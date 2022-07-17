Queen Elizabeth said ‘thank goodness Meghan is not coming’ to Philip’s funeral

In recent years, “royal biographer” Tom Bower has emerged as one of the most bitter commentators. It’s widely believed that Bower is one of the old-guard royalists, mostly loyal to Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. His comments over the past year would seem to reinforce that idea. Bower has openly discussed how Prince Harry “destabilized the monarchy” and how everything is Meghan’s fault because she… was the victim of racism. He also wrongly claimed that Harry would not return to the UK in 2022 (he and Meghan returned twice) and that Camilla was actually very jealous and spiteful of Meghan from the word go. Now Bower is promoting a new royal biography called Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors. Excerpts are already appearing in the British papers. Here’s one about what the Queen reportedly said when she learned that Meghan would not return to the UK with Harry for Prince Philip’s funeral last year:
The Queen expressed relief that the Duchess of Sussex was not attending the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, saying “thank goodness Meghan is not coming”, a biographer claimed on Friday night.
Tom Bower, who has written a new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex entitled “Revenge”, alleged the Queen told aides of her feelings in a “clear voice” at Windsor Castle before her husband’s funeral.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment, in line with its long-standing policy to never respond to unofficial books. Those close to the Queen raised doubts about the “non-specific” claims, questioning whether her focus would be on anything other than her husband on the difficult day of his lockdown funeral.
A spokeswoman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has not yet responded to a request for comment.
In an extract published last night in The Times newspaper, Bower described the difficult relationship between the Duke and the Royal Family after the couple departed for America and began telling their story on television. Of the funeral day in April 2021, he wrote: “The only uncertainty was the relationship between Harry and his family. How would he cope with his father and brother? Meghan had cited her seven months’ pregnancy as the reason for not travelling. In Windsor Castle the Queen was preparing to face the public on one of the saddest days of her life. Philip had been her rock for the previous 70 years. To comply with Covid restrictions she would grieve alone inside the chapel. ‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming’, the monarch said in a clear voice to her trusted aides.”
[From The Telegraph]
Again, the reason why Meghan didn’t go with Harry to the UK is because she was heavily pregnant with Lili. Meghan had a miscarriage in 2020, and she was following her doctor’s orders to stay home and rest during the pregnancy with Lili. Bower writes “Meghan had cited her seven months’ pregnancy as the reason for not travelling” as if it was just some random excuse and not a very good medical reason. Why in the world would Meghan have put herself through a lengthy international flight while she was over seven months pregnant? And surely, the Queen’s advisors know exactly how bad this looks, the idea that the Queen was slamming her grandson’s pregnant wife just days after Philip’s passing.
This is yet more evidence that the Queen has never been an innocent bystander in this mess. Even if you argue that this is just more bitchiness from the Queen’s closest aides – Angela Kelly, anyone? – the Queen and her people refuse to deny it outright, just as they refused to deny a million other stories which were hurtful and vengeful towards Harry and Meghan. Most recently, the Queen’s aides wanted *everyone* to know that the Queen refused to take photos with Harry, Meghan and their kids. Because “snubbing babies” is what they want to stand for.
Photos of the Queen on July 15, during a visit to Thames Hospice, courtesy of Avalon Red. Archived funeral photos courtesy of WENN.
Queen Elizabeth II signs the Visitor’s Book during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, Berkshire. Picture date: Friday July 15, 2022.,Image: 707551679, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Queen Elizabeth II with Jonathan Jones, Chair of Trustees, during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, Berkshire. Picture date: Friday July 15, 2022.,Image: 707551788, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Queen Elizabeth II with Jonathan Jones, Chair of Trustees, during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, Berkshire. Picture date: Friday July 15, 2022.,Image: 707551854, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, Berkshire. Picture date: Friday July 15, 2022.,Image: 707551892, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, Berkshire. Picture date: Friday July 15, 2022.,Image: 707551923, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh., Credit:Victoria Jones / Avalon
The Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips and Prince Harry walking in the procession at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh., Credit:Victoria Jones / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions., Credit:Chris Jackson / Avalon
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of York during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire., Credit:Yui Mok / Avalon
Leave Meghan alone! Geesh. These people.
It’s absolute bullshit. A fabrication, a fantasy, designed to provoke. Nonsensical. It got Bowers et al clicks, though.
Agree @Andrew’s_Nemesis. A fabrication.
“Bower has made an astonishing number of factual errors – more than I have ever come across in a book from a mainstream publisher.”
“Time after time, Bower makes assertions that are not backed by any evidence. The problem is so bad that I resolved to carry out my own investigation into the truth of some of the assertions made in Bower’s book. This article is the result of my research. Again and again, I have been able to prove that his account of events is false, misleading and, in some cases, pure fabrication.”
“There is a problem here which goes much deeper than Tom Bower himself and raises questions about the British media and political culture. Bear in mind that Bower’s book is not just intellectually dishonest, it is a farrago of falsehood and insinuation.”
The above quotes are from Peter Oborne about Bower’s Jeremy Corbyn book. The whole article is a really good read. Oborne tweeted this when he heard Bower was writing a book about Meghan.
https://twitter.com/obornetweets/status/1375354582415634436?lang=en
AGreatReckoning, 👏👏👏
The claps go to Oborne – he did the work. It’s a revealing article by Oborne considering he, if I’m not mistaken, was/is? a Tory voter. His journalistic integrity rose above that. Within the Corbyn article is a link to an interview by WaPo with Bower. In it, the interviewer pushes back at Bower about what he wrote about regarding a speech Corbyn gave at some convention they both attended.
The interviewer challenged him on things he wrote and Bower seemed to have unhinged responses. The interviewer then brought up a few other things Bower wrote about Corbyn in his book. (pardon for the paraphrasing) Something like, “You mentioned in your book about Corbyn eating cold beans out of a can, not cleaning his garage? and being 30,000 pounds in debt. So what?”. Bower’s response was a quadruple axel jump that didn’t land well. By the end of the interview, I had the impression the interviewer was like, “WTF!”.
It’s not a stretch to presume that Bower did very little interviewing of anyone for his book. Much like how Angela Levin spent very little/next to nothing time with Prince Harry for her book. This link is a review on Oborne’s book about BoJo, The Assault on Truth – Boris Johnson lies. I hope it goes through.
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2021/feb/03/the-assault-on-truth-by-peter-oborne-review-boris-johnsons-lies
Oborne is a keeper of receipts. Per the article, “the mainstream British Press and media is to all intents and purposes barred to me.”.
Yep, Tom Bower is a liar.
Be a petty, stupid parent, raise petty, stupid children. Please choose one of her children who even seems to have sense and morals. Please don’t choose mean girl anne.
I’m pretty sure that Harry is the first person of royal birth in several generations to show any ability to form an independent thought. The RF is basically a Borg collective, but racist.
Borg collective! Love the analogy!
