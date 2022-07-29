Is Prince Charles still ‘upset’ about his lack of access to Prince George?

While the Cambridge children were front-and-center throughout the Jubbly last month, I was surprised that there wasn’t a moment where it was just the Queen and her heirs, meaning Charles, William and George. It’s clear that Kate was desperate to be included – and front and center – in everything, and that Kate and William thought it was visually important to have all three children everywhere during that four-day period (because they had successfully lobbied to exclude the Sussexes from as much as possible). My point, though, was that we actually should have seen at least one moment, one photo-op, where it was just the Queen and her heirs together. That didn’t happen. In fact, I don’t think we saw Prince Charles interact much at all with Prince George, although he did get to spend some time with Prince Louis (because Louis’s parents couldn’t handle him).

Charles’s lack of interaction with the Cambridge children, particularly George, is something of a sore spot for Charles. Every few years, he’ll basically commission an article in the Daily Mail or Telegraph in which “sources” complain about the Middleton influence on the Cambridge children, and how Charles would desperately love to spend more time with his grandchildren but he’s being blocked by William, Kate and Carole Middleton. Well, Prince George just turned nine years old, and some outlets decided to remind everyone of how Charles used to have a strained relationship with the Cambridges:

Prince Charles is said to have been left “upset” over his lack of involvement in planning a previous birthday party for Prince George. One recent birthday for the young royal is said to have definitively upset Charles, with a royal source saying it contributed to his resentment of Kate Middleton’s in-laws.

Planning of George’s third birthday party was helmed by Carole and Michael Middleton, which is said to have distressed Prince Charles, who was given little to do in the planning phase in 2017. The source says that Charles and Camilla were “invited” to the event organised by the Middleton family.

The source said: “Carole organised everything and Charles and Camilla were, of course, invited. He went, because he wasn’t prepared to miss out but Camilla didn’t go. Apparently she had other commitments.”

While other commitments may have prevented Camilla Parker-Bowles from attending the event, Prince Charles was busy with royal duties while Middleton-planned party raged on, with food and games reportedly on hand for the children. Instead, Charles spent the morning of the party at Clarence House discussing a rural protection campaign with Emma Bridgewater.

The reported feud between the Middleton in-laws and Prince Charles appears to be based off of the free schedule of Kate’s parents, who run their own business and can be far more flexible than Charles’ engagement-heavy days. It means that Carole and Michael both have plenty of time to drop in on their grandchildren, whereas the Prince of Wales is often tied up with royal assignments, Daily Express reported.

The source added: “Charles didn’t want to miss his grandson’s birthday, but the fact that the whole thing was essentially a Middleton event with Carole orchestrating the whole thing is exactly what upsets him. Charles feels rather left out. He gets very little time with his grandchildren and I know he gets upset about it because he has said so.”

Again, this is an old story. The current narrative about Charles is that he’s a lot “closer” to Prince William these days and he spends more time with his Cambridge grandchildren. I have my doubts though, obviously. Considering that the Cambridges are “moving to Windsor” this summer and every article about the move emphasizes that Kate wants to be closer to her mother, it does feel like Charles still isn’t spending time with his grandkids. Those kids have such a heavy Middleton influence and it will likely get even worse when Kate and the kids are isolated at Adelaide Cottage indefinitely, with Kate constantly running off to Bucklebury. I’m sure Carole is convinced that she’s raising the future king in little George.

43 Responses to “Is Prince Charles still ‘upset’ about his lack of access to Prince George?”

  1. jferber says:
    July 29, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Total bullshit. As long as he has access to Camilla and for business reasons, the Queen, he is good.

    Reply
  2. Noki says:
    July 29, 2022 at 9:08 am

    He would definitely still be out in the cold if Williams need to stick it to his brother wasnt bigger than his disdain for his father.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    July 29, 2022 at 9:08 am

    I thought that the desire for a picture with just the heirs was part of the reason for the Queen’s second balcony appearance – the way it was Charles, George, William and Charlotte all grouped around her was very deliberate in my mind. You can tell that William was standing where he was told to block out Kate (or else it would have made more sense for William to stand closer to the Queen, but then Kate would have been behind Charlotte.)

    It is weird that this old story about George’s THIRD birthday is being recycled. Did Charles offer to have a party for him? did Charles offer and was rebuffed? Do the Windsors want to celebrate birthdays separately from the Middletons?

    Reply
    • Dutch says:
      July 29, 2022 at 10:22 am

      You’d think Chas would have more pressing things to do than plan a birthday party for a preschooler?

