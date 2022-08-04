Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are expecting: ‘Everything is perfect’

In 2020, Chrissy Teigen lost a pregnancy. After conceiving her first two children via IVF, the third pregnancy was a surprise when they conceived naturally. Chrissy and John were so happy and they were keeping their fans updated. Chrissy posted through the loss in real time and the moment became kind of a cultural watershed for women talking about miscarriages and stillbirths, because all too often society wants to keep those conversations out of public view. Well, Chrissy and John are now expecting again. Chrissy posted some bump photos – clad in $520 Gucci underwear – with this message:
the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!
I imagine it was difficult to know when she should announce, especially given her recent history. She appears to be somewhat far into her second trimester. I hope everything is going well, truly. I wonder if she and John did IVF again? My guess would be yes.
Some photos of Chrissy and John from the Vanity Fair Oscar party this year:
The post mentions shots and I believe she said in a previous post where people were speculating that she was pregnant that it was just bloat from IVF drugs because they were trying again.
Chrissy is a lot but good for them and her sharing her loss really did help change/reshape the conversation on 2nd- and 3rd-trimester losses.
I remember her saying they were doing IVF again. I haven’t had a late term pregnancy loss but had 2 miscarriages between my first and second and the second miscarriage (at 9 weeks) was especially difficult. I totally relate to what she said about being more nervous than excited at appointments, that’s pretty much how I felt until we reached viability.
I’m thrilled for them and hope the rest of her pregnancy goes smoothly.
They did IVF, hence her mention of shots in her leg & the bruising.
Doesn’t necessarily mean IVF. I did IUI (intra-uterine insemination) and had to get shots leading up. a few weeks later, I also had to do shots to stay pg. so it’s not an automatic IVF.
Thanks for the heads up! I looked into IVF years ago & decided it wasn’t for me, so I was aware of the shots from that. I have friends who have done IUI but didn’t know shots could be a factor there.
Wishing someone a happy & healthy pregnancy is somewhat of a cliché response, but I really, really mean it. That family went through a lot the last time and I hope a healthy baby awaits them at the end of this journey.
For her, and for anyone else having to go through a pregnancy loss, and deal with IVF- we are sorry for those brutal hardships.
We are just thrilled, and full of hops that she will have a healthy third baby.
Congratulations to them.
Fourth baby.
Sorry – I’m probably being over-sensitive, especially to such a kind comment. I just know it’s hard when the babies I lost are not counted
Agreed. They are all important and must always be acknowledged. I am incredibly sorry for the loss of your child that you and your family experienced. I am sending you hugs to you all!!
Good for them. I hope the pregnancy goes smoothly and they have a few healthy baby in a few more months. It seems like Chrissy has really managed to turn things around after she stopped drinking. She looks happier and healthier these days.
She has a tighter lid on her social media behaviors.
I never bought into the drinking. Good for her she stopped before it became an issue, but she described relatable and not unhealthy behavior as a way to claim alcoholism on GMA and promote something.
She has since said she’s quit drinking a few more times after caught at parties or seen on vacation having alcohol.
The clue is in her comment about the billion of shots. She did IVF again. All the best to her and I hope she’s able to have a successful pregnancy.
She is extra and her stuff with Courtney Stodden was awful but I think she’s finally toned it down and I wish them nothing but a healthy rest of her pregnancy and much happiness with a beautiful new baby to love.
Good for them. I like messy Chrissy, she is who she is. It really helped me talk about my miscarriage when she posted her loss. I think that really changed her and made her a better person. Congratulations!
Losing little Jack was heartbreaking…they were clearly beyond devastated. Wishing her a wonderful, healthy pregnancy.
Wishing them the best. It’s a horrible thing to go through, our family lost a baby at birth about a year after Chrissy and John lost theirs, and it’s just awful. Hoping for happy news for my family member as well.
I had a full term stillbirth. I still haven’t announced my next pregnancy and my twins are almost 6. It’s hard. I wish nothing but the best for their family.
I am so sorry for your loss, and your family’s loss. Sending virtual hugs
I am incredibly sorry for the loss that you, as well as your families loss. May your pregnancy bring you a healthy child and fulfill your dreams for your family. Much hugs to you all!
Everyone Is different in their comfort level of when to announce, if at all. I had 3 miscarriages and never did a social media announcement on my 4th -even well into the pregnancy when everything was going just great. I waited until 20 weeks to tell close family and friends and then obviously anyone who saw I was visibly pregnant knew. I didn’t even announce on social media that I’d had a baby until she was a week old. Too much past trauma – I couldn’t do it.
I am incredibly sorry for the loss that you and your family. Your loss is palpable as you had to suffer the loss of 3 children. May your pregnancy bring you a healthy child and some comfort to the losses you, and your family have suffered. Many hugs to you and your family!!
Good for you for doing what you needed to take care of yourself, given the incredibly painful losses you’ve experienced.