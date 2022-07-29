Is Prince Charles still ‘upset’ about his lack of access to Prince George?

While the Cambridge children were front-and-center throughout the Jubbly last month, I was surprised that there wasn’t a moment where it was just the Queen and her heirs, meaning Charles, William and George. It’s clear that Kate was desperate to be included – and front and center – in everything, and that Kate and William thought it was visually important to have all three children everywhere during that four-day period (because they had successfully lobbied to exclude the Sussexes from as much as possible). My point, though, was that we actually should have seen at least one moment, one photo-op, where it was just the Queen and her heirs together. That didn’t happen. In fact, I don’t think we saw Prince Charles interact much at all with Prince George, although he did get to spend some time with Prince Louis (because Louis’s parents couldn’t handle him).
Charles’s lack of interaction with the Cambridge children, particularly George, is something of a sore spot for Charles. Every few years, he’ll basically commission an article in the Daily Mail or Telegraph in which “sources” complain about the Middleton influence on the Cambridge children, and how Charles would desperately love to spend more time with his grandchildren but he’s being blocked by William, Kate and Carole Middleton. Well, Prince George just turned nine years old, and some outlets decided to remind everyone of how Charles used to have a strained relationship with the Cambridges:
Prince Charles is said to have been left “upset” over his lack of involvement in planning a previous birthday party for Prince George. One recent birthday for the young royal is said to have definitively upset Charles, with a royal source saying it contributed to his resentment of Kate Middleton’s in-laws.
Planning of George’s third birthday party was helmed by Carole and Michael Middleton, which is said to have distressed Prince Charles, who was given little to do in the planning phase in 2017. The source says that Charles and Camilla were “invited” to the event organised by the Middleton family.
The source said: “Carole organised everything and Charles and Camilla were, of course, invited. He went, because he wasn’t prepared to miss out but Camilla didn’t go. Apparently she had other commitments.”
While other commitments may have prevented Camilla Parker-Bowles from attending the event, Prince Charles was busy with royal duties while Middleton-planned party raged on, with food and games reportedly on hand for the children. Instead, Charles spent the morning of the party at Clarence House discussing a rural protection campaign with Emma Bridgewater.
The reported feud between the Middleton in-laws and Prince Charles appears to be based off of the free schedule of Kate’s parents, who run their own business and can be far more flexible than Charles’ engagement-heavy days. It means that Carole and Michael both have plenty of time to drop in on their grandchildren, whereas the Prince of Wales is often tied up with royal assignments, Daily Express reported.
The source added: “Charles didn’t want to miss his grandson’s birthday, but the fact that the whole thing was essentially a Middleton event with Carole orchestrating the whole thing is exactly what upsets him. Charles feels rather left out. He gets very little time with his grandchildren and I know he gets upset about it because he has said so.”
[From The Daily Star]
Again, this is an old story. The current narrative about Charles is that he’s a lot “closer” to Prince William these days and he spends more time with his Cambridge grandchildren. I have my doubts though, obviously. Considering that the Cambridges are “moving to Windsor” this summer and every article about the move emphasizes that Kate wants to be closer to her mother, it does feel like Charles still isn’t spending time with his grandkids. Those kids have such a heavy Middleton influence and it will likely get even worse when Kate and the kids are isolated at Adelaide Cottage indefinitely, with Kate constantly running off to Bucklebury. I’m sure Carole is convinced that she’s raising the future king in little George.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only. – London, UK -20220605-
Platinum Party on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
-PICTURED: Prince George, Prince William
-PHOTO by: Frank Augustein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Not for use after 5th January 2021. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use including, for example, calendars, books and supplements). This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed in writing to the Press Office at Buckingham Palace.
