t need him, he is No Prize.
It’s bad enough when a husband cheats, but when a husband cheats & there are children involved.
I never saw him as a “family man” to begin with…
Question: so the kid’s name is Sylvester Apollo Bear Bear-McClard? The ‘bear’ is in there twice? In any event, he is a cutie.
2018 seems like a lifetime ago.
I’m so disgusted with the current hate legislation towards women in the US right now that a story like this is an oh of course he did, rather than a gasp no he didn’t. It all comes from the same place. Men do what they want and concern for women are an after thought if ever a thought.
I’m out of the loop, who are these two? I didn’t think I lived under that many rocks, y’all above know them and I’m just like, huh?
She’s a huge deal, beautiful and smart – parlaying Instagram into a huge modeling career and a modeling career into a book and a book into a famous NFT and so on. Another fact: She was assaulted by Robin Thicke, on set, infront of everyone. the director screamed at him but the damage was done.
Re, this sleazy asshat – sometimes, when someone is that beautiful, only jerks think they have a chance. The confidence to approach such women comes with being an ass. Being beautiful means everyone lies to you and wants to take you for themselves/their project/their bed. There’s a certain kind of misogyny towards feminine beauty, that wants to crush it and monetize it for men. I speak as someone who has worked with tonnes of models. I always try to protect them from dudes, especially on set.
I don’t know if Timothee Chalamet is friends with Emily or her (ex) husband, but I’m calling it right now; if Emily divorces this dong she’ll go on to date Timothee. Even just for fun and not serious.
She is right up Chalamet’s ally look-wise. Would make a cute couple. Ever since I saw the pictures of them hanging out I had a feeling something will happen.
Let’s see if I’m right.
Either way, she’s better off divorcing this guy. He seems like a bad human being.
There is always this subset of men married to very beautiful, famous women. The woman is established in her own career, celebrated for her looks, and he thinks cheating on her is an accomplishment. The “she may be so beautiful but can’t keep a man” types seem to like this behavior. Anyway, hope she kicks him to the curb for disrespecting her like that.
They look like they go to the same lip plumping person. I was over them for the being super rich and not paying rent on the expensive apartment. A poor person could never get away with it and would be evicted/forced out pronto. That act alone speaks to his character completely and she should have left then. Absolutely leave now, yes.
This guy has resting douche face.