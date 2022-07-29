Parts of Princess Diana’s Panorama interview will air in the UK in ‘The Princess’

Since 1995, Prince Charles has tried to do anything he can to discredit, erase, delegitimize and nullify Princess Diana’s Panorama interview. When Diana’s interview aired, it was a cataclysmic event for the monarchy. Frankly, it was much, much bigger than the Sussexes’ Oprah interview, although both interviews share similar threads about how Charles sucks and the institution is in major trouble after the Queen passes. In recent years, the focus has been on how Martin Bashir landed the interview and what he said and did to “convince” Diana to grant him the interview. This is where Prince William entered the narrative, and began bizarrely parroting his father’s views that his mother was a paranoid liar and everything she said was a false narrative. Both Charles and William want the Panorama interview buried forever. The BBC has already said that they will never air it again. And yet… the interview lives on. Selections from the interview appear in The Princess, which will air on HBO and (as it turns out) Sky in the UK.
The disgraced Panorama interview in which Diana, Princess of Wales told Martin Bashir of her belief there was a “campaign” being waged against her is to be aired again, in defiance of the Duke of Cambridge’s wishes. Clips from the 1995 interview will be included in The Princess, a new documentary film to be broadcast by Sky and NOW TV next month.
They show the late Princess describing her marriage, how the monarchy should change, and how she believed there was a campaign being “waged against” her for her refusal to “go quietly”. It has since emerged that the interview was obtained unethically, with fabricated claims and faked “evidence” used by Bashir and his team to secure the world exclusive confessional.
The Duke has asked that the discredited footage be banned from the airwaves. “It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again,” the Duke said in May 2021.
It will come just weeks after the BBC’s director-general apologised again for the interview, vowing the corporation would not show the Panorama episode in full again, with only “few and far between” reasons for extracts to be used for journalistic purposes. He urged other broadcasters to “exercise similar restraint”.
The BBC on Thursday distanced itself from the new film, saying it had not granted any live or outstanding licences for “any or all” of the interview to be aired. The Princess, a documentary film created using archive footage of Diana’s life, will air on Sky Documentaries and NOW from August 14. It will not provide any context to the Bashir interview, interspersing clips with contemporary news bulletins and footage of members of the public watching it in the pub and reacting afterwards. A Sky spokesperson said filmmakers believe it tells the story of the late Princess in an “unmediated way…The interview will remain in the documentary. As the film aims to tell Diana’s story through archive material as it occurred, it is not influenced by the context of what we know now, about this, or any other event.”
When I covered the trailer, I did wonder (to myself) if director Ed Perkins would use anything from the Panorama interview. I’m glad he did, and I’m glad he also seems to be using archival footage of people watching the interview in pubs, and their real-time reactions to it. Diana absolutely kneecapped the f–k out of Charles and correctly identified the institution’s refusal to change, to modernize, to stop smearing her. As for all of this happening without William’s approval or whatever… how strange it is that anyone genuinely thinks that William would need to give his approval, really. He’s made his f–ked up case loudly and bullied the BBC into never showing the interview again. But his mother’s story will still be told, over and over again. Her legacy lives on. Just not in William.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The Princess actually had a cinema run in the UK earlier this summer, so some people have already seen it. Sky is the home of HBO content in the UK, and NOW is Sky’s stand-alone streaming app (IMO the best streaming app in the UK for content — they also get stuff from Hulu, Peacock and elsewhere). You can subscribe to NOW without having any kind of Sky package. The doc will air on Sky Atlantic (TV) and be available on the NOW app on 14 August.
My word, William is so lost. Imagine throwing your dead mother under the bus.
Everyone has their price.
He’s monstrous.
GOOD. this is why documentaries/movies like this are still important and relevant like we were saying yesterday. Charles and William want to silence Diana and silence that interview. Diana SAID WHAT SHE SAID and we need to remember that.
Right? They can trash the way the interview was secured ALL DAY LONG, and maybe rightfully so, but Diana told her truth, her lived experience, and was always going to do so to somebody. IF she suffered from some paranoia, she surely was entitled. Everyone was out to get her. And, tragically, they did. There are few lives in history with as much pathos and drama as Diana’s, it’s a story that will be told again and again. Bulliam and his reprobate father will not silence her.
That’s the thing that makes my blood boil. The means of GETTING the interview were false. What was said IN the interview was Diana’s truth. Charles and William are deliberately conflating these two things to ban the interview.
I’d really like to see clips of Charles’ interview admitting to his affair and his reluctance to be King laid against Diana saying the same thing. It would be a good thing for the Twittersphere to keep making that point. Diana did not do a tell all interview first, Charles did.
