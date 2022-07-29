Hilaria Baldwin to Alec: Your enemies ‘seek to destroy’ & delegitimize you

I actually haven’t written about Hilaria and Alec Baldwin since May? Weird. In March, the Baldwins announced that they are expecting another child. In May, they confirmed that Hilaria was expecting another girl. I know this gets confusing, so I’ll try to hit all of the loca highlights: before this pregnancy, Hilaria was last pregnant in 2020, when she gave birth to bebe Eduardo, who was their sixth child together. Six months after Eduardo’s birth, Hilaria and Alec welcomed a seventh bebe, Lucia, via surrogacy. Lucia was Hilaria’s much-longed-for second daughter. My theory was that shortly after Hilaria learned that she was carrying a boy (Eduardo), she arranged for a surrogate and gender-selected a female embryo.
Now, Hilaria is still Hilaria and she’s still desperate for attention. But it does feel like after all of the baby drama and the fake, how you say, “Yo soy de España” drama, a lot of outlets just treat Hilaria as a curiosity and someone who is clearly malestar en su cabeza. So Hilaria posted a photo of herself and Alec on her Instagram, she included this unsettling little essay:
To enter your world and become your person has been both a joy and an eye opening experience. How many wonderful moments, meeting incredible people, doing amazing experiences, and building a family. I am forever grateful. Every day.
The darker part is seeing behind the curtain at how some of this “business” can function and the blows and sacrifices that someone in the public eye takes for speaking up for what they believe and for helping others.
Enemies of these missions seek to destroy you, in order to delegitimize your voice and purpose. This is not a new tactic…it’s as old as history…yet, how easy it is now more than ever to slander people and cherry pick and piece together strands taken out of context, “opinions”, or complete fabrications. And how some people believe it or stay silent out of fear.
Alec, how many times we look at each other and say: deep breath, in this together, keep on for the good of what we believe. Somos un buen equipo.
How many times I’ve experienced people stopping you and thanking you for your philanthropy in the arts, your work with children, fighting for our environment, and yes, we all know: our politics. People see how hard you fight for what you believe is right. And we are grateful. Listen to these voices..turn down the volume on the darkness and negativity.
I am the one that sees you in your dark moments…the human moments—away from the movie stardom and public figure that people are so quick to elevate or execute. My empathy for your humanity is endless… unfortunately, having experienced the dehumanization myself, (another old tactic to go after the spouse of your enemy)…leads us to the moments when we think: how much more can one body and one mind take before we crumple beneath the psychological torture?
I don’t know the ending to any of our stories, but I do know that while we are living, I want you to be told time over time how much we see you and appreciate you. And we know that you are carrying quite a load, using the privileged place of your public voice for good. Not everyone with your privilege chooses this path. And we know it’s hard. So many love you, AB, we are here for you to lean on and feel safe.
My first reaction was to think that Alec is fooling around and she’s yanking his chain and publicly reminding him “Somos un buen equipo.” But my second and third reactions are different. I’m bewildered by Hilaria placating Alec’s clear martyr complex – and she clearly has her own martyr complex too. She’s actually trying to set it up like it’s the two of them against the world, that the adversities which Alec faces are her adversities too. Anyway, what a completely random way for Hilaria to get attention.
¡Esta gente está loca!
Yes, she’s trying to make her public humiliation the result of HIS enemies trying to get to him through HER. Honestly, she and her narrative are just exhausting.
We sure English isn’t her second language? Because bish is illiterate.
Hahha my first reaction, too! She’s improved so much since “cucumber”, though. Credit where it’s due, it is hard to fake a second language.
Something got lost in translation because I think she meant to say: Alec, people would appreciate you more if you weren’t such a pompous, blow hard, raging a$$hole.
She really is Queen of all Thirst Traps. A woman died due to incompetence and cost cutting. That YOUR husband was a producer of said movie. Yet somehow this is an ‘us against the world’ situation. MY GOD Spanish Hillary read the room sometimes!
Those poor kids-they are going to be so messed up with those two narcissistic whack jobs as parents.
Oh boy. Sweetie, it’s really hard for people to see him as a hero of the people when he killed someone 9 months ago.
She’s be hilarious if she weren’t so obnoxious.
“I am the one that sees you in your dark moments…the human moments—away from the movie stardom and public figure that people are so quick to elevate or execute”
Did this two-cent, Penelope Cruz wanna-be really use that last word metaphorically when talking about Alec effing Baldwin’s “dark moments” ??!!!
Gross. What an insensitive vaca.
