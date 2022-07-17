Queen Elizabeth said ‘thank goodness Meghan is not coming’ to Philip’s funeral

In recent years, “royal biographer” Tom Bower has emerged as one of the most bitter commentators. It’s widely believed that Bower is one of the old-guard royalists, mostly loyal to Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. His comments over the past year would seem to reinforce that idea. Bower has openly discussed how Prince Harry “destabilized the monarchy” and how everything is Meghan’s fault because she… was the victim of racism. He also wrongly claimed that Harry would not return to the UK in 2022 (he and Meghan returned twice) and that Camilla was actually very jealous and spiteful of Meghan from the word go. Now Bower is promoting a new royal biography called Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors. Excerpts are already appearing in the British papers. Here’s one about what the Queen reportedly said when she learned that Meghan would not return to the UK with Harry for Prince Philip’s funeral last year:

The Queen expressed relief that the Duchess of Sussex was not attending the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, saying “thank goodness Meghan is not coming”, a biographer claimed on Friday night. Tom Bower, who has written a new book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex entitled “Revenge”, alleged the Queen told aides of her feelings in a “clear voice” at Windsor Castle before her husband’s funeral. Buckingham Palace declined to comment, in line with its long-standing policy to never respond to unofficial books. Those close to the Queen raised doubts about the “non-specific” claims, questioning whether her focus would be on anything other than her husband on the difficult day of his lockdown funeral. A spokeswoman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has not yet responded to a request for comment. In an extract published last night in The Times newspaper, Bower described the difficult relationship between the Duke and the Royal Family after the couple departed for America and began telling their story on television. Of the funeral day in April 2021, he wrote: “The only uncertainty was the relationship between Harry and his family. How would he cope with his father and brother? Meghan had cited her seven months’ pregnancy as the reason for not travelling. In Windsor Castle the Queen was preparing to face the public on one of the saddest days of her life. Philip had been her rock for the previous 70 years. To comply with Covid restrictions she would grieve alone inside the chapel. ‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming’, the monarch said in a clear voice to her trusted aides.”

Again, the reason why Meghan didn’t go with Harry to the UK is because she was heavily pregnant with Lili. Meghan had a miscarriage in 2020, and she was following her doctor’s orders to stay home and rest during the pregnancy with Lili. Bower writes “Meghan had cited her seven months’ pregnancy as the reason for not travelling” as if it was just some random excuse and not a very good medical reason. Why in the world would Meghan have put herself through a lengthy international flight while she was over seven months pregnant? And surely, the Queen’s advisors know exactly how bad this looks, the idea that the Queen was slamming her grandson’s pregnant wife just days after Philip’s passing.

This is yet more evidence that the Queen has never been an innocent bystander in this mess. Even if you argue that this is just more bitchiness from the Queen’s closest aides – Angela Kelly, anyone? – the Queen and her people refuse to deny it outright, just as they refused to deny a million other stories which were hurtful and vengeful towards Harry and Meghan. Most recently, the Queen’s aides wanted *everyone* to know that the Queen refused to take photos with Harry, Meghan and their kids. Because “snubbing babies” is what they want to stand for.