Miranda – you are amazing!!!
In between the Borg Collective and Founding Fathers with Masonic secrecy, Skull and Bones, and the Build-a-Bear Group, along with clandestine unnamed Jews, you’re a mashup genius!
Please let us know where to purchase your unathorized BRF biographies, cuz they’re the only ones I’d actually spend money on.
Facts. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a parent, other than the Trumps, where ALL of your kids are trash. All of them?! It’s giving genetic at this point. Her oldest son is a sniveling, entitled, narcissistic emotional abuser of his wife and kids, her daughter is an entitled, snobby mean girl. Her second son is so horrible that he might be an actual demon, and her youngest is an entitled, pampered, snobby dilettante. She’s a terrible mother.
“It’s giving genetic at this point.” Lol and YES @Nyro! Perfect assessment of the Queen’s kids. I never get the Anne love. Usually her fans cite her no-nonsense attitude and her hard “work.” The low bar for these people is part of the reason they’re still around.
Green Desert, I never understood the Anne love either. She was spoiled rotten and got whatever she wanted, whenever she wanted. Doesn’t matter if it was a horse or someone’s husband. As far as she’s concerned, it’s her right to take because she’s the “princess royal”. A real life Veruca Salt. Her only saving grace is that she’s a woman. Who knows how much more worse she would have been had she been a boy.
The queen is petty, im sure she did say it, but I think the insider purposely omitted to mention the last part of her sentence, like “thank god meghan’s not coming! She is 7 months pregnant and covid’s around it’s not safe, can you imagine the circus if anything happens?” Or at least provide a context to the comment. Like, she was told “Meghan’s not coming, we won’t need 150 police cars, 24 helicopters and 17 military tanks. we’ll avoid a mega barrage of a thousand paparazzis” before she replied “thank god Meghan’s not coming!”. Queen or not, when you’re a 96 year old grandma, it’s just not something you say without a context, just because you dont like someone. I dont believe it. This is BS
@DuchessL, that was sort of the way I was thinking about it (if she even actually said this). I detest the Queen and NEVER defend her. But in this one instance, I think it’s not out of the realm of possibility that she meant it to mean all of the newspapers/talk shows/whatever would actually focus on Philip. Because she (and everyone else in the world) knows that if Meghan had been there, it would have turned into a worse circus than it already was, with all headlines being about M.
But I doubt she even said it; I doubt Meghan (or anything else besides Philip) was even on her mind *at all* during the time right after she lost her husband of 70 (?) years. She’s an absolutely terrible person and I’m annoyed that I’m defending her even once, but this story seems too far fetched even for a royal “expert.”
And honestly, even if it is true, Tom Bower is totally insulting the Queen here imo by insinuating that she’s SO wildly petty that not even the death of her husband was enough for her to take a couple of days off from being a raging bitch. And that Meghan is so contemptible that she’s in their thoughts AT ALL TIMES. IDK what Bower was going for here, but this story makes the Queen look horrible, not Meghan.
@Nyro, I’ve never understood any love for Anne either. I think she’s just another spoiled, entitled, snobbish, racist POS. She’s just quieter about it, which keeps her from being covered by that press as much as the others.
Of course she said. That lady was jealous all of them was.
The Queen isn’t jealous of Meghan.
Why wouldn’t she be? She definitely was angry, especially after the interview. There have been countless reports over decades about how the Queen doesn’t like being overshadowed, whether by her sister, husband, daughter in law Diana, or granddaughter in law. It also harkens back to summer 2019 when there was some story floating around that the Queen didn’t want to even hear the Sussexes name while at Balmoral. I think she said something, maybe lashed out, maybe relieved it was settled, who knows. It makes me think the Sussexes scarcity at the Jubbly was very much planned and not necessarily by them.
The stories emanating from these insiders and royal biographers are getting tiresome.
Not a bad idea to retire the whole institution just to shut down these parasitic biographers, royal experts. etc.
So this is the hill the monarchy has decided to die on. Pathetic.
Seriously. “Sources close to the Queen” are all but insuring the demise of the Monarchy after the Queen passes. At this point, I honestly believe, the only way TQ can save the institution is to take all the pictures and only make positive statements about the Sussexes.
She will never do that. She doesn’t give AF about the Sussexes and doesn’t even love them. Only Harry who thinks that his old grandmother is poor and innocent and all her faults are because of the courtiers lol.
It’s actually appropriate, no? Brought down by a (biracial) black woman, from the former colonies?
It’s delicious, karma is going to be eating out on this fact for a while.
If she really said this, why would she later invite H&M to the jubbly? It would have been easy enough to ban them. It’s possible that there was more to the quote and somebody picked out what would look worst or it’s flat out fabrication. What is frustrating is the palace never correcting anything concerning H&M. And it’s not because they never comment. They defend others.
A concerned grandmother would say something like, “thank goodness Meghan decided not to come; it’s not healthy for her to travel in her condition.”
This is exactly how I took it. Those words are completely out of context and could definitely be said out of concern.
She could have meant it as “thank goodness as it’s better for her health” or “we can only have 30 people so now we can invite Phil’s mistress.”
Regardless, the fact that this is being made public makes me think the RF is sending Harry a message about TQ’s eventual funeral — no one wants Meghan to come.
Lol ” we can only have thirty people so now we can have Phil’s mistress”
This is my thought. It’s absolutely possible that the queen made the remark in an entirely different context, such as concern for her pregnant granddaughter-in-law with regard to the rampancy of Covid, and Meghan’s previous miscarriage.
The source close to TQ didn’t say the reported words were out of context which he/she could have done easily. Rather, the source deflects from the issue of her words by hypothesising about what would not have been on her mind that day.
Exactly!
Tom Bower is a very unpleasant character and an opportunist but he has mistimed this stupid book that he has been writing for ages which was supposed to be all about Meghan.
It is full of unnamed sources, and quotes taken out of context.
We really should not waste our time with this rubbish. Even the Sussex haters must be getting tired of the same old regurgitated nonsense from people climbing on the Sussex bandwagon to make money.
I think it’s more likely that they filled up their allowed 30 spots perfectly and if Meghan had come that would have thrown a wrench in it all.
So less animosity towards Meghan but more like “well that certainly worked out conveniently guest-list wise, didn’t it?”
Let me see if I get your explanation:…..
So the 30 slots were all fiiled “perfectly” (including Meghan’s husband & his brother & brother’s wife) but if Harry’s wife, Meghan, had gone, that wd hv “thrown a wrench” in the perfection?
Rmbr, u hvnt mentioned M’s third-trimester pregnancy as the reason for her not being there so lets not pivot to it at this late stage in your fascinating take…….just her mere presence wd hv “thrown a wrench” in the perfection of if it all, yes?
Do you see where this is going? Can u see the effortless othering? And while we’re at this point what, would you say, wd be the reason for this persistent othering of Prince Harry’s wife?