Undated file photograph reissued by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George in 2019 preparing special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, London. The Royal British Legion has gifted 99 Christmas puddings mixed by four generations of the Royal Family to members of the Armed Forces community across the UK and overseas as part of its ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative. Issue date: Monday December 21, 2020. Those taking part in the get togethers each received one of the special Christmas puddings mixed by the four members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace in December 2019. As well as being delivered to members of the Armed Forces community within the UK, the Legion has sent puddings to individuals and families in Spain, Fiji and to service personnel deployed in Bahrain this Christmas. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire
NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further p,Image: 577860418, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince George and Princess Charlotte applaud as they watch a rehearsal during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales on June 4, 2022 as part of the royal family’s tour for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations. – Over the course of the Central Weekend, members of the royal family will visit the Nations of the United Kingdom to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.,Image: 696921397, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ASHLEY CROWDEN / Avalon
-
-
Buckingham Palace, London, UK. 5 June 2022. Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the end of a spectacular Platinum Jubilee Pageant on The Mall,Image: 697322082, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: MALCOLM PARK / Avalon
-
-
LLANARTHNE – JULY 06: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales out in the grounds during a visit to the National Botanic Garden of Wales on July 06, 2022 in Llanarthne, Wales. As part of the Welsh government‚Äôs contribution to the Queens Platinum Jubilee, oak saplings which were felled by a storm in 2013 are being propagated and replanted. The Prince of Wales has been Patron of the National Botanic Garden of Wales since 2000. The Botanic Garden occupies a unique position within Wales as a botanic garden within a Registered Historic Parkland, it is a registered charity committed to the well-being of people, plants and the planet through Conservation, Inspiration and Education. The Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are undertaking engagements for Wales Week 2022.,Image: 705469350, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
-
-
NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul’s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51629428.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67258493
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
EMBARGOED TO 2200 SATURDAY DECEMBER 21
Not for use after 5th January 2020.
NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use including, for example, calendars, books and supplements). This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed in writing to the Press Office at Buckingham Palace.
Undated photograph released by Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George preparing special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace, London, as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s Together at Christmas initiative.
NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Total bullshit. As long as he has access to Camilla and for business reasons, the Queen, he is good.
He would definitely still be out in the cold if Williams need to stick it to his brother wasnt bigger than his disdain for his father.
I thought that the desire for a picture with just the heirs was part of the reason for the Queen’s second balcony appearance – the way it was Charles, George, William and Charlotte all grouped around her was very deliberate in my mind. You can tell that William was standing where he was told to block out Kate (or else it would have made more sense for William to stand closer to the Queen, but then Kate would have been behind Charlotte.)
It is weird that this old story about George’s THIRD birthday is being recycled. Did Charles offer to have a party for him? did Charles offer and was rebuffed? Do the Windsors want to celebrate birthdays separately from the Middletons?
You’d think Chas would have more pressing things to do than plan a birthday party for a preschooler?
Right?? I mean even if Charles offered to have a party, its not like he’d be doing the planning….he has staff for that….but he’s upset that he wasn’t asked to help the Middletons plan?
I wonder why George’s ‘mother’ didn’t plan his birthday party at Kensington Palace and invite both sets of grandparents to attend.
Does Carol Middleton have that much influence over William and Kate??
@Yvette what I’m hearing you say is that you want Kate to WORK and I’m sorry you must be confused.
Diana is the grandmother Camilla the stepgrandmother so technically it would not be two sets of grandparents
@kaiser, both influences suck in different ways. Whether the Windsors or the Middletons, these kids can’t win with families like that. Good luck to them, especially Louis – I see a Prince Andrew in the making there. 😐
A little kid had a tantrum, and you’re comparing him to the family rapist? Low blow.
If you just want to say that you think he’s going to grow up an entitled snot, then you could compare him to literally any other member of this horrible family.
I don’t think she meant it as a rapist particularly, but more in the context of growing up as a spoilt spare, like that teddy throwing Andy or Edward,who most people forget about. Either way, it’s not a good atmosphere for the camb kids
@MOONEY, thank you for understanding my exact sentiment.
Sorry, but I don’t understand your comment. You predict a child who has one public meltdown will grow up to be a grifting rapist who cozies up to dictators and shady business men to fund his excessive lifestyle? Gross.
Maybe this another reason why Will is dissing his mother in death. His dad is unhappy with the state of things with the with the grand kids. KKKate better get it together or the money may not flow all that freely from Charles.
Charles will never cut off Kate. She is the only person who will tolerate William and they all know it.
I would not be terribly surprised if Charles wants to extricate George from the Middleton influence.
☝🏽☝🏽
This. Charles feels the heir should be molded in his image. And maybe on some level he blames the Middletons for taking advantage of William and forcing him to be saddled with such a useless, lazy wife/consort. I could see Charles wanting to prevent that from happening again.
Yup. I agree @ Snuffles!! @ Merricat is spelling out the truth for us and we should heed her every word!!!
I wonder if this is some of Charles’ snobbishness coming in to play, trying to keep Ma Middleton away from molding the future king in her image.
