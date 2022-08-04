Brad Pitt is ‘casually dating,’ he’s ‘going out on dates and having fun’

Brad Pitt’s team has been doing a lot ahead of the release of Bullet Train. This is his first starring role since Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019, and I’m not counting his glorified cameo in The Lost City because he didn’t promote that at all. Pitt’s team has had three years to work out what his branding should be and all they can come up with is “poseur artist” and “a guy who is vaguely involved with his kids.” We are now six years past Angelina filing for divorce – this would have been the perfect moment for Brad to roll out a girlfriend. Someone young but not too young. Someone hip and cool but still “acceptable” to the readership of People Magazine. It’s weird that his team can’t make that happen. Instead, we just get vague reports that Brad is “casually dating.”
Back out there. Brad Pitt is “casually dating” again amid his battle with Angelina Jolie over Château Miraval, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“He’s going out on dates and having fun,” the source says of the Bullet Train actor, 58. “He is surrounding himself with a small group of trusted friends and family, and he tries to take breaks whenever possible.”
The Oscar winner has kept a low romantic profile since his September 2016 split from Jolie, 47. He was linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat in 2019, but an insider told Us at the time that the duo were “just friends.” The following year, the Oklahoma native briefly dated Nicole Poturalski, but the pair called it quits in October 2020. “Brad and Nicole have been over for a while now,” a source told Us at the time of Pitt and the model, 29. “They had a short-lived relationship that was never too serious.”
According to the first insider, fans aren’t likely to find out much about the actor’s future partners until the romance is already well established.
“Brad keeps his dating life very private between himself and whoever he’s dating, especially if it’s casual,” the source explains. “But when it’s serious those closest to him will know.”
This actually reminds me a little bit of Jennifer Aniston’s post-Justin Theroux vibe, which is like she completely opted out of the “who are you dating” gossip rat race. No one even asks her about her love life at this point, and her team stopped giving People Mag updates on all of that too. I wonder if Brad will eventually adopt Aniston’s vibe completely on dating. Or maybe they’re secretly seeing each other. See, I think if that was happening, they would both f–king tell us. I honestly think Brad and his team just don’t know who he should date now, and the few women he is interested in don’t want him.
Call me crazy but I really dig that green suit.
Crazy!
I’m so glad someone said it! I love that suit, especially paired with that shirt. Great Talking Heads Girlfriend is Better vibe.
But with those shoes?? Those are crazy clown shoes! Ronald McDonald shoes!
I love this, and the skirt. It reminds me of Kurt Cobain, and I wish that type of free, nineties style would hurry up and come back
Is there much of an audience for this kind of Brad update? Are they keeping his name out there simply to increase the profits of his movie?
Also those suits look like ill fitting hospital scrubs to me
I’m confused as well. The latest PR is pretty bizarre and over the top. No matter your feelings about him, the name Brad Pitt still means something in Hollywood. What are they trying to overcompensate for?
To me, the outfit looks like those matchy track suits retirees wear on bus trips to Las Vegas.
I don’t know who told Brad he should lean in to this upcycled sweatsuit + slash-neck t-shirt look but I like to think it’s the same stylist who kept putting Armie Hammer in double breasted blazers with turtlenecks. Taking the jerks down one red carpet look at a time.
Yes Lizzie yes! Hahaha!
He looks like a cartoon character in that ill-fitting green suit, especially the pants.
He’s going to have a hard time finding a woman as amazing as Angelina. I think that’s the real reason why is still single…
@Stef
I agree. In the past, when he has left/moved on from relationships, he has coupled up pretty quickly from my recollection. It is very telling that it has been so long without a partner, because YOU KNOW if he had a serious one, he would publicly share the crap out of that!!! And, given all his public antics & gaslighting against Angelina throughout his divorce and custody of their kids, who really wants that (I mean – someone that would be in a serious relationship, not some Instagram model hook up lol)? I know he’s Brad Pitt, but still? He’s toxic AF.
Maybe he is deep in the closet?? If he ever came out as gay, he may lose quite a few fans…not here to spread a rumor, it was just a thought that popped in my head.
@AmyB Good points about his relationship history. This seems to be the longest he’s ever been single.
@Stellainnh Interesting. So what makes you think he could be closeted? I don’t get that vibe from him at all. Have we had any rumours about this previously?
@Stef, no I haven’t heard any rumors about this, but why are they being so squirrelly about him dating? His fake girlfriends just blew up in his face. I don’t know, maybe he is just bad at relationships…
Brad desperately needs a fake girlfriend to fool the public into thinking he’s a decent human being. If anyone is interested, contact his team for an application.