@Equality your comment just made me rethink one that I posted a few minutes ago.
If (and that’s a big “if”) the true concern about Meghan attending was the belief that Meghan would have dominated headlines during the funeral, she certainly wouldn’t have wanted her there dominating headlines *again” during her precious Jubbly.
Tangent: I’m lmao because my phone actually autofills in “Jubbly” by now since I guess I’ve typed it so many times (it also does it with “CarolE”).
Also, @PrincessK, I admire the fact that you’re able to be diplomatic enough to refer to Bower as “an unpleasant character.” 😂
If I wrote what I truly think of him, it would probably get me banned
The problem with the alleged statement is the lack of context. A deliberate act from the writer.
Who is the target for this book? That may explain the lack of context. He has always been rather vague in his usual appearances before the book was published by Murdoch.
Harry is suing the sun, one of Murdoch’s newspapers noted for the lowest circulation in England with a whopping 78%+credibility gap in the UK.
@equality, it all is very curious. In the Oprah interview(reminder-a month and half or so before Philip’s passing) Harry & Meghan said how much more & freely they spoke with the Queen/Grandma after leaving. None of that felt contrived. It was more that they didn’t have to work through all these channels to speak to her anymore. The next day after the interview, it was made clear that neither QE2 or Philip made the skin color comment.
The BM/other members of the BRF lost their sh#t. 1. For there was a good relationship/and communication between the Sussexes & QE2/Philip. 2. The great grandparents were eliminated as questioning Archie’s skin color. Ultimately, Edward Young has the power to communicate information to the press. I personally don’t believe the Queen does. (also believe her signature on documents/statements is done by a self-inking stamp. This also means, to me, that Charles is a guilty motherf$cka. Maybe not as much as W&K/KP. Guilty nonetheless. There are things/stories attributed to CH I don’t believe to be true. Have to admit now, there are things I don’t see happening without Charles’ acquiesence.
I will always believe that the BRF/BM were/are more mad about Diana’s & Harry’s revelations regarding the grey men & the Firm’s business model (which seems quite like the Co$), than stories about affairs or racism.
No matter what, Tom Bower is a liar.
Ok, so what’s the difference between “aides” to the Queen and “those close to the Queen”? The first are blabbing to a biographer and the second are saying “seriously, I don’t think so.”
That is curious, isn’t it? And considering how those ‘trusted’ aides are blabbing/making stuff up to press & biographers, perhaps they shouldn’t be trusted so much? And who exactly are these other people ‘close to the queen’?
Perhaps she did say it. I imagine she could have been concerned that the whole thing would have turned into a media circus and desperation to snap pics of Meghan rather than letting it be a solemn event. Too bad Khate then took the opportunity to turn it into the Ctrl + CopyKeen show. Plus, the family was still trying to navigate how everyone was going to behave towards each other and had to do so with Harry alone. Add Meghan’s star factor to that and every Royal WW’s jealousy of her (save Eugenie), and you have white Royals acting on their worst behavior in front of cameras.
That’s usually how it goes: punish and dim the lights of POC for the sake of covering up white people’s bad behavior and jealousy.
Yes, I’m sure for many reasons she was relieved that Meghan wasn’t coming so it wouldn’t surprise me at all if she did say it.
Not a word about how Kate posed for fashion shoots at the funeral
Maybe she was worried about Meghan and the pregnancy and was relieved Meghan was following doctors orders.
Maybe? Sure, we can extrapolate that this was out of context and the queen said it out of concern. But that is clearly not how Bowers is reporting it. He is reporting it as the queen was like thank god that brazen hussy Meghan isn’t here. There’s no real reason to give the queen the benefit of the doubt here. She just sits by while all this shit is said about Meghan and quite often it’s her people saying the shit. And yes it makes her and the RF look like bullies on the world stage. Terrorizing a pregnant woman. GTFOH
I really like how CB commenters apply their empathetic & sympathetic thinking to the doings of the BRF, when really, these are not nice people. They’re awful! And the entire sycophantic supporting machinery around them. Horrible people!!
Sure, they’re horrible, but it’s a matter of probability. Bower is an avowed Meghan hater, a proven liar and a troll for clicks. The Queen has been keeping in touch with H&M, invited them to tea in April, invited them to the Jubbly and met with them and the children. So, which one of the two is most likely to say something negative about Meghan?
I doubt the Queen said this. It seems too random considering she just lost her husband and planning the funeral. Even at the time of the funeral, Meghan received hate for not attending. It’s baffling that they expecting her to fly half way across the world, in the 3rd trimester when Covid was still a big problem.
Even BP is distancing itself from this ridiculous story saying the only person on the Queens mind was Phillip. I don’t believe a word from that Bower guy. He has had many lawsuits against him for the lies he spreads.
The unnamed source saying what WOULD NOT HAVE been on TQ’s MIND on the day of P’s funeral is not an unequivocal denial of what she IS REPORTED to have SAID about M. I can believe she said this given that when M&H were F/T royals, it was reported that she had instructed her aides to ensure that any visiting guests did not bring up H&M in conversation. The intervention by BP is purely to exonerate TQ and offers no words of support to M. It is another shameless act of self-interest which underscores that M was never a much loved member of TQ’s family.
Agree it’s not an unequivocal denial. It’s just sources saying it’s hard to believe the queen was thinking about Megan on this day. Idk if she said it or not but they’re not absolutely denying it. To unequivocally deny would be to undermine Bowers and prevent him from spreading the hate against Meghan. The RF and the courtiers are A-okay with hate being spread against her.
“ Those close to the Queen raised doubts about the “non-specific” claims, questioning whether her focus would be on anything other than her husband on the difficult day of his lockdown funeral.”
I dunno, seems pretty specific to me. 🤷♀️ Bowel is outright quoting the clear voiced Queen. He had to get that from someone, and yes AK is my favorite.
Also, Telegraph, don’t hold your breath waiting for the Sussex team to engage. The Derangers are crowing all over Twitter about how Bowel’s book proves what a “liar” Meghan is, but the excerpt of the book is bringing out big time receipts. This is going to be a mess.
Not saying I believe any of what Bower has to say. But the funeral coverage mainly focused on Harry & William walking alongside each other similar to Diana’s funeral so I could see palace concern about focus shifting even more to a pregnant Meghan shortly after the Oprah interview. And we do know the palace hate overshadowing lol.
I find it hard to believe Elizabeth’s focus would be on Meghan the day of the funeral as they would have known for a while she wasn’t coming. But if there’s any truth to this quote or it’s taken out of context etc I personally find it funny how it suggests Meghan is pretty much the main character of the BRF that a widowed queen would be thinking of her the day she buries her partner of 70+ years.
The palace seem to know it doesn’t make Betty look good so rushed out with their anonymous sources. It’s always funny to see how quick the palace move when it’s a story affecting royals other than harry & Meghan despite saying Meghan just had to put up with racist coverage. Interestingly enough even royalists & tabloid readers didn’t seem to think it made Betty look good so were calling it lies online.
