Netflix wants to release the Sussexes’ docu-series alongside ‘The Crown’ Season 5

The Crown Season 5 is loosely scheduled to be released in November. Believe me when I say that you will know when Netflix releases a firm release schedule, because the British monarchy will be doing the absolute most to “push back” on the season, just like they did with Season 4. Clarence House – meaning Prince Charles and Camilla – absolutely hates that new generations are being introduced to how horribly he treated Princess Diana. Well, now the Windsors will have even more to worry about this fall, as sources tell Page Six that Netflix really wants to release the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docu-series as a perfect “chaser” to The Crown.
Netflix is determined to stream Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries by the end of the year — and wants to tie it in with “The Crown,” according to multiple sources.
“There is a lot to organize and a lot of things at play here. Netflix wants to make sure they get in there and don’t get scooped” by Harry’s memoir, which is also due in the fall, a source said.
As Netflix prepared to make its earnings report public Tuesday, Page Six is told that company chiefs are keen to stream the show that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working on for more than a year after signing a reported $20 million deal with Netflix back in 2021. They reportedly hope to show it shortly after the fifth season of “The Crown’” airs in November.
Neither Netflix nor representatives for the Sussexes returned calls for comment.
As Page Six has already reported, however, the couple is believed to want the series to launch next year. Harry’s hotly anticipated memoir is also due out in the fall — but at the moment, it’s set to be published before “The Crown” streams.
I think it’s really interesting that Harry, Meghan, Penguin Random House and Netflix all seem pretty squirrelly about what is getting released and when. We truly don’t know when Harry’s memoir will come out and Netflix is being incredibly vague about this docuseries, more vague than they are about nearly every other project. It struck me that Harry and Meghan learned a lot from the sh-t that went down in the weeks before the Oprah interview aired last year. They learned that the British monarchy is not “above” a really obvious wall-to-wall oppo-dump and coordinated character assassination. Meghan and Harry have possibly convinced Penguin Random House and Netflix of the wisdom of Beyonce-style surprise-releases. Something to keep your eye on, I guess.
Meanwhile, the Sun claims that Netflix is trying to convince Peter Morgan to extend The Crown beyond 2002/2005. I guess Morgan had been talked into extending Season 6 past the death of the Queen Mum (in 2002) and up to Charles’s wedding to Camilla in 2005. Now Netflix wants to leave the possibility open of doing a Season 7 or something, I have no idea.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
H&M said their content would be inspirational, not reality TV. The only documentary they have verified is for Invictus. It deserves better than being tied to The Crown and all the RF drama.
I agree. Releasing it close to the Crown release will have the derangers crying “see, they need the RF to be relevant!” There will be spin all over the place.
We still don’t know the content of it. There is no way it will be anything like the Kardashians. But something about them launching Archewell and their other philanthropist efforts with a little bit of personal life thrown in is possible.
If it’s the Invictus game doc then I think that can be released at any time but I think they are talking about Harry and Meghan’s (if true) other doc that’s similar to the one they did before. I liked the SA one so I’m sure I’ll enjoy this one too (if true).
If it’s the more personal/work one then it makes sense as there will be more eyes on anything royal at that time. Also there’s so many parallels between what Diana went through with the firm that people will connect to what’s happening with Harry and Meghan.
The BM will always complain that Harry and Meghan “need the royals” etc so I say do whatever works best.
Either way I’m readyyyy!!!! Yes for Sussex content.
Also anything that makes the RF look bad is fine with me. I hope The Crown stays true to Diana and her story. Hoping they don’t water it down to protect Charles and Camilla.
The next season of the Crown is likely to be very painful for Harry. I suppose he doesn’t have to watch it. It will also be even worse PR for the RF than last season. Pairing it with the Harry and Meghan documentary is a huge double whammy. It’s fascinating how Netflix invested in the Crown, banking on huge interest in the RF, and then became part of the narrative. History unfolding before us.
Yes, and I think it’s definitely going to hurt Charles’ reign. Some people take The Crown as a documentary and not as historical fiction, so it will leave a bad aftertaste that will influence the public’s perception.
I agree. Charles and Cam will come off looking evil. However, that may be downplayed if they release the Sussex series at the same time. Netflix is losing its profits because they don’t understand programming. Leave the people wanting more not drowning in content.
Not that it matters at this point, but Liz doesn’t come out looking so great either. Although the film “The Queen” showed a sympathetic (if completely clueless) side to her. I wonder how she felt that a movie named for her, ostensibly about her, was mostly about the nation’s feelings for Diana.
The Sussexes have really soared since leaving the Firm. This year has been stellar for them.
And the only reason it took a couple of years for them to reach these heights was a global pandemic.
“Meghan and Harry have possibly convinced Penguin Random House and Netflix of the wisdom of Beyonce-style surprise-releases. Something to keep your eye on, I guess.”
That’s where I’m at. And I don’t think they needed much convincing. They literally don’t need to pay for any promo because the British tabloid machine will do it for them. It’s a billion dollar industry hating on the Sussex’s. But instead of destroying them, it’s just super charging the public’s fascination with them.
I think plans are in place, but they’ve got it locked down tight.
As to more seasons of The Crown. Of course they want more! Between Andrew and Epstein, Harry and Will’s tumultuous teens and 20s, Kate and the Middletons stalking William and the introduction of Meghan, to the deteriorating relationship between Harry and Will and the entire institution letting Harry down, it’s too juicy to pass up.