I like to imagine that maybe he overheard George use some terribly middle class expression like “serviette” instead of “napkin” or, god forbid, George expressed a preference for paved driveways instead of gravel. The horror!
Daily Star?!
Anyway. This is such old, cold, gruel, if this is CH briefing on the Lamebridge/Middleton camp NOW, it’s a warning shot for something. “You lot leak about Cams wee joke about ginger afros, well, we’ll drag this old chestnut back out to put CarolE in her place.”
Charles only cares that Camilla is past bearing age so he can no longer be her tampon.
Any idea how that line got published in the first place?
@Lady D….It was him actually saying it in tapes of the telephone conversation Charles had with Camilla. 🤮
to be fair, it wasn’t quite that black and white….it was said more as a joke in a “that’d be my luck” kind of way. (I know, its still gross, and I can’t believe I’m correcting the record here, but it gets misquoted all the time.)
Charles said he wanted to be reincarnated as a box of camilla’s personal products
The Italian press referred to him as “Il Tampolino” for ages after that.
How very Windsor of Charles to want greater access to George and not the rest of his grandchildren. Especially the two from his younger son.
Charles never issued a one on one photograph of Charlotte only photos with the Cambridge boys
Meant to say one on one photograph with him and Charlotte
@Tessa, It’s ironic because Charles acted like he wanted a little granddaughter now he has two, Charlotte and Lili, I think it’s sad that there isn’t a photo of Chaz and Charlotte, you would think there would have been several of him and Charlotte instead every photo taken is with the boys, does he just prefer boys than girls
Lol – I love the part about how, while the party “raged on” Charles was working on rural protection. Like 3-year old George was at a rave while Charles was doing kingly things.
Lol doing kingly things while the party raged on – spot on!
“royal source saying it contributed to his resentment of Kate Middleton’s in-laws” he’s upset with himself then?
Lol, but don’t you know – once you marry into the RF, you belong to them. So, your own family becomes “in-laws.”
That’s one thing MM has going for her. She’s not in contact with her either side of her family. No competition from the in-laws when you don’t acknowledge they exist.
@casperina, Why so snarky towards Meghan? I assume MM is referring to the Duchess of Sussex. How do you know she is not in contact? ESP? Crystal Ball? If course she acknowledges they exist. She was at the Jubilee church service and visited with the Queen recently as well as with Prince Charles. Seems like you’ve got an axe to grind. You’re perpetuating the “Kate is an angel” “Meghan is the devil” rhetoric which is unfair and untrue. I’ve gone back to read your other comments of the last few days and wonder why you waste your valuable time here when there are so many other sites that would value your unique insight.
I mean, the whole thing actually sounds very relatable to issues that a lot of grandparents/parents have with each other – it’s also very usual, I would even go so far as saying the norm, for the wife’s parents to have more access to grandchildren than the husband’s family overall. And that’s in families that don’t have the extra layers of dysfunction and toxicity that this one does.
I disagree that it’s “the norm” for maternal grandparents to spend more time with their grandchildren than the paternal grandparents. Not my experience, nor the experience of most people I know whose parents live nearby.
Their paternal grandmother is deceased I think had she lived she would have spent much time with her grandchildren and diana would have been a frequent flyer to California
I suspect that Charles wants to add a touch of what he most likes about himself to George’s life: i.e. playing the cello; doing tasteful watercolors; going to university at Cambridge. I think he was too young to care much about his own sons but now he’s hoping that George will go to hear Cello Concerti at the Royal Albert Hall in addition to sporting events. He wants to be a Lord Mountbatten type of figure in addition to being a grandfather.
He was 33 when William was born. That’s old enough to care.
If he wants to see his grandchildren on a regular basis, he should block out some dates in his calendar and do it. It’s clearly not a priority for him.
A remember an old People magazine article in the early 90’s after William got hit in the head with a golf club and needed surgery. Charles showed up at the hospital, but then went to the opera later that evening. Did a check in the next day and then when on a trip. Diana was of course at the hospital the whole time. Anyway, the article talked about what kind of dad Charles was. That he could be engaged with the kids, but very out of sight, out of mind when away for weeks at a time. Also, that there were areas in Highgrove that were off limits to his kids like the gardens where he painted and his dressing rooms. The areas he spent the most time in.
Just as the Queen invited Wm to tea when he was at school, to talk to him about future responsibilities, I believe Charles will at some point do this with George, and no one will be denying him access. The rest of this story is bogus and click bait.