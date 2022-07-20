Khloe Kardashian did some subtle damage control after Tristan’s Mykonos vacay

As we discussed, Tristan Thompson is vacationing in Mykonos and he’s been seen in the company of multiple women. TMZ even got a video of Tristan taking a woman back to his hotel or something. Which is fine, because Tristan is technically single and he’s been single since last December, when Khloe Kardashian “dumped” him for cheating on her and impregnating Maralee Nichols. The problem is that Khloe and Tristan are expecting another child via surrogacy, and the surrogate is due any day now (if she hasn’t already given birth). Tristan didn’t stick around for the birth of another child. Because he doesn’t care. If there’s one thing you can count on Tristan to do, it’s blow up a Kardashian narrative. Khloe’s narrative for months has been that Tristan is desperate to get back with her, that she’s finally moving on. Then that shifted with the news of the surrogacy and the narrative became: Khloe wants to co-parent with Tristan, she wants him to be super-involved (and she also wants to eventually get back with him, btw). Tristan blew that up. So now Khloe is doing some minor damage control:
Khloé Kardashian seems to be OK with Tristan Thompson moving on with another woman. The reality star “liked” an Instagram post from a fan account on Tuesday that showed her NBA star ex holding hands with a mystery brunette.
“To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting,” the fan page captioned the video.
“I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby.”
It appears Kardashian agreed with the user, as she gave the post a double tap.
[From Page Six]
In addition to that, suddenly E! News had an update on Khloe’s dating life too. Remember how Khloe is/was dating a private equity investor? Well, it sounds like that’s over. A source tells E! that Khloe went on a few dates with the guy but “she’s been low-key and hasn’t dated much lately.” Meaning that guy nope’d out of there as soon as he realized the extent of Khloe’s messy situation with Tristan. Another source claims: “Khloe is definitely very open to dating but isn’t forcing anything.” That’s because she was hanging her hat on getting Tristan back and he’s making it abundantly clear that will not happen.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Instar.
-
-
-Los Angeles, CA – 20220615 –
Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Attend A Hulu FYC Event.
-PICTURED: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner
-PHOTO by: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing.
-
-
-Los Angeles, CA – 20220615 –
Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Attend A Hulu FYC Event.
-PICTURED: Khloe Kardashian
-PHOTO by: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing.
-
-
Calabasas, CA – Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend True’s dance performance before a pre-Father’s Day family lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas.
Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Calabasas, CA – Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend True’s dance performance before a pre-Father’s Day family lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas.
Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Calabasas, CA – Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend True’s dance performance before a pre-Father’s Day family lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas.
Pictured: Tristan Thompson
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Calabasas, CA – Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend True’s dance performance before a pre-Father’s Day family lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas.
Pictured: Tristan Thompson
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
-Los Angeles, CA – 20220615 –
Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Attend A Hulu FYC Event.
-PICTURED: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner
-PHOTO by: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing.
Featuring: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Jun 2022
Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
-
-
-Los Angeles, CA – 20220615 –
Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Attend A Hulu FYC Event.
-PICTURED: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner
-PHOTO by: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing.
-
-
-Los Angeles, CA – 20220615 –
Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Attend A Hulu FYC Event.
-PICTURED: Khloe Kardashian
-PHOTO by: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing.
“Being a good dad to his baby”?? By not being there for the birth? I can understand a father missing the birth due to working abroad. But is he working or just vacationing?
He is awful but I don’t feel bad for her. Why would you ever want to have another child with someone who has treated you so terribly and clearly wants nothing to do with you.
She is humiliating herself yet again.
He not even a parent to his other kids.
No one beside Khloe was freaking out . Lol Of course she change the narrative, their was never a new man to begin with and it didn’t make Tristan jealous. So now she’s screaming to Tristan that she’s not dating and is available whenever his is ready to come back.
100% and she will take him back.
I’m not sure that’s fair to Tristan, given his actual relationship with Khloe. If a guy repeatedly cheats on you and you keep hanging around and calling him your boyfriend, then blame yourself a little, not just the guy. If he then goes on to have a child with another woman – I just don’t know what to say to that. Khloe went through the motions of “leaving” Tristan after his baby with another woman went public. Okay. Now, she’s having ANOTHER child with this same guy? Are you kidding me?
At this point, it’s fair to ask whether she asked Tristan whether he wanted another child at this time, another child with her, and what role he was going to play in this child’s life. Since they’re both parents, they should both have input into this decision. If Khloe gave him no choice (not even with who would be carrying the child & when they’d decide to have it) then I don’t think it’s fair to expect him to change his (very single) life just to fit her Kardashian narrative of having the same father for all the kids – no matter how uninterest he is.
Khloe is tweaking the narrative and cant be starting a new relationship: she externally-preggers and is going to externally-give birth any day, if I had a newborn, meeting and dating and starting a new relationship would be the last thing on my mind.
She can afford a lot of help. She should get some for her head.
@LadyD lol!
I’d be willing to be that the “private equity/investor” boyfriend never existed and that it was in fact a transparent ploy to to pretend to her sperm donor and the press that she had upgraded and moved on, which of course, she hasn’t. There’s no way they wouldn’t have let at least ONE picture be leaked to the press otherwise.