No writer worth his or her salt would want to end TC now. Just the RF’s treatment of Meghan alone deserves exposing.
I feel fine about the Sussex’s docuseries being dropped around the time of the Crown. The way that Meghan was used by that family and the British “media” to make money and almost destroy her? They f*ck all the way off.
Who are we kidding? The Crown is never going to end, because the dumbf*ck Royal Family keeps providing content creators with gold—literally, they can turn all the cash they’ll make from all these blunders into bullion!
Everyone has started calling it the H&M doco, how insidious that the undermining BM framing (trying to make it seem Kardashian-lite) is catching on.
When we’re talking about “the Netflix project” it’s just the Invictus doco right?
There’s two allegedly….I believe they are talking about the launch of archewell one and not Invictus Games.
Ah so in the end the netflix deal was for 20mil not 100mil as reported in the tabloids ,I cant wait to watch the docuseries and read Harry’s memoir
I wouldn’t take either amount to heart without more credible sources.
The numbers changes depending on who’s writing the article so I wouldn’t give it much thought. It’s somewhere between those two numbers lol
yeah I think they’re being so….not forthcoming…..about possible release dates because of how the British press reacts and how the royal family reacted pre-Oprah. That pre-Oprah oppo dump was just the worst idea, not just bc of what was released, but because it proved so much of what H&M were saying in the interview. Meghan’s quote about how could the firm expect her to be silent when they were still briefing against her was just so DEAD ON and it was obviously recorded before William ran to the Times.
ETA and I don’t know about the Crown. Of course it could keep going forever bc the royal family keeps being messy and dramatic, but I think stopping around Margaret and the QM’s death (which is the Queen’s golden jubilee year) makes sense, maybe going to C&C’s wedding just to say “and that’s that!” would be a good ending too, but I think dragging it on for too long would make it lose part of its appeal. Right now the brevity (6 seasons, approximately one decade a season) is part of the appeal.
From a PR & marketing standpoint…everything being released closely will get ALL projects the biggest bang for the buck so to speak….
Extending to 2005 makes sense. The show started with the wedding of an heir so ending it with the wedding of another one would be a book end. Anything after that and they’ll eventually catch up on on the current year in show so what will they do after? Keep writing as more things happen? Also it’s literally still happening and we don’t know everything and we most likely never will (or won’t find out for years) so any adaptions will just fall short for me.
I suspect Harry will do like Viola Davis and do a Netflix special to promote his book.
Ooh! You got me thinking. What if Netflix has a deal with Harry to turn his memoir into a movie or series?
I don’t know about that. I think he will just do an interview like Viola or maybe a special like Michelle Obama.
It seems like Muurdoch new ventures are not particularly thriving. Despite the assault on it’s democracy and psyche the people of England seemed not interested in watching his all news type nor Piss Morgan.
In a recent poll in England, the sun is the least credible and bought tabloid, regional and local newspapers are quietly moving up, whereas the most popular tabloid,the Fail is considered by 23% to be credible, 67% don’t believe in the Fail.
The sun’s numbers are lower and higher respectively against the Fail.
The Murdoch’s are solid financial, but not so much their businesses in England.
Plus the lawsuit. The Fail and sun are hoping that Netflix lose subscribers so that Harry will not continue get the means to be independent.
They are losing subscribers and want to be able to sell the Sussexes as one would pork bellies. They also need them as distraction.
I am rooting that they are unsuccessful.
May Caroline Flack’s memory continue to extract justice on her behalf.
If they go up to 2005 then the Crown could cover the Burrell trial which involved some revelations about the royals (Diana’s letters) and the way the Queen abruptly called a halt to the trial.
Page Six is written by Brit’s, located in Britain. It doesn’t even pretend to be a NYC gossip column anymore and liberally uses phrases like “take the jab” for “getting a shot”.
Page Six makes up sh!t about H&M all is the time is what I am saying. Jason K lives in the US now, right? Do we we know where he is working? lol
Wake me up when Page Six has the scoop on the night nanny harry fired on the spot.
Page Six is just another Fail or Scum, writes the same speculative fanfic with “sources,” but getting no engagement from the principals. Maybe it’s true that Netflix will release something from H&M around The Crown, maybe not. Maybe the memoir will come out before The Crown, maybe at the same time, maybe later. It doesn’t matter. Everything H&M touch is golden and will be a hit, covered broadly by the global media, and will be criticized by the Derangers and Rats. I, too, hope they do no-promo releases. Watching the BRF and RR react hysterically when they get “blindsided” is some of the most entertaining drama available in these dark times.
I love the Crown but nothing will ever be as good as season 1 with Claire Foy.
I loved season 4!!! Season 1 was amazing, though, with Churchill and everything.
I don’t think Netflix is being evasive. I’m still not convinced this docuseries is actually a thing. The only “proof” the tabs have offered is the fact that their were cameras on the New York trip. That’s it. The rest has been blatant speculation. Invictus was a huge success. We know for a fact that their filming a doc for that. But there is no specific release date as yet. Harry loves Invictus. He will want to give that all the attention it deserves. As for Harry’s book. It will come when he wants it to. Not before. He didn’t leave one coercive institution to sell his soul to another. No matter what money he received. Remember the Sussexes apparently were behind the scenes taking issue with Spotify over the Joe Rogan stuff. IMO. He won’t be pushed into coordinating with anything for a company’s agenda. Lastly, writing this book as to be incredibly emotional. It’s possible that he wants to take more time because it’s difficult to put all that info out in the world.