As for bower’s book the extracts I’ve seen so far seem a combo of finding freedom, tabloid reports, info from Meghan’s court case& online conspiracy theories. Eg he even brings up the ridiculous hate fiction about Meghan throwing hot tea on someone in Australia. I actually lol out that.
He has written things that are easily refuted such as no evidence of Meghan’s charity/humanitarian work, P&G changing ad like there wasn’t a nick segment about it, about Meghan’s friendships with Serena, Abigail Spencer etc. He even says Meghan was the one who claimed Thomas had the heart attack before the wedding & it contradicted Thomas saying he was too embarrassed to attend the wedding, as if Thomas didn’t give blow by blow accounts to tmz about that fake heart attack & why he couldn’t go to the wedding.
I actually think he wants to be sued to get more attention to this book that H&M are supposed to fear but is just serving tumbler fiction & stale tea
The hot tea story is one that is popular in the Meghan unpopular thread on Lipstick Alley. If that is where he got the story then that should tell you all you need to know lol
If Meghan had actually thrown hot tea in someone, that would be an *actual* example of bullying and therefore, KP/BP would have 100% used it. The fact that they didn’t, means it not true.
@Abritguest I totally agree that he wants engagement from the Sussexes. When I saw excerpts from Tina Brown’s book I began to think that was the case.
Tom seems to be even more outrageous and it seems that hearing from the Sussexes’ lawyers would be a feather in his cap.
Harry and Meghan don’t engage. Don’t respond. Say nothing.
On the other hand the BRF should be speaking and clearly denying everything. This does not make them look good on the world stage.
If that hot tea incident were true, it would have been reported worldwide in a New York minute.
There is zero chance that any RR would have kept quiet on a story about Meghan throwing tea at the Australian GG’s wife when there would have been more than a few witnesses and it would be an actual story. They have reported on everything negative about Meghan even if not proven so to pretend that this would not be in a Dan Wootten, Piers Morgan or Richard Palmer story is absurd.
Also bower is the one who called Meghan a brazen hussy for daring to look out a window when she went to the jubilee service, so let’s not pretend he’s even sourcing his nonsense.
Bower is the one who originated “brazen hussy?” God this guy is the worst.
And putting the blatantly outlandish tea-throwing story in his book just makes him look off-the-rails unhinged.
I wonder if there is anyone who actually *believes* that there really was a tea-throwing incident, or if it’s just one more nasty lie they enjoy discussing? I cannot comprehend how even the worst of the assholes who hate Meghan could believe such a staggeringly ridiculous rumor.
Yes, there are people who not only believe the tea throwing event took place, but are saying there were multiple people who witnessed it, and that’s why they were asked to leave Australia. The people who comment on other sites use this as evidence as to why the people in UK hate her.
I personally don’t believe anyone buys into the tea-throwing gossip. Seriously. Pretty sure most people know that some rando on some social media site that claimed their good friend’s brother/mother/uncles 100 times removed (yes-I’m exaggerating) that HAPPENED to work for Australia’s GG and also HAPPENED to be present at said tea-throwing incident, is bollocks. Not very lady like Lady C. put it in her book. That’s an automatic disclaimer. They will perpetuate the lie for their own purposes. Much like the surrogacy stories.
Even the nasty BM outlets discussed the success of the Sussexes Oceania tour until a couple of weeks after and were given orders to change the narrative.
@C-Shell, I just noticed “Bowel” in your comment, and idk if it was autocorrect or if you did it on purpose, but it works equally well either way 😂
The injustice of the RF only ever commenting on stories to protect others, and never H&M. They’re willing to go on record to defend Khate’s hair and cruelty, but heaven forbid they issue a simple statement that Meghan was welcome and missed. Thank goodness H&M left, for their own peace, and for a measure of justice.
Yet there was Andrew by her side at this and other events I guess bower gives Andrew a free pass
If this was really said then the palace is leaking like a seive. I’d be more worried about everything that I said being reported by aides if I was the Queen. Weren’t there reports royals were worried they couldn’t say anything around or to Harry without it appearing in an Oprah interview? Well, they need to worry about their aides spilling everything to royal “reporters” first.
Exactly.
If the Queen did say this l.think she was worried about the British Media , what they would say and print about Megan ‘who was heavily pregnant ‘
and you know it definitely would not be positive as it was de first time l believe Harry was due to be in de UK since they left and since de interview….. the Queen knew de media would upset and annoy Harry and also knew Harry was already nervous about coming over to de funeral anyway. I suppose she just wanted quiet at this sad time.
Well said @ Zen!! Looks like the Queen may want to clean house, start with AK she always has her nose where it doesn’t belong..
I find it sad that bower is quoting the same lineup of malcontents in his book again. Toxic tom, that cun. woman, the anonymous little arseholds in the trash heaps, they call palaces. All in all a bitter old man regurgitating old gossip, and made up bs. This is supposed to ruin the un speech, and harrys memoirs. Talk about predictables.
@ Margaret; yes, the same lineup. This has all been told elsewhere over the last few years by other so called journalists. Nothing new here. This book is just an aggregate of old gossip. Does he get paid for this? Came here to say same thing so we’re both fed up with this bs, it seems.
@Margaret, I think there is probably zero overlap in the Venn diagram of people who actually care about the UN speech, and the morons who spend their days trashing the Sussexes. I’d be surprised if all of them even know who Mandela is, tbh. (Or that they’re all even literate, for that matter). That group isn’t exactly a brain trust, to put it mildly.
(I totally see what you’re saying, though! I just think the palace and press are definitely too stupid to realize that this is a comically insane way to try to draw attention away from Harry’s speech.)
@Lorelei, lol.
“That group isn’t exactly a brain trust. to put it mildly.” Love it. Now, granted, @Margaret, didn’t exactly mention social media derangers…today I may have spewed some water when I read a deranger post: (paraphrasing)
“Serena Williams confirming a relationship/friendship with Meghan doesn’t make it true.”. Something something ‘it’s not the receipt the SS thinks it is’. Alrighty then.lol Their super powers are not activated. I’m pretty sure their battery level is low and in the beeping red.
Genuine question: Do they think this makes the queen look good? That the day she was burying her husband of over seven decades, she cared to make a statement about her grandson’s wife not being there? I’m not even getting into interpretation or context because I side eye the queen hard even though H&M clearly love and respect her but I know it’s their lives so whatever. But the fact that this entire place is a full of ppl willing to leak anything that sounds negative about H&M (whether actually intended negatively or not)… Smh. I’m just glad they’re out and I hope they ignore the constant bullshit. I saw someone say that all these reporters are doing is trying to get H&M to pay attention to them, even in the form of a lawsuit, because they love knowing they’ve touched a nerve, and I think that’s true.