I know, it made me think of that Lucille Bluth line: “Did ‘nothing’ cancel?”
Ahaha. Yes!
A perfect line. In my head, I hear her exact voice saying it.
@Grabbyhands ding ding ding ding! Yep. You nailed it. That narrative was 100% fabricated.
Yeah there was no private equity investor. Ever.
He 100% never existed. Please.
Those poor babies.
But man, this is funny. Khloe and Tristian as a mess for amusement at this point.
@Tiffany I agree. I used to love the Tori Spelling posts and would get my fix from those – my favorite was the one where she fell into a Hibachi grill. But now those are few and far between. Same for LeeAnn Rimes those dried up. I think I will go to Khloe Tristan posts now – the comments are awesome.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Kids shouldn’t have to be in the middle of this.
The kids are the only victims here. But Khloe’s kids at least will be raised by qualified nannies and be surrounded by a zillion cousins. Who knows what kind of childhood Tristan’s other kids will have though.
So sad, I hope she gets therapy.
I think the problem people had with him was not that he was with a woman but that he was in Europe when supposedly his baby is about to be born. Making an IVF embryo takes a lot more commitment than making an oops baby but he’s giving it about the same attention. Well dirtbags gotta dirtbag.
I don’t think he was ever that invested from the beginning. He probably told her, she can do whatever she wants. It’s not like he had/has to put forth any work or money.
Right? The deal is she can do what she wants with his sperm (he obviously shares it pretty indiscriminately) as long as he’s not tied down. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were some legal contracts limiting how much he has to contribute financially to her children since she doesn’t need the money.
Khloe likes ballers,maybe this guy was too boring for her. And Kardashian or not she is really aging out for these young pro players. Unless she can get a hot retired one like Rick Fox.
I don’t think the guy ever existed.
What male-attracted woman doesn’t sometimes like the ballers? I imagine many of us have one or two we’d hit it with given the chance, but one can have a mutually enjoyable fling with dignity in tact.
I never…
They’re not sophisticated, intellectual, well traveled, cultured… Etc
Khloe is a mess. She should just stop talking about the situation and concentrate on this new baby.
I cannot imagine being concerned about dating with a new baby. Infants require all of you attention and it’s exhausting.
That’s assuming she will be hands on which with those talons I think we can safely say she will not be. Nannies get to work!
She seems to have a good relationship with True but she also has a ton of help and it will be no different with this one.
I have nothing to say about this joke of a “relationship” but I cannot get over how ugly those square sunglasses are. She looks ridiculous.
plus they look too heavy to the point that they’re smooshing her nose.
The Kardashians, like the Trumps and the Cambridges, think that if they control the narrative, they can force it into being through sheer will and repetition.
No, no, and no.
THIS ☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻☝🏻
All day long, day and night! All I can think about are the poor children. It seems that as the Ken/Jen family populate, it’s one bad decision after another, and another……great job Kris! You children are so f#cked up they don’t have the slightest clue as to the damage they are causing these children!
STAWP! You’re killing me today. I’m picturing a party with these three families, like a clown car.
This baby will 100% be born while he’s on vacation and that’s a huge purposeful F you to Khloe. This is just who he is.
The message to Khloe is unimportant. Someday the child will have to deal with the fact that “dad” didn’t care enough to be around.
Well they will have the company of their (so far) three siblings at least. They’re all in the same boat.
I doubt that will comfort any of the children.
How do you co-parent if you haven’t spoken to one another in 8 months?
Also, “another girl?” None of these people are girls.
He’s holidaying with other women when he could have a baby any minute now? Khloe needs to get some damn self respect and cut him off once and for all. How many times is he gonna show her who is really is for her to believe it?
Im so over their drama but I gotta say arms and shoulders are killing it. I have a weird thing about arm muscles, lol
She seems to lack self-worth; and not even gifting herself young Meg Ryan’s face can remedy that.
What is that thing that looks like a vagina under her armpit?!
Side effect of the lipo or whatever she’s had done??
I usually pass on the Kardashian threads, but I’m glad I checked into this one. I’m laughing all day long over these comments. I also just scrolled up to check out what you mean, and ZOMG! (time to bring that acronym back from the OOs for this moment).
Like i commented on the other post. It is their headache. Furthermore, it is khloe’s fault, why does she force herself on this guy. The guy doesn’t want you but you want to have more babies for him.
Tristan will Tristan as always. I don’t even like him but he has a track record. Abeg i have no energy for Khloe and her shenanigans.
“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” – Maya Angelou
Shame, Khloe cannot accept this simple truth. Tristan made it pretty f**king clear who he was, but Khloe keeps refusing to accept it, or change the narrative. Or is low self-esteem, desperation? Who the hell knows? It is sad and, in my opinion, especially considering the incredible wealth, celebrity and power at the Kardashian’s disposal. But, once again, proving, all of that doesn’t provide you true happiness and success in personal relationships!
AmyBee, you are so right. If I had her life, you can bet I would not be pathetically thirsting after rent-a-peen Tristan. Frankly, he’s not even that hot (and that’s totally apart from his disrespectful, humiliating behavior). I can’t believe that he’s the only man in the world for her. There are SO MANY better men out there. She HAS no self-esteem.