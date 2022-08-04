Ryan Gosling: ‘I finally got to be an action hero for the first time’

You know what’s nice? Ryan Gosling seems to be in a happy, chilled vibe as he promotes The Gray Man and talks up the Barbie movie. The Barbie movie won’t be out until next year, but the location-filming photos went massively viral, and now Ryan is answering tons of Barbie questions, in addition to leaning into Barbie styling because of his bleach-blonde hair. As Hecate wrote last week, Ryan was playful about the Barbie photos breaking the internet, and now he’s hoping for a “Ken-ergy” movement to happen. He also spoke at length about The Gray Man. Some highlights from his chat with Vanity Fair:

Getting to be an action hero in The Gray Man: “The Gray Man is different from anything I’ve done before. I finally got to be an action hero for the first time, which is something I’ve been wanting to do. I always wanted to make an action movie because I loved watching them growing up. They made me fall in love with the movies…. Making an action film was definitely on one of my to-do lists, but I wanted it to be good. I was so happy that I waited for this opportunity, because this was like the films I grew up with. It’s like those ’80s and ’90s movies. They were fun. The characters had a sense of humor about themselves. Everything was heightened, and there was an escape. When I read this, I thought, This could be like that.”

His improved jokes in The Gray Man: “I get my sense of humor from Sears. It was on sale.”

Gosling with impressed with Chris Evans: “Chris ran mustache-first into his role. He had a lot of fun playing it, and I had a lot of fun playing against it. The night before we shot our fight scene, I stayed late after work to work on the choreography, and I remember thinking about it all night as I was trying to sleep. In the morning, Chris walked in, and he memorized it after seeing it once. And I was like, He’s going to slug me out.”

The crazy action sequences: “It did make me feel a little nervous that they saved it for the last thing we were shooting. It was scheduled very carefully, just in case that was the last thing I ever filmed in my life. Everything in this movie was extreme.”

Playing Ken in the Barbie movie: “I’ve waited my whole life to look like this. I hope this starts a Ken-ergy movement. The Ken-ergy is going to be alive and well.”