I don’t think it’s supposed to make her look good. It’s supposed to highlight the conflicts and Drama between her, C+C, the Cambridges Harry and of course Meghan. At least that’s what I’m getting from the title. The author already wrote a negative book about Charles, right? I don’t think he’d risk his reputation to do a sugary one sided book. But we’ll see
Someone please correct me if I’m wrong but I honestly think this book will come and go with little attention outside of the usual deranged corners of the internet and tabloid press. Like if this was two years ago different story but after seeing Tina Brown’s failure to launch with her book as someone with name recognition outside of the RR makes me think people just aren’t buying all this anti-Meghan RR nonsense. Sussex Squad will always defend M, the derangers will always try and tear her down and everyone else isn’t as avid a royal watcher to even know who this guy is🤷🏾♀️
It’s not playing anymore. It’s the same old stories re-hashed. There is nothing NEW. Even the Derangers are getting fed up because they want fresh dirt that confirms their wildest delusions. Either the general public is getting bored with it or they are finally seeing it for what it is – a distraction from real, NEW stories that are coming out about the royal family or the Tory government they are in bed with. The relentless onslaught against the Sussex’s every move, even the good and benign while the Sussex’s mind their own business and do their own work, makes the entire institution look petty and desperate to stay relevant.
Yes, same old nonsense stories being played on similar tunes.
Tom Bower has missed the boat with this book he has been touting for years. It will sink.
Meghan was a member of that family for less than 2 years and this is what the 10th book written about her. The gossipers are so obsessed with this woman. They really cannot fathom anyone marrying, looking around while saying to themself, I can do much better than this and leave.
Interestingly to me is they are shading more light on the dysfunction of this institution then Harry or Meghan did in their interview. The royal gossipers are destroying the very institution they hold in high regard. All the Sussexes have to do is remain strong watch from the sidelines as they chip away at any shred of decency this family ever tried to project. This House of Cards is tumbling down in real time.
Regardless to what is written and by whom, a Black woman married the white prince and he escorted her off the premises to marital bliss in the country of her birth. Nothing changes this dynamic.
100% agree with this. They make themselves look like a weak, dysfunctional mess of an institution with really messed up, mediocre people at the core.
I think these so called biographers from Tina Brown to Tom Bower etc leaves Meghan no choice but to write her memoirs on the time she was a fulltime royal. Looking forward to Meghan own definitive account
I agree with you. It’s the reason Harry’s writing his as well.
Cannot wait.
Meghan will write her own story but she should not do it any time soon. She needs to concentrate on her young family and other goals.
Meghan seems the type to journal everything. I bet she is ready to go when the time comes.
I would not feel comfortable suggesting when someone should author their own story nor presume to know what they should be focusing on.
I’ve been wondering about the title of that book. Who is having this “revenge”? If he’s claiming that Harry and Meghan are the vengeful ones for deciding to bounce and speak out, he’s painting them with the wrong petty brush. Is HE having his revenge, is it the palaces? Because despite all the noise these palace insiders are making, the people constantly on the attack are them and the RR.
This claim about what the queen said for example.
1. How on earth do they think that looks good to anyone but their fanatics?
2. That quote looks unfinished. What are they leaving out?
It’s an odd choice for a title. If the “revenge” is coming from Harry and Meghan, then it suggests that they were ill-treated in some way, otherwise, “REvenge” would not be an issue.
At this point , some of the criticisms pointed at Harry and Meghan seem so random, that it reminds me of some Faux News commentators— where they just spew out ominous words and hope they stick, without any apparent need to defend them with legitimate or even coherent justifications. “Revenge” seems like they took a bunch of “bad” words, and chose one that hadn’t yet been co-opted by other authors.
I wonder who the audience is for a book like this? It’s following Tina Brown’s book, which would have attracted readers of her earlier work. What would this book add? . I’m left with: Hard-core Meghan and Harry haters who want it for the title — enough to shell out for a hard cover book? Strange.
I’m not a huge Elizabeth fan, but that could easily have been “Thank goodness Meghan isn’t coming [she is so pregnant, she could get Covid, Will and Kate will be terrible to her, etc.]. Her aids suck.
Absolutely. Context matters and I could see the aides manipulating the narrative as always.
…..They do realize this doesnt make the Queen look -good-, right? Somebody needs to tell em
So we continue with the never ending exhaustion that is these people knowing their trashy books won’t sell without Meghan being front and centre.
I hope it gives them nightmares how irrelevant they are and needing to slither into the glow of a star who isn’t wasting any breath on them.
As always I love how the courtiers, aides, insiders etc, in their attempts to destroy or hurt MM, they always make the Royal family sound so bad and prove why MMH got the hell out of dodge. I mean sure maybe the Queen said this but Bower gives no context for it. She could have been worried about MM’s health/pregnancy or she could be a bitter bitch like the rest, he seemingly leaves it up to the reader to decide.
These insiders, along with the media, paint the Royals as singularly obsessed with MM. it doesn’t paint them in a good light at all Imo.
So according to him, and this seems good to salty press, the queen was happy pregnant and happily married Meghan wasn’t coming but happy her child sex trafficked abusing rapist son was coming.
I mean. Ok?
It was either Angela Kelly or Edward Young who was the source for this story and if the Palace thinks that this makes the Queen look good, it doesn’t. She’s as obsessed with Meghan as the rest of her family and the press. This story also undermines the narrative that she’s a grieving widow mourning the lost of her beloved husband.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. I have a very hard time believing the Queen is completely unaware of the complete smear job considering how she’s gone to bat for Andrew (being photographed with him right after info came out, etc.)
I get that Harry loves her. A lot of people love their relatives, even if they are racist and horrible, because they’re related. But I feel bad that Meghan and the kids are continually subjected to her sh*t, and at this point Harry continually pursuing a relationship with the Queen and dragging Meghan along genuinely feels like some sort of situation where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the abused housewife of a drunken, cruel, abusive brute (the BRF and Queenie) who keep going back even if people beg them to cut ties.
Interesting point. Also you made me realize that there is a narrative that Harry is close to his gran more than his dad and brother. At the same time, if you watch the famous (Oscar nominated?) film about QEII handling Diana’s death she kind of seems like a villain and I know from the Oprah interview Diana’s death weighs heavily on Harry. So I don’t get how those things work together unless the movie was wrong. But even in the crown series it seems like the queen was a big reason for Diana’s unhappiness.
The queen doesn’t know how to react differently than the usual way of antiquated protocol and rules. In her book, Diana wasn’t royal anymore, therefore the queen didn’t have any say after her death. The woman doesn’t know how to read the room (or in this case the country) for the life of her. She had to be told by the PM to make a public statement.