This has always been kind of a mystery to me. I know he’s a toxic dude with a ton of kids he’s not a good father to, but there are plenty of other toxic dudes with a ton of kids they’re not good fathers to who can find someone red carpet appropriate to take to industry events. At the end of the day, there are a lot of 40-year-old actresses who play moms and district attorneys who’d love to get the step up they’d get from dating (or pretending to date) someone much higher on the food chain.
My conclusion is that he’s a very extreme Hollywood equivalent to one of those guys on dating apps who have no idea what their range is and keep ignoring anyone who might be interested in favor of sending 5 messages to some drop dead gorgeous 23-year-old med student. His red carpet girlfriend would need to be someone extraordinary, but the A list women in entertainment are avoiding him and women outside of that field catch onto his bullshit relatively quickly. Or maybe he’s just happy banging random instamodels and has figured out that he doesn’t want to be publicly associated with them.
Either way, it’s all kind of sad that a guy his age can’t get his shit together even in a fake, made for publicity way.
I agree with your assessment. I also think women in his age range want no part of his current life and BS, plus they know whoever dates him is going to get scrutinized by the media. He’s still expecting another A lister, and all he’s gotten so far was a married instagram model.
Call me crazy, but I believe he’s never gotten over Angie leaving him and I think he wants her back.
@Carmen
You’re NOT crazy. I think he’s still in love with her. He’s angry at her for leaving, he’s lashing out at her for leaving, and he’s hurting because she’s not coming back. Sad thing is, she also really loved him and he threw that all away.
That being said, I can see him having random dates and hook-ups since Angie left.
i think this is hitting on something – he has only ever dated mega-celebrities at the peak of their fame but that’s not open to him anymore
who would be today’s equivalent of Christina Applegate in the late 80s, Juliette Lewis and Gweneth in the 90s, and Jennifer and Angelina in the 00s?
Margot Robbie, Kirsten Stewart, Florence Pugh, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya? All unavailable and out of his league (although Florence has a bad picker lol)
And once you scratch off established young actresses, you’re left with rising stars who are literal children and/or lack *movie star* quality because they’ve come up in the streaming/social media era, and age-appropriate A-listers who actually know Brad and therefore know better
ps, if i was his team i’d be angling for a PR relationship with a foreign film star making the crossover to Hollywood since that’s the only way I can imagine an established actress receiving a brand boost (in North America at least) from fake dating Brad
After his two divorces It would surprise me if he ever remarried. He seems fine going solo. I don’t think he has anything to prove to Hollywood he’s worked with half the town so peoples minds are on his side vs Angie, she took a big hit reputation wise in the divorce. It’s good to see her kids all going on to accomplish things that the tide will turn that she a good mother. I love her and always will.
He’s dressed like a cartoon character. Those “youthful” clothes just accentuate his age, in my opinion.
This clown needs to go away. Brad, please retire in dignity.
I don’t want him to retire, I want him to be writing checks and wiring money for every last thing for the kids. College, grade school if desired, apartments/homes, the works.
Plus the people in New Orleans who had their homes fall apart and make them ill.
“Oklahoma native”? He’s from Missouri!!
Gosh, how will I ever trust what US weekly tells me ever again….
Why the strange drawstring pants? Trying to make athletic wear look like a suit by having a matching jacket? Stick to straight sweats & Ts or go casual with jeans/chinos or wear a real, adult suit or sport coat with slacks. This drawstring fad is not a good look.
Tin Foil Hat time. I think Brad’s been placed in a Hollywood “Bad Black Book” with Tom Cruise and Jonny Depp. Some women may be interested but then their people give them the heads up about the really deep, dark disturbing secrets about these men and the women run away faster than Shelly-Ann Fraser Price.
I was just thinking that he is reaching Johnny Depp level of toxic.
Any successful woman in her right mind would run away screaming if he made moves on her. He’s at the point where TikTok influencers and IG babes are about all he’s good for.
This is one of his old antics to attract publicity, you all should know him by now clowning for attention! Acting silly for attention you name it he will fo it for publicity, more to come! This gets attention but not the MIR lawsuits & the supposed lawsuits he is filling for Jolie! Deadbeat ass…le
I agree with you AD, this is just a smoke screen to distract the public with all the lawsuits, no mention the court decision about he supposed to turn over all the paper to Angelia and his new partner.