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        July 29, 2022 at 10:25 am

        Right?? I mean even if Charles offered to have a party, its not like he’d be doing the planning….he has staff for that….but he’s upset that he wasn’t asked to help the Middletons plan?

      • Yvette says:
        July 29, 2022 at 11:46 am

        I wonder why George’s ‘mother’ didn’t plan his birthday party at Kensington Palace and invite both sets of grandparents to attend.

        Does Carol Middleton have that much influence over William and Kate??

      • Dee says:
        July 29, 2022 at 1:44 pm

        @Yvette what I’m hearing you say is that you want Kate to WORK and I’m sorry you must be confused.

      • Tessa says:
        July 30, 2022 at 10:20 am

        Diana is the grandmother Camilla the stepgrandmother so technically it would not be two sets of grandparents

  4. Lulu says:
    July 29, 2022 at 9:09 am

    @kaiser, both influences suck in different ways. Whether the Windsors or the Middletons, these kids can’t win with families like that. Good luck to them, especially Louis – I see a Prince Andrew in the making there. 😐

    Reply
    • JW says:
      July 29, 2022 at 9:20 am

      A little kid had a tantrum, and you’re comparing him to the family rapist? Low blow.

      If you just want to say that you think he’s going to grow up an entitled snot, then you could compare him to literally any other member of this horrible family.

      Reply
      • Mooney says:
        July 29, 2022 at 9:52 am

        I don’t think she meant it as a rapist particularly, but more in the context of growing up as a spoilt spare, like that teddy throwing Andy or Edward,who most people forget about. Either way, it’s not a good atmosphere for the camb kids

      • Lulu says:
        July 29, 2022 at 9:59 am

        @MOONEY, thank you for understanding my exact sentiment.

    • MeganC says:
      July 29, 2022 at 10:21 am

      Sorry, but I don’t understand your comment. You predict a child who has one public meltdown will grow up to be a grifting rapist who cozies up to dictators and shady business men to fund his excessive lifestyle? Gross.

      Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    July 29, 2022 at 9:10 am

    Maybe this another reason why Will is dissing his mother in death. His dad is unhappy with the state of things with the with the grand kids. KKKate better get it together or the money may not flow all that freely from Charles.

    Reply
    • MeganC says:
      July 29, 2022 at 10:22 am

      Charles will never cut off Kate. She is the only person who will tolerate William and they all know it.

      Reply
  6. Merricat says:
    July 29, 2022 at 9:13 am

    I would not be terribly surprised if Charles wants to extricate George from the Middleton influence.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      July 29, 2022 at 10:35 am

      ☝🏽☝🏽

      This. Charles feels the heir should be molded in his image. And maybe on some level he blames the Middletons for taking advantage of William and forcing him to be saddled with such a useless, lazy wife/consort. I could see Charles wanting to prevent that from happening again.

      Reply
      • Both Sides Now says:
        July 29, 2022 at 2:41 pm

        Yup. I agree @ Snuffles!! @ Merricat is spelling out the truth for us and we should heed her every word!!!

    • Jay says:
      July 29, 2022 at 6:47 pm

      I wonder if this is some of Charles’ snobbishness coming in to play, trying to keep Ma Middleton away from molding the future king in her image.

      I like to imagine that maybe he overheard George use some terribly middle class expression like “serviette” instead of “napkin” or, god forbid, George expressed a preference for paved driveways instead of gravel. The horror!

      Reply
  7. C-Shell says:
    July 29, 2022 at 9:14 am

    Daily Star?!

    Anyway. This is such old, cold, gruel, if this is CH briefing on the Lamebridge/Middleton camp NOW, it’s a warning shot for something. “You lot leak about Cams wee joke about ginger afros, well, we’ll drag this old chestnut back out to put CarolE in her place.”

    Reply
  8. Moderatelywealthy says:
    July 29, 2022 at 9:38 am

    Charles only cares that Camilla is past bearing age so he can no longer be her tampon.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      July 29, 2022 at 11:00 am

      Any idea how that line got published in the first place?

      Reply
      • Emme says:
        July 29, 2022 at 11:14 am

        @Lady D….It was him actually saying it in tapes of the telephone conversation Charles had with Camilla. 🤮

      • Becks1 says:
        July 29, 2022 at 11:41 am

        to be fair, it wasn’t quite that black and white….it was said more as a joke in a “that’d be my luck” kind of way. (I know, its still gross, and I can’t believe I’m correcting the record here, but it gets misquoted all the time.)