I always wondered if perhaps the problem between TQ and Diana mostly stemmed from the fact that TQ was/is so old-fashioned and inflexible. Diana was a naturally warm, compassionate, hands-on person who genuinely cared about serious, timely issues. TQ couldn’t understand that approach, because she was raised with that “stiff upper lip” nonsense that seems to be taken to extremes by the RF. I mean, this is a woman whose mother refused to evacuate her children to safety even as the Nazis were bombing the hell out of their own home.
In The Crown they had an entire episode pointing out that she’s always been emotionally tone deaf and lacked warmth (it was the episode about the Wales tragedy). She always fell back on protocol because she was uncomfortable with the messy, emotional stuff.
@Miranda that’s probably a big part of the issue, along with TQ’s “bury her head in the sand” way of dealing with things. Speculations on my part, but I think part of the latter is because she’s not properly educated for her position, not very bright and not socially intelligent. Adding the sheltered life and the queenmother’s insistents on living like the victorian era, she’s completely unable to handle anything other then what she knows.
I mean, as a fan of Meghan, I was relieved that she opted out of going as well, both for her mental health and for the health of her pregnancy. I remember there was a huge cloud of speculation immediately after Philip’s death – will the Sussexes travel, will they try to steal the show, will Harry throw a punch at his brother etc etc etc. And I imagine having to deal with the whining and tricky logistics of the rest of the family – who sits where, who walks in front of whom, who wears what- were helped enormously by not having to factor Meg in. QE has shown throughout her life that she prefers not facing difficult situations, especially when it comes to her own family, preferring to ignore them and hoping someone else will take care of it. In this case, that strategy succeeded. But it’s certainly doesn’t look good.
I do have to wonder how much of that “close with the queen” narrative is just self-preservation. If H&M were to speak out negatively against the queen it would be full out war. Tactically, it would be su*cide for them to say a word against the most protected woman in the UK. The queen is untouchable. If you attack the queen, you will be seen as attacking the entirety of Britain. Even when the Guardian or the Independent or Republic report on her influencing laws or hiding money, it’s never her as an individual, it’s always ‘the palace’ or ‘aides’ or some other cover given to her, and it never sticks and is never pushed.
Even with H&M insisting they love the queen, we see all the ‘the queen is sooo disappointed’ or ‘in a blow to the queen’ bs headlines anyway – now imagine the onslaught if they actually blamed her. It would be disastrous.
I think H&M are playing this in the way that best protects their family. I get the feeling everyone is treading water for now, but after the queen passes things will really get interesting.
Regardless of what he may think about her actions, Harry and Meghan are smart enough to keep their private doubts and anger toward the Queen to themselves and focus on the positives and being discreet. They know she’s untouchable and best leave the criticism to outsiders. You read about monarchs past and part of their ways to control family was both to show favor and take it away, and bestow it again. She is no different in that regard. It’s calculated affection for their own benefit. Chuck was doing it too with reports of his “emotional “ meeting with Lilibet while having that conspiracy theorist write his wife’s biography.
Stop blaming “courtiers”. Stop it. Too many people seem to have canonized this woman and are refusing to believe she can be as petty, spiteful, mean, cruel or vicious as other human beings. It’s sycophantic and unrealistic. She definitely said it. That she said it was leaked entirely with her consent and perhaps direction. The woman is just as jealous of and threatened by Meghan as she and her backwater clan were of Diana, despite her having grown up literally steps away. It’s not about “cultural differences”, or anti-American sentiment, or “Palace politics”. It’s down to natural beauty and how dangerous it can be to those who claim to be divine. Because beauty and charisma spring up anywhere, in the blonde-haired child of minor aristocrats or the biracial daughter of a Black woman. So it defies the notion of divine right, and so truly beautiful people will always be an existential threat to the British monarchy.
Spot on.
You were there, were you?
Very well put. She’s always been a cold heartless woman. I literally don’t understand the reverence and high up pedestal this woman lives on with having done nothing but being born.
One thing that is resoundingly clear is that much of our perception of the Royals is dictated by the RR and keep repeating the lies until ppl believe it to be true or as most of them say “heard it somewhere/read about it in the paper”.
Do I think The Queen could’ve said this? Yes but there’s a reason they want it out. The RF’s base are predominantly elderly tory voters and they need to keep feeding their base. Any negative story on Meghan feeds it. They will never say anything positive about Meghan ever b/c its not what the base wants. Yes they could appeal to the “moderates” and they do by inviting H&M, giving them their own procession and transport but when they leave its back to biz as usual.
I don’t think The Queen is innocent but I also know that timing is everything and there’s a reason why the put this story out now. Their base is hungry for negative Meghan news (I say Meghan b/c it really is her they loathe).
She was happy not to see Meghan, but not a word about Kate posing with her own photographer in tow, wearing head to toe black, a veil, a mask and daytime diamond’s? How is that not hijacking the funeral? That the photo was widely seen and not taken down indicates approval by RF.
She probably said it. BP is only pushing back because it makes her look bad. She’s gone out of her way to show support for Andrew but was silent when Lilibet was attacked for being named after her. She’s complicit.
If she did say it , it was probably relief that the media would not have the opportunity to spin a hundred stories about Meghan’s attendance at the funeral. It was not said because she did not want her at the funeral.
This comment is already being backtracked by the courtiers so it seems pretty obvious that Angela Kelly got very bitchy and mentioned this to Bower for some clout.
It is very unlikely that the queen would be specifically thinking about Meghan on the day of her husband’s funeral. And Bower has been sued for defamation and lost so it’s not like this guy should be taken seriously. The Corbyn book he did was heavily trashed as well.
There is very little reported about what the queen has actually said over the years because she wants it that way. And the fact that BP has made an effort to push back on this specific comment means they know it looks bad. Angela Kelly could easily have removed the context of the words were even said because she’s the one behind tiara gate too.
This book also seems to have crazy comments about the proctor and gamble letter not being real (despite the news report by Linda ellerbee from the time) or that she didn’t know Serena Williams prior to the wedding, so this whole book is just the ramblings of a bitter racist man hoping that there are enough haters to purchase this tripe. This won’t even hit the sales levels of the Tina Brown book who at least prior to this wasn’t viewed as a total hater.
“ This book also seems to have crazy comments about the proctor and gamble letter not being real (despite the news report by Linda ellerbee from the time) or that she didn’t know Serena Williams prior to the wedding, ”
Does this numpty not realize there is actual video of Meghan at 12 years old discussing this? Was she plotting to destroy the monarchy from age 12? And Serena wrote about Meghan as far back as 2014. There are pictures of them hanging out long before Harry was in the picture.
I think it’s fairly obvious at this point that Meghan is a sleeper agent. The Founding Fathers used their Masonic sorcery to put her in some sort of suspended animation way back in 1776. For over 200 years, the Masons, the Hellfire Club, Skull and Bones, and the Build-a-Bear Group (and I think we can safely assume that the Jews were involved somehow as well. What’s a sinister secret society without them?) have been holding clandestine annual meetings to decide when it was time to release their weapon. At just the right moment, they awakened Meghan and programmed her to seduce the hot ginger prince, and through him, destroy the monarchy once and for all. Muahahahaha!