HBO has “come at me bro” money. I swear there are SO many things this family it trying to hide, deny or bury, how can they keep up? The dam is about to break.
Eventually it will be more beneficial for the media to stop protecting the BRF. Then it’ll get nuts.
William’s comments make me absolutely sick. Oh yes, we’re famously apolitical. Oh except for when I put pressure on the national broadcaster to never air certain historic footage.
Tin foil tiara time but I 100% believe there would have been requests for the footage to be destroyed. No 100-year embargo this time like whatever Royal and Tory mess is locked up in the National Archives?
Maybe this taste of how he cannot control the media outside the UK will make him rethink touring the US.
Yet, the megalomaniac will still try. He’s gonna need a Doctor Strange level spell to get the world to forget about this interview.
I firmly believe there are many in the media fed up with his over reach trying to control everything. Look at yesterday’s blind item that not only trended worldwide, blue checks and online media outlets kept fanning the flames by either cheekily publishing articles about his rumored hobby or just straight up talking about it and his long rumored affairs. People are sick of cow towing and covering for him.
It’s all over twitter, but we’re not talking about it here because there are legal concerns per Kaiser’s twitter yesterday.
The threat of the US media is EXACLTY why they’re doing the US tour.
They are sounding out how much they have to sell out in order to secure favourable press.
I have a feeling however that it won’t go well …
I wonder if William is bizarrely so against this interview and the effect it had because he wants to discourage Kate of ever doing the same. Making sure the institution is clear on how frowned upon this is.
Oh definitely.
Kate can’t string 2 sentences of substance together. There will never be an interview. Possibly a book.
IMO this is about Charles wanting all the truth Diana released to the world forgotten.
And he’s offered something worth it to William to help him.
Oh, I think she could speak at length about her husband. The reason she can’t string two sentences together about most stuff is because she doesn’t know anything and doesn’t care. About her husband wronging her? I bet she could expand on that for days.
I’m not sure Kate even perceives it as wrong at this point, just how things are “done”.
Perhaps he’s bribed him with immediate confirmation as PoW after his own coronation, instead of making him wait uncertainly upon his whim to confer it on him?
I don’t think Kate has the desire or capability for that and William knows it.
I think he knows deep down the parallels between Diana and the Sussexes and he wants to do all he can to counter that narrative.
I think its partly about Kate, partly about trying to discredit Harry and Meghan and their “big” interview, and partly about protecting the Firm at all costs.
Based on Harry & Meghan’s comments on Oprah, I think they approve of this interview. Harry has never really stated that the whole thing was invalid like William. If I were him, I would encourage Netflix to buy the streaming rights to it.
Harry said it led to her death!
“Our mother lost her life because of this,” he said in a statement. He said the “ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices” ultimately led to Diana’s death.
Source
https://www.npr.org/2021/05/20/998807375/prince-william-says-deceitful-bbc-interview-fueled-princess-dianas-paranoia
Harry has definitely come down against the interview. I think the difference is that he seems to be angry at how it was obtained, and less so at what she actually said. William seems to think that bc it was obtained through sketchy means that makes what she said invalid.
Parts of the interview were shown in the film the queen with helen mirren I would like to see will try to edit that film he would get such a backlash
It’s not like Bashir extracted those answers by waterboarding her. Diana responded to some questions from a sleazy journalist who fudged some receipts. HE was sketchy. HE was wrong to do that. All Diana did was speak the truth that she’d been holding in for years, confirming what so many already suspected, and haven’t forgotten. They can’t shut her up, alive or dead.
The conduct of the press is awful! All those cameras clicking and flashing, the press of bodies all around her, people yelling at her. How is this behaviour against anyone allowed? Boy does this make an impression on me that yes, Harry was right to get himself and his wife away from all that
William can say what he want, the BBC Panorama interview is part of history and should be seen. Watching this trailer again, I can’t help compare what happened to Diana to what happened to Meghan. It’s history repeating itself and the notion that the Royal Family learned from the mistakes of the past is a myth.
Who owns SkyNews? If this was a principled and mistaken position, one could allow for grace. But it is not. Let William dare to go after Murdoch.
The BBC was the only publicly owned among the many private media consortia that exploited the disintegrating marriage of the Wales.
They are the only one that has taken any responsibility, whether forced to or otherwise they have shown some capacity to self-correct however late and/or reluctantly.
It shows growth, and some accountability missing from the others.
In terms of William’s attitude in this particular instance, it is his mother after all.
I suspect that there is a lot of private information that one is not aware of. His bitter attitude could’ve stemmed from several factors such as mental illness etc. or an unconscious dislike towards his mother.
So l will leave it at that, but will add that the way Harry chooses to celebrate her is inspiring.
I think will resented his mother because she did not treat him more special than harry