      • Tessa says:
        July 30, 2022 at 10:22 am

        Charles said he wanted to be reincarnated as a box of camilla’s personal products

    • HamsterJam says:
      July 29, 2022 at 1:39 pm

      The Italian press referred to him as “Il Tampolino” for ages after that.

      Reply
  9. Truthiness says:
    July 29, 2022 at 9:38 am

    How very Windsor of Charles to want greater access to George and not the rest of his grandchildren. Especially the two from his younger son.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      July 29, 2022 at 7:53 pm

      Charles never issued a one on one photograph of Charlotte only photos with the Cambridge boys

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        July 29, 2022 at 7:55 pm

        Meant to say one on one photograph with him and Charlotte

      • Puppetgirl says:
        July 29, 2022 at 8:27 pm

        @Tessa, It’s ironic because Charles acted like he wanted a little granddaughter now he has two, Charlotte and Lili, I think it’s sad that there isn’t a photo of Chaz and Charlotte, you would think there would have been several of him and Charlotte instead every photo taken is with the boys, does he just prefer boys than girls

  10. Eurydice says:
    July 29, 2022 at 10:11 am

    Lol – I love the part about how, while the party “raged on” Charles was working on rural protection. Like 3-year old George was at a rave while Charles was doing kingly things.

    Reply
  11. Meg says:
    July 29, 2022 at 10:27 am

    “royal source saying it contributed to his resentment of Kate Middleton’s in-laws” he’s upset with himself then?

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      July 29, 2022 at 11:29 am

      Lol, but don’t you know – once you marry into the RF, you belong to them. So, your own family becomes “in-laws.”

      Reply
      • Casperina says:
        July 29, 2022 at 7:08 pm

        That’s one thing MM has going for her. She’s not in contact with her either side of her family. No competition from the in-laws when you don’t acknowledge they exist.

      • Julia K says:
        July 30, 2022 at 10:48 am

        @casperina, Why so snarky towards Meghan? I assume MM is referring to the Duchess of Sussex. How do you know she is not in contact? ESP? Crystal Ball? If course she acknowledges they exist. She was at the Jubilee church service and visited with the Queen recently as well as with Prince Charles. Seems like you’ve got an axe to grind. You’re perpetuating the “Kate is an angel” “Meghan is the devil” rhetoric which is unfair and untrue. I’ve gone back to read your other comments of the last few days and wonder why you waste your valuable time here when there are so many other sites that would value your unique insight.

  12. Siobhan says:
    July 29, 2022 at 10:32 am

    I mean, the whole thing actually sounds very relatable to issues that a lot of grandparents/parents have with each other – it’s also very usual, I would even go so far as saying the norm, for the wife’s parents to have more access to grandchildren than the husband’s family overall. And that’s in families that don’t have the extra layers of dysfunction and toxicity that this one does.

    Reply
    • Merricat says:
      July 30, 2022 at 7:57 am

      I disagree that it’s “the norm” for maternal grandparents to spend more time with their grandchildren than the paternal grandparents. Not my experience, nor the experience of most people I know whose parents live nearby.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        July 30, 2022 at 10:26 am

        Their paternal grandmother is deceased I think had she lived she would have spent much time with her grandchildren and diana would have been a frequent flyer to California

  13. gubbinal says:
    July 29, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    I suspect that Charles wants to add a touch of what he most likes about himself to George’s life: i.e. playing the cello; doing tasteful watercolors; going to university at Cambridge. I think he was too young to care much about his own sons but now he’s hoping that George will go to hear Cello Concerti at the Royal Albert Hall in addition to sporting events. He wants to be a Lord Mountbatten type of figure in addition to being a grandfather.

    Reply
  14. Paisley25 says:
    July 29, 2022 at 1:16 pm

    If he wants to see his grandchildren on a regular basis, he should block out some dates in his calendar and do it. It’s clearly not a priority for him.

    A remember an old People magazine article in the early 90’s after William got hit in the head with a golf club and needed surgery. Charles showed up at the hospital, but then went to the opera later that evening. Did a check in the next day and then when on a trip. Diana was of course at the hospital the whole time. Anyway, the article talked about what kind of dad Charles was. That he could be engaged with the kids, but very out of sight, out of mind when away for weeks at a time. Also, that there were areas in Highgrove that were off limits to his kids like the gardens where he painted and his dressing rooms. The areas he spent the most time in.

    Reply
  15. Julia K says:
    July 29, 2022 at 3:11 pm

    Just as the Queen invited Wm to tea when he was at school, to talk to him about future responsibilities, I believe Charles will at some point do this with George, and no one will be denying him access. The rest of this story is bogus and click bait.

    Reply