Omg this comment is amazing. The founding fathers and Masonic sorcery! Nic cage needs to revive national treasure and add this storyline. They clearly missed the plot.
Bower is the one who called her a brazen hussy for daring to look out a car window. I think we need to treat this guy with derision because he’s no better than Angela levin hanging out with trolls or lady I pretend to be aristo even though I was married for five seconds and have been divorced for decades.
We are going to see how many haters exist out there to buy this. It would be cheaper for them to simply read the hate blogs because it’s all the same nonsense.
This also goes to my earlier point (during the Jubbly) when people took her sending her private cars to get them from the airport (and begging them to come in the first place) as a sign she was “on their side”. I was more cynical and thought she just knew her fakakta jubbly would have been a flop if they stayed home or worse, counter-programmed it by literally showing up anywhere else, so she did what she needed to do to get them there. It seems I have been proven right. That family has always been a callous, unemotional and transactional bunch.
I don’t believe the Queen said that in the context Bower is reporting it. That said BP does themselves no favor by not outright denying it and providing the proper context for the comment. Was that the point, Bower? To show the Queen was two-faced with Meghan or to show that she’s got shitty people around her that’ll whisper negative crap about Meghan in your ear?
The receipts on Meghan’s humanitarian work and friendships were out in full force on Twitter. Meghan was trending yesterday and trending now, but there are less haters. Bower has made even Toxic Tom look bad. This new hit job claimed the queen and Charles were annoyed Meghan didn’t patch things up with Bad Dad and go see him. It shows the BRF thinks TT is trash; and I wouldn’t be surprised the Windsors expected Meghan to pay off Bad Dad. I remember some tabloid blurbs saying the queen wanted TT dealt with and courtiers and aides were debating how to pay him off.
Like others, I think the big takeaway here is not that the queen expressed relief that Meghan wasn’t going to come – I could definitely see her doing that. Above all, the queen cares about avoiding conflict or controversy of any kind and I’m sure she wanted to keep the focus on Philip. Removing Meghan from the equation did that.
But why are we hearing about it? And why now? This is a bad look all around, and if Charles is looking for an excuse to clean house at BP, maybe he just found it.
It is my opinion that Tom Bower was in desperate need of cash, and was given the opportunity to pen this made up rubbish. It’s not hard to do when people like Angela Kelly are whispering in your ear.
I’m very much on board with calling out Elizabeth for her many flaws – her closeness to awful people like Andew and the Kents – but I don’t find this story very believable. She clearly approved lots of arrangements so that Harry, Meghan, nd the kids would feel safe coming to the Jubilee. I don’t know why she would so expressly not want Meghan at a funeral.
Also, in my experience, women her age can be dismissive of emotional struggles during pregnancy but tend to be pretty realistic about physical ones. I suspect a woman who’s had 4 children herself and has been close to many other women over the years understands why flying late in pregnancy is a bad idea.
Very good point regarding the Jubbly.
This one could go either way: it could be for a negative reason, or for “let’s not make someone 7 months pregnant fly in a pandemic” reason, or “let’s not have everyone get in fights around the funeral” reason.
LOL. Royalists are being scammed by this man. He’s repackaging all the BS they’ve been saying on social media for free and selling it back to them. They’ve been so desperate to make this book seem legitimate, it’s pitiful.
Anyway, whether Elizabeth said this or not, the palace’s mealy-mouthed response only makes her look even worse. They KNOW this comment is unflattering to her but they cannot bear to defend Meghan even a little bit. Not even the bare minimum. Never forget that she/her staff couldn’t be bothered to put out a word of support for Meghan during her pregnancies, but made sure to tell the press that people should be kind to Carrie Johnson during her pregnancy. Regardless of what’s known and unknown about the various relationship dynamics, this total lack of support is an indisputably damning fact for Elizabeth and the RF.
Agree with all you said @beachdreams and especially whether she said it or not. At the end of the day, this makes her look bad. She could go on record and deny but that would defend Meghan and delegitimize Bower. Why do people hold him in high regard as a biographer? His writing comes across as so antiquated and misogynistic that it’s hard to take him seriously. Any sources he’s developed likely hold similar views and any info he gets will be interpreted through his clearly biased lens. Like in this day and age he called a woman a hussy. Like who the fuck does that and isn’t some sort of caricature for the patriarchy? Am shocked by any outlet actually giving him air or any sort of legitimacy. Guess I shouldn’t be.
Wow, he actually used the word “hussy”?! Was it ghostwritten by Blanche Deveraux?
I think he was on that network that Dan Whooton is on. Can’t remember the name? But he called Meghan a brazen hussy for rolling her window down while on her way to the trooping of the colors. Nic919 mentioned it upthread. It’s just funny bc you know the BM wished she’d rolled the window down even more and for longer so they could get the shot. He’s gross af. The last time celebitchy covered one of his articles it was bizarre how Middle Ages his language was. It just can’t in good faith be taken seriously. And yet the BM is acting like he’s something. So embarrassing for any media outlet to cover him in any type of way.
Also Blanche devereaux would stomp him into the ground.
I love all of the person close to the queen, his staffs and royal rotas bit by bits try to destroy the queen creadibility to the world.
Good job everyone. She will be known as the last racist monarch who hate POC especially her great great grandchildren.
I’m sure y’all have mentioned this above, but now that we know for sure that Edward Young is a petty bitch and sh*t talker, you know he happily spoke to the author to give “the Queen’s perspective” on this matter. Who cares about context or fact checking when you can just frame it however you want (in order to make M look bad)? TQ’s actions speak volumes and she invited H&M to the jubbly, met with them on the down low, met the kids. These stories are SO tiresome.
I’ve always believed that the Queen takes her royal blood very seriously and actually believes that some Supreme Eternal God Monarch in the Skies has determined that she is the bestest person on Earth because There’ll Always Be an England. The myth of Royal Blood persists.
My guess is that Harry is the only member of the family who has questioned that myth and no longer believes in it. Once you see them as being like the Trump family or like the Kardashians or any other prominent trashy family you wonder about the narcissism inherent in the family gene pool.
She’s Queen Elizabeth Corleone, the Godmother of the country. Charles will put a hit on Prince ‘Fredo’ Pedrew.
I would not spend one cent on these books I got a library copy of Brown’s book i do not want bower or Brown to get any royalties through me
I just naturally assumed it was because Prince Phillip was a world-famous bigot, and it was said in a, “he’d be rolling over in his grave” kind of way.
That, plus any of his living contemporaries and pals (not to mention landed gentry racists and misogynists of all ages) would be gasping and tiara-clutching at the hideous reality that, “it’s come to this” and how disgusted Phillip would be.
(That’s the silent part the Queen would never say out loud, because for that crowd, it’s simply understood.)