They are both awful and very obviously did hair and make up for this shoot. I’m sure this makes the family of his victim feel much better about losing their wife/mother/child/sister as he goes around acting like nothing happened and he is the victim. I am really anti lawsuits in general but in this case, I truly hope they go after him hard and get everything.
who allegedly took this “sleeping” photo? :-/ I wish they’d both go away.
And her in full make-up.
Please make these two go away. These two are so revolting. I only clicked on this post to read the comments. Everything that comes out of their mouths is utter trash.
She’s still faking this Española in her writing style huh? What a entitled phony this woman is. She and Alec were made for each other. As if that man she is married to is so important that folks are looking to take him down. What a messy gross pair.
LOL, your Hilaria posts never fail to make me laugh!
I follow Hilaria because I’m just fascinated by how delusional she is, and she’s been on a big “the haters are out to get us” kick lately. While still making videos in her pretend Spanish accent. It’s absolutely wild.
Why would ANYONE name themselves something sounding so close to “hilarious?” Her real name is Hilary so I guess she figures it sounds more Spanish. What a flake.
They are *perfect* for each other. Ugh.
Anytime I see Hilaria articles I have to read them just to see where you throw in your Spanish @Kaiser.
It’s probably hard to breathe/talk with the various moon bumps on, so she’s word vomiting on social media. 🥒
Hola pepino!
Her writing style is just rilly, rilly diffront.
I really thought she would go away from social media after awhile after Alec accidentally shot Halyna Hutchins last year. They’ve both mishandled that but she never took a break after Halyna died and kept posting pictures of her kids like nothing happened with some “we’re doing okay” captions. But after the whole fake Spanish identity thing we know she’s pretty unhinged. I feel sorry for their kids, one of them is going to write a tell all one day.
That a strange way to say ” Hold you accountable for shooting a women !” But maybe I got lost in translation I do not speake pseudo Spainish accent
She’s a nut, and whoever around them are leading them to believe they should do PR instead of allowing themselves to fade from public awareness into obscurity is not doing them any favors. Hilaria faking an ethnicity is one thing. That’s just kooky and can be recovered from. Alec killed a woman. Obviously via tragic accident, and with multiple failures of responsibility from multiple quarters, but he pulled a trigger on a gun aimed at a woman, shot her, and she died.
Do not stage comebacks, do not center yourselves in any way. There is no way it will ever be anything other than tone deaf. At best.
All she had to do was shut up for like a year. This makes me think something is about to be announced… charges maybe? Has a lawsuit already been filed?
Several which im sure is part of her reason for the sympathy pandering. I doubt Alec personal fortune is at stake with insurance. But i’m sure he has a huge monthly nut supporting her and her gaggle of kids. And money won’t be flowing in like it used to. She is trying to rehab his image. And she hates being ignored.
Was flipping through news channels and saw a promo for a new Alec Baldwin documentary done in expose-style coming out this week on Fox News or their Fox Nation Streaming service. I think that Brian guy who in on Fox News morning show made it.
Maybe that is what this is all about.
I’ll always have a soft spot for her as the woman who educated me that Europe “has lots of white people.”
LOL
My immediate thought when reading that is that something else is about to come out about him…or them.
I read that with a Spanish accent. Hand to God. Gracias Kaiser.
You appropriated a whole culture and your husband shot and killed a woman, HILLARY. That’s why people have no respect for either of you. Neither of you admit to any mistakes or faults, nor take any personal responsibility for your actions.
It seems counterintuitive but sometimes narcissists do end up together, stoking each other’s egos and delusions. I suspect that might be the case here, though there are probably some other personality disorders sprinkled in as well (histrionic for starters). I actually think they both do think of themselves exactly as she wrote that Instagram post, misunderstood and martyrs for all of the things she posted (the environment one made me especially laugh out loud), as well as the ultimate victims of course. They probably do make a good team as she says, because they both seem to need someone else to enable them in their delusions, paranoia and martyr complex in the way that they do to each other.
It’s a little bit different when the person is famous (even semi), but I’m always amused by the ones who talk about Their Haters, as if they have a large and dedicated group that follows them around for the sole purpose of tearing them down. No one is that special, and no one has the time for that! If people are challenging you en masse, on a regular basis, and calling you out on your behaviour, it might be a good idea to step back and think about what you’re doing, If you have the capacity to, that is. They seem incapable of self-reflection.
Yeah but even for celebs most “haters” give them very little thought. Even less when they’re not out there purposely drawing attention.
You can’t make sense of a lot of her posts (beyond Spanish-gate.) she loves attention even negative. Him too. I follow the supreddit about her but not her Instagram so I usually only see her awkward, fake, odd etc photos her and some odd and problematic ones of their darling little blessings. She looks quite beautiful in these photos, green is a great colour on her.