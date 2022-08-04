Brad Pitt is ‘casually dating,’ he’s ‘going out on dates and having fun’

Brad Pitt’s team has been doing a lot ahead of the release of Bullet Train. This is his first starring role since Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019, and I’m not counting his glorified cameo in The Lost City because he didn’t promote that at all. Pitt’s team has had three years to work out what his branding should be and all they can come up with is “poseur artist” and “a guy who is vaguely involved with his kids.” We are now six years past Angelina filing for divorce – this would have been the perfect moment for Brad to roll out a girlfriend. Someone young but not too young. Someone hip and cool but still “acceptable” to the readership of People Magazine. It’s weird that his team can’t make that happen. Instead, we just get vague reports that Brad is “casually dating.”

Back out there. Brad Pitt is “casually dating” again amid his battle with Angelina Jolie over Château Miraval, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He’s going out on dates and having fun,” the source says of the Bullet Train actor, 58. “He is surrounding himself with a small group of trusted friends and family, and he tries to take breaks whenever possible.” The Oscar winner has kept a low romantic profile since his September 2016 split from Jolie, 47. He was linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat in 2019, but an insider told Us at the time that the duo were “just friends.” The following year, the Oklahoma native briefly dated Nicole Poturalski, but the pair called it quits in October 2020. “Brad and Nicole have been over for a while now,” a source told Us at the time of Pitt and the model, 29. “They had a short-lived relationship that was never too serious.” According to the first insider, fans aren’t likely to find out much about the actor’s future partners until the romance is already well established. “Brad keeps his dating life very private between himself and whoever he’s dating, especially if it’s casual,” the source explains. “But when it’s serious those closest to him will know.”

[From Us Weekly]

This actually reminds me a little bit of Jennifer Aniston’s post-Justin Theroux vibe, which is like she completely opted out of the “who are you dating” gossip rat race. No one even asks her about her love life at this point, and her team stopped giving People Mag updates on all of that too. I wonder if Brad will eventually adopt Aniston’s vibe completely on dating. Or maybe they’re secretly seeing each other. See, I think if that was happening, they would both f–king tell us. I honestly think Brad and his team just don’t know who he should date now, and the few women he is interested in don’t want him.