Here is another book where the writer seems willing to compromise Meghan’s personal boundaries.
Under the auspices of her receiving government funds as a royal for less that four years, the writer seeks to define and destabilize her reputation.
While this latest version is reduced to hearsay from a royal aide who at the very time at Philip’s funeral won the one-sided competition for ‘funeral best dressed ‘.
It is difficult to accept this reportage as goodwill since said writer tried to unsuccessfully debunk the factual narrative of an eleven-year-old Meghan writing to P&G about an Ivory advert although it was shown on Nickelodeon Children’s Channel.
Why can’t it be enough that Meghan is a good human?
She is more that the sum parts of her achievements, and not a threat to the dominant culture in the UK where it seems that too many people are willing to compromise her personal boundaries.
Many of these people are willing to do so by indulging parts of the consumer population that wake up on a daily basis spoiling for a fight.
When is the expiration date on poorly written and researched books with Meghan as the subject as defined by self appointed representatives of the dominant UK society?
Bower’s just stirring the pot with rehashed lies and innuendo to garner book sales. He appeals to the lowest common denominator here — the derangers. Furthermore, Harry’s comment about wanting to ensure TQ has the *right* people around her shows how much he and Meghan care for her and vice versa. He knows those *aides* who may not have TQ’s best interests in mind and are deliberately standing in the way of his access to her (we see you Edward Young and AK-47). I live for the day when the Sussexes get pushed too far and start dropping some truth bombs.
He was attacked and driven out of his family, home and country, by the family who wants his wife dead. I wonder how much further he can be pushed? I’m really glad the D&D of Sussex are firm believers in good mental health.
I wouldn’t waste a nickel on this garbage book. And I’m less inclined than others to try to explain away TQ’s comment. She’s a cold-hearted racist snob from a long line of cold-hearted racist snobs. Divinely chosen? What an epic scam.
Queen E was born in 1926. The man she married was racist. Her toxic children are all racist. The monarchy is run by old Tory men who are racist. The queen is highly likely racist AF.
Harry may love his gran but just because she’s cute, tiny, old and a historical figure doesn’t mean she’s nice. Look at the children she raised. They learned that behavior. I don’t think she should get a pass
I wouldn’t even waste my time reading this book free from the library. As soon as I read that he tried to discredit the Proctor and Gamble situation that is factually proven and that Serena Williams claimed she and Meghan were only acquaintances as well as the other garbage spin about Toxic Tom, I knew this would be bonkers.
These people really think smearing and attacking Meghan are really gonna save the monarchy from irrelevance and apathy. This book is a hatchet job so don’t really care about it, but a lot of people coming with receipts blowing holes in his shoddy narrative. The institution and the charlatans surrounding them have a lot of problems that scapegoating and attacking Meghan are not going to fix. I’m glad she is just moving on with her life and she and Harry are carving out a niche for themselves on their terms.
On my behalf because I can’t speak for Meghan or Harry , f the Windsors and all the British press and the men and women in grey suits
You are blaming the messenger.
What? How is Over it “blaming the messenger”? And “messengers” who pass on nasty, racist remarks deserve blame.
The RF are always out of touch and pretty much tone deaf when it came to the general public’s sentiments. The sooner the British people see that they don’t need the RF the better.
Somehow he’s trying to paint the RF as innocent underdog like being attacked nu Harry and Meghan.
It’s just how he frames it and that no arguments to support all of this have no foundation whatsoever.
Is Bower and the rest of his ilk afraid not getting their royal checks in the mail if they’re not butter it up in the media? Geez, these people are pathetic.
More receipts coming courtesy of Twitter. Stories of Meghan’s humanitarian work pre-Harry. Source of the stories: Vanity Fair.
I think the Queen never said that. There wasn’t any quote. Tom Bower is delusional. That quote must have come from William and Kate. Bower must have wanted to embiggen the impact of hate against Meghan by attributing that nasty quote to the Queen. She has said that Harry and Meghan and Archie “will always be much loved members of the family.” She even invited them to her Jubilee. Bower’s book is all fabrication and conjecture. Pathetic mean old man. Hope his book tanks.
Yeah, the same queen who said “recollections may vary” 😁
Honestly, there are valid reasons she might say this? The British media would’ve made a tragic event into tabloid fodder going after her, so I can see why everybody thought it was better in the long run. They aren’t really giving the context of how it was said or why. I’m not caping for her, mind, but just that it’s hilarious that they’d report on this as clear proof of the queen’s dislike of her given the situation.
Tom Brower got paid 6 figures it’s been reported to plagiarize lies and innuendo from other writers. When I was in high school, kids had their essays tossed for plagiarism. Guess it’s OK now in the U.K.👌
It appears that Tom Bower defines himself as an investigative journalist. When I looked him up, found out he finished a book on Chuck in 2018, “Rebel Prince HB.” Amazon reviewers’ comments ranged from “repetitive, boring, needs good editor” to “wasted time on trial of Diana’s butler.” However, what struck me is that Bower supposedly did lots of financial research on Chuck’s charities, so how did he completely miss the stories on suitcases of cash, the honors scandals, and Chuck’s intimate involvement on fundraising after disclaiming such? Pretty lousy investigator!
Subpar investigation, if there’s any at all.
Since Tom Bower’s purpose appears to be dumping on subjects, it’s fair to view him with the same lens: https://www.theguardian.com/books/2007/mar/13/biography.media
Thank you. I clicked on this and read it. ” ( Bower is) an assault weapon who destroys people’s reputations”. And publishers still pay him to manufacture dirt, twist conversations, repeat lies and smear people until there’s nothing left. And he apparently loves it. How does he live with himself?
This toxic family is irrelevant and they know it. They’ve been pulling a grift for their entire existence. For the life of me I can’t imagine why anyone would defend them and the disgusting liars they surround themselves with. It would be amazing if it was all brought down by Meghan. She’s living her best life which is the best revenge. Let them stay in the snake pit, lunging at each others’ throats for eternity.
Another day Another story from a British person, trying to pile on Meghan. It’s the Divert and Distract tactic, folks! Charles’ money scandals, William’s ESP going independent with JK named a trustee; W & K forcing G to Wimbledon in a suit and tie…funny how that all fell off the front pages to make room for promo for the hateful anti-Meghan rantings of that Bowel douchebag. He’s a documented liar. His book wouldn’t typically be getting this level of free front page promo if they didn’t have something to hide. Deflect with Camilla’s birthday, distract with more Meghan hate. I’ve seen so many comments that read, “cue nasty news about Meghan in 5-4-3-2-1″….well here’s the action!
Jesus God, the royals couldn’t find a competent person in a sea of competent people, because they would be fawning all over the sycophants.
Yes, Meghan didn’t go to Philip’s funeral, she was gestating during Covid. But good looking out for how Harry and Meghan should treat England, going forward.